Scout Picks - Bus Team March 23

FPL Gameweek 31 Scout Picks early selection: Big guns back in the reckoning

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Double Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a new feature we first rolled out last month and it’s essentially a first draft of our regular XI, which gets published much closer to the deadline.

Those final picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries, international action/minutes and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ – a term coined by the Always Cheating boys, as it’s the XI you set at the start of the week in case you get hit by a bus before the deadline – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Here it is, then: our early, rambling thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 31, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

THE LIKELY LADS

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9 5

Forget the two middling teams who ‘double’: Gameweek 31 is all about some juicy-looking fixtures for most of the top seven.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all face clubs in the bottom six, while Manchester United are at home against a Leicester City side who have struggled defensively all season and West Ham United entertain an Everton outfit with the division’s worst away record.

The two north London clubs have slightly less favourable match-ups on paper, with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United trickier tests than FPL’s Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) would have us believe, but you can bet that Harry Kane (£12.5m) will again be in the Scout Picks conversation given the complete absence of form from other FPL forwards and his own purple patch. Since Gameweek 18, he has delivered 16 attacking returns – that’s at least seven more than any other striker has managed in that time. Son Heung-min (£10.9m), meanwhile, has scored more home goals than any Premier League player this season.

As for the top three sides, there’ll inevitably be considerable representation. Five names from these clubs feature in our Scout Picks bus team but more/others could follow, with international minutes, injuries and illness set to be deciding factors when we finalise our selection at the beginning of April. The main nagging doubt regarding Liverpool, Chelsea and City is that they are all in UEFA Champions League action in the days after Gameweek 31, so there is the very real potential for some minute management a week on Saturday:

MANCHESTER CITY

Saturday 2 AprilGameweek 31 – Burnley (a)

Tuesday 5 AprilChampions League quarter-finals – Atletico Madrid (h)

Sunday 10 AprilGameweek 32 – Liverpool (h)

Wednesday 13 AprilChampions League quarter-finals – Atletico Madrid (a)

Saturday 16/Sunday 17 AprilFA Cup semi-finals – Liverpool (n)

LIVERPOOL

Saturday 2 AprilGameweek 31 – Watford (h)

Tuesday 5 AprilChampions League quarter-finals – Benfica (a)

Sunday 10 AprilGameweek 32 – Manchester City (a)

Wednesday 13 AprilChampions League quarter-finals – Benfica (h)

Saturday 16/Sunday 17 AprilFA Cup semi-finals – Manchester City (n)

CHELSEA

Saturday 2 AprilGameweek 31 – Brentford (h)

Wednesday 6 AprilChampions League quarter-finals – Real Madrid (h)

Saturday 9 AprilGameweek 32 – Southampton (a)

Tuesday 12 AprilChampions League quarter-finals – Real Madrid (a)

Saturday 16/Sunday 17 AprilFA Cup semi-finals – Crystal Palace (n)

READ MORE: Which FPL Gameweeks could be affected by European rotation?

With the acknowledgment that the above could come into play, the likes of Joao Cancelo (£6.9m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m), Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) would ordinarily be top of most managers’ shopping lists for fixtures against Burnley and Watford.

With the expectation that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) will miss or at least not be risked in Gameweek 31, and with question marks over whether Reece James (£6.1m) will be rushed back for Brentford given the double-header against Real Madrid that awaits, Robertson and Cancelo are the stand-out premium defenders – providing the Scot recovers from illness, of course.

Third and fourth behind only Salah and Alexander-Arnold for FPL returns this season, Robertson and Cancelo will also be up against the two teams who have scored the fewest number of goals in 2022.

We’ll keep a spot for James free should the wing-back look like he may feature against Brentford and it’s probably fair to say that a Chelsea defender of some variety will make the cut in our weekly selection. Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) is usually a safe bet, having been benched in only one league match that he has been available for all season, but Trevoh Chalobah (£4.7m) could save us some pennies on our meagre £83.5m budget: the uncapped centre-half started all three league fixtures immediately after the autumn international breaks, while Andreas Christensen (£4.6m) is currently nursing an injury and Thiago Silva (£5.7m) will have a late return back from South America ahead of Gameweek 31.

As for Salah and De Bruyne, their tallies of 8.8 and 6.9 points per start in 2021/22 ranks them first and third among midfielders with meaningful game-time. Salah has delivered 12 attacking returns in his seven previous run-outs against the Hornets, while De Bruyne has double-digit scores in his two previous meetings with Sean Dyche’s side.

