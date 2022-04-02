Liverpool v Watford team news: Salah starts, Alexander-Arnold a sub

Liverpool v Watford gets Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway at Anfield. Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

It’s a match that features the most-owned and most-captained player among the top 10,000 FPL managers, Mohamed Salah.

And the Egyptian starts this afternoon, despite racking up over 200 minutes of game-time with his country over the international break.

He is one of four changes that Jurgen Klopp has made from the Gameweek 29 win over Arsenal.

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones also return, as Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold drop to the bench.

Watford haven’t been in action for almost three weeks, with their last match being a 2-1 win at Southampton in mid-March.

Roy Hodgson has unsurprisingly kept changes to a minimum after that victory, with only one alteration to his starting XI: Ismaila Sarr is recalled, as Emmanuel Dennis drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Subs: Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Hernandez.

Subs: Ngakia, King, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Dennis, Bachmann, Kayembe.

