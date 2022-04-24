638
Dugout Discussion April 24

Liverpool v Everton team news: Jota in for Diaz

638 Comments
In the final Premier League match of the day, Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from the side that started the 4-0 win over Manchester United in Gameweek 33, as Naby Keita and Diogo Jota replace Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz, both of whom are on the bench.

Frank Lampard also makes two changes for the visitors.

In come Mason Holgate and Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph dropping out.

Everton, meanwhile, have a long list of injuries – including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes – and are now in the bottom three following Burnley’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

* there has been a late change to the Everton starting XI, with Michael Keane replacing Ben Godfrey.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Milner, Origi, Diaz

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon, Price

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

638 Comments Post a Comment
  fedolefan
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Thankfully Salah didn't destroy me. ML battle still on...just about.

    Open Controls
  dshv
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    62 pts with mount(c) havertz and alonso

    Anyway is a loss on WC. I had prawse and saka on my previous team..

    Open Controls
    fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      Keep moaning mate

      Open Controls
    yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Meh, be happy with what you've got

      Open Controls
  fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    42 mins ago

    Everton got baited with Lampard and his two fancy transfers, VdB and Alli.
Lol.
Get down.
    Lol.
    Get down.

    Open Controls
  Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Robertson has been an aboslute legend for me for the past 10 gws.

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      His points, bar City which you can excuse, have been ridiculous.

      Open Controls
      Gudjohnsen
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I benched him for the City game

        Open Controls
    fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Always return when he play from gw 22, except city game

      Open Controls
    JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Same here, since gw21

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Had him since GW22 when he had 3% EO! Legend

      Open Controls
    jacob1989
        18 mins ago

        Me too. Especially today

        Open Controls
      FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I love that you can cover his no-shows for 3.8 (with almost equal attacking threat) as well

        Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      What to do with James? Seems that I've never got his points 🙁

      Open Controls
      Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Find a way to Robbo if he's out.

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Got Robbo TAA Cancelo Laporte 😛

          Open Controls
          Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Feck off so 😉

            Cash depending on chips etc... nothing before Thursday!

            Open Controls
            Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Ta! Cash is my next candidate apart from Alonso ...

              Open Controls
      Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Robbo or Laporte

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Got both 😉

          Open Controls
          dabber7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            I'm going to Cash if he blanks/doesn't start on Thursday.

            Open Controls
            Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Cash or Alonso?

              Open Controls
              dabber7
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Cash

                Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Cash looks good for next GW and the doubles

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cool 😎

          Open Controls
    Oggle22
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      James no show and no points from Havertz and Trent has cost me 26points of my mini league lead obviously my rival had Wag and Robertson! Was Havertz injured or just subbed off and what's the latest on James

Cheers

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Havertz rested and James tight hamstring.

        Open Controls
    CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      2nd time this season I have seen Everton plat with guts. Citeh and now Pool.

      Open Controls
      ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        Never in the winnable games, probably think they're easy and get burned over and over

        Open Controls
        CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          We are in Crxp bud.!

          Open Controls
    Flynny
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm one of the few that kept rudiger.

      Are we expecting him to play v united or Everton next weekend - or is he a likely sell?

      Prob get laporte for 2 x city defence

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      Yozzer
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        We? Not sure how you expect anyone to know this tbh.

        Open Controls
        Echoes
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          May be he's asking Tuchel?

          Open Controls
        NorCal Villan
            just now

            You could say that about a plethora of the questions asked here

            Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Wait for news at this stage. He could be back for United.

          Open Controls
          Flynny
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Sometimes people have specific Intel about players - or supporters of specific teams ....or may have seen manager comments I have missed.....sorry if odd use of language

            Open Controls
      La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Liverpool had 700 accurate passes

        Everton had 98

        Lol

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Blimey

          Open Controls
      Gudjohnsen
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Will Havertz start against United or was he awful today?

        Open Controls
        Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          50/50

          Open Controls
        Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          Not that hopeful. He was pretty poor, then his replacement scored and other substitute Lukaku won a penalty

          Open Controls
        Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          Who knows? They were all rubbish

          Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          I hope he'll start and score

          Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          Probably starts. United will give up more space.

          You can look at the substitution as a good thing as he was taken off to preserve him a bit, and the fact that Lukaku has shown he can be effective from the bench.

          Lukaku hasn't done enough to show he deserves a start over Havertz.

          It's Mount I'd be low-key concerned about if I were an owner.

          Open Controls
      dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        If you were over 100 points ahead in ML and sitting at rank of 40K having been up to 10K couple of weeks ago would you

        A Play safe and protect rank
        B Take a few hits and play game for fun at risk of overall rank plummeting but with chance of punts paying off

        Open Controls
        JBG
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          A, if it's a money league.
          B if it's not.

          My way of thinking.

          Open Controls
        CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          One of those situations you are in the "middle of nowhere". Nice ML if you are 100 pts clear with a 40k rank.

          Open Controls
        jonnybhoy
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          A with a couple of punts to get top 10k

          Open Controls
          Flynny
            • 7 Years
            just now

            100 points seems a pretty secure lead at this stage.

            I'd take a few calculated risks but nothing crazy

            Open Controls
      camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        -8 paid off I guess. Alonso + Mount in. Saka + Salah (c)

        71-8. Back to 27 ahead in ML after going behind when last wk end when rival had cr7 (c)

        Good battle this season.

        Open Controls
        No Need
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Keep me posted on that ML that goes for all others on here

          Open Controls
        CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Good results for you. Many on here will be jealous.

