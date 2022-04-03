105
Scout Notes April 3

Bowen marks return with seventh FPL double-digit haul of 2021/22

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from West Ham United v Everton in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website (which now has a new look!), and our own Premium Members Area.

BOWEN RETURNS

Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) marked his return to West Ham’s starting XI with a fine display on Sunday, as he produced his seventh double-digit haul of the campaign via a goal, assist and maximum bonus.

The winger went into Gameweek 31 flagged with a heel injury that had kept him out of the last four matches, with David Moyes stating prior to kick-off that “… he’s ready but I’m a little bit worried”, suggesting he would’ve ideally liked to give him a longer break.

However, Bowen showed no signs of rustiness during his 70-minute run-out, as he took his goal superbly and was a real livewire, especially in the first-half.

Having won the free-kick for Aaron Cresswell’s (£5.4m) opener, it’s now 14 assists for the winger this season, at least three more than any other player:

“We have a huge game coming up on Thursday night. I would like to say that wasn’t playing in my mind, but it clearly was. I’d like to say all the players have come through OK, Jarrod Bowen included.

We know that Jarrod has goals in him. It was unfortunate the injury he got as we could have found him being part of the England squad. Gareth may look at him again in the summer if he keeps his form up. But for us he does a great job. Hopefully he is rejuvenated after the break and can play even better.” – David Moyes

Michail Antonio (£7.5m), meanwhile, bagged an assist and impressed leading the line, although his goal drought continues: he last scored in Gameweek 21.

As for West Ham, it’s now three consecutive league wins at home, as they move back up to sixth in the table.

However, the forthcoming schedule is mixed and further complicated by their Europa League involvement, which sees them face Lyon in the quarter-finals either side of Gameweek 32.

ANOTHER AWAY LOSS FOR EVERTON AHEAD OF TURF MOOR CLASH

Everton got their Gameweek 31 double-header underway at the London Stadium on Sunday, but missed out on the chance to pull away from the bottom three with another damaging defeat.

As a result, it’s now 12 Premier League away matches without a win, and, of all the 92 clubs in the Premier League and the EFL, the Toffees have the worst away record of the lot – picking up just six points from 14 games on the road. Four of those points came in the first month of the season and they have not won away in the league since a 2-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in August.

There are mounting injury and suspension issues ahead of Wednesday’s huge visit to Burnley, too.

Michael Keane (£4.7m) was sent off (Everton have now been given three red cards in their last three games) for two bookable offences and will miss out due to suspension.

Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) and Andre Gomes (£4.9m), meanwhile, missed out through illness and injury respectively, while Donny van de Beek (£5.7m) – who was initially named in the starting XI – will be monitored after picking up a thigh injury during the warm-up.

Frank Lampard also provided an update on several of his other injured players after the match:

“We have to face Burnley without Michael Keane but also we have injuries. Donny (Van der Beek) pulls up in the warm-up today. Allan is suspended. We are stretched. I am less worried about personnel and more worried about the character of the group. What I saw today showed that. Burnley is a huge game no doubt, but there are nine more after that. We have games in hand on other teams but we must stick to the next game. Burnley is absolutely the most important at the minute and we have to show more quality – and there is that in this group – to stay up.”

“Patterson turned his ankle in training yesterday, which is disappointing as he’s in a really good moment after the international break. He would have made his (Premier League) debut today. We need to get it scanned but it might not be a good one. Yerry Mina is 10 days to two weeks away. Donny van de Beek picked up a muscle injury on the side of his quad in the warm-up. We’ll need to see how he is.”

Despite falling to their sixth defeat in eight Premier League matches under Frank Lampard, Everton certainly had their moments in east London.

Richarlison (£7.5m) looked lively, while a switch to a 4-1-4-1/4-3-3 system with Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) dropping into midfield alongside Mason Holgate (£4.2m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) offered their backline more protection. That meant Anthony Gordon (£4.6m) had to settle for a 12-minute run-out from the bench, with Demarai Gray (£5.5m) preferred on the wing.

“(Alex Iwobi) played really well and I hope people don’t focus too much on the negative, the mistake. I thought his work-rate was brilliant. He’s got attributes to play in different positions and intelligence to take things onboard.” – Frank Lampard on Alex Iwobi

“It is not ideal to lose Donny (van de Beek) in the warm-up but you deal with it and I think we did. The reshuffle was done well in terms of Mason (Holgate) coming in from playing centre-back recently to midfield. The performance was good and we deserved more from the game. A lot of things went against us today, which is how it has been going for us. But there were a lot of positives against a good team. We certainly deserved a point against a good team.” – Frank Lampard

West Ham United: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen (Noble 70), Benrahma (Yarmolenko 82), Fornals, Antonio

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Holgate, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Gordon 78)

  1. User Unknown
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Spurs points for all

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Son still makes difference.

      Open Controls
  2. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Just need Palace to beat Arsenal 2-1 tomorrow night now.

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Same my ML has white and Saka, I just have Saka so need a Saka goal and no CS for arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I need a saka no-show for Doherty points off the bench

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Really need Ramsdale to start, get cs and a penalty save

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        and score a goal?

        and score a goal?
      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        This would be wonderful.

