Scout Notes March 21

The Bowen injury latest as Son and Kane shine in FPL Gameweek 30

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

BACK-TO-BACK WINS FOR SPURS

Spurs have been very up and down in terms of results this year, but having beaten West Ham on Sunday, have now secured back-to-back wins for the first time in 2022.

As a result, the Lilywhites are back on track in the race for a top four place, with their attacking performance in Gameweek 30 a reminder of the firepower at Antonio Conte’s disposal.

Thanks to Son Heung-min’s (£10.9m) brace of goals and a trio of Harry Kane (£12.5m) assists, it’s now 38 Premier League goal contributions between the pair for the season.

“He is brilliant in both phases, when he has to score and also when he makes an assist. He is two players in one because he can be a number 10 or can be a number nine and it doesn’t change. It was a pity because today he deserved to score another goal and he had the chances, to improve his record and to give us more calm to finish the game.” – Antonio Conte on Harry Kane

“There are different periods and sometimes you have a lot of confidence and everything you try to do on the pitch, you are able to do. And sometimes the confidence can go down but the important player, the top player, is good at managing this moment. With Son, you’re talking about a really, really, good player, but at the same time a good person. He is an important player for us and he showed that he is an important player and I have seen a lot of links between him, Harry (Kane) and Kulusevski. We are working a lot under this aspect.” – Antonio Conte on Son Heung-min

Notably, Son has now reached double-figures for goals at home in the top-flight and is the top home scorer in the Premier League this season:

Meanwhile, Conte named the same starting XI for the third game in a row in Gameweek 30, which meant Matt Doherty (£4.8m) once again got the nod at right-back, with Emerson Royal (£4.6m) having to settle for a place on the bench.

And the wing-backs were as advanced as ever, with Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) receiving 18 passes in the final-third, just one fewer than Kane.

ANOTHER BLANK FOR ANTONIO

Michail Antonio (£7.5m) squandered a couple of decent chances on Sunday, while his blank means that he has now failed to score in the Premier League since New Year’s Day.

The Jamaican understandably looked a little leggy and only lasted 56 minutes, having been taken to extra-time on Thursday evening in the Europa League win over Sevilla.

“Two chances yeah. I do not know if he is struggling with confidence. Michail (Antonio) is a good guy and he does not come over that way (as a confidence player) but if you are a no. 9 at any football club you want to score goals and that will fill your confidence. He had two good opportunities and somebody told me Spurs had four shots on target and we had one and Tottenham scored three and we scored one. No, I did not think he reached his level.” – David Moyes on Michail Antonio

Said Benrahma (£5.9m) meanwhile, took his goal exceptionally well and has now returned in back-to-back Gameweeks, producing 19 FPL points.

“Said (Benrahma) has come back to life a bit, there was nothing (wrong) with Said today ad he’s come back to life and is beginning to show better signs again and the goal today will help him.” – David Moyes on Said Benrahma

Notably, the Hammers have just one win from their last seven away games in all competitions, a 2-1 extra-time victory at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth round, while their last clean sheet on the road came at Burnley back in mid-December.

BOWEN/COUFAL LATEST

The Bowen injury latest as James and Coutinho deliver timely FPL hauls 11

Following the match, Moyes provided a fitness update on Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), suggesting that the latter was the closer of the two to return after the international break:

“I hope so, but I cannot guarantee it at the moment. I think Vladimir (Coufal) is a little further down the line because we know what he had, an operation on his hernia and he is doing quite well. Jarrod (Bowen) I cannot be sure on.” – David Moyes on if Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen will be back after the international break

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon (Royal 88), Kulusevski (Bergwijn 90+2), Son (Moura 90+2), Kane

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku (Fornals 56), Benrahma, Lanzini (Vlasic 84), Antonio (Yarmolenko 56)

  1. robdag
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    DGW 30?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Proof-reader not found

      Open Controls
  2. seanmcging
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    What’s the optimum strategy for 2 Free Hits at this stage? Is it 33 & 36? No other chips remaining.

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yep. Looks about right.

