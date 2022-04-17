Sunday team news: Maddison and Barnes benched

Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Newcastle United v Leicester City and West Ham United v Burnley kicking off at 14:15 GMT.

The headline team news comes from St James’ Park, where Brendan Rodgers makes eight changes to the Leicester XI that beat PSV Eindhoven in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are the only players to retain their places, which means James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have to settle for places on the bench.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, makes just one change for Newcastle as Miguel Almiron replaces the injured Ryan Fraser. Joe Willock is a substitute after returning to training last week.

In the wake of Sean Dyche’s departure, Burnley Under-23 coach Mike Jackson takes temporary charge of the team and makes two changes to the side that lost at Norwich in Gameweek 32.

Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon drop to the bench and are replaced by Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil. That means Matthew Lowton and Wout Weghorst are once again named in the starting XI in what appears the Clarets usual 4-4-2 system.

There is less Fantasy interest at West Ham, who make three changes from the loss at Brentford. In come Issa Diop, Ben Johnson and Nikola Vlasic, with the injured Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals dropping out.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Murphy, Darlow, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Evans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Pereira, Castagne, Jakupovic

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Noble, Benrahma, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Brownhill, Barnes, Roberts, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long

