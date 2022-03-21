The Bowen injury latest as Son and Kane shine in FPL Gameweek 30

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

BACK-TO-BACK WINS FOR SPURS

Spurs have been very up and down in terms of results this year, but having beaten West Ham on Sunday, have now secured back-to-back wins for the first time in 2022.

As a result, the Lilywhites are back on track in the race for a top four place, with their attacking performance in Gameweek 30 a reminder of the firepower at Antonio Conte’s disposal.

Thanks to Son Heung-min’s (£10.9m) brace of goals and a trio of Harry Kane (£12.5m) assists, it’s now 38 Premier League goal contributions between the pair for the season.

“He is brilliant in both phases, when he has to score and also when he makes an assist. He is two players in one because he can be a number 10 or can be a number nine and it doesn’t change. It was a pity because today he deserved to score another goal and he had the chances, to improve his record and to give us more calm to finish the game.” – Antonio Conte on Harry Kane

“There are different periods and sometimes you have a lot of confidence and everything you try to do on the pitch, you are able to do. And sometimes the confidence can go down but the important player, the top player, is good at managing this moment. With Son, you’re talking about a really, really, good player, but at the same time a good person. He is an important player for us and he showed that he is an important player and I have seen a lot of links between him, Harry (Kane) and Kulusevski. We are working a lot under this aspect.” – Antonio Conte on Son Heung-min

Notably, Son has now reached double-figures for goals at home in the top-flight and is the top home scorer in the Premier League this season:

Meanwhile, Conte named the same starting XI for the third game in a row in Gameweek 30, which meant Matt Doherty (£4.8m) once again got the nod at right-back, with Emerson Royal (£4.6m) having to settle for a place on the bench.

And the wing-backs were as advanced as ever, with Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) receiving 18 passes in the final-third, just one fewer than Kane.

ANOTHER BLANK FOR ANTONIO

Michail Antonio (£7.5m) squandered a couple of decent chances on Sunday, while his blank means that he has now failed to score in the Premier League since New Year’s Day.

The Jamaican understandably looked a little leggy and only lasted 56 minutes, having been taken to extra-time on Thursday evening in the Europa League win over Sevilla.

“Two chances yeah. I do not know if he is struggling with confidence. Michail (Antonio) is a good guy and he does not come over that way (as a confidence player) but if you are a no. 9 at any football club you want to score goals and that will fill your confidence. He had two good opportunities and somebody told me Spurs had four shots on target and we had one and Tottenham scored three and we scored one. No, I did not think he reached his level.” – David Moyes on Michail Antonio

Said Benrahma (£5.9m) meanwhile, took his goal exceptionally well and has now returned in back-to-back Gameweeks, producing 19 FPL points.

“Said (Benrahma) has come back to life a bit, there was nothing (wrong) with Said today ad he’s come back to life and is beginning to show better signs again and the goal today will help him.” – David Moyes on Said Benrahma

Notably, the Hammers have just one win from their last seven away games in all competitions, a 2-1 extra-time victory at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth round, while their last clean sheet on the road came at Burnley back in mid-December.

BOWEN/COUFAL LATEST

Following the match, Moyes provided a fitness update on Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), suggesting that the latter was the closer of the two to return after the international break:

“I hope so, but I cannot guarantee it at the moment. I think Vladimir (Coufal) is a little further down the line because we know what he had, an operation on his hernia and he is doing quite well. Jarrod (Bowen) I cannot be sure on.” – David Moyes on if Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen will be back after the international break

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon (Royal 88), Kulusevski (Bergwijn 90+2), Son (Moura 90+2), Kane

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku (Fornals 56), Benrahma, Lanzini (Vlasic 84), Antonio (Yarmolenko 56)

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT