Scout Notes May 2

Ronaldo inspires United to Brentford win in last home game of 2021/22

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Manchester United v Brentford in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website (which now has a new look!), and our own Premium Members Area.

RONALDO SCORES AGAIN

In a much-improved attacking display, Man Utd ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Brentford thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) and Raphael Varane (£5.5m).

In their final home match of 2021/22, United were at times electric going forward, a far cry from the passive performances witnessed so often throughout the season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, had the ball in the net during the first-half, but after consulting the VAR, referee Chris Kavanagh ruled it out for offside. However, he later dispatched the penalty he had won, which means he has now scored 18 Premier League goals this season.

Juan Mata’s (£4.7m) performance was equally impressive, with the team clearly benefitting from his creativity and movement in the final-third.

“We deserved to win, it was a decisive victory. We could have scored two or three more goals. Defensively we still had one or two gaps but not as many as in some other games. 

You could see that the players had come together, that they liked playing with each other. We had three creative central midfield players on the pitch and that helped us on the ball.

I was very happy that Bruno scored and he had a better performance than in the last couple of games. That was an important issue for the development of the game tonight.” – Ralf Rangnick

FERNANDES’ NEW ROLE

Bruno Fernandes shifted to a wider, fluid role on the left against Brentford, with Mata deployed in his usual number 10 position.

And it didn’t take long for the Portuguese to return as he netted his team’s opener, his first Premier League goal since Gameweek 26.

Arriving in the box to convert a volley from Anthony Elanga’s (£4.8m) excellent cutback, the goal signalled the start of an open game, with Fernandes going on to register more shots (four) than any other player on the pitch.

It’s unlikely the new role sticks, however, with Mata almost certainly making his Old Trafford farewell appearance, with his contract running out at the end of the season.

Above: Bruno Fernandes’ touch heatmap v Brentford in Gameweek 35

“It is a long time since I scored! Obviously, I am happy but those numbers don’t count for me. I want to get numbers with trophies and not with goals.” – Bruno Fernandes

Following tonight’s victory, United are now five points off the top four with two games to play, with a Europa League spot realistically the best they can hope for.

BRENTFORD UNDERWHELM

After keeping a clean sheet in two of their first three Premier League away fixtures, Brentford have now conceded in each of their last 15 matches on the road.

In fact, no side is on a longer run without an away clean sheet in the competition than the Bees.

Notably, Everton are due to take on Thomas Frank’s side at Goodison Park in the first part of their Gameweek 37 double-header, with interest in Richarlison (£7.5m), Demarai Gray (£5.4m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.6m) understandably picking up in the community.

Brentford, meanwhile, have already reached the magical 40-point mark, although survival is not yet mathematically secure.

“We played a Manchester United team who played well today, so congratulations to them. I think we started well for the first five minutes but then Manchester United were on top.

Second half I saw much more my team I want to see play. We were back in the game but made a stupid penalty. It took a little bit out of everything and then we conceded on a set piece. Better second half. We were in the game (at 1-0). We had opportunities and we were equally in the game, which was good.

Eriksen is again a very important player for us. The key is he performs consistently at a high level. It is no secret we would like to do everything we can to keep him.

I don’t think it was a 3-0 defeat in terms of chances. I think it was a fair loss. We have had a very good season in many ways. We win or learn and today we learned a lot.” – Thomas Frank

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic (Fred 71), Elanga (Cavani 75), Mata (Jones 75), Fernandes, Ronaldo

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech, Roerslev, Janelt (Dasilva 71), Norgaard (Jensen 71), Eriksen, Henry, Mbeumo (Wissa 76), Toney

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

37 Comments
  1. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    realized i'm actually too scared to captain KDB over Salah

    
  2. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Toney to Shitkins it is.

    
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m thinking Pukki

      
  3. MidTableFantasy
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Should I get rid of Fofana or roll the dice for the DGW?

    
  4. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    73pts. How did you get on this week?

    Halfway through season my team wasn't in top 1M after GW19. GW35 team is now in top 100k. Small achievement I know.

    
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      81 all out

      
    2. No Need
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      70-4. 23k. Was at 25k after week 22 so its been a bit of a let down can’t quite kick on.

      
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Wow, great scores. I got 57 and happy enough with that!

      
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      67. Pleased considering I didn’t captain Son

      
  5. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Initial DGW36 thoughts?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Alonso White Laporte
    Salah Saka Coutinho Mount Kulu
    Kane

    A) White + Kane to Cancelo + Richarlison
    B) White, Kulu + Kane to Cancelo, Foden, + Richarlison -8pts
    C) Ramsdale, White + Adams to Schmichael, Cancelo + 4.5m fw -8pts
    D) TAA + White to Cancelo + Matip -4pts
    E) Free hit to team below

    Ederson
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Alonso
    Salah Saka KDB Mount Coutinho
    Richarlison

    
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I don’t love any of them honestly but if I had to pick one I’d probably go A (assuming that’s for a hit too though?)

      
  6. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    What do you prefer please? I’m FH37

    A)

    Bruno -> Salah (C)
    Broja -> 4.5m (to fund above - Broja wouldn’t play again this season anyway)

    B)

    Bruno -> KDB (C)
    Mount -> Foden

    
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Thanks guys

      
  7. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who will score more this week: Son or KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd guess KDB

      
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        So Son -> KDB is a good transfer then

        
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          If it's free and you have no other issues in you're team. Son has BUR nor last 2 weeks so you might want him back.

          
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      KDB

      
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son easily

      
  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any of these worth a hit? (FH37)

    A. Mount -> Foden
    B. Sa -> Schmeichel

    Sa
    James TAA Laporte
    Salah Son Saka Mount Countinho
    Jesus Nketiah

    Dubravka Mateta KWP Doherty

    
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Not for a hit I don’t think

      
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah

      
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sa to Schmeichel maybe

      
  9. primal33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    A. Son + Werner ---> KdB + Richarlison

    Or

    B. Werner ---> Richarlison?

    
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      A if for free but tough to lose Son right now

      
      1. primal33
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would be a -4 but I have Kane

        
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Ah, I think probably just B

          
  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW35 (31 teams)

    Safety score = 52
    Top score = 83 by Chris Costa
    LMS average = 53.35 (-1.03) = 52.32

    16 teams to be removed, 15 teams through to the LMS semi final.
    Minimum of 4 teams make the GW37 final with teams tied for 4th also qualifying.
    Congrats to the final 14 & me 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, pity it's not GW38.
        10% of staying there with no chips left.
        FH34 likely kills top 10K.

        
  11. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Ronaldo, Odegaard -> Dennis, KDB (-4)
    B) Son, Odegaard -> KDB, Ramsey (-4)

    
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      A

      
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      
  12. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sold Elanga and Martinelli this week lol, as if they both returned.
    Luckily one of the replacements was Kaptain Kulu!

    
  13. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Keep or sell Martinelli now? Reckon he starts against Leeds?

    

You need to be logged in to post a comment.