        Open Controls
      3. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        What about aiding the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Might aswell find cure for cancer and fix homelessness problem while he's at it.

          Open Controls
      4. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Yep same here

        Yep same here
  3. TN
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Must be some happy Bowen owners out there?

    Personally the spurs game has helped me more (Doherty, Kulusevski, kane)

    I've overtaken my ML leader

    Open Controls
  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    51 pts

    Saka Martinelli and Weghorstinho to go

    How’s everyone doing

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Not bad 46 with a potential 4BP pending (kulu and Doherty) with saka and Weghorst to go

      Open Controls
    2. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      62 - Saka Laca White to go

      Open Controls
      1. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Assuming bonus stays the same

        Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      50 here with those 3 plus Pickford too left

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bad week with TAA and James ... 39 with Saka Martinelli White and Weghorst to go

      Open Controls
    5. Silecro
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      67 with Saka to go. Still salty about salah not delivering as cap but it seems i shouldnt be, as a doherty, son and kulu owner. Gutted i didnt captained son

      Open Controls
    6. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      35 so far, bad week. Only Tierney's masterclass can save me.

      Open Controls
    7. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Same points with Saka, Odegaard, Weghorst, and Gordon to play.

      Hope it’s Odegaard week.

      Open Controls
    8. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      58 with 3 to go, pleased!

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not bad but can you sit ?

        Open Controls
    9. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      60(-4)
      Saka, Lacazette, Pope left

      Open Controls
    10. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      43 with Saka and Pele left

      Open Controls
    11. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      33

      33
    12. nanxun
        5 mins ago

        55 (-4) Saka Laca White to go

        Open Controls
      • Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Not as good as I’d hoped. On 43 with saka, Laca and hopefully ramsdale still to play! Not moving without a differential haul so hoping Laca does the biz

        Open Controls
    13. No Need
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      2 hours ago desperate for Dubravka to start lol

      Open Controls
    14. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      I feel satisfied with my defending line.

      Doherty, Cancelo, Rudiger, Holgate (TAA)

      Open Controls
    15. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      I admit it. I transferred Salah in because of FOMO rather than common sense. Having done this, I then forgot to press save to captain him and accidentally left it on Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Result!

        Result!
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Perfect scenario

        Perfect scenario
      3. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Be honest and give back the points.

        Open Controls
        1. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I feel a tad guilty.

          Open Controls
          1. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Got rid of Odegaard for Salah so it would be fair for him to return

            Open Controls
      4. FPL Pillars
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        It’s almost if this game is luck based

        Open Controls
        1. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Who knew?

          Who knew?
    16. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      LMS safety score currently 39 with autosubs.

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Oops, this might be it for me then.
        All in gunners hands now.

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          You're in safe hands, mate

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Well it was nice while it lasted!

        Open Controls
    17. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Gathering some early ideas...

      Ramsdale
      TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - James
      Salah - Son - Bowen - Saka - Kulu
      Dennis

      Foster - Doherty - King - Broja

      2FTs, +2.6m

      .
      Q1) Would you play Doherty over any of the other starters? (Have to play 1 FWD 🙁 )

      Q2) Which transfer(s) do you prefer?
      A. King/Son ➡ Kane/Martinelli (+1.0m)
      B. Dennis ➡ Lacazette (+0.1m)
      C. King ➡ Gelhardt (+3.6m)
      D. Kulu ➡ Martinelli (+3.5m)
      E. Other

      C or D would help fund moves for players like Vardy or United in the double. Not sure it's a good idea to go there though.

      Open Controls
    18. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Salah is 3rd most transferred out of the current GW. People are buying Jota & Maddison. Jota will be rotated, but the price difference can make a different to squad too.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        I’m capping Salah next week

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Against Man City?

          Against Man City?
          1. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I’m thinking to do the same, him or Kane most likely. Can see him scoring a brace.

            Open Controls
          2. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Look at his record against the top clubs, insane

            Open Controls
        2. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          Gotta be Kane or son with spurs form and villas lack of plus Salah is looking not as sharp as earlier plus away game in CL

          Open Controls
    19. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      GW32 is the first GW without a blank or double since GW15 - crazy!

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Seems like Burnley are finally running out of fixtures in hand

        Open Controls
    20. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      What are Ramsdale's chances of starting?
      Thanks guys!

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Seen training and smiling broadly

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        I have Dubravka zero pointer on the bench so I'd say very low chances of starting

        Open Controls
      3. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        50 50

        50 50
      4. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        21 mins ago

        I’m 95% he won’t

        I'm 95% he won't
      5. No Need
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/crop-18153092.jpg?w=750

        Open Controls
    21. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Remember when all the experts said swap Kane for Son even for a hit hahaha

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which experts ?

        Which experts ?
        1. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          most of the motley crew

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Who dat ?

            Who dat ?
      2. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        As Kane & Son owner, I frankly love that idea that help Son making more impacts.

        Open Controls
      3. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thinking about doing it this week purely because there are no bloody forwards in this game, and a ton of mids.

        Open Controls
      4. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Who are these experts you speak of and why are they believed to be the experts of an online fantasy game?

