Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

9 October 2026 68 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 6 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

In April, a devastating loss to Manchester City supposedly switched momentum in the title chase, but Arsenal responded by winning their next four matches without conceding.

Perhaps Gameweek 5’s huge defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion will provoke a similar reaction from David Raya (£6.1m) and co.

After all, this is still the best defence for expected goals conceded (xGC, 4.04) and limiting shots on target (13). Fourth-placed Leeds United look good, but there’s a reason why the Gunners top this weekend’s clean sheet projections.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: De Cuyper + Gross score, another Everton clean sheet

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

68 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sid07
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Szobo to
    1) gross
    2) king
    3) keep

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

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    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm going Gross just because I can't take the pain any more! Am considering Gomez to King as well though.

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    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      1

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  2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 15 Years
    45 mins ago

    Doing Isak > Gonzalo. Where should I spend the spare 3 mil with 1ft?

    Kinsky
    Cala Konsa De Cuyp
    Bruno Rogers Ode Gross
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    Dub Thomas Muharem Slater

    Considering Ode to Saka

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, either Ode to Saka or save

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Ode to Saka looks good

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  3. dshv
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Play one

    1. Tavernier
    2. Gonzalo (have king)

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

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  4. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    For a WC choose one:

    A- Thomas
    B- Konsa

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

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  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Suggestions on the below team? 2ft 2.5itb

    Leno
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Munoz
    MGW, Rogers, Barnes, Gross, King
    Haaland, Delap

    Kinsky, Konsa, Gvardiol, Dcl

    Bench correct?

    DCL to Pedro (bench who?)

    Thank you

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      DCL to Pedro, bench Delap

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        Not a bad week to try Saka at home would you do Delap to Pedro then and keep DCL going forward?

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          Whoops the Saka comment meant to be in a separate post to FIFA Las Vegas below

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          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 14 Years
            26 mins ago

            Cheers, yes would likely do Wissa to Pedro. Which is undoing what I just did really last week. Dropped Bruno in the process for MGW(c) also which absolutely did not work out.

            MGW scores one and Wissa converts the penalty and it was a very different Gw for me! Ah well…

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            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 14 Years
              26 mins ago

              Haha, I’ve mixed myself up in two separate comments now, but same idea regardless

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              1. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                18 mins ago

                😆

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        2. Under my Cucurella
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think I'd rather DCL than Delap yeah, so maybe make that move. MGW is enough cover for Forest

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  6. Under my Cucurella
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Rank these options as picks on WC

    A: Tavernier
    B: King
    C: Schade
    D: Barnes

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  7. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Captain Palmer or Haaland?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      …or Saka?

      It’s probably still Haaland tbh

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  8. RealSocialDads
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Today's boring question - start one:

    A. Diop (FUL)
    B. DCL (ars)

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

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    2. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      B, if Arsenal do concede theres probably a high chance its DCL that scores

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      B for sure, always a chance. Would need to hope Diop gets 4 points really, DCL gets 2 but could get 6?

      Unless I’m overestimating Fulham

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  9. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench one of
    A) J Pedro
    B) Palmer
    C) Cherki
    D) Szob
    E) Gross

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Szob

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  10. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which option on WC?

    A) Rogers & Gvardiol + 0.4ITB
    B) Palmer & Egan

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would’ve said A, but 114 has uncertain over all city now, it’s still probably A though

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

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  11. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Isn’t it just absolutely miserable to be back again? Thinking of finally getting Maguire out this week, for Hall maybe?

    Leaves me with this and a muck bench.

    Verbruggen
    Cala, Hall, Gvardiol
    Saka, MGW, Mbeumo, KDH
    Haaland, Wissa, DCL

    Haaland cap, or maybe try Saka, especially after trying something different with MGW worked so well last GW?

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  12. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Need help with WC dilemmas:

    1. MGW or Mbeumo?

    2. Cherki (bought for 7.5) or someone like Barnes/Tav/Schade, King punt?

    3. Any Fulham worth a punt?

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mbeumo
      Tav
      No
      Popular, not for me

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      1. That's a close call. Maybe Boomo, just

      2. Schade (I just sold Cherki for Schade)

      3. Not sold on any of them, there are better options imo

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    3. Atimis
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys!