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yeah don't see better strategy than that

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep looks like it. I have BB as well but no idea when to use it!

      Open Controls
    4. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      48 mins ago

      33 37

      Open Controls
    5. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      just now

      what are the other options ? 37 maybe

      Open Controls
  3. FootballDog
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    interesting double game week for sure

    Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Captain Kane or Salah in GW 31?

    I think Kane will haul big at home vs Newcastle

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Tough choice. Salah for me

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      I am leaning towards Kane...

      Open Controls
    3. Chris_H
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Newcastle are conceding an average of less than a goal a game over the last 10 weeks or so - a lot tighter since the turn of the year

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      Salah. Been on Kane the last couple weeks but Newcastle is not a great fixture anymore - they havent conceded more than 1 goal for 11 games in a row now

      Open Controls
    5. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Tempted by Kane, Newcastle are still rubbish

      Open Controls
    6. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      I would be suprised if Salah starts vs Watford

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        30 mins ago

        I'll save that worry for closer to deadline

        Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        Why wouldnt he ?

        Open Controls
        1. pablo discobar
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          World cup qualifying. Short turnaround

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Big games for Egypt, but last is on Tuesday, right? So 4 days recovery before Watford

            Open Controls
  5. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Best move here, obviously injury dependent. 1ft, 2.0 itb
    A) Saiss to Cancelo
    B) Saiss to James
    C) Saiss and Ramsey to Johnson and Mount

    Pope Sanchez
    TAA Robbo Tierney Saiss Doherty
    Salah Saka Raph Martinelli Ramsey
    Kane Weghorst Broja

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A easy

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        It's just that Liverpool game that's putting me off.....

        Open Controls
        1. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          In what way?

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Likelihood of a clean sheet or attacking returns are surely limited?

            Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I like James if he is fit. It’s unlikely that we will know for sure though.

      Open Controls
    3. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Similar dilemma to myself (although I'd need a Cancelo hit)

      I'd go A, unsure how nailed James will be with Chelsea chasing other comps

      Open Controls
  6. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Morning all, similar question to the one above. Concerned about James' minutes but the fixtures are great

    A) Saiss to James
    B) Saiss/Ramsey -> Cancelo/Gordon -4

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think if it involves a hit, I'd probably go A. Although Gordon has a double, but it's Everton....
      Hmm, A

      Open Controls
    2. Lacazette Player
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Easy A

      Open Controls
  7. Lacazette Player
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is Tsimikas back on anyone else's radar?

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Why? Robbo out for long?

      Open Controls
      1. Lacazette Player
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Will he not fill in for TAA?

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      No. He doesn't play RB.

      Open Controls
      1. Lacazette Player
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  8. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Ramsdale - Sanchez
    TAA - Robbo - Doherty - Digne - Amartey
    Salah - Son - Coutinho - Saka - Odegaard
    Kane - Broja - Gelhardt

    2 FT and 1 FH remains. Lacking Man City & Chelsea players and Digne must go.

    For a chip decision whether FH33 or FH36, I’m trying to simulate the differences and probably not understand the pro & con of each yet. Hope for article and some ideas.

    Open Controls
    1. Lacazette Player
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Very nice team, Chelsea def required I think.

      Open Controls
  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who’s a better passer of the ball Kane or kdb?

    I say Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Still KDB

      Open Controls
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Lmao? Kane is a really good passer for a striker but cant compete with KDB in terms of passing

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        53 mins ago

        Lol, he’s the best passer of a ball in the prem… apparently after kdb but I’m sure not many would deny that. Much better than just a good passer ‘for a striker’

        Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Kdb with a stunning 2 assists this season whilst on all set pieces for the best team in the league

        Open Controls
        1. 824545201
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          Check his assist history and go back to laugh at your own comical comment.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            31 mins ago

            I just checked last seasons assists, I think 2 seasons is a fair sample

            Kane - 14
            Kdb in a far better team on all set plays - 12

            Open Controls
            1. mad_beer ✅
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              It's probably better to look at attempted assists rather than assists. Just because someone didn't finish, doesn't make them a lesser passer.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Is this an Xassist stat?