        Open Controls
      5. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        No
    22. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Ramsdale return tomorrow is on the cards. He just has to pass late fitness test.

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Please Mikel let him pass

        Open Controls
      2. AJW
          18 mins ago

          Thanks for the good news Mikel! Brightened up an otherwise dreary weekend! PS. can you have a word to little Saka and tell him to slot in a goal or two, pretty please??? 😉

          Open Controls
        • Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Oh would be great if he did come back and got a cleanie! Live in hope

          Open Controls
        • La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          That’s great to hear as I need him to stay next GW at least and dgw33

          Open Controls
        • NateDog
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          Definitely hoping for it or else I have Foster's 1pt staring at me (although I expected less tbh)

          Open Controls
          1. No Need
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Dubravka zero here

            Dubravka zero here
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              And here...

              And here...
      3. Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thoughts on my WC

        Guaita
        TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Doherty - White
        Son - KDB - Saka - Eriksen
        Kane

        Foster - Broja - Brownhill - Gerhardt

        Open Controls
      4. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Is Raphinha + Broja to Maddison + Cucho worth?

        Got 2 FT and 0.1 itb.

        Open Controls
      5. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Tierney Doherty James Cancelo
        Barnes Saka Raphinha Son
        Kane (c) weghorst
        Dubravka Rudiger Coutinho Broja
        Should I roll the FT?*
        Anyone?

        Open Controls
      6. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Bench one of:-
        A)James (SOU A)
        B)Rudiger(SOU A)
        C)Cancelo(LIV H)
        leaning towards A, as saints rarely blank at home and cancelo could always score a goal or assist if he fails to keep a CS.

        Open Controls
        1. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

          B
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          B
        3. Lord of Ings
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I meant to say B lol
          Thanks guys.

          Open Controls
      7. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Bench headache this week...

        Who do I bench?

        Ramsdale
        Cancelo James Doherty
        Salah Kulu Saka Maddison Eriksen
        Kane Lacazette
        (DDG Robbo Livra Broja)

        Bench 2 and 3 are set but I have a decision to make on who to bench. I don't think you can bench Doherty based on Spurs' form. So I gotta gamble on benching one of Robbo/Cancelo? I like Maddison and Eriksen's fixtures for this week and I benched their points this week already...

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          If I had to pick I'd say Maddison, Leicester are definitely better at home than away but Palace (generally) are solid defensively and the type of team I'd expect Leicester would struggle against

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Maddison was superb vs Manu and I wouldn’t bench him at all rates

            Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          I’d bench James, Chelsea looked terrible

          Open Controls
        3. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          I'd bench Eriksen and/or Laca and play Robbo

          Open Controls
          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            this

            this
        4. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’d bench Robbo. Can’t see the game going without goals as Liverpool need to win and odds are that Robbo won’t be on the scoresheet. Based on this week we’ll probably find Salah is the lowest scorer in that team but obviously wouldn’t bench him

          Open Controls
      8. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Coutinho to Bowen with FT?

        Mendy
        Robbo Cancelo Tierney Doherty
        Salah(VC) Son(C) Bowen Saka Kuluselvski
        Antonio
        Foster Weghorst Digne Broja

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Or Maddison????

          Or Maddison????
          1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Leave Maddison alone

            Open Controls
      9. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Managed to get 64 points with 3 to go.

        All single game week players, twists and turns less.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          * left

          * left
        2. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Great score, well done !

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

            Cheers
        3. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Very good! We moveeee!!

          Open Controls
      10. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Spurs winning 5-1 and I have Kane, Son and Kulu. Not saying that I feel robbed, but there was time when Kane and Son foynd each other much better...

        Open Controls
      11. KieranKA
          10 mins ago

          Taking a hit for James didn't pay off, but these things happen. Thoughts on my team for next week?

          Foster // Sánchez
          Trent Cancelo James Rüdiger // Livramento
          Salah(V) Son(C) Saka Raphinha Martinelli
          Weghorst // King Broja**

          1FT, 0.7 ITB. Think I might roll?

          Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          4 defenders on the scoresheet in the Spurs game.
          Is that a record?

          Open Controls
          1. No Need
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Would have been 5 if Kane had notched

            Open Controls
        • Lord of Ings
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          Tierney Doherty James Cancelo
          Barnes Saka Raphinha Son
          Kane (c) weghorst
          Dubravka Rudiger Coutinho Broja
          G2G guys? Bench in right order?

          Open Controls
          1. Lord of Ings
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Anyone?

            Anyone?
        • Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          I have exact money for Broja+Ramsey to Bowen+Gelhardt. Is it worth a hit?

          Sa
          TAA Robertson Doherty Tierney
          Salah Son Saka Martinelli
          Kane Weghorst Broja

          (Foster Coady Broja Ramsey)

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Maddison or Bowen?

            Maddison or Bowen?
            1. Lord of Ings
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Maddison.

              Maddison.
            2. Hits from the Bong
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Both good options, but Bowen is the better one I think

              Open Controls
        • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Son classified as a 10m forward next season. Discuss.

          Open Controls
          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            11.5m mid

            11.5m mid

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.