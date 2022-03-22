Which FPL Gameweeks could be affected by European rotation?

61
The 2021/22 Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws were made in Nyon, Switzerland last week.

As we have learned the hard way in the past, the latter stages of European competition could have a knock-on effect for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers regarding squad rotation in the top-flight.

Five Premier League sides are still involved in European action: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham United and Leicester City.

With that in mind, we thought it was worth a look at the fixture schedule for those teams right up until the end of the season, in an attempt to highlight the Gameweeks most at risk of rotation.

MANCHESTER CITY

  • Saturday 2 April: Gameweek 31 – Burnley (a)
  • Tuesday 5 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Atletico Madrid (h)
  • Sunday 10 April: Gameweek 32 – Liverpool (h)
  • Wednesday 13 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Atletico Madrid (a)
  • Saturday 16/Sunday 17 April: FA Cup semi-finals – Liverpool (n)
  • Wednesday 20 April: Gameweek 33 – Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
  • Saturday 23 April: Gameweek 34 – Watford (h)
  • Tuesday 26/Wednesday 27 April: Champions League semi-finals
  • Saturday 30 April: Gameweek 35 – Leeds United (a)
  • Tuesday 3/Wednesday 4 May: Champions League semi-finals
  • Saturday 7 May: Gameweek 36 – Newcastle United (h)
  • Saturday 14 May: FA Cup final
  • Sunday 15 May: Gameweek 37 – West Ham United (a)
  • Sunday 22 May: Gameweek 38 – Aston Villa (h)
  • Saturday 28 May: Champions League final

Manchester City’s reward for overcoming Southampton in the FA Cup on Sunday is a meeting with Liverpool at Wembley, which notably comes a week after they entertain the Reds in Gameweek 32, and just a few days after their Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid.

So, after their trip to Turf Moor in Gameweek 31, from 5 April to 16/17 April, City will face Atletico twice and Liverpool twice across the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Having dropped points at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 29, City’s lead at the top of the table is down to just one point, which encouragingly for FPL managers, should ensure they won’t take their foot off the gas anytime soon.

Pep’s previous comments about City’s players needing “rhythm” are also worth bearing in mind, and does suggest that we’ll see a strong XI against Burnley in Gameweek 31, which notably, is the first game back following the international break.

Beyond those matches, as we enter the last third of April, Gameweeks 33 and 34 could see a degree of rotation, while Gameweek 35 is another one to monitor if Man City are to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

The postponed Gameweek 33 fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, could feasibly slot into Gameweek 36, which would hand City an appealing double-header against Newcastle United and Wolves.

In terms of personnel, Ederson (£6.1m) is a reliable starter at the back, although it’s worth noting that Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) and Aymeric Laporte (£5.8m) have sat out just one match each since the turn of the year, while you’d also assume Ruben Dias (£6.2m) will start most games when fit.

Further forward, Bernardo Silva (£7.1m) has started every Premier League game in 2022, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) only missed the trip to Carrow Road.

The advanced attacking roles look harder to call, however, with Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m), Raheem Sterling (£10.5m), Phil Foden (£7.8m) and Jack Grealish (£7.5m), plus Gabriel Jesus (£8.4m) to a lesser extent, all competing for starts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYING TIME AT MANCHESTER CITY 2022:

LIVERPOOL

  • Saturday 2 April: Gameweek 31 – Watford (h)
  • Tuesday 5 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Benfica (a)
  • Sunday 10 April: Gameweek 32 – Manchester City (a)
  • Wednesday 13 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Benfica (h)
  • Saturday 16/Sunday 17 April: FA Cup semi-finals – Manchester City (n)
  • Tuesday 19 April: Gameweek 33 – Manchester United (h)
  • Sunday 24 April: Gameweek 34 – Everton (h)
  • Tuesday 26/Wednesday 27 April: Champions League semi-finals
  • Saturday 30 April: Gameweek 35 – Newcastle United (a)
  • Tuesday 3/Wednesday 4 May: Champions League semi-finals
  • Saturday 7 May: Gameweek 36 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)
  • Saturday 14 May: FA Cup final
  • Sunday 15 May: Gameweek 37 – Southampton (a)
  • Sunday 22 May: Gameweek 38 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)
  • Saturday 28 May: Champions League final

Liverpool face similar challenges to Man City, with a packed schedule which could see them play up to nine times in April.

The visit of Watford and then a potentially Premier League title-defining clash with Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad is sandwiched between the two legs of a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica.

