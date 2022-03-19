82
Scout Notes March 19

The latest on Ramsdale and Martinelli as Villa’s ‘top eight’ woes continue

We dissect the main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the only Gameweek 30 fixture of the day: Aston Villa v Arsenal.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

RAMSDALE/MARTINELLI LATEST

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) were both missing from the Gunners’ matchday squad altogether on Saturday, with Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m) taking their places in the starting line-up.

Mikel Arteta confirmed before kick-off that Ramsdale has a hip injury, while Martinelli was out through illness.

FPL’s most-owned goalkeeper has a similarly vague prognosis as Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m), who was ruled out for “weeks” by Jurgen Klopp on Friday, but Martinelli is still expected to report for international duty with Brazil in the coming days.

Both players travelled to the Midlands to be with their teammates today.

“He’s got a muscle injury and he will be out for a few weeks.

“He wasn’t comfortable in the last 50 minutes against Liverpool. He wanted to be here to support Bernd which tells you about a lot of things behind the scenes.” – Mikel Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale

“He’s been sick the last few days so he’s out of the squad, unfortunately.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

VILLA’S ‘TOP EIGHT’ PROBLEM

The gap between ninth-place Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in eighth is 10 points, a fitting chasm as the Villans have struggled against the teams directly above them all season.

Since Steven Gerrard took charge, Villa haven’t recorded a single win or clean sheet against the sides currently ranked eighth or higher.

“The league doesn’t lie. [The top eight] at the moment are ahead of us for a reason and there’s a gap. That’s where we’re striving to be. If we want to take one of them places, we’ve got to be positive, we’ve got to believe in it – we can’t be indecisive.” – Steven Gerrard

The rot goes back further: the 1-0 success at Old Trafford in Gameweek 6 was their only victory and shut-out against the teams now in contention for European spots.

Above: Villa players sorted by points per start against the top eight this season

Villa were emphatically second-best against Arsenal on Saturday, not registering a single shot until the hour mark and only testing Bernd Leno (£4.5m) with the final kick of the match.

The reason we highlight this record is that the Villans’ next three league matches are against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool: all clubs in the top eight.

Their run of matches from Gameweek 34-37, which will also include a Double Gameweek involving a home clash with Burnley, is more appealing, however.

Aston Villa in 2021/22PlayedWonDrawnLostGoals scoredGoals concededClean sheets
v top eight12111011261
v bottom 1117102530148

SUPER SAKA

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) bounced back from two blanks in Double Gameweek 29 with a goal and maximum bonus points as Villa Park.

He now has 10 attacking returns and four double-digit hauls from Gameweek 16 onwards, averaging 6.5 points per match in that time.

He’s keeping some impressive company, as the below table shows.

Above: Midfielders sorted by attacking returns from Gameweek 16 onwards

“He was really fatigued. He’s played a lot of minutes. He needs to go with England and the best thing was to take him off.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s substitution on Saturday

Elsewhere, Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) blanked for the first time in an away match since Gameweek 15 while Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) continues to do his best Luka Modric impression, having contributed no goals and only one assist this calendar year; Arsenal have scored on 12 occasions in that time.

The impressive Ben White (£4.5m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) kept their 13th clean sheet in 25 league starts together at centre-half, meanwhile, both collecting maximum bonus points in the process. White has proven to be one of the bargain FPL buys of the season: his total of 103 points is higher than that of any other sub-£4.9m option in any position.

Some very decent fixtures book-end a tricky run from Gameweek 33-35 (a north London derby also has to feature in the above schedule somewhere), so there are plenty of points opportunities still to come for one of only two sides in the top six who don’t have the distractions of cup competitions at home or abroad.

82 Comments
  1. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    The plan was always to free hit in GW33 but I just don’t think it’s worth it

    If you want to chase doubles you’ll risk not playing one of Kane, Salah, Havertz etc all have great fixtures. Hell even Toney vs Watford could outscore weghorst in 2 matches

    If you just get arsenal and Leicester players in I think it’s fine

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Same here mate!! I have a FH and BB left to take and set up well for 33 already and might aim to Use BB in 36 and save FH for the final day lottery!!