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  13. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    G2g? Bb7

    Raya
    Califiori Hall Kadioglu
    Bruno Saka Tavernier Gross
    Haaland Pedro Kostoulas

    Leno Egan Slater Thomas

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Why Kadioglu? There are two better ones in the same team
      Bruno isn't worth it
      Bench is incredibly weak

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  14. Livinginapool
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    30 mins ago

    Play Konsa (LEE) or Leif Davis (FUL)?

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      I always go with confirmed news

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Davis

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    3. Efe Ambrose
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Davis

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  15. Danstoke82
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Evening all

    Isak > ?

    Already own the template Haaland and Joao Pedro, need a 3rd forward.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Kostoulas and have a warchest itb? 😆

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      1. Danstoke82
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Many thanks for this. Was just thinking about kostoulas! The money will help massively

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  16. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Captain Palmer or Saka?

    And why?

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  17. Ronnies
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Gonzalo on pens?

    Cheers.

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  18. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    Just realised a Saka captaincy would have me face off against Gandhi too, damn.

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  19. Skout
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Odegaard to Saka or something else? Got 3 FTs, 2.7m itb

    Verb
    Califiori Konsa DeCuyper
    Palmer Rogers Ode Gross
    Haaland JPedro Wissa

    Bentley Cherki Ajayi Egan

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    1. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think Ode to Saka is too lateral. Palmer, Rogers and Pedro is very heavy in Chelsea.

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      1. Bennerman
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Lateral? Please

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        1. kysersosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Lol, Similar points, Gyokeres back to clog up the middle, might lose pens. Lateral switch

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maybe Cherki out for X and bench Wissa?
      Save would work too

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  20. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ballers and shot callers...

    G2G? WC Final draft BB in GW7 Play Barnes over King or Gonzalo?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Hall, Affengruber
    (S)aka, Rogers, King, Gross
    Pedro, Haaland, Gonzalo

    Verb, Barnes, Vuskovic, Thomas

    0.4 ITB TIA

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  21. lekalatch
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play WC or keep my team until next week?

    Current team:
    Pickford (Lammens)
    Calafiori Jacquet O’Reilly* (White Ballard*)
    Bruno Mbeumo MGW Rogers (Tzolis*)
    DCL JP Wissa

    1FT, so will have to use that one to get a full 11. So O’Reilly to Tarkowski or another one week punt. Who?
    Then play WC next week when I have even more info.

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      11 mins ago

      O’Relliy to Tarkowski is your best bet I think

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Play WC

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  22. Calafiornication
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you play Leno or Verbruggen

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  23. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    A) Ajer (avl)
    B) Gvardiol (liv)

    I've been on A all week but Isak is injured and Liverpools attack is meh. At the same time though there are the City stuff going on

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’m doing A

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  24. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    12 mins ago

    Evening

    Szoboszial >

    Rest of Team

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes xxxxxxxxx Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1FT 0.5 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Rogers

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  25. Dokdok666
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Does anyone know why King only played 76/79 mins in gw 5/6..?
    Rotation, tactical or something else?

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  26. AD105
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench 1 this week:

    Saka Barnes Palmer Rogers Gross
    Haaland JPedro Gonzalo

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    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Very tough. Probably Gonzalo. Or spread the Chelsea risk and Rogers.

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  27. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start Konsa and bench Shaw? 0 or 90 minutes for Konsa likely outcome?

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  28. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Do I need Palmer ? I'm on WC

    Raya
    Cala Hall De Cuyper
    Saka Gross Shade Rogers
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    Bentley King Van Hecke Muha

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  29. Full Ham Fc
    just now

    Only 1ft and 0.4 itb so thinking save transfer?
    Any help appreciated

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori hall decuyper
    Palmer Mbueno MGW gross schade
    Haaland JP

    Roefs Davis Aina Richarlison

    Good luck everyone

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