Then, another clash with Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals is followed by Anfield meetings with rivals Manchester United and Everton. Should they defeat Benfica, there’s also the first leg of a Champions League semi-final at home to either Bayern Munich or Villarreal on April 26 or 27.

To prepare, we could see a bit of minute management against Watford in Gameweek 31, although given the timing of the international break, that is far from definite.

As ludicrous as it sounds, given the magnitude of the derbies, Gameweeks 33 and 34 could perhaps see a spot of rotation, while the same goes for Gameweek 35 if they are to progress past Benfica in the Champions League.

It’s also worth noting that the postponed Gameweek 33 fixture against Aston Villa could feasibly slot into Gameweek 36.

Jurgen Klopp, at least in the past, hasn’t been one for mass rotation, but competition for places is greater than ever under the German right now.

For example, Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), Sadio Mane (£11.7m), Roberto Firmino (£8.7m), Diogo Jota (£8.3m) and Luis Diaz (£8.0m) are all excellent options up front, with further depth supplied by squad players like Takumi Minamino (£5.1m) and Divock Origi (£4.8m).

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m), meanwhile, is an early doubt for Gameweek 31 after picking up a hamstring injury, with Klopp suggesting that he would be out for a “few weeks”. If that’s the case, Fantasy managers may consider selling the England right-back, given that matches against both Manchester clubs follow.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYING TIME AT LIVERPOOL 2022:

CHELSEA

  • Saturday 2 April: Gameweek 31 – Brentford (h)
  • Wednesday 6 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Real Madrid (h)
  • Saturday 9 April: Gameweek 32 – Southampton (a)
  • Tuesday 12 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Real Madrid (a)
  • Saturday 16/Sunday 17 April: FA Cup semi-finals – Crystal Palace (n)
  • Wednesday 20 April: Gameweek 33 – Arsenal (h)
  • Sunday 24 April: Gameweek 34 – West Ham United (h)
  • Tuesday 26/Wednesday 27 April: Champions League semi-finals
  • Sunday 1 May: Gameweek 35 – Everton (a)
  • Tuesday 3/Wednesday 4 May: Champions League semi-finals
  • Saturday 7 May: Gameweek 36 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)
  • Saturday 14 May: FA Cup final
  • Sunday 15 May: Gameweek 37 – Manchester United (a)
  • Sunday 22 May: Gameweek 38 – Watford (h)
  • Saturday 28 May: Champions League final

Chelsea have been handed one of the tougher Champions League quarter-final draws against Real Madrid, which does suggest we may see a degree of rotation in Gameweek 32.

Looking further ahead, Gameweeks 33, 34 and 35 could also be at risk, especially if they end up prioritising the cup competitions, which could feasibly happen given that they are 10 points behind second-place Liverpool and eight points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

That would certainly limit the appeal of assets like Reece James (£6.2m), although the upside he offers is probably worth the risk regardless.

Elsewhere, the forward positions look hard to nail down, with Kai Havertz (£7.9m), Romelu Lukaku (£11.4m) and to a slightly lesser extent, Timo Werner (£8.6m), all vying for starts.

It’s also worth noting that the Blues have two matches still to be rescheduled against Leicester City and Leeds United.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYING TIME AT CHELSEA 2022:

WEST HAM UNITED

  • Saturday 2 April: Gameweek 31 – Everton (h)
  • Thursday 7 April: Europa League quarter-finals – Lyon (h)
  • Sunday 10 April: Gameweek 32 – Brentford (a)
  • Thursday 14 April: Europa League quarter-finals – Lyon (a)
  • Sunday 17 April: Gameweek 33 – Burnley (h)
  • Sunday 24 April: Gameweek 34 – Chelsea (a)
  • Thursday 28 April: Europa League semi-finals
  • Sunday 1 May: Gameweek 35 – Arsenal (h)
  • Thursday 5 May: Europa League semi-finals
  • Saturday 7 May: Gameweek 36 – Norwich City (a)
  • Sunday 15 May: Gameweek 37 – Manchester City (h)
  • Wednesday 18 May: Europa League final
  • Sunday 22 May: Gameweek 38 – Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

West Ham United are entering a crucial period of the season, with their next three league games against Everton, Brentford and Burnley – all sides in the lower reaches of the table.

From those fixtures, Gameweek 32 is perhaps when we will see a bit of rotation, given the importance of their Europa League quarter-finals either side.

However, it’s worth noting that the Hammers have made the fewest changes to their starting XI in the Premier League all season.

