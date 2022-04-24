237
Metrics April 24

FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Double Gameweek 34

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 34.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups, these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 34 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 34 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (right) and the top 10k (left)

The majority of FPL managers have yet to see their nominated Gameweek 34 captain in action.

Over one in three of both the top 10k and the ‘elite’ managers have captained Kai Havertz (£7.9m), while around 30% of the leading Fantasy bosses handing the armband to Mason Mount (£7.7m).

There is plenty of backing for Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), too, which sends his ‘effective ownership’ figure beyond 100% in both cases.

READ MORE: What is ‘effective ownership’ and why is it so widely talked about in FPL?

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Over 3% of the top 10k deployed a Free Hit in Gameweek 34 but the biggest chip activity centred around the Wildcard: just short of 13% of the leading 10,000 bosses permanently overhauled their squads for this latest round of fixtures.

Over one in four top 10k managers have maxed out their allocation, while around 45% have only chip remaining.

A mere 1% have three chips still to use.

Most of the top 10,000 managers have now used their Wildcard, Triple Captain and first Free Hit but around half still have a second Free Hit in hand, while just short of 40% have the Bench Boost still to play.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 34

There are only two changes from the previous ‘template’ squad as Double Gameweek fever strikes again.

Both alterations are in midfield, with Havertz and Mount coming in for Son Heung-min (£11.1m) and James Maddison (£7.0m).

The most-owned forwards stayed as they were but all three players dwindled in popularity, with Harry Kane‘s (£12.5m) dip in ownership levels (down from over 50% to below 40%) reflecting the growing trend towards light investment up top.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 34

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE FREE HIT SQUAD

Free Hitters unsurprisingly went big on Chelsea assets in Gameweek 34, with five of their players featuring in the graphic above due to split selections across the defence and attack.

These chip deployers probably wished they hadn’t bothered with options from the two Manchester clubs, although Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) did at least find the net at the Emirates and he and his underwhelming teammates still have another match to come on Thursday.

There were a fair few calculated gambles, with Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) and Diogo Jota (£8.3m) – who are typically rotation risks on a medium-term level – included due to their assumed increased likelihood of a start in Gameweek 34.

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

We’re now living in a world where Teemu Pukki (£6.0m) is by some distance the most-owned forward among Wildcarders, which is some indictment on the rest of the striker pool.

The hunt for value up top has seen Wednesday’s two-goal hero Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) come into the thinking, meanwhile.

Wildcarders haven’t quite gone so big on Chelsea assets, with the longer-term rotation risk around the FA Cup final perhaps at the back of their minds, but Mount and Havertz still feature prominently in the template squad.

The ‘big at the back’ approach is also evidently popular based on the above image.

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) still features in this most-selected XV but his ownership here is 44.7%, well down on his figure among top 10k managers overall – suggesting quite a lot of Wildcarders jettisoned him ahead of Saturday’s 13-point haul.

AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER CLUB

If you’re looking for potentially explosive (if rotation-prone) differentials in the run-in, look no further than the league leaders: the average top 10k manager owns just 1.2 Manchester City players.

Not one of City’s midfielders or forwards features in more than 5% of the top 10,000 squads, while only one in five of these managers have the defensive double-up – not that it paid off against Watford on Saturday.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

237 Comments
  1. PartyTime
      26 mins ago

      Jorginho on pens

      
      1. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        just now

        As usual

        
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Reese James is rather brittle

      
    • Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      The way my season is going….100% Werner, Alonso and Mount blanks and Havertz hauls.

      
      1. Maddamotha
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nah, I dont have Havertz and my season is going great, so no chance of that happening.

        
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Probably the only Chelsea player that gets points this DGW is Jorginho from penalties knowing FPL!

        
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        The way my season is going, all three haul and Havertz blanks.

        
        1. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thank you for this. I need some hope.

          
      4. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Havertz owes me babe g time from game week 9 captaincy!!

        
        1. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Did the same move. Couldn’t trust him again.

          
          1. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Yea I don’t blame you. My season never recovered from it! So nothing to lose at this stage. Hopefully you captained Jesus yesterday !

            
            1. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Went back to Werner who also did nothing for me last time I owned him.

              
              1. Paulo67
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                I brought in havertz mount and Werner on a free hot this week so I’ll be happy if Werner hauls also! Can’t get any worse than it is. Sterling blank and city double defence blank!

