Captain Sensible April 7

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 32?

Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane (£12.5m) and Son Heung-min (£10.9m) are the standout captaincy candidates in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32, ahead of their trip to Villa Park on Saturday evening.

However, given Everton’s underperformance under Frank Lampard, is there a case to be made for Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) or Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m)?

And there may be other viable alternatives, too, including Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.8m).

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Harry Kane is the leader of the captain poll in Gameweek 32 ahead of his visit to the Midlands, with 40.31% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Team-mate Son Heung-min is in second place, backed by 16.73%.

Mohamed Salah occupies third place with 8.59%, followed by Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes with 7.77% and 7.4% respectively.

HARRY KANE/SON HEUNG-MIN

Harry Kane wasn’t on the scoresheet in last weekend’s 5-1 win over Newcastle United but did provide an assist for Matt Doherty (£4.9m) which put Spurs in front early in the second half. He was also absolutely integral to their performance, which Antonio Conte alluded to following full-time.

After a slow start to the campaign, the England captain has now racked up 12 attacking returns in his last eight matches and has been involved in a whopping 18 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (11 of his own, seven created for others) in that time. Whether popping up in the box to finish off moves or creating opportunities from deep, Kane seems to be heavily involved week-in, week-out these days.

As for Son, his attacking play over the last two games shows that whatever mini-slump he had is a thing of the past. The South Korean has five goals and one assist in his last six Premier League outings, and probably would have scored a hat-trick in Gameweek 31 with a little more composure. However, he has now reached 20 goal contributions in each of the last six Premier League seasons, while this campaign is shaping up to be his most productive yet.

At home, Son has scored nine goals in his last nine top-flight appearances, while his overall tally of 11 is the most of any player. On the road, however, there have been suggestions that he struggles. In terms of actual returns this season, it’s hard to dispute that theory, with just three of his 14 Premier League strikes arriving away from home, but when examining the key recent underlying numbers, there isn’t a huge disparity.

SON – LAST SIX MATCHES HOME/AWAY
HomeAway
Minutes502517
Goals61
Assists13
FPL points5132
xG3.442.14
xA1.171.56
xGI4.613.70
xGI delta+2.39+0.30

It’s also worth noting that Son has only taken three additional shots in the box at home in that time, while his touches and passes received in the final third are largely the same.

Now, in an attempt to distinguish the best Gameweek 32 captain, here are Son and Kane’s numbers on the road across the last six matches.

SON V KANE – LAST SIX AWAY MATCHES

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Leicester XI v PSV: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

    Leicester Subs: Jakupović, Justin, Vestergaard, Amartey, Thomas, Choudhury, Braybrooke, Marçal-Madivadua, Lookman, Daka

    West Ham XI v Lyon: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

    West Ham Subs: Fabianski, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Johnson, Král, Randolph, Alese, Perkins

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thanks

    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Confirms that the cup is priority

  2. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Hooooowdy hoooo

  3. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Eh up!

  4. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Would you play Reguillon this week after Contes comments or play Jonny?

  5. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    2FT 1.1m ITB - FH + BB remaining

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Doherty
    Salah Saka Raph Kulu
    Kane Weghorst

    Foster - Kilman Ramsey Broja*

    Think I'll probably use the FH in 33 (BB36), so need to spend both my FTs. Thoughts on doing Kilman + Broja > Laporte/Rudi (0.1m off James) + Cucho? Too much cash in the defence?

  6. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Not sure what to do here planned on Jimmy to Weghorst but put off that now.. any suggestions? Got 2FT to use and 1 FH

    Ramsdale
    Rudiger White Doherty
    Saka Salah Raph Barnes Kulu
    Kane Jimmy

    Dubravka TAA Adams Kilman

    A) Jimmy + Kilman to Nacho + Castagne
    B) Jimmy to 5.5m fw + Save FT for DGW33
    C) Something else

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Jiménez to Weghorst was so last week's trap!

      I'd say B.

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I quite like A.