That’s mainly down to a shortage of options at David Moyes’ disposal, which was evident in Gameweek 30, when Arthur Masuaku (£4.4m) for Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) was the only outfield change, despite being taken to extra-time against Sevilla on Thursday.

As a result, given the threadbare nature of the squad, there probably won’t be too much rotation during the run-in even if they do reach the Europa League semi-finals.

However, Michail Antonio (£7.5m) looked understandably leggy on Sunday and was withdrawn after 55 minutes, while the goals have dried up too. Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), meanwhile, is nursing a hernia injury, but should be available after the international break but reports suggest Jarrod Bowen (£6.6m) faces a longer spell on the sidelines.

Notably, if West Ham were to reach the final of the Europa League and Manchester City make it to the FA Cup final, the Hammers would blank in Gameweek 37 and could double in Gameweek 36.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYING TIME AT WEST HAM UNITED 2022:

LEICESTER CITY

  • Saturday 2 April: Gameweek 31 – Manchester United (a)
  • Thursday 7 April: Europa Conference League quarter-finals – PSV (h)
  • Sunday 10 April: Gameweek 32 – Crystal Palace (h)
  • Thursday 14 April: Europa Conference League quarter-finals – PSV (a)
  • Sunday 17 April: Gameweek 33 – Newcastle United (a)
  • Wednesday 20 April: Gameweek 33 – Everton (a)
  • Saturday 23 April: Gameweek 34 – Aston Villa (h)
  • Thursday 28 April: Europa Conference League semi-finals
  • Saturday 30 April: Gameweek 35 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)
  • Thursday 5 May: Europa League Conference semi-finals
  • Saturday 7 May: Gameweek 36 – Everton (h)
  • Sunday 15 May: Gameweek 37 – Watford (a)
  • Sunday 22 May: Gameweek 38 – Southampton (h)
  • Wednesday 25 May: Europa Conference League final

Following Sunday’s home win over Brentford, Leicester City are into the top half of the Premier League table, while they are also through to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

The Conference League, meanwhile, may offer the Foxes the best route back into European competition. They still have two tough rounds to go before the final though, with PSV and potentially Roma standing in their way.

Given their returning players, it’s highly likely we’ll see plenty of rotation in the coming weeks.

Both goalscorers in Gameweek 30 were fresh selections as Brendan Rodgers was able to make four changes to the team that returned from Rennes.

That meant full-backs Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m) and Luke Thomas (£4.3m) had to settle for places on the bench, with James Justin (£4.9m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) preferred on the day.

There are plenty of options at centre-back, too, including Daniel Amartey (£4.9m), Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m), Wesley Fofana (£4.3m) and Jonny Evans (£5.4m).

There could be even more good news on the way over the next two weeks as Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) steps up his return from a hamstring injury.

It’s also worth noting that Leicester have two matches still to be rescheduled against Norwich City and Chelsea.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYING TIME AT LEICESTER CITY 2022:

  1. RUN DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Is it likely that teams who double in 36 won’t in 37 therefore a strategy of FH36, WC37 is doable?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Why would they miss 37?

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      35 mins ago

      A few teams will double in both 36 & 37 - Chelsea, Leicester, maybe Everton & Villa

      https://mobile.twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1504239966636937223/photo/1

      Open Controls
      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  2. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Anyone wildcarding this week?

    Open Controls
    1. kringe
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cant decide.
      Main rival has caught up 80 points in last 5 weeks by playing 5 chips. Now almost level.
      They are now out of chips, i have FH and WC.
      Plan was FH 33 and WC 36 but now wondering whether to WC to get Kane as he is the only player I fear from their team.
      Could do it with a -4 but was hoping to get James this week.
      Also doubts with TAA and Ramsdale.
      So will sit on it and see state of play after internationals.

      Open Controls
  3. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Are any of these downgrades viable?
    A) Havertz/Mount to Jorginho
    B) Maddison/Barnes to Dewsbury-Hall
    C) James/Rudiger to Thiago Silva/Chalobah
    D) Cancelo to Laporte
    E) Robbo to Matip

    Open Controls
    1. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      nope, looks like huge downgrades on every trade

      Open Controls
    2. Top Dog
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think C is most plausible. James mins will be managed, and you may only lose out on a few points between Rudi and other CB’s

      Open Controls
  4. Jebiga
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hm, even if i FH in dgw 33, i will have max 7-8 dgw players, want salah, son, kane and cancelo.
    Currently have 5 without FH. With 3 FT i can get cancelo and some dgw players and easily save FH.
    What others planning ? Any toughts on this ?