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I did that 2 years ago, saved the FH until the final day and ultimately scored less points than my actual team, costing me top 10k. I don't recommend it 😀

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I don't either the likely DGW just don't look good enough. FH37, after BB36 set up by GW34 or 35 WC looks far better if DGW fixtures are scheduled for those GW's as predicted.

    3. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      It's about upside though and that week seems to currently have the largest upside of using a FH. 36 nearly everyone or vast majority of teams will double.

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!! Anyone else fallen fowl or Covid or illness this week?? For me Thursday it was Pickford, Friday was Raphinha and Today Martinelli who I transferred in for this gameweek!! Can’t be helped unfortunately but nether the less rather annoying!!! Especially 3 days in a row!! Haha think I’ll steer clear of buying a lottery ticket for tonight’s draw!!!

    1. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Have they all had bird flu ??

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Could be mate!! Something has certainly ‘flown’ through my team the last few days!! Haha

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Just Raph so far, but Covid is everywhere at the moment I currently know at least 17 family/friends who have it, most before this week was 2 at the same time.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yeah I know a few too mate, was always going to be the case with restrictions eased

    3. PastaConcerto
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Everyone with the template pretty much.

  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Who would you prioritise getting for GW31?

    A) Havertz
    B) Weghorst

    If Havertz I will probably use FH33 and if Weghorst I will save FH for later. Plan to wildcard GW34.

    1. Pratik
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Are Weghorst underlying stats good? I can't seem him getting more than 2 points on most games.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Fixtures look good EVE, nor, whu & SOU over the next 3 gameweeks.

    2. Pratik
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      What's the rationale for WC34, over WC now?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        1. We won’t have DGW 34-37 fixtures announcements before GW30 deadline.

        2. Pool vs City in GW32 and I want atleast 4-5 players from those two teams on wildcard.

        3. If I WC now it nails down FH33 as I wouldn’t want most of those players on my team except for DGW33.

    3. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Havertz looks good at the moment but I do Think that he Will get rotated

  4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Doesn't it make sense to just target teams who have something to play for now. Teams fighting for top 4/ relegation battlers. Teams like Villa, Leicester, Southampton or even Chelsea don't have much to play for in the league.

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      And City/ Pool of course!

    2. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      3 x Liverpool (TAA, Robbo, Salah)
      3 x City (Cancelo, Laporte, Mahrez)
      3 x Spurs (Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane)
      3 x Arsenal (Ramsdale, Saka, Lacazette)
      3 x Relegation teams (Dubravka, Doucoure, Rodrigo)

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      I think so. There's definitely a slump going on for a few mid table teams - Southampton, Leicester, Brighton. I might not bother investing in Palace and Villa at all despite some nice fixtures & doubles coming up. Still drawn to Chelsea though, can't resist James & Havertz at the moment

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        True. I will be getting James too. But will have the rest from the other teams who still have a purpose.

  5. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Harry Kane has never scored in 5 consecutive prem games.

    Tomorrow would be his 5th goal in a row if he scores.

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Pretty poor for so called best striker in the world

      1. Slava Ukraini
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        In his defence, he does play for Tottenham.

  6. VALDEZ
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Anyone beating 15 with no hits?

    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      17

    2. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      yes because that is the top10k average.

    3. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      18

    4. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      24

    5. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      22

    6. Josh.E
        53 mins ago

        17, 3 left but worried af

      • Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        18. 4 to play.

      • Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        17 from 2, not going to moan.

      • FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        19

      • The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        26 with 5 to come.

    7. FFSbet.com
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      What a GW,6 points from 9 Ramsdale and Martinelli no show

    8. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      WC first draft. Will FH in 33 if Mci/Liv/Che all progress to the FAC Semis.

      Opinions?

      Schmeichel - Foster
      TAA - Robbo - James - Laporte - Amartey
      Salah - Havertz - Foden - Martinelli - Gordon
      Kane - Mateta - Gelhardt

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I'd want a stronger bench than Foster, Amartey, Gordon, Gelhardt, with a starting 11 that has at least 6 rotation risks in it, plus Covids rearing its head again

      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        Even assuming you have played BB already it's a 5/10 from me. Looks like it could run into problems straight away.