                
      5. jacob1989
          7 mins ago

          I would love that. I c havertz. Though werner contribution would also be nice

          
      6. Maddamotha
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Jeeeez where is Reece???

        
        1. boc610
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          reeses (in) pieces

          
        2. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 mins ago

          On the beach

          
        3. jacob1989
            12 mins ago

            He was never a reliable asset. Has been benched too often. Fitness issues etc

            
        4. Railwayman
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Havertz (C) and Alonso looking decent atm.

          
          1. jacob1989
              17 mins ago

              I have havertz c werner and mendy. But took - 8 to get the first 2. Need them to repay

              
            • Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              15 mins ago

              I need my Havertz (C) Mount and Werner FH to go big today after yesterdays Man City triple debacle.

              
          2. cruzex
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            Cornet out?? Why?

            
          3. Free Hat
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            (after the game) Instead of RCB he needs to be in goal to reduce injury risks - Tuchel

            
          4. jimmyharte
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            No Chaloboah again tuchel is absolute clown.

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              He’s been horrible for ages why would he play him when he is worried they won’t secure top 4

              
              1. jimmyharte
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Na he was playing well bar one or two mistakes. Playing Loftus cheek rwb and azpi in the back 3 is a lot better idea.. lollllllll

                
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  More than 1 or two and would rather have zero. RLC looked good at RWB

                  
            2. OptimusBlack
              • 8 Years
              just now

              And He scored 3 Goals & 1 Assist

              
          5. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            Will Thiago play both games, mmmmm

            
          6. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            Got six players left, need ten points per player to save this GW... Let's go!

            
          7. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            James week on week continuing my atrocious record of points with Chelsea wingbacks. Keeping him on FH is just something I'm not going to forgive myself for

            
          8. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Oh wtf is actually the point in owning Reece James… horrendous

            
            1. jacob1989
                just now

                I did the boring thing and got mendy weeks earlier. Though he has been quite useless too.

                
            2. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              Mac Allister has the chance to make himself an FPL legend for me if he autosubs on for James with even 1 return

              
            3. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              Plenty of familiar names benched so far today awaits the scenes at 3.30pm 🙁

              
              1. Scots Gooner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                I dread to think

                
              2. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Wouldn’t mind a Robbo or Salah benching for a huge Dennis 5 pointer

                
              3. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Two Liverpool players not featuring & James missing the next match would mean I get Tavares points 😆

                
            4. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Helloooo ffrrooommm the Weeerrnnhooolllee!

              
            5. bench boost for every gamew…
              • 5 Years
              15 mins ago

              If i knew West ham going with that line up i would have taken a hit for Werner for Kane.. At least i went Alonso over James.

              
              1. bench boost for every gamew…
                • 5 Years
                just now

                My history with Alonso is not great.

                
            6. ToffeePot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              James not even on the bench smfh

              
            7. Gazwaz80
              • 2 Years
              14 mins ago

              Got Broja off my bench if James doe feature, happy days 🙁

              
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Doesn’t

                
              2. JBG
                • 3 Years
                just now

                If Broja comes on from the Southampton bench.

                
            8. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              Looking a attacking line-up from Burnley - 4-3-3? Different times..!

              
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Total football!

                
            9. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Apparently Robbie Mustoe has commented that James is out due to a hamstring issue.

              
              1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                13 mins ago

                Mustoe must know

                
              2. PartyTime
                  12 mins ago

                  Would likely miss utd clash if true

                  
                  1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Rival gets Davies' 6 off the bench. He got a total of 18 points the other week, too. Unbelievable.

                    
              3. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                The endless pile of vomit that owning Reece james has been continues

                
              4. Djokovic Airlines
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                12 mins ago

                Brought in James for a hit and Cornet is out too... rip my season

                
              5. Do I Not Like Orange
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                11 mins ago

                Brought in Rudiger a few weeks ago for upcoming doubles. Surprise injury left me a man short on last week's BB. Took a hit this GW for Rudiger > James. Season over.

                
                1. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Bad luck.

                  
              6. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                Lineups?

                
              7. PartyTime
                  8 mins ago

                  Think West ham could cause an upset here. Hopefully not.

                  
                  1. noissimbus
                      just now

                      Upset to James owners?

                      
                  2. @FPL__Engineer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    Lets go Alonso (C)

                    
                  3. PartyTime
                      6 mins ago

                      Is Lamptey injured too? Not even on the bench. My team is lit up like xmas tree

                      
                    • WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      James over Alonso last minute.
                      Saka and Ronaldo out last minute.

                      FFS.

                      
                    • Weasel Boy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      What a great purchase James was.

                      He injured?

                      
                      1. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Yep

                        
                        1. DavvaMC
                          • 1 Year
                          1 min ago

                          So Injured then? What has been said about injury?

                          
                    • Sharkytect
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      James has been a disaster of a pick

                      