          Open Controls
          camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Theres always one isn't there. Can't share good moments on here or u get ridiculed.. P

            Open Controls
        The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Alonso was a lovely result today. These last few weeks has shown quickly 30 point leads can come and go. Another few good weeks and you may be able to relax

          Open Controls
      Angelic upstart
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        I've been out all day, any idea what happened to Reece James and is he playing against Manchester United?

        Open Controls
        CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          Tight hammy. We don't know

          Open Controls
          Angelic upstart
            • 4 Years
            25 mins ago

            Not want I necessarily wanted to hear, but appreciate the swift reply, thanks.

            Open Controls
            CAVEAT KING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              19 mins ago

              Asking for info is good. Whining about points is tiresome. (smile)

              Open Controls
              Angelic upstart
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                I'm merely concerned for his wellbeing, you'll hear no mention of points from me 😉

                Open Controls
        Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thomas Tuchel on Reece James:

          "Reece felt some discomfort in his hamstrings and so he misses out today. It isn’t a new injury or a reoccurrence of an old injury. We checked the medical images & there's absolutely nothing but he didn’t feel totally comfortable."

          "He felt like something could happen if he took that risk and we absolutely do not want to have a reinjury, so we’ve taken the safe route today and left him out."

          "Not having Reece is a big loss because of his individual quality and what he brings to the team. He’s been in good form as well, so it is a shame to not have him with us today."

          Open Controls
      ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        If there was any doubt about vested interests at play mane sub is down as 61st min when he was off with seconds to go... ridiculous

        Open Controls
        CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          This^

          Open Controls
        Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          0.4% EO so irrelevant but was a 2 point swing

          Open Controls
      NorCal Villan
          30 mins ago

          Anyone

          Open Controls
        • shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          A rather relieved ex-Salah-now-Bruno owner here who happens to own Trent and Robbo. Got away with that one. DFS can take the new sofa back now.

          Open Controls
        • JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Burnley with 10 pts in their last 5 games. Expect them to stay up

          Open Controls
          1. Hairy Potter
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Squeaky bum time for Everton and Leeds.

            Open Controls
        • The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Got rid of JWP on FH then the git cores a brace
          Did sod all last week

          Open Controls
        • Mweene
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Can anyone do any worse than my 39 points from free hit? Can't imagine there is.

          Open Controls
          1. Hy liverpool
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            Not FHing but now i'm on 22 pts. Lol

            Open Controls
          2. Mweene
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            37 actually

            Open Controls
          3. Tic Tacs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'm on a 39 point FH too, around 25/30 points down on my non-FH with Robbo and Saka etc

            Open Controls
          4. Pops15
            • 5 Years
            just now

            32 on FH from me. Horrible GW

            Open Controls
        • Lovren an elevator
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Where was Cornet today?

          Open Controls
        • FredrikH
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Sterling->Son or wait a week?

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Wait on UCL games, if Sterling doesn't play midweek might be a decent bet vs. leaky Leeds.

            Open Controls
            1. FredrikH
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Not being involved in the 5-1 game is a bit worrying. He didnt look much promising. Spurs vs Lei could be eixiting.

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Leeds are less leaky under the new manager - worth remembering

                Open Controls
                1. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  That's a good point

                  Open Controls
              2. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah it's a tough one, City as there is so much upside but the attacking points are so spread out and Strerling is always an inconsistent player in FPL
                Leeds track record vs. big teams is poor having lost 7-0 in the reverse fixture and 6-0 vs. Pool, whereas Spurs not looking great (part structural due to the wingbacks changing) and Leicester improving defensively now players are back from injury (but still rotation could be a big thing with a huge Europa game either side of the Spurs game)

                Open Controls
        • Original Sin
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          70 with Mount(C) and Alonso to go. Decent green arrow after a while, feels good.

          Open Controls
          1. Make Arrows Green Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Great score! My WC team has done badly, so far I've only had returns from the ones I kept xD

            Open Controls
        • Danstoke82
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Arsenal fans…

          How nailed is Nketiah? Looking at BB36. Is he an option?

          Open Controls
          1. dshv
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Get him!!!

            Open Controls
          2. turd ferguson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            He is playing really well and should have scored against United. I'd say get him.

            Open Controls
          3. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Seems like he will get playing time even if he stops starting so a good option at that price, looked dangerous yesterday

            Open Controls
        • Tsparkes10
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          76 all out with no Chelsea will do :). Hopefully stay just as quiet 2nd game… time to activate the dreaded wildcard

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Wow, Jesus!

            Open Controls
            1. Tsparkes10
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Gut feeling finally paid off 🙂

              Open Controls
        • Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Friendly reminder not to post about your fantasy football scores on the fantasy football site. People who haven't done as well as you may not like it, and some of them may get quite emotional.

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            52(-4)

            Open Controls
          2. Tsparkes10
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Facts

            Open Controls
        • Echoes
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Really want to FH in 36 now that City have a double in there too. But I'd need to "burn" my BB this week on: Foster, Broja, Veltman, Guehi (-4). Do it?

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Won't have a bench in 37 and 38 could see rotations

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Why not, that chip is horrible anyway - I already got a higher bench score this week than my BB last GW lol
            Don't you already have a few City though, so why FH?

            Open Controls
        • turd ferguson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ate so much today. Just had scampi n chips and now some carrot cake wtf

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Delicious.

            Open Controls

