638
Dugout Discussion April 17

Sunday team news: Maddison and Barnes benched

638 Comments
Share

Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Newcastle United v Leicester City and West Ham United v Burnley kicking off at 14:15 GMT.

The headline team news comes from St James’ Park, where Brendan Rodgers makes eight changes to the Leicester XI that beat PSV Eindhoven in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are the only players to retain their places, which means James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have to settle for places on the bench.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, makes just one change for Newcastle as Miguel Almiron replaces the injured Ryan Fraser. Joe Willock is a substitute after returning to training last week.

In the wake of Sean Dyche’s departure, Burnley Under-23 coach Mike Jackson takes temporary charge of the team and makes two changes to the side that lost at Norwich in Gameweek 32.

Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon drop to the bench and are replaced by Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil. That means Matthew Lowton and Wout Weghorst are once again named in the starting XI in what appears the Clarets usual 4-4-2 system.

There is less Fantasy interest at West Ham, who make three changes from the loss at Brentford. In come Issa Diop, Ben Johnson and Nikola Vlasic, with the injured Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals dropping out.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Murphy, Darlow, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Evans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Pereira, Castagne, Jakupovic

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Noble, Benrahma, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Brownhill, Barnes, Roberts, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

638 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
      18 mins ago

      At least Chris Wood blanked

      Open Controls
      1. Fintroy
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        He's blanked in every game bar one......

        Open Controls
        1. Fintroy
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          He is the new wegghorst !!!!!

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Before this gw I got one goal from both WW and CW.

        Open Controls
      3. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Someone out there did Weghorst > Wood I'm sure

        Open Controls
    • Fintroy
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      You know you've had crap game week when weg-donkey is your top points scorer!!!.... and he wasn't even my captain

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        It was Ronaldo or bust to this point really

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        You know it's a low scoring GW when 23 from 9, is good enough for a green arrow.

        Open Controls
    • Arteta
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Weghorst believers, we got what we deserved at last.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah. I was benching him all week up until Friday evening as well!!! Haha.

        Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I own him but I don't believe in him 😆

        Open Controls
      3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Believed so much, I benched him.

        Open Controls
      4. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Needs to hold those baps.

        Open Controls
    • Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      pope back to 5 saves of course

      Open Controls
      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Good, now take 3bps from the donkey.

        Open Controls
    • JoeSoap
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      And I was going to copy scouts picks for FH out of laziness. Ended up with no Ronaldo or Newcastle Bruno. Lesson learnt.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They just didn't have funds to upgrade Bruno G.

        Open Controls
    • Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      25 points with 9 to play and no captain. Returns from Willock and Weggy, so fairly happy... 😀

      Open Controls
    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saw Az captained Bruno and immediately went to get him in on FH. But then went, that’s a mental call, pushing luck and differential too far for a CM to get his season worth of goals in 1 DGw.

      Little did I know it’s Az’s world and we’re all just living in it.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        AZ captain, Scout Team, Differential Article. It just had to be...

        Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        It's a crazy punt but when it comes off it's glorious.

        Although those are the ones that are remembered and all the bad decisions forgotten. Much worse but reminds me of my uncles old mate who must have lost about 150k on gambling, had the bayliff's round to take away his car and had his wife who walked up on him. The only thing his mates down the local remember him for is his 20k win on an accumulator.

        Open Controls
        1. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Oh absolutely we only remember winners, but Az has pretty much all winners this season.

          But with millions of players and 100k engaged players standard deviation means some people are going to just keep getting it right (while the majority get it wrong).

          Fun that it’s happening with a seemingly popular pundit like Az and similar to betting. It’s the big winner stories that sell the product.

          I’m just annoyed I didn’t transfer him in on FH purely on the basis that Az picked him and therefore luck will strike haha

          Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        I heard the talk about him, but went with the crowd and chose Maddison. Didn't really consider him as real option (no WC left).

        Open Controls
      4. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        For every Guimaraes, there's a Cornet punt.

        Open Controls
    • Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      An absolute damp wet donkey garbage of GW.

      Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      LMS safety score currently 17 with autosubs.

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      So far still ok gw to have bad gw. Yet after Salah haul can't say even that.

      Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pre-FH: 8 (9 to play)
      FH: 52 (9 to play)

      Awesome, even with captian blank.

      Mind, Salah & Trent could close that gap considerately vs. United 😆

      Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      How many players to go for you to save this unbelievable GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Do Wood and ASM count as players?

        Open Controls
      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        8 plust a 1 point cameo from James most likely.

        Open Controls
      3. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Unsavable for me.

        Be lucky to get to 25 points.

        Open Controls
      4. JBG
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        9 players left.

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          9 for me, too.

          Open Controls
      5. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        9 players left. 17(-8). We move….

        Open Controls
      6. Traction Engine Foot
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        8 players left. On 18 (-4) with 22 points on the bench!

        Open Controls
    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Anyone else with Both Bednarek and Weghorst??!! What a treat!! Haha

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        my rival has sanchez,jansson,guimares and weghorst,38 right there ,roll on june....

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Blimey!!! That’s some
          Going!! Dwarfs my Bednarek and Weggy combo!! Haha

          Open Controls
    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A punt on Bruno G for GW 35? Has got to be better than starting Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Kneejerk reaction

        Saka will be playing a tired West Ham

        Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      OR#139 absolutely nailing usage of 2 free transfers
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/304696/event/33/

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yours, yeah?? Awesome!!!

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      13 from 8

      Truly laughable.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm on 15 from 7

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Could be an all time low score here.

          Open Controls
      2. AzzaroMax99
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        17(-8) from 7.
        7 to go 🙁

        Open Controls
    • El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palace fans absolutely destroying it at Wembley!

      Open Controls
    • Echoes
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Benched Willock for Broja the legend.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Benched Rodriguez for Toney.

        Which would have worked well if I had done that last week.

        Open Controls
    • Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      What is this gameweek?
      - No single return from 7 players
      - My transfer was Wood in for Weghorst
      - Wood captain

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        It's a shocker, the only consolation is that the misery is widespread.

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Holy crap - just saw Nathan Ferguson. He exists!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.