FPL Gameweek 32 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

We'll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates live from all the Premier League pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 32.

Seven managers spoke to the media on Thursday – those of Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers – and you can read all the headline news from those pressers via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

And for other help and advice from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 32 guide here below.

GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

LIVERPOOL

A Fabinho head injury against Benfica drew blood but he, like the whole Liverpool squad, is available for Sunday’s huge title showdown with Manchester City. After being unused in the 2-0 win over Watford, Trent Alexander-Arnold played 89 minutes in Lisbon.

“When I had a look last time on my smartphone, it looked like everybody is available again.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola also kept it brief and succinct. Their injury situation remains the same – only lacking Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Cole Palmer (foot).

“Everyone is fit. Not Ruben [Dias] or Cole Palmer.”

CHELSEA

The Blues’ trip to Southampton is in-between their two Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that there are knocks for Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech, alongside the known injuries of Callum Hudson-Odoi (back) and Ben Chilwell (knee)

“Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out. We are a bit in doubt with Romelu [Lukaku] and Hakim Ziyech. They were not in training yesterday due to little problems. We need a test and confirmation from training if they are available.”

ARSENAL

Not only will Kieran Tierney‘s knee surgery and rehabilitation likely end his season but it has been revealed that Thomas Partey (thigh) has an injury that could do the same.

“Partey has a significant injury and we will have to keep assessing him. He will be out for some weeks.” – Mikel Arteta

The return of full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) has been pencilled in for sometime in Double Gameweek 33, with Nicolas Pepe likely available after being ill.

MANCHESTER UNITED

After missing the 1-1 draw with Leicester City, Cristiano Ronaldo is back from illness and available to face Everton. The status of Jesse Lingard‘s illness is unknown but Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Edinson Cavani (calf) has been joined by Raphael Varane (knock) and Scott McTominay (foot).

Luke Shaw will miss the next couple of weeks as doctors remove metal bolts from the leg where he had a double fracture in 2015.

“Cristiano is back again, Luke [Shaw] is still injured. He’s having problems with his leg where he had his operation back in 2015. Cavani is still injured, Varane is still injured, the same is true for Scott McTominay.” – Ralf Rangnick

WEST HAM UNITED

Jarrod Bowen is one of this week’s most-bought players. His comeback has already brought two goals and an assist over the past week and David Moyes doesn’t sound ready to manage his minutes ahead of their second leg in Lyon. Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains out but Manuel Lanzini has rejoined training after his recent car crash and Vladimir Coufal (hernia) has made the matchday squad twice this week, albeit without playing.

“We’ve needed him [Bowen]. We missed his goals when he wasn’t here and since he’s come back he’s got us a couple of important goals. He’s played well for someone who’s just come back, we need that to continue and for him to keep scoring those goals. “We’re still hoping that Lanzini can improve and be better. He’s still carrying the knock from the car crash. He’s been training but is still a bit ginger in everything he’s doing. We’re hopeful that he’s getting much closer to being able to play.” – David Moyes

EVERTON

After back-to-back defeats in Double Gameweek 31, Frank Lampard is at least able to welcome back a few names. Allan and Michael Keane return from suspension, plus Seamus Coleman has recovered from illness. Midfielder Fabian Delph (thigh) is also back in proceedings, although the likes of Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh) remain out.

“Freshness is good. Seamus Coleman also, who was feeling the effects of not being well on Weds, is now in consideration. Mina, we hope will be fit for Leicester.”

Donny van de Beek has a small grade thigh injury, whereas Nathan Patterson‘s season is likely over because of an ankle operation.

ASTON VILLA

Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia have shaken off “niggles” from last Saturday and should be fine to face Spurs. Even though left-back Lucas Digne was replaced after 12 minutes at Molineux, it was due to stomach cramps rather than injury. Marvelous Nakamba hasn’t played since Gameweek 16 but is ready to return to the matchday squad.

“We’re likely to make some changes. Marvelous Nakamba was one we’ve been waiting for and he’s had 60 minutes in the Under-23s and a strong week, so he’ll come into the squad. Tyrone [Mings] trained yesterday and he’s been OK, so he’s available. Emi [Buendia] trained today and assuming there’s no reaction, he’ll be available. That makes us virtually full strength.” – Steven Gerrard

The absence of Danny Ings was because he became a father the night before so, a week later, he’ll also be able to play on Sunday.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira has revealed that Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) has had another injury setback but, by saying the rest are fine, suggests that Michael Olise is back from the foot problem that forced a withdrawal from the France under-21 squad.

“Everybody is feeling good. Nathan (Ferguson) had a step back but outside of him everyone is training tomorrow.”

BURNLEY

No new injuries were picked up during the Clarets’ Double Gameweek 31. Ben Mee (knee), Erik Pieters (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) remain unavailable.

“No-one back for this one. Ben Mee is beginning to make progress, as is Erik Pieters. They’re back on the grass but on the medical side still, not with us. Johann [Berg Gudmundsson] is going to be a longer-term one.” – Sean Dyche

BRENTFORD

Joining Josh Dasilva (hamstring) on the sidelines is fellow midfielder Frank Onyeka, after picking up an ankle injury on Nigeria duty.

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith has reported some illnesses in the Norwich camp, although he wouldn’t give names. What we already know is that Ozan Kabak (hamstring) is out for the season, just like Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back).

Sunday comes too soon for Josh Sargent (ankle) but Max Aarons (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Brandon Williams (ankle) will take part in Friday’s training session.

“(Ozan) Kabak is going to get treatment at his parent club as it’s a significant hamstring injury that’s ruled him out for the rest of the season.” – Dean Smith

