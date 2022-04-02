162
Dugout Discussion April 2

Liverpool v Watford team news: Salah starts, Alexander-Arnold a sub

162 Comments
Liverpool v Watford gets Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway at Anfield. Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

It’s a match that features the most-owned and most-captained player among the top 10,000 FPL managers, Mohamed Salah.

And the Egyptian starts this afternoon, despite racking up over 200 minutes of game-time with his country over the international break.

He is one of four changes that Jurgen Klopp has made from the Gameweek 29 win over Arsenal.

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones also return, as Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold drop to the bench.

Watford haven’t been in action for almost three weeks, with their last match being a 2-1 win at Southampton in mid-March.

Roy Hodgson has unsurprisingly kept changes to a minimum after that victory, with only one alteration to his starting XI: Ismaila Sarr is recalled, as Emmanuel Dennis drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Subs: Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Hernandez.

Subs: Ngakia, King, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Dennis, Bachmann, Kayembe.

162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jota goal

    
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jota G
    Gomez A

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No need for Trent anymore 😮

      
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      From a TAA position!

      
  3. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    JOTAAA!!

    
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      So overlooked

      
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        For good reason considering he's only started 1 game over the last 6 games

        
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Liverpool goal

    
  5. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    That’s fine.

    
  6. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jota G
    Gomez A

    
  7. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone spoken to Pep recently? Need KDB & Cancelo to start

    
  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Gomez crossing like that and able to defend...

    Does Trent get back in the team?

    
    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Low quality bait.

      
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nah Trent is done!! Finished!!

      
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hearing he's in talks with Norwich as we speak

      
  9. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thought Jota had retired?

    
    1. SonnyPikey
        just now

        No

        
      • AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Jota train pulling out of the station...

        
    2. Sim Simma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      TAA more likely to stay on the bench now

      
      1. Oggle22
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        He'll get half an hour

        
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Doesn't make that much of a difference. If he needs minutes in his legs ahead of UCL he'll come on regardless.

        
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      What a cross though

      
    4. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gomez crossing it like Trent.

      
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Foster great Superman impression

        
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Omg can't believe Salah blanked after 20mins

      
    6. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      TAA assist

      
      1. SonnyPikey
          1 min ago

          funny

          
      2. Differentiator
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        If TAA plays RB perhaps Gomez can play on the RW?

        
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Salah is due a dropping.

          
      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Alisson Blunderland looks like happening today.

        
        1. SonnyPikey
            1 min ago

            Doubt it

            
        2. SonnyPikey
            10 mins ago

            JGA

            
          • jacob1989
              7 mins ago

              Salah looking really poor since afcon. Just c hum bcoz he is playing watford. Has he even touched the ball?

              
              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Thought I had a pretty safe bet on 1+ SoT from him today
                Not sure now!

                
            • Paul Psychic Octopus
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Could turn sour yet but glad I have Jota instead of Salah

              
              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Could turn beautifully

                
              2. SonnyPikey
                  1 min ago

                  Nobody cares

                  
                • Milkman Bruno
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Just this week or for how long have you had Jota over Salah

                  
                • Cilly Bonnolly
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  FFS mate, you don’t SAY it.

                  
              3. Differentiator
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Salah is one of the worst players to ever grace this Liverpool team. He's arguably been worse than Bernard Diomede.

                
                1. SonnyPikey
                    1 min ago

                    ok

                    
                  • RUN DCL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Controversial

                    
                2. Scots Gooner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Bottled (C)ancelo for Salah last minute. Kicking myself right now

                  
                  1. SonnyPikey
                      just now

                      Game over? ok

                      
                  2. SH1M1
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    When was the last time Salah scored from open play ?

                    
                    1. SonnyPikey
                        just now

                        v newcastle

                        
                    2. Oggle22
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Worrying now that salah and mane get 45 mins each?

                      
                      1. SonnyPikey
                          just now

                          eh no

                          
                      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Hopefully a better second half on the cards. This has been pretty poor.

                        
                      3. Milkman Bruno
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Almost TC Salah who I thought would come back with a vengeance. Happy I didn’t so far.

                        

