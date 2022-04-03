59
Dugout Discussion April 3

West Ham v Everton team news: Bowen and Calvert-Lewin start, Gordon benched

59 Comments
Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with West Ham United v Everton at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

David Moyes makes three changes from the 3-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 30, with the return of Jarrod Bowen after four games out the headline FPL news.

He replaces Manuel Lanzini, while Ryan Fredericks and Pablo Fornals are also in for Ben Johnson and Arthur Masuaku, as Moyes reverts to a back-four system.

Vladimir Coufal is among the substitues after missing eight matches with a hernia problem.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, makes five changes from the heavy 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Donny van de Beek, Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin come in, with Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Andros Townsend and Anthony Gordon dropping out.

Allan serves the second game of a three-match ban, Yerry Mina is still unavailable, while Andros Townsend has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

* a late change to Everton’s starting XI – Mason Holgate replaces Donny van de Beek, who picked up an injury in the warm-up.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Alese, Yarmolenko

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Dobbin, Branthwaite, Price, El Ghazi, Gordon, Alli, Rondon, Lonergan

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FootballDog
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    boo no Gordon, hope Everton lose now lol

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      On the bench

      Open Controls
    2. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Nice top post. I hope they go down too and I don't even have Gordon.

      Open Controls
  2. Johnny 8
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Gordon Bennett

    Open Controls
  3. jimmyharte
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    I really hope fat Frank goes down now for benching gordon.

    Open Controls
    1. johnh
        just now

        Serves him right.

        Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Everton are gonna get spanked.

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Hammers going to go 5th

        Open Controls
    3. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Does the free transfers get reset with a BB, like it does with a FH or WC? i.e. do you lose a transfer if you roll it into the week you do a BB?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        17 mins ago

        No, only FH/WC

        Open Controls
      2. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Only for FH and WC

        Open Controls
      3. langey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks guys, kinda thought that but then had a feeling maybe I was wrong and my plan was sh*t 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      James Laporte Doherty
      Salah Sancho Saka Kulu Raph
      Kane Laca

      (Sa Broja Digne Livra)
      1 FTs & 0.0m

      A) Digne ➡️ Dalot/Schar/Roberts
      B) Salah ➡️ Bruno
      C) Save FT

      Need to free up some funds to afford Raphinha to Leicester mid next week.
      Will be using WC in GW34 and FH between GW35-38.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        A Schär

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I may go B regardless

        Open Controls
    5. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Sold Bowen and Antonio this week on WC and got in Gordon. Time to accept my punishment.

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Its 0:0 match anyway..

        Open Controls
      2. hueycho
        • 3 Years
        just now

        sharry~~

        Open Controls
    6. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      DVB ruled out in the warm up.
      Holgate starts.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Everton may have a chance now.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I fear for us today.
          Especially with Bowen back.

          Open Controls
    7. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      'Frank Lampard gushes over 'dream' Everton winger Anthony Gordon

      Frank Lampard has claimed that Everton starlet Anthony Gordon is a “dream to work with” as he continues to make waves for club and country.'
      https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.goodisonnews.com/2022/04/01/frank-lampard-gushes-over-dream-everton-winger-anthony-gordon/%3famp

      This was published less than 48 hours ago. Hopefully they get destroyed.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why?
        Just because he hasn’t chosen him to start in this game.
        Clubs have more to think about that satisfying Fantasy Football managers wants.
        Gordon will play his fair share.

        Open Controls
        1. Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Everton are in no state to be rotating their best players. They need to get as much talent as possible onto the pitch.

          Gordon didn't even play for England over the break, so unless he's injured, it just doesn't make sense.

          I'm obviously biased as a Gordon owner, but if I was an Everton fan who didn't play FPL, I'd be annoyed.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            100% this, reckon Lamps just wants an early bath with a pay check

            Open Controls
          2. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I am an Everton fan. It is puzzling why he’s not started today but maybe he hasn’t trained well this week or Franks trying something slightly different.
            Guessing he’ll get some minutes today.

            Open Controls
            1. DavvaMC
              • 1 Year
              just now

              COYB!

              Open Controls
    8. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Donny injured in warmup and Holgate in midfield instead.

      Bad for Bowen.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Just fired my carrier pidgeon.

        Open Controls
    9. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gordon owners mudded

      Open Controls
      1. hueycho
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        serves them right

        Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Going to enjoy the 1 point when he comes on

        Open Controls
    10. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gordon benched??

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Benched and still doesn’t start when VDB gets injured!
        It’s so weird!

        Open Controls
    11. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      As if DVB holds up in warm up and Gordon STILL doesn’t start

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        He’s not a central midfield player.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Holgate is a defender….

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            There’s more to Gordon alas in a VDB role than Holgate!

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Holgate has played in the middle of the park before. We’d suffer even more with Gordon in the middle.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Guess so, who was Gordon playing instead of before?

                Open Controls
    12. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      So, Magnus has DCL(c)...

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        So risky given his minutes recently, whereas I go for a 7 game start in a row Gordon and get stung

        Open Controls
        1. ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          🙁

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Is he playing to beat a rival in a mini league and taking risks, regardless of overall rank?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Maybe or maybe just having fun taking risks

          Open Controls
    13. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      what are the chances of Ramsdale playing?

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        prob 50/50, hadn't yet been training 3 days ago when Arteta gave his press conference.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Low.

        Open Controls
    14. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      While waiting for the game to start, I am looking at my FPL team for the upcoming weeks. Currently I have 2FT and the following team:

      Ramsdale
      Alexander-Arnold | Robertson | Doherty | Cancelo
      Salah | Mahrez | Son | Saka | Kulusevski
      Saint-Maximin
      (Foster | Dennis | Broja | Ait Nouri)

      Here are the options I am looking at:

      ----A----
      GW32: Alexander-Arnold + Son + ASM ➝ James + Maddison + Kane - 4 (GW32),
      GW33: FH in GW33
      ⇒ this allows me to have Kane in the team for GW32.

      ----B----
      GW32: Alexander-Arnold ➝ James
      GW33: Son + Kulusevski + Ait Nouri ➝ Maddison + Fernandes + Burn - 4
      GW34: Fernandes + Saint-Maximin ➝ Kane + Martinelli -4
      ⇒ an extra hit in GW34 gives me 7 DGWers and save the FH for later in the season; but I can only have Kane from 34 onwards.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Your set on getting James for the fixture wedged between 2x Real Madrid? I was planning to bench him next week

        Open Controls
    15. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Please don’t let me down Pickford

      Open Controls
    16. Differentiator
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Let's go GRAY

      Open Controls
    17. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Holgate down

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        SURELY Gordon time now?!

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Sock malfunction

        Open Controls
    18. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brilliant move from West Ham.

      Game quite open now.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, West are so good at counter-attacks. Shame Fornals fecked it up at the end.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          just now

          3 of them had a chance to shoot.

          Open Controls
    19. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Gordon may get his chance to reward Kaptain Kane's new found faith in him!

      Open Controls

