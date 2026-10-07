FPL Gameweek 6: Best clean sheet odds

Ahead of Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which kicks off on Saturday, we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we use the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 6: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

Arsenal comfortably top the projected clean-sheet ticker this week, with a huge 50% chance of a shutout against Leeds United. The Gunners have already kept five shut-outs in all competitions this season, continuing the excellent defensive form they showed last term. There was a blip in Gameweek 5, of course.

Leeds are unbeaten but they have scored zero or one goal in four of their five matches.

Interestingly, no other side exceeds 40%, highlighting how limited the clean-sheet potential could be for FPL managers this week.

Everton rank second on 35%, with a trip to Hull City offering the Toffees an opportunity to register their fourth clean sheet of the league campaign. The Tigers have been impressive but do rank 17th for xG.

Manchester United (32%) and Chelsea (31%) complete the top four, although neither has been convincing defensively. Chelsea have already shipped 12 league goals, while Man United, like the Blues, are still waiting for their first Premier League clean sheet of the season. Really, is anyone backing them for shut-outs this week?

Brighton sit just below the 30% mark ahead of their trip to Sunderland. That could prove a tricky fixture, with the Black Cats running Arsenal and Man City close recently, although the Seagulls head into it off the back of a clean sheet against the Gunners.

Crystal Palace (29%), Newcastle United (28%), Nottingham Forest (27%) and Fulham (26%) are the other sides above 25%.

At the opposite end, Leeds have the lowest clean-sheet probability at just 12% for their meeting with Arsenal. Bournemouth aren’t far ahead on 13% against Chelsea, while Tottenham Hotspur (15%) are the only other side below 20%.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking beyond this week, Arsenal comfortably have the strongest clean-sheet prospects of the six sides shown. Their schedule includes probabilities of 43%, 52%, 60% and 39% between Gameweeks 7 and 11, with the home meetings against Everton and Hull City particularly appealing.

Manchester City could become more attractive from Gameweek 7 onwards. After a difficult trip to Liverpool, they face Ipswich Town at home with a 47% clean-sheet probability, while Fulham (44%) also stands out later in the run.

Chelsea have a fairly steady-but-unspectacular schedule, while Tottenham Hotspur‘s fixtures fluctuate considerably. Spurs have just a 16% chance of a clean sheet at Chelsea in Gameweek 8 but rise to 36% against Crystal Palace and 40% against Ipswich and Coventry.

Brentford‘s best opportunity, according to the bookies, comes against Hull City in Gameweek 8 (36%). Home meetings with Forest and Everton are pretty appealing, too.