    Open Controls
    1. Top Dog
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Really tricky one. I will have 6 players, so not too dissimilar, however am thinking I should be pretty well set for GWK 36 (with transfer) if fixtures land as predicted.

      Currently my thinking is to FH33 which would allow me to get 2 x Utd, Newcastle and may change my Arsenal players. Not definite on this, but fortunate my transfers for 31 won’t be affected

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Similar thinking, not keen on losing those SGW big hitters. Not playing FH, will go in with 6-7 doublers

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      You can save but you’ll feel the same way whatever time you use it unless Liverpool etc double in which case everyone has them anyway

      Open Controls
  5. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Do we know yet who is likely to DGW in 36 or could someone point me in the right direction?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1504239966636937223/photo/1

      Open Controls
  6. mdm
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Jimenez -> Weghorst ? Or save FT and play Maddy (mun)?

    Open Controls
    1. Top Dog
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’m doing the trade. Hoping weggy also doubles in 34/35 so get a couple of extra fixtures.

      Also nor in 32 is pretty good

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Made that move, not expecting alot from weghorst but 5 fixtures over next 3 gameweeks you have to take a chance

      Open Controls
      1. mdm
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thinking the same. Not many good striker options in this price range availbale anyway...

        Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is it still worth buying james? They have a really busy schedule upcoming and he’ll be nailed for both Madrid games so might miss considerable minutes in the league ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      40 mins ago

      Still considering, and will have to wait for updates. The optimistic view is that he might need some mins before Real Madrid so could play 60mins v Brentford, Southampton very likely rest, play RM, rest Palace, play Arsenal...? If we're very lucky.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        At this point I think my plan is to limit my team to just 1 Chelsea player while they're still in UCL - if Tuchel makes encouraging comments about James then it'll be him, otherwise Havertz (who may well he even more rotation-prone)

        Open Controls
    2. Top Dog
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      I would love to go James, but think his minutes will be managed and Champs League and FA Cup have to be priority.

      For me it’s either Rudi, or going cheap with Chalaboh (allowing extra big hitter from either City or Liverpool at the back)

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Im definitely considering Chalobah, cheap and not afraid to get forward aswell

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I agree with this, think Rudiger is one of the few nailed.

        Rich teams have a big squad to deploy at latter stages of 2 or 3 competitions. Otherwise what's the point in having those guys.

        Liverpool being the exception, with a stronger core team. They've still got capable replacements for games like Nottingham Forest away, which could have gone against them with better finishing from the championship side.

        Open Controls
  8. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Priority here ? Have one FH lett and undecided on which route is THE best.

    Sa
    TAA VVD Doherty
    Barnes Son Raphinha Coutinho
    Kane (c) lacazette weghorst*

    Ramsdale tierney coady ramsey

    A. Tierney>James/Rudiger -4 (allows getting Saka)
    B. Coady>laporte -4
    C. Tierney and coutinho> Cancelo and Saka -8
    D. Sig tight

    Open Controls
  9. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Sa
    TAA* James Doherty
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Bowen*
    Kane Laca

    (Ramsdale* Broja Digne* Livra)
    2 FTs & 0.2m

    A) Laca & Digne ➡️ Weghorst & Cancelo
    B) Laca, Bowen & Digne ➡️ Weghorst, Sancho & White -4

    Have WC & FH left. Leaning towards WC34 & FH between 35-38 and seeing out DGW33 with transfers.
    Thoughts on the best option?

    Open Controls
    1. Top Dog
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      If you are definately WC34 then B. If not then A

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think Im definitely WC34 as I do not want to delay it any longer. Have one FH also.

        Open Controls
  10. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    OK you peeps with brains who can manage this stuff (mine can't).

    I've nothing but two FH's left...

    Any thoughts on a best strat? Thanks. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      If you want to play them in DGW, theres 3 main options left - 33, 36, 37. Cant play in 2 consecutive weeks so 33 + one of 36/7. Ive posted a link to which teams are projected to double above (twice)

      Open Controls
      1. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Brilliant, thanks Man. 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        My thinking was to load up on players who benefit from the non-DGW games, knowing I can FH in the ones that do.
        Doesn't look as if there's massive benefit in that though as all the DGW's seem to be the same three weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          Well, you might end up bringing the same players back on 2 different FHs... for example, Leicester's SGW fixtures arent that great, but their doubles (new eve in 33, wat NOR in 37) are amazing. On the other hand, Spurs have great SGW fixtures but their double in 36 is likely to be liv ARS. Also Wolves are in a similar position with good SGW fixtures but blank in 33 & che mci in 36. Other teams not quite so clear cut difference

          Open Controls
          1. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks Man, wise words!

