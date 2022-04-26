FPL Gameweek 35 preview: Key player and team stats

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

+5.30 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9) since the turn of the year. Simply put, that means that Schmeichel has conceded 5.3 fewer goals than Opta anticipate he should have, based on the quality of shots faced.

448 baseline bonus points (BBPS) registered by Marc Cucurella (£4.9m) across the season so far – only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) can better him for that stat among all defenders. Brighton and Hove Albion take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in Gameweek 35, with Bruno Lage’s side failing to find the net in each of their last two matches.

53 penalty box touches registered by Matthew Cash (£5.2m) since Steven Gerrard first took charge of Aston Villa in Gameweek 12, a tally only beaten by one other sub-£6.0m defender. The Polish international also fares well for attacking returns (five) and FPL points (88) in that time. Next up is Dean Smith’s Norwich City in Gameweek 35, who happen to have conceded 62 chances from their left-flank since the turn of the year – only Watford have allowed more.

143 points accumulated by Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) from Gameweek 13 onwards, the second-most among all FPL assets in any position despite the Scot making as many as four fewer appearances than some Premier League players. 12 attacking returns have supplemented 13 clean sheets in 18 starts over this period, elevating his points-per-match average to 7.9.