                Open Controls
  10. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is it worth to get Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Absolutely not

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Time to log off mate

      Open Controls
  11. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    I’m 50 points off the top in mini league. Anyone got some good differentials to help me make up the gap?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Richarlison 🙂

      But seriously maybe you could look at doubling up on some players as a differential

      Still won’t be many with son and Kane or double Chelsea defence for example

      Open Controls
    2. Lacazette Player
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Zaha is in great form atm, good option from GW32 onwards.

      Open Controls
    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mane

      Open Controls
  12. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Appreciate any chip strategy suggestions for this team. WC, BB and FH left. Thanks.

    Lloris
    Robertson cancelo rudiger tierney
    Salah coutinho kulu neves
    Kane Laca

    Foster hwang saiss eriksen

    Open Controls
  13. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    It's worrying that they don't even know what Bowen's injury is.

    I think Rio had a back injury where they just couldn't identify the cause and it plagued his latter career.

    Hopefully it heals by itself soon and doesn't reoccur. I miss Bowen.

    Open Controls
  14. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here ? 1.1 itb.

    Sa
    TAA VVD Doherty
    Barnes Son Raphinha Coutinho
    Kane(C) lacazette weghorst

    Ramsdale tierney coady ramsey

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      No Salah??

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        I sacrificed him for kane

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          just now

          It's a trade off.

          Could you sell Lacazette and Raphinha to Kane and 1 other?

          Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ask again closer to deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I will

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wait for pressers?

        Open Controls
    3. Gooner Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Who was your transfer?

      Open Controls
  15. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Sa
    TAA* James Doherty
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Bowen*
    Kane Laca

    (Ramsdale* Broja Digne* Livra)
    2 FTs & 0.2m

    Have WC & FH left
    Would you use FH for DGW33 with this team?

    Currently leaning towards dead-ending my team for DGW33.

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      When will you FH if you dead-end for 33?

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Either 36/37/38

        Open Controls
  16. harrysponge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Dubravka
    TAA* Rudiger Doherty
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Son
    Jiminez Laca

    (Ramsdale* Ait Nouri, Dennis, Amartey)

    2 FTs & 1.7m ITB

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  17. Arfaish
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    FH last week got me into the top 5k which is by far the highest ive ever been but unsure about the strategy now to GW30 (planning WC35/36 BB27).

    Ramsdale (£4m)
    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Doherty, (RAN)
    Salah, KDB, Kulu, Courtinho, Mahrez
    Broja (Dennis, £4.5m)

    I was planning to start moving DGW33 players in but if im honest none of the doubles grab me. What I am more concerned about is the lack of Kane and Son. Thoughts would be appreciated.

    A) Start to bring in DGW 33 players most likely Saka in for Courtinho
    B) Son either KDB > Son or Doherty, Mahrez > Son £4m
    C) Roll ft

    Open Controls
    1. Arfaish
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Btw im presuming that TAA and Ramsdale are fine by next GW.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      It's a great team and FPL is a trade off.

      To get Kane you'll likely have to sacrifice KDB but it's harder to switch without a hit.

      So probably B.

      Open Controls
  18. Shultan
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who is Amarteys competition at Leicester?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Evans, Fofana & Soy

      Open Controls
      1. theplayer
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vestergaard too

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
  19. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Have 3x spurs, 3x arsenal, 2x liverpool, 2x wolves plus others. Have a FH and BB remaining so am wondering if my strategy should be to build to BB for 36 and FH 37?

    Open Controls
  20. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Well, I forgot to FH this week, so when's the next chance to use it and maybe make up some points on those who don't have FH2 left...?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      33 and 36, maybe 37 as well

      Open Controls
  21. LiamK17
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Who are the teams we should target for GW33? Who have the best DGW fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://www.footballfallout.com/fantasy-football-planner

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      None of the fixtures standout. Leicester and Newcastle have got decent set of fixtures but not way I'm doubling/tripling on them.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        *no way

        Open Controls

