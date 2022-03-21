21
News March 21

FPL Daily: Bowen injury update as James and Raphinha drop out of international duty

21 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

NO INTERNATIONAL DUTY FOR JAMES

Reece James (£6.2m) was among four players who withdrew from the England squad on Monday.

James, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m), Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and Roma’s Tammy Abraham have all pulled out of international duty because of fitness concerns.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m), Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) and Sam Johnstone have been called up in their places.

James hasn’t been involved for Chelsea since sustaining a muscle injury in Gameweek 28 and wasn’t part of the squad that faced Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Sunday, as he is yet to rejoin full team training.

Thomas Tuchel didn’t hide his feelings when asked about the full-back after that cup tie, although his below comments suggest that he’ll be in contention for Gameweek 31.

“The recommendation is that he does not go. He is still in individual training, otherwise we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure.

“There is no doubt about it. He needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better. It is not the job of the national team to do this.” – Thomas Tuchel on Reece James

Ramsdale and Alexander-Arnold were both ruled out for “weeks” by their respective managers ahead of last weekend.

BOWEN LATEST

The plot thickened regarding Jarrod Bowen‘s (£6.8m) foot injury on Monday.

The winger sustained a fracture against Liverpool in Gameweek 28, with the prognosis at first sounding optimistic.

Fast-forward to now and not only has Bowen failed to feature in any West Ham United fixture since but he is also a major doubt for Gameweek 31.

David Moyes didn’t appear overly positive when asked about Bowen’s recovery on Sunday and now the Athletic report that the player is “facing a race against time” to be fit for the Hammers’ Europa League quarter-final meetings with Lyon, which fall either side of Gameweek 32.

RAPHINHA OUT OF BRAZIL SQUAD

Raphinha‘s (£6.5m) chances of featuring in Gameweek 31 may have been boosted by his omission from the Brazil squad.

The Leeds winger had been due to head to South America to hook up with his national team, which would have meant being in action with the Selecao on the Wednesday morning before the Gameweek 31 clash with Southampton.

The reason for Raphinha’s non-attendance, of course, is that he tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Leeds’ trip to Molineux on Friday, which resulted in a no-show for the widely owned midfielder.

With isolation periods not as long as they were and there being over a fortnight for him to make a physical recovery from coronavirus, the hope is that he’ll be fit and rested for the visit of the Saints on April 2.

“Forward Raphinha, from Leeds United, and defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, will not play for the Brazilian team at Granja Comary for the team’s next games against Chile and Bolivia.

“Raphinha tested positive for Covid-19 and, due to the isolation protocols, will not be able to travel to Brazil and perform for the period of training and games. Defender Gabriel Magalhães, on the other hand, is not injured. He got in touch with the coordinator of the Brazilian national team, Juninho Paulista, and with the coach Tite to tell him about the forecast of the birth of his first daughter for the next week. Understanding the importance of the moment for the player, he was called off.” – Brazil national team statement

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 31

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
WILDCARD: BEST PLAYERS POSITION BY POSITION
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HD7
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    If Leicester and Chelsea have DGW in 36 and 37... I dont see worth in FH37.
    Most will have players from these teams. By WC or by planning until 37.
    Any other teams which could have 37 ?

    Open Controls
  2. SouthCoastSaint
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    I only have bench boost and 1 free hit so have been considering 4 transfers to get me to 9 doublers for a 33 bench boost.

    Might be helpful for others that picking defenders for that double week is very hard. No stand out options compared to the single week players…

    Is 9 DGW players enough to justify a bench boost?

    Would end up with:

    Schmeichel - dubravka
    Tierney - Cancelo - Rudiger - Doherty - Trent
    Maddison - Barnes - Bruno - kulu - Saka
    Weghorst - Broja - Kane

    Not sure it’s worth it? Would also mean I have to ignore liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      That is very similar to what I’m thinking, both in terms of strategy and personnel. I would then WC 34 and FH 36/37. No Salah is a risk but hey ho.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Does the BB not depend on the 4 who you would actually sub that week?

      Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Salah still in the Egypt squad ?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah, still in there.

      Open Controls
    2. The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      he's fit

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    So sick of David Moyes refusing to give us any kind of proper injury news.

    Was he this bad with injury news when he was at Everton for all those years?

    Open Controls
    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Possibly, but please remember FFS is not about you.

      You're made a few errors recently (which we'll all accept happens to the best of us) so maybe just take a breather before pileing in again. Just a thought.

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Why? Because he is playing a different tactical game than we are? He's got a job, career, salary and the expectations of hundreds of thousands of fans invested in his team, directors, shareholders and the opposition to consider.

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      maybe, but did we care then?

      Open Controls
  5. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    No one is surely going Burnley this week? I am getting pope in 33 for Sa.. But surely no need this week as a -4 w/ Mcy/Everton or is it worth it?? Could get a 3/4 pointer vs Cty and a 8/10 vs Everton.. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Pass

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Considering it if Ramsdale is ruled out for 31 as i've got no backup keeper

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah, a lot depends on Ramsdale for me. If he's out more than 1 GW, I really don't want to play Sanchez.

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Pope comes in for me if Ramsdale to miss a few games

      Open Controls
  6. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Initial strategy was to FH33, WC34 and BB36.

    If Ramsdale and Trent don't make it for 31, is it worth doing the wildcard now and BB33, FH36?

    Ramsdale, Foster
    TAA, Tierney, Rudiger, Saiss, Doherty
    Salah, Saka, Barnes, Kulu, Luiz
    Kane, Jimenez, Watkins

    1 FT, 1.6itb

    Open Controls
  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Madds or Barnes?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Barnes

      Open Controls
  8. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    is fbref messed up for anyone else? suddenly missing a load of players xg and xa data.

    Open Controls
  9. Ballzit
      9 mins ago

      Pondering a bold move:

      Salah to Havertz
      Lacazette to Kane
      Doherty to Van Dijk

      I already have Alison and Trent. Would be for -8 and 0 additional budget.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        -8 to remove Salah before Watford. Good luck.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.