IN CONTENTION

Does Jesus's star turn on the right flank spell bad news for Mahrez in Gameweek 3? 3

As well as the premium bunch listed above, there are some cheaper alternatives from the top three who will be fighting for our attention.

The big downside is the unpredictability of the line-ups: there are at least five players competing for the front three slots at Liverpool and City, while there are even more in the running for the attacking positions at Chelsea.

Should we get any tip-offs or reduction in competition for places (ie through injury/illness), however, there are plenty of options. Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m), for example, has scored more FPL points against Burnley than he has versus any other side and is the midfield meat in the Salah/De Bruyne sandwich when it comes to the aforementioned points-per-start averages.

Kai Havertz (£7.9m) is in terrific form, too, with five attacking returns in his last three starts. Eight shots in the box and four big chances have arrived during his three ‘out of position’ run-outs up top in Gameweeks 28/29.

Away from the title-chasing trio and there are some more eye-catching clashes, not least between the two clubs who are on six-game losing streaks. Norwich are the division’s lowest scorers in the league this season so the expected return of the influential Adam Webster (£4.3m) from injury comes at an opportune time for the Seagulls as they attempt to improve on a run of just one shut-out in 12 matches. Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and the attack-minded Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) may well enter the thinking as a consequence.

Leeds United’s dearth of clean sheets (none since Gameweek 14) will interest Che Adams (£6.9m) and Armando Broja (£5.5m), with the former in better form and posting some strong underlying numbers since his current run in the starting XI began in Gameweek 23. However, the Saints’ own recent struggles and four-game losing streak could play into the hands of Raphinha (£6.5m), who is third among FPL midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) since Jesse Marsch took charge. The Brazilian’s recent Covid case means that he’ll be well-rested for Gameweek 31, as he hasn’t travelled to South America to hook up with his national team.

The fact that it’s taken us this long to address the two teams who ‘double’ in Gameweek 31 tells you everything about faith in Everton and Burnley assets.

Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) and Nick Pope (£5.4m) come into the goalkeeper conversation, at least: they are third and second respectively for projected points in the upcoming Gameweek.

Everton’s league-worst away form perhaps gives Pope the edge, with the Toffees to come to Turf Moor after the reigning champions hand the England international the opportunity to rack up the save points on Saturday.

It’s that dismal record on the road that also revives interest in West Ham United assets like Said Benrahma (£5.9m) and Michail Antonio (£7.5m), although plenty of ‘easy’ opponents have come and gone since the Hammers’ misfiring forward last found the net.

As for the other Toffees and Clarets assets worthy of consideration… there aren’t that many. Fond memories of Wout Weghorst’s (£6.4m) Double Gameweek 26 haul mask the fact that he has one of the worst rates of xGI among FPL forwards, while Everton’s two £7.5m+ strikers have managed to scrape one goal between them this calendar year. Anthony Gordon (£4.5m), unbeaten for shots, chances created and xGI among his teammates since Frank Lampard took charge, is about the best of a bad bunch and a budget enabler if nothing else.

THE LONG SHOTS

3pm team news: Ronaldo starts, Jimenez injured

Manchester United’s clash against Leicester City is worthy of note, as no club has kept fewer clean sheets on the road than the Foxes this season. Despite this fact and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (£12.2m) Gameweek 29 hat-trick, it’s still a long shot that he or compatriot Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) gets into the Scout Picks running given the limited budget and premium candidates elsewhere.

Aston Villa’s struggles against the ‘top eight’ means that Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) will likely find it tough to get a look-in, while Palace’s fine recent form (one defeat in seven league matches and only four goals conceded) means that Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) and co are probably in ‘long shot’ territory for once.

GAMEWEEK 31 BUS TEAM

96 Comments
  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Rotation nightmare to continue

    Open Controls
    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I suggested an article for the Scouts, "Rotation Risk Guide for the Champions' League Teams"

      Liverpool, Chelsea, and MCI can be 6+ players for most FPL teams, it would be fascinating to see some opinions on the Rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Here ya go!

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/22/which-fpl-gameweeks-could-be-affected-by-european-rotation-2/

        Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    What is the better BB?

    BB33 with DDG TAA Doherty Kulusevski
    BB36 with Guaita Gordon Mateta Fofana

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Bb33

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Definitely BB33 on paper even with the single game

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I thought so but add the fixtures and that CPL double is really nice...

        DDG (NOR liv), TAA (MUN), Doherty (BHA), Kulusevski (BHA)
        Guaita (WAT eve), Mateta (WAT, eve), Gordon (lei, cry), Fofana (EVE che)

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Will these players even start both games though even Guaita misses out randomly at times. James from Planet FPL did say the doubles are harder to predict this time so I wouldn’t rely on these fixtures.

