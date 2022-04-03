West Ham v Everton team news: Bowen and Calvert-Lewin start, Gordon benched

Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with West Ham United v Everton at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

David Moyes makes three changes from the 3-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 30, with the return of Jarrod Bowen after four games out the headline FPL news.

He replaces Manuel Lanzini, while Ryan Fredericks and Pablo Fornals are also in for Ben Johnson and Arthur Masuaku, as Moyes reverts to a back-four system.

Vladimir Coufal is among the substitues after missing eight matches with a hernia problem.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, makes five changes from the heavy 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Donny van de Beek, Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin come in, with Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Andros Townsend and Anthony Gordon dropping out.

Allan serves the second game of a three-match ban, Yerry Mina is still unavailable, while Andros Townsend has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

* a late change to Everton’s starting XI – Mason Holgate replaces Donny van de Beek, who picked up an injury in the warm-up.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Alese, Yarmolenko

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Dobbin, Branthwaite, Price, El Ghazi, Gordon, Alli, Rondon, Lonergan

