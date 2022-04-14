165
Pro Pundit Teams April 14

FPL Gameweek 33 transfer decisions: Man Utd options, Barnes v Maddison and Schar v Targett

165 Comments
In this piece, I look at Leicester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United to narrow down some of the choices available to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers – especially those playing the Free Hit – in Double Gameweek 33. 

James Maddison v Harvey Barnes

The Barnes v Maddison dilemma is an interesting one. Obviously, the minutes played in the UEFA Europa Conference match on Thursday could have a bearing on the decision but let’s have a closer look at the underlying numbers for the two over the last six matches.

It is worth mentioning that Maddison has played 393 minutes compared to 463 for Barnes.

Above and below: A comparison of Harvey Barnes (left) and James Maddison (right) over their last six matches

Barnes is the clear winner in terms of expected data, coming out top for expected goals (xG, 1.69 vs 1.04) and only marginally behind for expected assists (xA, 0.60 to 0.75). As usual, Barnes’ wayward shooting lets him down and the xG of Maddison’s shots on target is greater (1.32). 

A closer look at the underlying goal threat numbers shows an alarming trend: Maddison has not taken a single shot in the box over Leicester’s last six matches while Barnes has taken 14. However, only two of Barnes’ attempts have been big chances, so he is clearly more of a quantity over quality player. Barnes has had 30 penalty box area touches to Maddison’s seven.

Maddison is way ahead on the underlying creative numbers, which makes me wonder why their xA was so similar in the earlier image. He has created 13 chances to Barnes’ five and three big chances to just one. Perhaps the opportunities he did carve out were of low quality.

On the basis of this, there’s really not much to split the two. Barnes’ benching in their last league game and withdrawal at half-time on Thursday does improve his prospects of starting both matches in Gameweek 33, with Maddison starting every fixture after the international break. I would marginally prefer Barnes as Maddison seems more of a ‘home game banker’ with 77 points at the King Power versus 53 away. Barnes has also scored more at home (50 v 41) but the difference is not as stark.

Fabian Schar v Matt Targett

165 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Evening all

    Raph + Weghorst > Barnes (can’t afford Maddison) + Wood -8

    Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
  2. only2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Barnes or Wood on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
      1. only2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Ashley Barnes

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        I mean Wood of course 😉

        Open Controls
  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Good evening all!! I asked this earlier this morning, just wondering what peoples advice would be now after the match tonight and minutes played with the relative players…. Which option do you prefer here??!…

    A- Sa and Raphinha to Schmeichel and Maddison -4
    Or
    B- Sa, Doherty and Raphinha to Dubravka, Laporte and Barnes(exact money) - 8

    Cheers !!

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think A

      Open Controls
    2. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would do A. Save -4 and schmeicel better fixtures to end of season and more doubles

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers fellas!!! A was always the plan, will stick with it!! Thanks gents good to hear others opinions

        Open Controls
        1. ZEZIMA
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'd choose A too

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
        2. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Schmeichel looks amazing and fixtures also very good, think I’m jumping on the band wagon for the end of the season

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Good choice mate!! I brought him in my Dads WC last week and got his penalty save, so hopefully get some more decent points now till the end of the season

            Open Controls
  4. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    No idea what to do here .............. Bring Schar/Targett/Leicester defender and then, who to bench?? Toney, Weghorst? Robbo?

    Dubravka
    TAA Robbo James
    Salah Son Kulu Martinelli
    Lacazette Weghorst Toney

    Sá Raphinha Saiss Doherty* 0.2 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
    2. John Nerdelbaum
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Laca hasn't been seen at training

      Open Controls
  5. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Hey all, not sure what moves to make. 2FTs, 1.5m, and no chips left:

    Dubravka
    Robertson Gabriel Amartey Cancelo
    Salah Son Saka Kulu
    Lacazette Weghorst

    Sa Doherty Ramsey Jimenez

    How about:
    Jimenez, Lacazette and Doherty -> Ronaldo Mateta and Schar (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Another option is Jimenez, Lacazette and Robbo -> Ronaldo Wood and Alonso

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jimenez to Wood then Doherty upgrade

      Open Controls
  6. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Scenessss at Ibrox

    Open Controls
  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    I can only bring in and play 1…

    A - Maddison
    B - Schar
    C - Wood / ASM?