          I just like your GW33 bench a lot with whatever info we have at the moment.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Guaita is a bit of a random keeper, agreed. Mateta has been surprisingly stable as a starter of late though.

            If it goes according to plan, that's what it'll look like. But otherwise it could be hard to manage.

            Open Controls
            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              I would still favour BB33. All your players have a good chance of a single return atleast.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Would the argument change if I put my weaker DGWs on the bench instead or mixed and matched among TAA, Kulu and Doherty?

                DDG (NOR, liv), Livramento (ARS, bur), Schar (LEI CRY), Weghorst (whu CRY)

                Open Controls
                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Think I still prefer this bench slightly over BB36 bench. Livra probably the only one who won’t start both games.

                  Open Controls
    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      It has to be BB33 given those two sets of players. I'm almost wondering if this is a rhetorical question 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I should have added - even factoring in SGW vs DGW

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          I added the fixtures above. That CPL double is very nice.

          For me, I also have Livramento who doubles in my starting XI in BB33 dunno if he would be more of a bench than say TAA.

          Open Controls
          1. Make Arrows Green Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            They are nice Palace fixtures in particular. I'm still smarting from my Edouard move so I am very wary of Palace rotation, but having said that the lineups have been more stable recently, or at least that's the impression I get.

            It's interesting to see you have moved away from FH33 and more towards BB33. I started off on BB33 and now I'm thinking of rolling it and attacking the last few weeks of the season (BB36 probably). I may regret not doing FH33 but I just think there will be a better time to use it, and if it doesn't materialise then FH38 should work out well.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              It's very team dependent.

              I realize I can make BB33 work. I also have WC still which makes it appealing to BB first and then I can WC to a streamlined structure.

              Open Controls
              1. Make Arrows Green Again
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Very much so. I'm hoping that we get DGW announcements before 33. Whatever happens, I'm rolling my transfer this week so I don't really know why I'm paying much attention to FFS right now except out of obsessiveness!

                Open Controls
    4. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      One factor I think shouldn't be overlooked is that GW33 is simply closer in time. A lot of things can happen - teams losing form, injuries, heck - even covid.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        True but I have WC in 34 which means I can adjust to prepare for WC36.

        I think how I'm gonna play it is basically I leave the door open for BB33 by not transferring out Maddison, which was my original plan to hard commit to FH33, and then if GW33 comes around and my team looks awful I don't BB.

        I could still then WC34, BB36, FH37.

        Open Controls
  3. Malaikat Jihad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I need to cash in Willock for a cheap normally benched midfielder. Gordon, Brownhill, Dewsbury-Hall, Ramsey or AN Other? They would almost certainly be picked if they have a double week. Any ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I went Gordon cos doubles, form and I won't ever be concerned about 3 Everton spots in my team

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      The cheapest. Not much difference between any of them.

      Open Controls
  4. rokonto
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Trent and Broja to White and Kane for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I was thinking Chalobah and Kane for a similar move.

      Is Chalobah nailed? White sure is.

      Open Controls
    2. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  5. Quan MisTaka
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    On WC, Have FH and BB left

    Pope, Foster
    White, James, *, *, *
    Salah, Saka, Kulu, *, *
    Kane, Weghorst, Broja

    Whic do you prefer

    Option 1:
    TAA, Laporte,Doherty
    Foden, Mount

    Option 2:
    Robbo, Cancelo, Amartey
    Son, Lennon

    Open Controls
    1. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Rather have Toney ober Broja

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I prefer option 1. But, I think Mahrez/KdB and Havertz are the mids to go for. Fund comes from Weghorst to Mateta if you are planning BB in 36.

      Open Controls
  6. KeanosMagic
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Am I missing something?

      Is there actually a bus team listed anywhere, or is it just a big list of about 25 players who might do alright?!

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Sidebar widget!

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          (I usually add it to the bottom of the article, too, but I... forgot)

          Open Controls
    • KeanosMagic
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Oh haha, thank you!

        Couldn't see the widgit on mobile. 🙂

        Open Controls
      • waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Which move would you prefer? Planning a GW33 BB
        A) Saiss to Roberts
        B) Ramsey to Elanga

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          A this week

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Elanga is too insecure for a BB several weeks ahead in time

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            True, although not sure I want anyone more expensive than him from Utd

            Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Sa
        TAA* James Doherty
        Salah Saka Kulu Raph Bowen*
        Kane Laca

        (Ramsdale* Broja Digne* Livra)
        2 FTs & 0.2m

        If TAA is fit:
        Laca, Bowen & Digne ➡️ Weghorst, Sancho & White -4

        If TAA out for GW31:
        TAA & Bowen ➡️ Laporte & Sancho

        Will get Barnes for Raphinha in GW33 and have one more FT for DGW player.
        WC34 & FH between 35-38.

