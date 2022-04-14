162
Scout Squad April 14

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 33

162 Comments
Share

The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Double Gameweek 33 are debated by our regular panel.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man squad of Fantasy players with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

Their selections serve as a long list for the Scout Picks, as the players nominated will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.5m) for our final weekly selection ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

*If you didn’t see it previously, we’ve started doing a Scout Picks ‘bus team’ earlier in the week in order to share our initial selection thoughts with Fantasy managers who perhaps couldn’t be around closer to the deadline – but we’ll still be publishing our final squad as we were before.

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 33

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

What Solskjaer said about United's penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries 2

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 33

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
BEST FREE HIT/BENCH BOOST OPTIONS
DOHERTY REPLACEMENTS
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FeverPitch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Would you sell either Foden or Kulu to Maddison for free? Or just keep both and play both. WC 34 or 35 so kind of a free choice for the gameweek. Thanks for any thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Do you have Kane/Son? Kulu move v tempting if so

      Open Controls
      1. Diedhiou See That?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      nah.
      not me.

      Open Controls
      1. FeverPitch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks. If he misses one, then I’d definitely rather have the other two I think

        Open Controls
    3. FeverPitch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thanks, yeah I do have Son…

      Open Controls
  2. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    For a -4

    Weghorst to Wood/ASM and

    A) Doherty to Schar (have Dubravka)

    B) Ramsey to KDH

    WC next week so benching Doherty or Ramsey is fine

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I’d just do Weg to Wood

      But assuming you need cash?

      If so A

      Open Controls
      1. Apollo Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yeah, .4 away, both of these are the exact money

        Open Controls
        1. Diedhiou See That?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yeah then I’d do A

          Open Controls
  3. Diedhiou See That?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    How does this FH draft look? Have terrible team value so 0.0 ITB

    Schmichel (Steele)
    Cancelo Telles Schar Burn
    Bruno(c) Son Maddison Martinelli (Dewsbury-Hall)
    Kane Ronaldo (Dobbin)

    Open Controls
    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Start Dobbin over Kane 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Diedhiou See That?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        He’s due a goal

        Open Controls
    2. FeverPitch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Too much united for me, I’d ditch one for Salah or a city mid personally. Not sold on Burn as well as Schar as well. But looks strong on the whole

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      here is mine, only 7 the same as starters … comes down to …
      Telles Burn Cancelo Martinelli
      v
      White Tarks Saka JWP

      I think you are missing a defender

      Schmeichel
      White Schar Tarks
      Saka Madds Bruno Son JWP
      Ronaldo Kane

      Foster JRod Armartey Livra

      Open Controls
      1. Diedhiou See That?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yes sorry realised I missed out Tsimikas fodder

        Open Controls
  4. WibblesTeam
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    A - Gabriel + Burn
    B - Telles + Targett

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    FH … so difficult to get it right … watcha think DZ ?

    Schmeichel
    White Schar Tarks
    Saka Madds Bruno Son JWP
    Ronaldo Kane

    Foster JRod Armartey Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Looks good although not sure about Tarkowski

      Open Controls
      1. Diedhiou See That?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Would prob go Targett instead

        Open Controls
  6. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Best use of triple captain outside of gameweek 36? Seems pretty slim pickings

    Open Controls
    1. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm tempted to play it on Ronaldo for s**ts and giggles.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      just now

      GW33 & 37

      Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Pope (foster)
    Rudi can doc taa (chalobah)
    Raph kdb salah saka bowen
    Weg. (Denis broja)

    Which? Still got WC FH BB

    A) FH or WC
    B) denis doherty -4 to toney 4.5def.
    C) doherty chalobah -4 to schar laporte, play 541

    Plan is WC this gw, BB gw36, FH gw37-38

    Open Controls
  8. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Current defence: TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, White, Doherty*

    Best defender to replace Doherty with, using bench boost this week?

    Picking A,B,C means I cannot bring Salah back in for Bruno with 1 transfer.

    A. James
    B. Laporte
    C. Telles
    D. Targett
    E. Schar

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
  9. Bruno Commando
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which move will you do?

    1) Stick with this team
    2) Raph to Barnes, and bench James
    3) Doherty to Schar, and bench James
    4) FH

    Ramsdale*
    James Cancelo TAA White*
    Havertz Salah Saka* Maddison*
    Kane Toney

    Foster Doherty Raphinha Gelhardt

    * DGW

    Open Controls
    1. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      1. bank a FT

      Open Controls
  10. SpagBol
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hey guys, thoughts on this FH team?

