FPL Double Gameweek 34/35: My thoughts on United and Chelsea players

The news for the potential doubles in Gameweek 34 and 35 has just dropped and with this article, I give my initial thoughts on the current state of play.

BACK TO BACK DOUBLES POSSIBLE FOR UNITED

The first obvious repercussion is that it makes Manchester United assets more attractive now than they were before, with a guaranteed ‘double’ in Gameweek 33 and the potential for another one in Gameweek 34 (ars, CHE). Now while the Double Gameweek 34 is not too attractive, it is still a Double Gameweek. I was already feeling that people are ignoring the Red Devils’ double this week (there might be some bias as a United fan), calling it a ‘single Gameweek’ just because the second game is at Anfield against Liverpool. Now, in no way am I saying that we will demolish the Reds based on what we’ve seen so far but Jurgen Klopp’s side do concede their fair share of big chances, and I wouldn’t rule out a goal from my team.

And then there is the fixture against Norwich at home. There are a lot of people saying that the Canaries have done well in keeping two clean sheets on the trot but the fact is they have an expected goals conceded (xGC) of 4.95 in the last two Gameweeks – only Burnley and Southampton have a higher xGC in that period. Add to that the fact that they are the worst team in the league for xGC this season, I think it’s very much worth rolling the dice on a Manchester United attacker.

Since Gameweek 25, Manchester United are fifth in the league for expected goals (xG) and despite our Jekyll and Hyde nature, we are at least capable of scoring a few goals against Dean Smith’s troops. You know what they say about FPL: it is about putting yourself in a position to get lucky. You don’t necessarily need to hold on to your United asset in Gameweek 34, either, and converting that attacker to a Chelsea player (should the Blues’ double materialise) is also a good option.

GO BIG ON CHELSEA?

Speaking of Chelsea, if they do beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and have a Double Gameweek in 34, Wildcarders have a great opportunity in terms of going heavy on the Blues. Given that they are out of Europe and have a good-looking Double Gameweek 36 as well (WOL, lee), I assume most Wildcarders would probably triple on Chelsea in Gameweek 34, rule out the Free Hit in Gameweek 36 and instead deploy it in Gameweek 37, although that still depends on where the as-yet-unannounced Manchester City Double Gameweek falls. It also helps that, outside of the doubles, Thomas Tuchel’s side have great fixtures right until the end of the season.

We have Chelsea options across the field at the moment and it won’t be too difficult to pick three of their players and hold them until the end of the season. And yes, in case you’re wondering, of course Timo Werner (£8.6m) is on my mind.

INTEREST IN LEICESTER LESSENING

Leicester City’s UEFA Conference League tie against PSV Eindhoven has just ended as I write this and it seems like they will primarily focus on Europe now. My interest in them has definitely dwindled after tonight’s results and it is worth pointing out that their next European ties will be after Gameweeks 34 and 35. Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur have an away game against the Foxes in Gameweek 35, which makes Spurs assets very attractive – if they weren’t already – for that round of matches.

ROLL A TRANSFER IF YOU CAN

Another thought in my head, and something I’m contemplating with for my team, is that if you have a captain that you are happy with this week and don’t have a Wildcard to fall back on, it might be worthwhile rolling your transfer (if you can afford it) to attack better teams in Gameweek 34/35. I currently am thinking of getting a Manchester United player to captain in Gameweek 33 and saving my other transfer so that I can attack and set up my team in Gameweek 34 with a lot more information at my disposal. Primarily, this concerns Double Gameweek 34 or 35 and where Manchester City’s double is likely falling.

If you have a strong feeling about a team this week, don’t hesitate from going there either because there are not many Gameweeks left. If you have a Free Hit outstanding, one Gameweek is 20% of your remaining FPL season – so don’t be afraid to chase hauls, even if for one week. That said, Chelsea next week seem worth attacking more than any of the doublers this time around, especially since they are out of Europe. It is not a given at all that they will beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final, which is a reason why I like the idea of waiting for this week before going heavy on any team.

DOWNGRADE DOHERTY?

A couple of things before I sign off.

A lot of people are looking for Matt Doherty (£4.9m) replacements and if you have already used your Bench Boost chip, dead-ending this spot to generate a million in funds is also something you should consider if it fits your plans, especially as people will be targeting expensive assets from good teams for the run-in.

And lastly, being a Manchester United fan, I just want to say, think again and very, very, very hard if you’re considering selling Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) this Gameweek.

You can watch my fellow Pro Pundit Zophar and I reacting to the Double Gameweek 34/35 news in our latest pod below.

Good luck and see you next week!