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A just

      Open Controls
  8. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Rams
    Cancelo James Robertson Burn
    Salah Maddison Sancho Odegaard Saka
    Kane (c)

    Broja Dennis

    Looking ok? Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yep, looks fine

      Open Controls
  9. Jonc1974
      30 mins ago

      Is this team worth a Bench Boost although a -8 needed for (Rafinha, Coutinho, Doherty) to (Maddison, Barnes, Schar)

      Ramsdale*
      James, TAA, Cancelo, Schar*
      Maddison*, Kulu, Salah, Barnes*, Saka*
      Kane

      Bench: Sanchez*, Weghorst*, Broja*, Forfana*
      *doubles

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Might just cover your hit

        Open Controls
    • Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Play

      A) TAA and James
      B) Broja and Livramento

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. ZEZIMA
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • asr
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Arfield having an absolute shocker

      Open Controls
      1. ZEZIMA
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'd score that chance that hit the bar. 10/10 times

        Open Controls
      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Two in a row. The second one was especially criminal to have missed. No excuse to have been on the pitch a few mins.

        Open Controls
    • Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      *
      * Schar Cancelo
      Bruno Maddison Saka Martinelli Son
      Kane Ronaldo

      Foster - Taylor Richardson Tsimikas

      On FH, Schmeichel + Burn or Dubravka + Telles in the last two slots?

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sch + Burn

        Open Controls
    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Man - West Ham really went down to 10 men in the first half of the first game and then scored first in that tie, and went and put 3 past Lyon away from home without Zouma or Creswell.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        There are plenty of way to skin a cat

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          just now

          😆

          Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pleased for West Ham, great performance

        Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Coutinho owners.....what's the plan?

      Sell for maddison, havertz etc?

      Or bench this week and keep

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. ZEZIMA
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Sell for Madderz

        Open Controls
      2. John Nerdelbaum
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I would sell and hope Chelsea beat Palace in the cup

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers.....

          Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Try and keep as possible double game week for Villa in 35 if Palace beat Chelsea in FA cup ( which would be 2 home games v Norwich and Palace )

        Open Controls
    • John Nerdelbaum
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ramsdale (Dubravka)
      TAA Cancelo Rudiger Schar (Doherty)
      Salah Kulu Saka (Raphinha Ramsey)
      Kane Broja Lacazette*

      2 frees, 0.1m ITB BB and TC available

      I was thinking of BBing this week but would mean a -8 to get rid of the blankers, Doherty and Lacazette (if he's out)
      Shelve the BB and just get Laporte/James, Maddison and a cheap striker?

      Open Controls
      1. FFSbet.com
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe keep BB for GW36

        Open Controls
        1. John Nerdelbaum
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers, just have to look at replacing double Newcastle defence in 36. Such a pain this chip

          Open Controls
    • FFSbet.com
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who would you pick till GW36?

      A) Maddison

      B) Sancho

      C) Mount

      Open Controls
      1. John Nerdelbaum
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'd go Maddison

        Open Controls
      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. FFSbet.com
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    • abaalan
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Am I correct in thinking that after FH you only end up with 1FT??

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yup

        Open Controls
      2. FFSbet.com
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
      1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Doh.

        Open Controls
    • WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pick 1 for this week only:

      1. Bowen
      2. Weghorst
      (no hit required)
      3. Wood
      4. Toney
      5. Havertz/Mount
      6. Sancho
      7. Any 4th defender, no price issue etc (currently playing TAA, Cancelo, Schär)

      3-7 require a -4

      Cheers guys.

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably 3

        Open Controls
    • Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which def would you pick this week?

      A Schar
      B Laporte
      C R James
      D Anyone else?

      Thanks lads!

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Boberella
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Quick poll…
      Play 1:
      a) Taylor (whu, SOU)
      b) KWP (ARS, bur)
      c) Telles (NOR, liv)

      Currently on A

      Open Controls
    • Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Anyone thought of sacrificing Trent for a chelsea defender to generate the money for united players, or is it too risky to go without him?

      Open Controls
    • Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain pick this week is one if the toughest yet. Who is everyone capping?

      Open Controls
    • Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Which move for a -4

      Raph > Barnes (can’t afford Maddison)
      Weghorst > Wood

      Thanks in advance

      Open Controls

