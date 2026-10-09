FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 6 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

In April, a devastating loss to Manchester City supposedly switched momentum in the title chase, but Arsenal responded by winning their next four matches without conceding.

Perhaps Gameweek 5’s huge defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion will provoke a similar reaction from David Raya (£6.1m) and co.

After all, this is still the best defence for expected goals conceded (xGC, 4.04) and limiting shots on target (13). Fourth-placed Leeds United look good, but there’s a reason why the Gunners top this weekend’s clean sheet projections.

DEFENDERS