        Think I’m fairly settled on these transfers. Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          44 mins ago

          I don't like Weghorst and Sancho anywhere near my team -- I would rather bring them in for FH if needed. But, to each his own.

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Looking at the options upfront and midfield where I have all the template picks I think these two differentials could work. I didn’t have Weghorst for his doubles so maybe I’m blinded but the fixtures now are much easier than before.

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Saint-Maximin + Mahrez or Mateta + KdB are also differential picks and I think either of them will outscore Weghorst + Sancho over the rest of the season. Of course, I don't have the crystal ball, so you have to decide for yourself.

              Open Controls
      • DavvaMC
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Who is Chalobah's competition is it Christensen?

        Open Controls
        1. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          A combination of Christensen, Azpi and Silva?

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Probably best to avoid then.

            Open Controls
      • Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Two Questions

        Is Chalobah a starter now?

        Is the 1st choice Chelsea defense Rudiger, Silva, and Chalobah?

        Open Controls
        1. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Maybe, but thing is you almost don't want him to be first choice, as it will make him play the CL matches.

          Open Controls
          1. Camino Aleatorio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            That's true

            Open Controls
      • Fpl_Ludwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Thoughts on this?
        1 FT and 1,4 ITB

        Sa
        Doherty - Robbo - Rudiger
        Salah - Saka - Martinelli - Kulusevski
        Jimenez - Kane - Richarlison

        Bench: Ramsdale - Barnes - RAN - Thomas

        Thinking of doing Jimenez —> Weghorst and then leave it like it is

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Yeah, Jimmy needs to go.

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Good move for Weghorst but personally, I would not do this. Waste of FT to bring in Weghorst. I would just get some 4.5m forward and play Barnes / Ait Nouri. Gives you funds for buying City mids / Alexander-Arnold in the upcoming weeks.

          Open Controls
        3. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Jimenez to Antonio or Bamford

          Open Controls
      • Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        If someone put a gun to your head and said you had to triple captain a DGW33 player, who would it be?

        Fernandes?
        Maddison?
        Saka?
        Who?

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          With a gun on my head, I will go for someone from the Newcastle team, Saint-Maximin or Willock.

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Wouldn't triple captain in GW33 under normal circumstances.

            Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Saka

          Open Controls
        3. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Take the bullet?

          Maybe Ronnie due to Norwich. but if not Fernandes due to that fixture

          Open Controls
        4. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Saka

          Open Controls
        5. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Vardy

          “Hopefully Jamie should be back training with us within the next week or so, which is great news, and he might be not be too far away after the international break."

          Open Controls
      • Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        2.3 ITB, 2 FT

        Foster ¦ Raya
        Rudiger Cash White
        Salah Son Raphinha Ramsey
        Kane Lacazette Broja
        ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

        Have to make a transfer, but who to get out?

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Raphinha and Broja needs to go.
          May be Broja to 4.5m forward for future upgrades in the midfield.

          Open Controls
          1. Slitherene
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Still have a BB chip, Broja might come good in 33.

            Raphinha to Chelsea or Leicester?

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              I see. Raphinha to Hazard / Mahrez / KdB would be great transfers if you can afford. Although Leicester has some great fixtures left, I would be a little hesitant to buy them since they have nothing to play for in the league any more. But, with those fixtures, they could be a great punt.

              Open Controls
              1. Slitherene
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Ahahazard thanks!

                Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          By the way, I completely overlooked the lack of any Liverpool and City defenders in the team. That should also be a priority in my opinion.

          Open Controls
          1. Slitherene
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I'll get them in 33 for Coady and Cash.

            What about Raphinha, Ramsey to Sancho, Gordon?

            Open Controls
      • drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Mad to go without Salah coming weeks ?

        Open Controls
        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          At home to Watford seems a bit mad yeah

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Worth losing son for a minus 4 ?

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              If you have both Kane and Son, then yes

              Open Controls
        2. Hobo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I dont think so. His form has dipped, slight injury and rotation conerns, contract issues.

          For me it would depend on how you want to finish the season. Are you looking to consolidate your rank or take the risk to make big gains?

