Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 33?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a difficult captaincy decision for Double Gameweek 33.

With the in-form Tottenham Hotspur facing Brighton and Hove Albion, and Leicester City and Manchester United preparing for double-headers, there is no standout candidate.

But this is the sort of Gameweek that Fantasy Football Scout readers relish, with an excellent opportunity to capitalise on how widely spread the armbands will be.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

The dilemma of the Double Gameweek 33 captaincy is reflected in the results of our latest poll.

As you can see from the image above, no option has streaked ahead of the rest of the pack, indicating an opportunity for Fantasy managers to make up real ground on their opponents.

Son Heung-min (£11.1m) is the man who tops the pile but not by much. 21.61% of voters handed their support to the Spurs midfielder, who is in fine form, having bagged seven attacking returns across his last three starts.

Team-mate Harry Kane (£12.6m) is just behind in second place, backed by 16.66%.

James Maddison (£7.0m) occupies third place with 15.53%, followed by Man Utd duo Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) on 15.17% and 5.6% respectively.

SON HEUNG-MIN/HARRY KANE

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 32?￼

We start with a team who aren’t actually ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 33: Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites are in superb form, winning six of their last seven Premier League matches, scoring at least twice on each occasion. Their overall record under Antonio Conte is also worth noting: since the Italian’s first match in charge in Gameweek 11, Spurs have taken the third-most points in the division behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Key to that form has been the performances of star duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

After a slower start of four goals in his first 11 games this season, Son is currently the in-form goalscorer with six in his last three outings. After his impressive hat-trick against Aston Villa in Gameweek 32, the South Korean is now on 17 Premier League goals for the season, just three behind top-scorer Mohamed Salah (£13.2m). His 17 strikes from an xG of just 11.75 is perhaps unsustainable, but Son has been making a mockery of the model for a while now.

Most of Son’s recent goals have been assisted by Kane, who isn’t doing bad himself, with five goals and eight assists in his last seven matches, while his 6.05 xGI in that time is more than any other player in FPL.

As a result, the pair are the leading points scorers in their respective positions since Conte first took charge, which suggests they should be in the captaincy conversation despite that additional fixture for others.

SON V KANE – LAST SIX MATCHES

