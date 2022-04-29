FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks: Kane returns as one of three premium attackers

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 35 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but midweek minutes, budget and updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always cherry-picked from the cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder or to make the budget up to £100m but rather to give some alternative, viable options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER

Notorious xG underachievers Brighton and Hove Albion have made a habit out of impressing neutrals while simultaneously flattering to deceive in the FPL world. And here we are again when we should know better, lured to the rocks by some impressing underlying numbers. Albion have delivered two clean sheets in five matches since the international break and turned in very solid showings against the two north London clubs and even Manchester City, who struggled to break the Seagulls down initially. One of the best teams in the division for expected goals on target conceded (xGOTC) since the resumption in play in Gameweek 31, Brighton will be facing a Wolves side who are bottom for xG in the same timeframe. With Bruno Lage’s side devoid of the creativity of Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m), we back Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) this week.

DEFENDERS

