Liverpool v Everton team news: Jota in for Diaz

In the final Premier League match of the day, Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from the side that started the 4-0 win over Manchester United in Gameweek 33, as Naby Keita and Diogo Jota replace Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz, both of whom are on the bench.

Frank Lampard also makes two changes for the visitors.

In come Mason Holgate and Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph dropping out.

Everton, meanwhile, have a long list of injuries – including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes – and are now in the bottom three following Burnley’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

* there has been a late change to the Everton starting XI, with Michael Keane replacing Ben Godfrey.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Milner, Origi, Diaz

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon, Price

