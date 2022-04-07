269
Scout Squad April 7

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 32

269 Comments
The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 32 are debated by our regular panel.

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man squad of Fantasy players with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

Their selections serve as a long list for the Scout Picks, as the players nominated will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.5m) for our final weekly selection ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    I think i will going for Son captain. Anyone thinking the same?

    1. thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Me too

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think so, either him or Saka.

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anything obvious to change here?

    Ram (Sa)
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Doh (Amartey)
    Salah Saka Raph Kulu Son
    Weg Iheanacho (Broja)

    1 FT, 0.5 in bank, FH left

    Which player would be your 3rd on bench?

    Cheers

    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Weghorse

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, depending on what Leicester do tonight. Palace likely a tough game though.

        1. Art Vandelay
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have TAA, Robbo and Cancelo and have been tempted to bring in Schar and play him ahead of Robbo but can’t bring myself to do it.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Expect Wolves to score fwiw.

    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm reluctantly putting Robbo there. Weghorst is probably a good call as well even if it is Norwich.

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably save the transfer and bench Weg.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Double figures for sure.

    4. Sgt. Schultz
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      between Weg & Ihea.

    5. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers all.

  3. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you BB this in GW33? Can get to it for -4. Would WC in 34.

    Ramsdale
    TAA Schar Targett
    Salah Barnes Son Saka
    Laca Weghorst Iheanacho

    Sanchez Laporte Doherty Kulu

  4. RealSocialDads
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Tough benching headache. I'd lean towards one of Trent/Robbo as painful as it seems you can expect city to score, either that or Weghorst.

    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s only tough because you can’t admit to yourself Weghorse was a mistake. Weghorse on the bench for me.

  5. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would u play Robbo over Rudiger?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        You've convinced me. That's all I needed 😛

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Then again S'ton don't score much.

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    just now

