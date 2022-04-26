182
Big Numbers April 26

FPL Gameweek 35 preview: Key player and team stats

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

+5.30 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9) since the turn of the year. Simply put, that means that Schmeichel has conceded 5.3 fewer goals than Opta anticipate he should have, based on the quality of shots faced.

448 baseline bonus points (BBPS) registered by Marc Cucurella (£4.9m) across the season so far – only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) can better him for that stat among all defenders. Brighton and Hove Albion take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in Gameweek 35, with Bruno Lage’s side failing to find the net in each of their last two matches.

53 penalty box touches registered by Matthew Cash (£5.2m) since Steven Gerrard first took charge of Aston Villa in Gameweek 12, a tally only beaten by one other sub-£6.0m defender. The Polish international also fares well for attacking returns (five) and FPL points (88) in that time. Next up is Dean Smith’s Norwich City in Gameweek 35, who happen to have conceded 62 chances from their left-flank since the turn of the year – only Watford have allowed more.

143 points accumulated by Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) from Gameweek 13 onwards, the second-most among all FPL assets in any position despite the Scot making as many as four fewer appearances than some Premier League players. 12 attacking returns have supplemented 13 clean sheets in 18 starts over this period, elevating his points-per-match average to 7.9.

  1. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    I've taken out Kulusevski for Coutinho with the next few weeks in mind, is this team good to go now without any hits? 0.5m in the bank.

    Dubravka
    Trent, Robertson, James, Alonso
    Salah, Son, Mount, Coutinho, Saka
    Weghorst

    Schmeichel, Broja, Rodriguez, Schar

    1. -GK22-
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I’m like just James has been pants so maybe a city defender instead?

    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I like it, and not just because you have Weghorst and JayRod 🙂

  2. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Livramento confirmed out until next year with an ACL injury, such a shame for the lad, was having such a great season at club and international level

    1. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yeah really grim, fingers crossed for a full recovery

    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      That is such a shame 🙁 Fingers crossed he will bounce back and fulfil his huge potential.

  3. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    How does ASM and Raph to Dennis and Coutinho sound with 2FT's?

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Sounds great, yeah.

    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Thanks

  4. YoungPretender
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Nketiah the best FWD 5.8 and below is preparing for GW36 BB? Any love for Dennis?

    Thanks

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Dennis a good shout. I prefer Nketiah but he's not nailed, so it's a risk.

      Open Controls
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I am thinking get both

    3. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'd still go Dennis

      1. -GK22-
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Surely nobody is going Dennis after his part trolling this season

        1. NorCal Villan
            39 mins ago

            Some never learn

            https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l-W8Ox3YsAE

      2. Shattered Dreams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        I am going to get Dennis this week I think yeah.

        1. YoungPretender
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Thanks all, as I already own Saka, Dennis makes the most sense I think.

    4. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Would you do Son➡️Kdb for free this wk?

      Missed all Sons hauls. Have Kulu and Kane.

      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I reckon Spurs should beat Leicester comfortably as they rest half their team for Roma, and KDB could well be rested against Leeds. But after that Man City have the better double. I'd wait till 36 and reassess.

    5. -GK22-
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      UCL fantasy game. On a wildcard who is best captain for city/Madrid tonight?

      Benzema?

      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I prefer KDB

    6. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I love the Big Numbers article.

      1. Shattered Dreams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        I should've said "I like Big Numbers and I cannot lie".

        Still waiting for that edit button I see.

        Open Controls
        1. Ooh Ah Cantona
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          This song is now stuck in my head all day.

          And I love it.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I like big cutlets and I cannot lie

    7. Mr. Mystic
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      A) Mane to KDB (have Salah) or
      B) Maddison to Coutinho (have Watkins)

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Don’t like either

    8. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maddison worth keeping for the doubles if trying to build a bench boost team?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yep

      2. KunDogan (B.D.)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Sure

    9. AWelstand
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not sure what to do with this team. I´m going to BB in GW 36 and I have 0.1 ITB.

      Schmeichel (Foster)
      TAA / Matip / Cancelo / Laporte / Alonso
      Salah / Mount / Havertz / Sterling (KDH)
      Watkins (Richarlison/ Pukki)

      I´m wanting to do Mount, Havertz and Sterling to Saka, Coutinho and KDB. But this would be a -8. Any ideas?

      Thanks

    10. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Ok WC this week and BB next then FH37. Thoughts on below WC. Cheers.

      Schmeichel
      Cancelo - Cash - TAA - Laporte
      Maddison - Mount - Saka - Son - Salah
      Nketiah

      (Foster) - Dennis - Broja - Fofana

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        mateta over Broja?

        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Yep could do cheers. Anything else? Another liv player?

    11. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Very tempted by a GW38 Free Hit blowout...

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        FH38 is my plan atm tii

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          *too

    12. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Rudiger in training. James too (see comments).

      https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1518974624259788800

    13. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Best Broja replacement:

      A. Mateta
      B. Nketiah
      C. An.Other

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Hmm B. Not sure on budget but what about Dennis/Pukki?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Max 5.5m

    14. Chappers96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Should I save my transfer this week? (Planning on BB36) 1.1m Itb...

      Sanchez,
      Taa, Robbo, James, Alonso
      Mount, Son, Salah
      Pukki, Dennis, Weghorst
      (Schmeichel, Ramsey, Maddison, White)

      I was thinking either James to Cancelo or White to Cash...

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I think save to give you more options for 36

    15. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Was planning to do schar and wood -> robbo (new) and Richardson (-4) this week and bench Taylor (wat) but now I'm thinking that Taylor has a decent chance of a CS and Newcastle isn't the easiest fixture these days so maybe better to save a transfer and do the moves next week. Thoughts?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Newcastle might take their gas off the pedal now that they're safely over 40pts.

        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Fair point... so take the hit now?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            I'd like to play Taylor this week. I'm playing Roberts fwiw...

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          *foot off the gas pedal

    16. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Is there any news on Saka? I have a couple of options
      A) Doherty to White
      B) Saka, Doherty to KDH, Laporte (-4)

      BB36, FH37
      1ft, 0itb
      Sanchez Foster
      TAA Robbo Cancelo James Doherty
      Salah Mount Saka Martinelli Ramsey
      Kane Mateta Broja

    17. TN
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Considering my captain options for this week interested to see what people think:

      a) Salah (Newcastle)
      b) KDB (Leeds)
      c) Mount (Everton)
      d) Robertson (Newcastle)
      e) Cancelo (Leeds)

      roughly 65 points ahead on my ML but 2nd position has FH and BB remaining whereas I have used all chips....this effectively reduces the gap to an insignificant amount imo

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        a

    18. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Plan to BB36 and FH37
      1FT, 0.5ITB

      Schmeichel
      Trent Cancelo Laporte Matip Alonso
      Salah Havertz Mount Martinelli
      Ronaldo

      Foster Pukki Dennis Gordon

      A) Ronaldo to Kane
      B) Roll transfer (and then do a double next week before the BB)
      C) Other?

    19. Could Have Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      On FH this week .. How's this looking?

      Ederson
      TAA, Cancelo, Matip
      Ramsey, KDB, Salah, Elanga, Coutinho
      Ronaldo, Watkins
      (3.9, Dalot, Veltman, 4.5)

      0 itb. Any advice appreciated

    20. Natflax
        28 mins ago

        Current team is:
        Shcmeichel foster
        Taa cancelo Alonso schar dalot
        Son foden saka Barnes cornet
        Kane laca broja
        Been throwing in a few differentials in the past few weeks as still got wildcard(don't ask) and free hit and not sure when to use them and if wildcard this week who to bring in ,any help appreciated