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Means i cant get maddison though

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Hmm probably B then. Maybe mateta?

  7. Golazo1357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Current Squad with 0.0 in the bank:
    Guita/Foster
    James, TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Roberts
    Salah, Saka, Kulu, Foden, Gordon
    Kane, Broja, Mateta

    Feeling a 5 at the back this week possibly. Bank a transfer or make a move? Banking a transfer until after the European ties are settled next week is where I'm leaning. Thoughts?

  8. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Pope Dubravka
    Dier Cash TAA James Kilman
    Saka Raph Kulu Salah Ramsey
    Kane Laca Broja

    2 FTs 0.2 ITB. Not sure what my best moves be if using FH next week? BB still left, planning 36/37

  9. K4pril
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 mins ago

    Hello everyone!
    Sa
    James, Doherty, Amartey
    Brownhill, Kulu, Saka, KDB, Salah
    Kane, Cucho

    Foster, Cancelo, TAA, Broja

    Already took -4 robbo to Amartey
    Idah to Kane

    Should I play Cancelo and TAA instead of Brownhill and Amartey?

    I been thinking to swap Salah with Bruno for extra hit.

    Thoughts?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, I'd play Cancelo and TAA. Probably wouldn't do the Bruno move for a hit

      1. K4pril
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I have a little PTSD coz I diched Bruno once at his DGW and my ML opponent captained him.... Bruno gave that week 23 points or so.
        I am afraid it will happen again haha

    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Play Canc and TAA

      1. K4pril
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Will do! Thanks!

  10. Clintymints
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    James, Rudiger, Laporte, Coutinho and Raphina. Gota bench 1.

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cou

      1. Clintymints
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Currently on him atm myself, only laporte would probably be next in line but tricky call

  11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Prediction:

    “Can’t believe I sold Salah FFS!!!!!!!”

    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      "Salah sellers in the mud"...

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Prediction

      "OMG Brunooooooo"

  12. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best defender, mainly needed for BB36, FH33 and 37
    A) Mitchell
    B) Livra
    C) Fofana

  13. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which option?

    A. Fofana
    B. Schar

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B, if not needed for 36

    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Fofana is a rotation risk with European games I guess so Schar? Close though.

  14. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Raph to Maddison this week or next?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Next

    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Tempted by this move but next

  15. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Assuming we all have Kane, Salah, TAA and two of Robbo/Cancelo/James, what are people's thoughts on how best to get KDB in, who is undoubtedly the strongest differential for the run in imo.

    The easy answer is Salah out, but Liverpool has the same motivation as City to play their best lineup in the league for the title race. are Cancelo and James alternatives like Laporte and Thiago Silva, along with Kane to Son, worth getting KDB in for?

  16. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do here folks?

    Sa
    Robertson, Reguillon, Jonny
    Salah, Son, Raphina, Kulusevski
    Lacazette, Nacho, Rodrigo

    Sanchez, Cancelo, Matip, Ramsey 1ft .3itb

  17. Saintjack01
      3 mins ago

      A) zaha, Barnes and cucho
      B) KDB, Barnes, schmeical
      C) Ronaldo, sarr and Barnes

      B and C means getting rid of salah

    • AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will PSV Eindhoven be to strong for Leicester City tonight?

      Or will they rise to the occasion again?

    • NorCal Villan
        1 min ago

        Given Conference League match today, thoughts on bringing in Maddison (JWP would be shown the door). Really want Maddison but concerned over playing time

        Mids right now are Salah, Son, Saka, JWP, Ramsey (have Kane upfront)

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ok - I'm being a little silly but I like this team - it's fun.

        Alonso > Schar
        Martinelli > Zaha
        (-4)

        Sa,
        TAA, Robbo, James, Schar
        Salah, Sancho, Zaha, Saka, Kulusevski
        Kane

        Foster, Greenwood, Broja, Tierney

        Leaves me no bench really but whatever.

        Tierney+Salah > Laporte+KDB is the next plan move.