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            At 22k now and want top 10k

            Open Controls
        3. VIVA_RONALDO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Im in the same situation and contemplating going without for the rest of the season

          Open Controls
      • JY84
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Looking to replace Jimenez tis week with Kane but the only way I can get Kane in is to remove Son! Which is the better approach?
        (A) Dun get Kane n just replace Jimenez with Weghorst
        (B) Gordan + Kane for Jimenez n Son (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          B is way better than A. Don't go anywhere near Weghorst, it's an expensive trap (Gordon as well, but at least he is cheaper).

          Open Controls
      • circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Was looking up about k means clustering and this is what I found:
        https://datafloq.com/read/7-innovative-uses-of-clustering-algorithms/

        7th use: fantasy football

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          The writer is probably among the community 😀

          Open Controls
      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        thinking of crazy ideas....

        currently have

        Sa
        TAA, Robbo, Alonso, Tierney, Ait-Nouri
        Salah, Kulu, Saka, Martinelli, Ramsey
        Kane

        Foster, Watkins, Ramsey, Broja
        1ft, 3.4itb

        Could do for (-8)
        TAA + Martinelli + Watkins > Cancelo + KDB + 4.5

        Add in Sa > Mendy (-4) for the long term

        Thinking that Robbo more than covers TAA.
        Mendy/Alonso Chelsea double is great (would like to move Alonso > James/Rudiger at some point.
        Salah, KDB, Kane, Cancelo, Robbo - pretty dang strong.

        -12 seems insane at this time of the year - but also that team feels like it makes that up and then some.

        Only have 1x FH left - so not worried about bench strength too much.

        Open Controls
      • The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Do I roll, or make a change? I was thinking Toney to Weg...

        Sanchez (Foster)
        Tierney / Cancelo / Doherty / TAA* (Livra)
        Salah / Son / Saka (Barnes / Ramsey)
        Broja / Toney / Kane

        Open Controls
      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Can’t believe I’m asking this but do we think Begovic will start now? With Ramsdale out I’m considering getting him for Foster.

        Open Controls
      • banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Anyone else thinks having the best players from 3 Liverpool + 3 City + 2 Chelsea more important than having Son/Kane? That is, a team with TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, James, Salah, KdB, Mahrez, Havertz -- this is impossible if you still have Son/Kane in the team. What do you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Kane needs to be there ... in-form and fixtures are also good

          Open Controls
      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Football fixtures are being called off because of Covid again. Chelsea v Spurs in the WSL, probably only a matter of time before it's the PL.

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59834649

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          This is important information. Crazy times again?

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I was confident that GW32 was going to be the first normally GW (without blanks or doubles) since in GW14 in early December, but I'm not so sure now.

            Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          add in players returning from international duty - who knows what the next few weeks will be like.

          Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        Here's a fun exercise... What scores more? BB in 36 or FH in 36? I think the BB 36 is a reasonable team to WC into in GW34 to get this out. BB should win I think but those City assets (and you can handpick the perfect ones) are huge. No Kane on FH to enable Robertson and KdB.

        BB36:
        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo Matip James
        Salah Foden Havertz Barnes Saka
        Kane
        (Guaita, Fofana, Mateta, Cucho)

        FH36:
        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo Robertson James
        Salah KdB Mahrez Saka Gallagher
        Lacazette

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Difficult to call. I think both will give similar amount of points. Crucial assumption: PL title is still up for grabs.

          Matip, Foden, Havertz, Barnes, Kane + (Guaita, Fofana, Mateta, Cucho)

          vs

          Robertson, Kdb, Mahrez, Gallagher, Laca

          The extra points from Liverpool, City, Gallagher (or Zaha?), Laca will be at least equal to or more than that bench (approx 20-24 points).

          Open Controls
      • HD7
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Amartey or Fofana for 36 and 37?
        I know many thing can happen until then but still

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
            just now

            Much depends if Leicester still in Europe

            Open Controls
        2. Silecro
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Watkins, Trent > Kane, 5.5 def? (-4)
          I would probably fh in 33 and wc in 35

          Open Controls
        3. Meechoo115
            28 mins ago

            With a fairly average 33 roster for DGW is the play to take transfers / hit to get BB with Gordon’s and Livras etc for 33

            WC34 heavy on Liverpool and city

            Free hit for the big double ?

            Open Controls
            1. Meechoo115
                just now

                I have five villa / wolves I will look to switch for 33 doublers. Starting with Jimi to Weg this week ….and probably Ramsey to Gordon

                Open Controls
            2. VIVA_RONALDO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              a) Jimmy + Saiss to Broja + Cancelo -4
              b) Jimmy + Son to Broja + Salah -4

              Open Controls
              1. Meechoo115
                  just now

                  B as better captain and Salah better for 32

                  Open Controls