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Pick stronger single game week players as usual and use FH to cherry pick some guys who look set to double.

          Open Controls
          1. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks Mate! 🙂

            Open Controls
  11. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who are the player's worth transferring in for the DGW33?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Triple Arsenal
      Barnes/Maddison
      Sancho/Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      37 mins ago

      Would try to get at least 1 from Man Utd & Leicester. Newcastle double is pretty decent too

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Which aligns to a FH unless you are happy holding Leicester, Newcastle and Manchester United players?

        Some could be good picks. Like the obvious ones in Maddison, Barnes, Schar, ASM perhaps?

        I personally don't think these teams will be on the beach, but there's issues in most sides top, bottom or middling for different reasons, cup priorities etc.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          26 mins ago

          For me, its Sancho 31-3 (then maybe becomes Mahrez). Maddison 33-8. Prob dont have space for Newcastle unless I do Sanchez - Dubravka

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Makes sense.

            You're right about Leicester midfielders too, may be more profitable than Havertz or the likes of Mahrez etc.

            Open Controls
  12. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hi guys, have 0.9m in the bank and 1FT, any suggestions on what to do here?

    DDG
    Robbo - Cancelo - James
    Kulu - Son - Salah - Saka - Raphina
    Weghourst - Maupay

    Ramsdale - Broja - Taa - Ait Nouri

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Maybe roll? Nothing urgent but you probably want to lose Maupay in 32 & Raphinha in 33

      Open Controls
  13. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Morning Guys, im on a WC................Son over Harvetz ? ? I have Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do you have Kulusevski? If yes then Havertz, fancy him to finish the season strong

      Open Controls
      1. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes Kula would be in if I went the Havertz route. My worry is that CFC look safe for top 4 and may rest him for Lukakoo. ??

        Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably prefer Son myself mate

      Open Controls
  14. Kaptenen
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best chip strategy here with WC and 1 FH left?

    Ramsdale - Dubravka
    TAA - Cancelo - Cash - Doherty - RAN
    Salah - Coutinho - Saka - Kulu - Raphinha
    Kane - Jimenez - Toney

    Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    What this team needs?

    Ddg
    Cash rudiger cancelo
    Saka son kulusevski salah jwp
    Lacazette weghorst

    Foster trent jimenez ait nouri

    WC, FH, BB left.. 45k rank

    How to play my chips?

    Open Controls
  16. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you WC this team? Still with FH and BB.

    DDG
    TAA. Cancelo. Tierney. Doherty
    Salah. Saka. Raphinha. Kulu. Martinelli
    Kane
    (Foster, Jimenez, Toney, Dalot)

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Doesn’t need a wildcard for sure this week.

      Open Controls
  17. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Looking at the teams in 33 they are poor. 36 looks much better.

    Question is which week to FH and which to BB?

    BB could be tricky with so many top teams / expensive players playing.

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Which teams are certain to have a double gw 36?

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Seen hot topic from yesterday? Camzy makes a good point about how hard it is to make BB36 team

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        With Kane.

        You could drop him with 2 FT and even a hit to improve your subs easily enough.

        It's all a trade off in this game.

        Open Controls
  18. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best chip strategy for this team? WC, BB and FH left. Thanks.

    Lloris
    Robertson cancelo rudiger tierney
    Salah coutinho kulu neves
    Kane Laca

    Foster hwang saiss eriksen

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Similar position mate. I thought BB in 36 but it might be harder to get a good 15 players

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Personally i think BB36 has to be easier because there's more doubles likely to be in your squad to start with, over BB33 for example.

        Each to their own.

        Plenty of routes to the remaining points over 8 or 9 games.

        Open Controls
  19. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    In gw33, after Leicester and Newcastle arguably its Manchester City with Brighton who have better fixtures than Manchester United with Norwich.

    The bonus 2nd game is Liverpool for both, Manchester City will be more competitive than United and Pep is more likely to play KDB, Mahrez etc.in what is effectively a title showdown.

    https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1505655010465566720?t=DLmBH8Qn8FF-yyCJ58lsxw&s=19

    So with potential squad rotation for Champions League knock outs this supports a FH strategy across gw33 without carrying high profile and premium rotation risks either side of the cup knock out games in Manchester City and Chelsea especially and Liverpool too.

    Open Controls

