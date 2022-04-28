273
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 35 preview and transfer plans

Mark Sutherns is back to chat all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in our latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Filmed as Manchester United v Chelsea was drawing to a close, Mark and co-host Andy North react to the events of Double Gameweek 34 and look ahead to the weekend’s games.

They’ll also be discussing their own team and transfer plans for Gameweek 35.

The pair were live from around 21:00 BST and you can watch the video again via the embedded player below.

1

  1. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Evening.....any views on what move to make here ease? 0 cash. Will free hit in 37

    A....rudiger to laporte (bench ramsey)

    B...havertz to foden

    C....save Ft

    Sa (dubravska)
    Taa vvd cancelo (rudiger schar)
    Salah saka kulu havertz ramsey
    Kane pukki (broja)

    Thanks

  2. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Best duo for GW36?

    A. Mount + Laporte
    B. Kulu + Robbo

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I own all four but it's like trying to decide who is my favourite child (get Robbo)

    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think B

  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Would you just play this team and carry transfer or make one of following moves? Probably will go Sterling to KDB next week and captain in double

    A Doherty to Cash and play over Nketiah
    B Havertz to Coutinho
    C Werner to Watkins
    D Any other move


    James Laporte Robertson Cancelo
    Salah Sterling Havertz Saka
    Werner Nketiah

    Ramsdale Broja Gordon Doherty

  4. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Chasing.. i have FH and TC Left.

    When best time for TC and who? Ideas welcome

    36 - KDB.. James…
    37 - Couthino…

  5. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Now what to do with James Alonso Havertz? I guess just give them this week and decide later to swap some of them to ManCity players, whats your plan?

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Have James Alonso and Mount.
      My plan is to roll this week and move out James for Matip/Cash for BB36 so I can upgrade Gelhardt to Nketiah for free

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Havertz out
      Bench James
      Start Alonso

      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd be too anxious benching James, but with his position and effectiveness in a bit of doubt, I'd be happier getting rid.

  6. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Hello. Who should join Broja on the bench this week?

    Pope (Ramsdale)
    Robertson Cancelo Laporte Alonso Rüdiger
    Salah Son Saka* Mount Kulusevski
    Weghorst Dennis (Broja)

    Rolling FT. FH37.

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Weg and Alonso for me. Tough one.

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I knew transferring Gabriel > Alonso last week would give me a benching headache this week now that Rüdiger is fit again.

  7. Better Call Raul
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on:

    Werner + Havertz -> Nketiah + Son (-4)

    Does feel a bit wrong to lose 2 Chelsea for a hit ahead of Everton fixture but can't see another route to Son/Kane

  8. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Think I'll take a -12 this week.
    There's a real chance of rest or rotation for 5 of my players - and my bench is no good.
    (Alonso, James, TAA, Robertson, Havertz....plus Saka questionable).

    thinking of this wild move;

    Schar + Sancho + Havertz + Bruno > Laporte + Zaha + KBD + Jota (-12)

    Gives me;

    Schmeichel
    TAA, Robertson, Alonso, Laporte
    KDB, Jota, Zaha, Kulusevski, Saka
    Kane

    Foster, James, Broja, Greenwood

    Silly? Chasing upside hard. Got 1x FH not sure when to use.

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Okay do it and FH GW 37

    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      How about using your FH this week to save doing a -12?
      Those moves for -12 all seem good ones, but I'd personally take less of a hit to get in KDB + Zaha for Bruno + Sancho

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Fair enough - if I FH this week I'd want to take out at least 2x Chelsea next week and chase some dgw players - so the hits would be somewhere.

        The -4 you list is pretty good - probably the safer option. I do think Jota could explode this week - so would love to get him in.

  9. Viper
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A. Schar -> Robertson (-4)

    B. Play Pukki

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Can you do both?
      Probably play Pukki though - a little concerned about rotation personally.

    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Schar to Robbo hit should pay off if he plays (which I think he will). Playing Pukki not such a bad idea either really.
      Would you have to play Schar if you didn't do the hit or would Pukki be instead of Schar?

  10. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Chance of James starting v everton?

    1. Viper
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I have a feeling he might play RCB

  11. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Anyone Cap Alonso this week?

    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I wish, went Havertz

  12. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Reguillon and Wood (both not nailed)
    To
    Dias and Dennis -4?

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep

  13. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    1FT, 0.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Ederson - Foster
    TAA - Robertson - Cancelo - Laporte - Alonso
    Salah - Havertz - Mount - Saka - Gordon
    Watkins - Pukki - Dennis

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Benching headache. Maybe lose a Chelsea mid. Also 3 city def and no attack would be an issue for me.

      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Was contemplating holding this week, then next week maybe do Ederson and Havertz / Mount to Schmeichel and Foden?