    9. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Middlesborough Kick Off Chelsea

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Sorry, meant to be Google

        1. Sim Simma
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          https://www.google.com/search?q=Middlesborough+Kick+Off+Chelsea&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        58 mins ago

        Just don't post your ex's name as your Facebook status instead of searching for them.

      3. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Come on Middlesborough!

    10. 03farmboy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      How long is James out for will he be back after international break??

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Should

    11. Hutchiniho
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Mount or Havertz?

      1. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Havertz

      2. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Havertz

    12. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Freck this game, right? 😉

    13. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Start one please.

      A)Doherty
      B)Saiss
      C)Tierney

      Open Controls
      1. Abra Dubravka
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A

      2. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A

      3. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        A

      4. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        C this week

      5. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        cheers all

    14. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kilman & Jimenez > Cancelo & Weghorst for free? Would leave me something like this.

      Dubravka
      Rudiger, Doherty, Cancelo
      Salah, Saka, Coutinho, Kulu, Raphinha
      Kane, Weghorst

      (Ramsdale*, White, Broja, TAA*)

    15. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      What teams are def not playing/doubling in 36 and also which are high unlikely?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        53 mins ago

        https://mobile.twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1504239966636937223/photo/1

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Leicester, Everton, Villa and Chelsea if they win today are all but certainties but there could be as many as 12 teams, but we don't know who yet.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          That's doubling

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/06/fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-what-we-know-so-far/

    16. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Just seen Italy beat Wales, that’s a shock!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Wow.

        Decent odds on that.

        Ireland doing Scotland.

        Chelsea surviving in the North East.

        A train to Darlington wouldn't have been 10 hours either.

    17. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Jiménez + Ramsey -> Gelhardt + Havertz (-4) ?

      Schmeichel
      TAA - Cancelo - Doherty
      Salah - Havertz - Maddison - Kulusevski - Martinelli
      Kane - Lacazette

      (Foster, White, Saiss, Gelhardt)

    18. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Good chance of big point gain next week as people move blindly from Jimenez to Weghorst

      I’ll be getting in lamptey, james and maybe even kdb with the great games coming up

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Already have Weg 😉

        Will be getting James and Robertson for Davies and TAA if TAA is still injured.

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        47 mins ago

        KDB is tough to afford at the moment! I think I can just about stretch to Sancho (31-3) then Mahrez (from 34)

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        I have Lamptey and KDB.

        Lamptey was on the way out on my wildcard so you're probably right, a decent turn coming!

      4. EL tridente
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Have you looked at Brigthons upcoming games and their current form?

      5. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Burnley, Atletico, Liverpool, Atletico, Cup Semi, Brighton.. does KDB start

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah, league is still open and if it's not every 3 or 4 days Pep keeps his best players involved.

      6. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        How are you getting KDB?

    19. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I am the first one to say that over the course of the season luck balances itself out but to have COVID sending off and last minute muscle injuries all in one gw, especially that one which will probably be low scoring, is very disappointing...

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        Yer, it's a shame - would have been cool to see what would have happened with Martinelli and Ramsdale playing this week. But oh well! That's the game 🙂

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think it's definitely low scoring.

        As many said.

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Well... Actually I have to disagree. Their ownership was quite high and Wolves assets didn't do well. Not having players when others have different good assets scoring a lot is much, much worse. Remember for example when TC was split between Mane and Salah and Mane got early injury. Not saying that Lei assets couldn't still hurt big time though.

    20. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      So Chelsea will now most likely not double in 33

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        They will not if they win this match

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        They definitely won’t if they win this match.

    21. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      If TAA out for extended period and if James back aiming for this line up next week for -4
      TAA Digne Coutinho to James Cancelo Havertz

      This look a good set up to be going forward with? 1 free hit left

      Will probably get Schmeichel in week 32 if Ramsdale out a while

      * double game
      Sa
      Robertson James Cancelo
      Salah Saka Havertz Kulusevski Gordon*
      Kane Lacazette

      Ramsdale Broja Doherty Saïss

      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        All 3 will be big rotation risks. Chelsea and City pretty much have 3 games a week for rest of season. Chelsea’s focus will be purely on cups too with top 4 wrapped up

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.