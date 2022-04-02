40
Rate My Team April 2

FPL points projections: How many points will your FPL team score in Gameweek 31?

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points projections for Double Gameweek 31 are available for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

These have been updated for the final time after Friday’s press conferences.

Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) is back where he can so often be found, at the top of our points projections table for the upcoming Gameweek.

As for the Double Gameweek players, it’s goalkeepers Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) who trail immediately in the wake of FPL’s leading points scorer.

Subscribers can see the players heading the points projections tables for both this upcoming Gameweek and the next five in the images below but you can get the full picture by clicking here.

Our Rate My Team tool, meanwhile, can give you an approximation of how many FPL points your own team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

GAMEWEEK 31: FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks. This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).

Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT, you need to type in your FPL ID.

If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM score and an adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP is the expected points – how many points the algorithm predicts a player will score in the week if they were to play 90 minutes.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

FPL points projections for Gameweek 31: Salah ahead of Burnley/Everton players
WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts that a player (usually a goalkeeper) will either play the full game or won’t feature at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenarios is that they’ll either be given 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.

Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT. 

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST FOR ALL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the “Players” option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the list of all players in RMT or projections, just click on the Gameweek header to sort the players by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

At the top of the Rate My Team page, whilst you have your team loaded, you can select “First Gameweek” and “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

  1. patricktaynz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 days, 36 mins ago

    why are liverpool players showing as double game week for GW33? When will update happen?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 4 mins ago

      They are not?

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not showing in the app

      Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 5 Years
    11 days, 31 mins ago

    Keane or Tarkowski?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      10 days, 23 hours ago

      Tark

      Open Controls
      1. balint84
        • 5 Years
        10 days, 23 hours ago

        Burnley were absymal, but Everton showed some improvements in the later games. Also normally I would prefer Tarkowski

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          10 days, 23 hours ago

          So you knew the answer 😉

          Open Controls
  3. Holmes
    • 8 Years
    11 days, 16 mins ago

    Not being able to FH in consecutive weeks is annoying, would have really considered FH36 and FH37.

    Open Controls
    1. Yome
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      That is what I will be doing. Maximise points from both FH to make an impact on my ML.

      Open Controls
    2. Shark
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes, a bit frustrating. What about BB then FH - it s that allowed?

      Open Controls
  4. Millie7
    • 8 Years
    10 days, 11 hours ago

    2x FH and 1x BB
    Best strategy??

    Open Controls
  5. Stram Dunk
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gtg or anything worth a hit?
    0.4ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah(c) Son Coutinho Saka Diaz
    Weghorst Richarlison

    DDG Broja RAN Doherty

    Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    What to do with 1 FT?

    Ramsdale*
    TAA ä* Doherty Rudi James* Tierney
    Son Salah Saka
    Kane Adams

    Bench: Foster Raphinha Broja Ramsey
    0,2m ITB

    A) Adams > Weghorst
    B) Ramsdale > Schmeichel
    C) Save

    Open Controls
  7. VIVA_RONALDO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is the deadline an hour earlier as in the app it says its 13?

    Open Controls
  8. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Start one

    A Ramsdale
    B De Gea

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think that will be decided for you wont it

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        ?

        Open Controls
  9. Abaddon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Son and TAA (have Robbo) to Salah and James -4

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  10. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Do we think Weghorst is on pens?

    Even though Burnley only get 1 every 5 years

    Open Controls
  11. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Arghh is Broja going to start?

    Open Controls
  12. lewis274
      13 mins ago

      Saiss to Cancelo for a free. (i have Sa)

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Right then chaps and chappettes what do you think? Bench order needs looking at perhaps

      Sa
      TAA, Doherty, Tierney
      Salah(c), Son, Kulusevski, Saka, Barnes
      Weghorst, Lacazette

      Dubravska, Broja, Digne, Saiss

      Open Controls
      1. makaveli123
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Looks good!

        Open Controls
    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Doherty
      B) Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        just now

        back to drawing board, someone else. Raphinha out of those

        Open Controls
    • makaveli123
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Morning all!
      Best Jimenez replacement? Kane & Broja are my other two forwards.
      8,5m budget

      Open Controls
    • cruzex
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Start onde

      A dohorty
      B maddison

      Ty

      Open Controls
    • Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      You think Mahrez will play this week or is that just a silly question?
      Would you take a hit to get rid?

      Open Controls
    • Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Guessing I'm not alone. Thought process. Jimi downgrade.

      A. Get Weghorst. Extra player in 33, definite bench, fh33 is an option but not necessary. Coutinho can, if necessary, stay.

      B. Get Gelhardt. Means I have to sell Coutinho for 33 if avoiding FH, so a Sancho punt probably. Fh33 would be marginally more likely.

      Open Controls
    • Neevesy
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      G2G? Still have 1FT.

      Sa (Ramsdale)

      Tierney- Rudiger - Robbo - Reece James (Saiss)

      Salah (C) - Havertz - Kulu - Saka (Ramsey)

      Kane - Broja (Toney)

      Thinking I'm gonna roll FT. Anyone disagree?

      Open Controls
    • Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good to go?

      Sanchez
      Cancelo TAA Rudiger
      Foden Salah Saka Harvetz Kulesevski
      Kane(vc) Broja

      Sa, Tierney, Kilman, Geldhartd

      Open Controls
    • cruzex
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Preditions points my team

      Sa
      Robbo vvd cancelo
      Maddison raphinha Saka salah (c) Gordon
      Richarlison Kane

      Ty

      Open Controls
    • Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Someone give me shake and tell me Kane isn't worth -8

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Depends who other signings are a part of the -8

        Open Controls
    • Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Deadline call

      Coutinho replacement?

      A: Havertz
      B: Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You could play him against Wolves though ? Would prefer Havertz between the two

        Open Controls
    • Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Have been off the grid so could really use your help

      Dubravka (Ramsdale)
      Robertson James Doherty (Kilman) (Amartey)
      Son Salah Saka Martinelli Coutinho
      Broja Kane (Jimenez)

      I think I'm set on FH33 and BB36. Primarily because 36 is the best week for BB.

      I'm thinking of Kilman + Jimenez to Cancelo + Mateta. Mateta primarily because Palace have a good GW36 double. Does this make sense. Any other transfers you'd do. This allows me to bench Broja and deal with him later.

      Open Controls
    • Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A. Jimenez > Weghorst
      B. Skip the transfer and start Martinelli/Tierney

      Open Controls