        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think rolling a FT this week if you can is the safe move. Who would you bench this week apart from Gordon?
          Suppose the decision may be made for you if Saka not fit and one of the Chelsea boys rotating.

          Just noticed no Spurs either. With 2FT next week, maybe taking a hit to downgrade an expensive def and aim for city mid + kulu perhaps?

          Do you have BB left?

  14. PKnox11
      50 mins ago

      Does anyone think Mount will get benched against Everton, considering he has played so many games recently?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think yes

      2. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        No

      3. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Think he should be okay, poss bench against Leeds ahead of final

    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Who to start?

      a/ Foster (BUR)
      b/ Schmeichel (tot)

      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        I think foster

      2. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        32 mins ago

        I have the same dilemma. I'm going foster

      3. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Lots in this position.
        Leicester are conceding but not many goals
        Foster COULD keep a cs but more chance of conceding 3+
        Might just go with Schmeichel for the save points

      4. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        I have the same, have flipped them once already today, currently on Foster

      5. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        This has been asked quite a lot over last few days. I'm going with the general consensus of Foster for the slightly better chance of a CS, but like others have said, Schmeichel more chance of save points.

      6. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Confusions reigns! Tottenham have had like 1 SOT in several weeks?
        Burnley have found some form and are fighting for their life.

        Leaning Schmeichel myself. True 50/50 - will look at the algos I think.

        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Spurs just the type of trolls to all of a sudden look amazing and put 5 past Leicester though 🙂

          1. NorCal Villan
              10 mins ago

              Oh yeah, they all about dat troll life

      7. Danno - Emre Canada
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        So at a cracking wedding in the new forest and as part of the wedding party couldn’t really sneak off to catch much of the game. Was it boring? But as a Salah capt, Mount owner, Bruno owner, Telles owner and Alonso owner.... anything I missed it all worked out for me, cheers... anyway back to wedding band playing Bon Jovi, Angela Hartnett Tucker is don mind

        1. NorCal Villan
            9 mins ago

            A Thursday wedding?

        2. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Play Rams or Sa? I’m currently on Sa

          1. PKnox11
              1 min ago

              Ramsdale definitely.

          2. Firmino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            47 mins ago

            Alonso, James, Havertz (C) owner. Could have been a 50 pointer today 🙁

            1. Iceball
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Same, very annoyoing James nearly 2 goals, same for Havertz

          3. TeddiPonza
            • 11 Years
            45 mins ago

            Ramsdale on -99% on fpl statistics. You reckon he will drop tonight?

            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I'm 51% assured he won't.

          4. Garth Marenghi
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            Does Foden start vs. Leeds?
            A) yes
            B) no

            Does Mahrez start vs. Leeds?
            A) yes
            B) no

            1. Firmino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Who knows?

            2. mox81
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              70% chance for both

            3. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              I would prefer Foden over Mahrez

          5. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            41 mins ago

            Current team

            Sa (Ramsdale)
            Cancelo Trent Robertson Cash (Burn)
            Saka Salah (c) DeBruyne Maddison Mount
            Dennis (Broja 4.5)

            Gtg? On a -8 Doherty/Havertz/Werner to Cash/DeB/4.5

          6. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            41 mins ago

            Best duo for rest of season? FH37

            A - Werner & Havertz
            B - Son & Nketieh

            Open Controls
            1. Garth Marenghi
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              b

            2. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              B

              1. mox81
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Thanks both, yeah that's what I'm thinking

          7. GoonerGirl
            • 2 Years
            37 mins ago

            Am I just being blind and tired or is Alonso's Points Breakdown on the app wrong? It has him down as getting an assist in the United game but he got a goal? Also, says he got a clean sheet?

            1. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              Reset, 1 goal 1 bonus 9pts

              1. GoonerGirl
                • 2 Years
                22 mins ago

                I don't understand really, also says he has got a yellow tonight as well.

                1. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  In DGW34 he has 1 goal, 1 assist and one YC over the two matches.

                  1. POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    11 mins ago

                    You're right it's a mess as some parts are conflated and others aren't.

                    1. GoonerGirl
                      • 2 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Good to know I'm not being stupid then lol

          8. lifes a pitch
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            Nketiah or Dennis for the rest of the season?

          9. Casualspotted
              30 mins ago

              Would you bench Havertz for Dier and Tarkowski? I think he will be benched vs Everton

            • The Reptile
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              30 mins ago

              Will Saka drop tonight?

              On W/c so could buy him back 0.1 cheaper if fit but will lose out if he doesn't drop.

            • Mahjongking
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Do you guys think havertz will be bench against everton?
              Also will u sell bruno for mane , jota or kdb? Not enough funds for salah

              1. Max City
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                yes for bruno