    Schmeichel
    xxxx Telles Schar
    Salah Son Bruno xxxx Martinelli
    Ronaldo Wood

    Which option should I pick for the two spare spots?

    A) KDH + Cancelo
    or
    B) Maddison + Targett

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which?

    A) wc 33, fh 37/38
    B) fh 33, wc 34

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      B. But depends on your team.

      Open Controls
    2. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      I kinda like A, but yeah team dependent

      Open Controls
  12. Emp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    what time are price changes please?

    Open Controls
    1. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      41 mins time

      Open Controls
      1. Emp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
  13. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bench one of these defenders plz

    A. Roberston (MUN H)
    B. Laporte (BHA H)
    C. Rudiger (ARS H)
    D. Reece James (ARS H)
    E. Fofana (new+eve A)

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. Emp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      E cos i think he only plays one othwrwise C

      Open Controls
  14. John78
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hi, can i check- can i do a FT and FH after?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes but the FH ovewrites the FT and you'll be back to one FT the GW after FH.

      Open Controls
    2. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      No point - the transfer will get cancelled by the Free Hit, so you'll end up with the player you entered the gameweek with

      Open Controls
  15. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Will Dalot stert ?

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Unsure and wouldnt want him on my team

      Open Controls
  16. blauriecon
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo EmersonRoyal Robertson Schar
    Barnes Maddison(C) Saka Salah
    Kane(VC) Lacazette
    Sanchez Gordon Amartey Watkins

    Team Rating Out of 10?
    Tweaks?

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think Lacazette is too out of form and too many funds.
      Switch to Toney?

      Open Controls
  17. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Pope (foster)
    Rudi can doc taa (chalobah)
    Raph kdb salah saka bowen
    Weg. (Denis broja)

    Which?

    A) wc 33, fh 37/38
    B) fh 33, wc 34

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  18. Emp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Can anyone pls tell me the likelihood of chelsea man u being a dgw34 it kind of dictates whether I must put my transfers through now or not

    Open Controls
    1. SpagBol
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      75%

      Need Chelsea to beat Palace in FA cup this weekend

      Open Controls
      1. Emp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        and then its a done deal for sure?

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Far from a done deal, especially with Viera in charge and Chelsea with a Real hangover. Would love to see Palace win the cup, to see an underdog win it in a season with 3 big clubs left in it beside themselves. Bad form from Chelsea not allowing Galllagher to play.

        Open Controls
        1. Emp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          no i meant if chelsea do win are they sure to get a dgw 34

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Not sure how that works, sorry. Assuming with them also out of Europe there could be scope for other midweek slots too.

            Open Controls
  19. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Cancelo Robbo Gabriel Amartey
    Salah Son Saka Kulu
    Lacazette Weghorst

    Sa; Ramsey Jimenez Doherty

    Jimenez, Sa, Lacazette, Doherty -> Ronaldo, Wood, Schar and 3.9 keeper (-8) ?

    Is that crazy? Would give me a captain option and double Newcastle

    Open Controls
  20. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Dewsbury-Hall outscores Ramsey the rest of the way
    Fact or Fiction

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Much of a muchness.

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Certainly will most likely probably play in a few more games

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      well it can’t be a fact because it has happened

      Open Controls
  21. steven8991
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would you FH this team? 1FT 0.8ITB

    Foster
    Rudiger Cancelo VVD Targett
    Salah Son Havertz Saka Brownhill
    Antonio

    (Sa* Doherty* Watkins* King)

    A. FH
    B. WC
    C. Doherty & Havertz > Gabriel/Schar/Teller & Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      yip

      Open Controls
  22. Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Risers: Cresswell (5.5)

    Fallers: Wilson (7.1) Coutinho (7.1) Dennis (5.8) Thiago Silva (5.6) Ramsey (4.7)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
  23. TubThumper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    There is a lot of love for Wood around the traps, but an eerie hush with respect to Saint-Maximin..........I'm not quite sure why?

    Wood is a valiant battler, but ASM has class and was on a good run of form prior to the injury.

    He's got games under his belt now, and the injuries to other attackers mean he's going to be playing and prominent.

    Open Controls
  24. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Dalot and Weggy and save FT

    or

    B) KDH and Wood (-4)

    ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.