Spot the Differential April 29

Three budget FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 35 and beyond

Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ANTHONY GORDON

  • FPL ownership: 3.0%
  • Price: £4.6m
  • GW35-38 fixtures: CHE | lei + wat | BRE + CRY | ars

Anthony Gordon (£4.6m) has undeniably been one of Everton’s standout players this season, and with six fixtures in the final four Gameweeks, is one of the best budget midfielders on offer.

The 21-year-old has shown he can be equally effective playing on either flank, but has mostly been used on the right of late.

And in terms of match-ups, that looks ideal for Gameweek 35 and beyond, with Marcos Alonso’s (£5.6m) defensive weaknesses well documented throughout the campaign. Added to that, Watford have also been particularly susceptible to conceding chances down that side, which we discuss in more detail below.

His crossing ability could also be key, given that forthcoming opponents Leicester City and Crystal Palace have had issues defending set pieces all season.

“He is growing all the time and we saw that – going and playing against one of the best teams in the world, standing up and going past people and showing energy and quality and dedication. The next bit for Anthony is the end product of goals and assists – and he is desperate for it. It will come for him, he needs to stay cool with that – because every day he works on it, he does the right things. He is going to be a huge player for us and a huge player for his country.” – Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon following Everton’s defeat to Liverpool in Gameweek 34

Since Frank Lampard’s first match in charge in Gameweek 24, the youngster has posted league-leading totals amongst sub-£5.0m midfielders for goal attempts and shots on target, whilst his 16 chances created is a top-three tally, strengthening his claim as the best all-round budget midfielder for the run-in.

In a disastrous season, Gordon has been a rare bright spark for Everton, and if they are to stage a great escape, it’s highly likely he’ll be heavily involved.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

Overlooked Armstrong can benefit from Southampton’s appealing fixture run 2
  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW35-38 fixtures: wat | AVL | tot + avl | NEW

Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) has raised his game under interim boss Mike Jackson, impressing in his new-look roaming role.

It’s fair to say the 22-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations in 2021/22, but playing on the right has allowed him to cut inside onto his stronger foot to cross and shoot.

“He has given me the confidence back and got me believing in myself a bit more. He’s given me some guidance and a bit more freedom to go and get on the ball. I still know what I have to do out of possession but it has been a really great week.” – Dwight McNeil on life under Mike Jackson

In his last three matches, McNeil has racked up six goal attempts and created one big chance, whilst also posting team-leading totals for touches and successful passes in the final-third. That’s coincided with very good displays in the wins over Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, which have propelled Burnley out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Key to his appeal is this weekend’s opponents Watford, given that no team has conceded more chances from their left since the turn of the year. Across the 2021/22 season, they have also allowed 387 crosses from that flank, more than any other side bar Burnley themselves.

McNeil has now produced decent back-to-back performances, and if he can carry on that form, could be a real differential pick for those on the lookout for a new budget midfielder.

MARC GUEHI

Who are the best Crystal Palace players to own in FPL ahead of Gameweek 12? 9
  • FPL ownership: 1.8%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW35-38 fixtures: sou | WAT | avl + eve | MUN

Monday’s goalless draw with Leeds United marked Marc Guehi’s (£4.5m) tenth clean sheet of the season, ahead of an appealing run of fixtures that sees Crystal Palace take on Southampton (a), Watford (h), Aston Villa (a) and Everton (a) in Double Gameweek 37, plus Manchester United (h) on the final weekend.

That promotes Guehi – who has missed just one Premier League match all season – as an interesting budget differential at the back.

The former Chelsea man has produced a couple of goals from 14 shots in the box this term. However, it’s his ability to rack up baseline bonus points (BBPS) that is key to his appeal, largely thanks to his pass completion stats, with his total of 437 only beaten by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Marc Cucurella (£4.9m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.8m) among all defenders.

Palace’s defensive numbers also stand out. Across the season so far, only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have posted lower expected goals conceded (xGC) tallies, with just 43 big chances conceded in that time.

Clean sheets have been harder to come by on the road (3/10), but two have arrived in their last five away outings, offering encouragement ahead of this weekend’s trip to Southampton and their double-header in Gameweek 37.

In a relatively short space of time, Guehi has proven he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League, and could be a useful budget option for our backlines for the remainder of the season.

1

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.