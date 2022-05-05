FPL Gameweek 36 team news and injury updates: Thursday’s press conferences

We’ve got injury updates from five Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday.

The head coaches of Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford all faced the media ahead of their league fixtures this weekend.

So that means we should have a total of 15 more top-flight bosses facing reporters on Friday, after which we’ll bring you our second team news round-up of the week.

In the meantime, check out our ‘early team news’ round-up here for the clubs not listed below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are out until the end of the season, while Antonio Conte isn’t sure whether Sergio Reguilon (groin) will return before the end of 2021/22 as he is yet to train with his teammates.

“He is not available. He hasn’t had a training session with us. Honestly, I don’t know – because there are only two weeks before the end of the season – if it will be possible for him to come back.” – Antonio Conte on Sergio Reguilon

WATFORD

In their weekly medical bulletin, Watford confirmed that Craig Cathcart (illness) and Tom Cleverley (knock) have re-joined training this week and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace.

Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) is back on the grass and doing ball work but will miss out this weekend.

BURNLEY

Ben Mee (knee), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) and Ashley Westwood (knee) are all out of the visit of Aston Villa, while interim boss Mike Jackson revealed that Jay Rodriguez was still being bothered by the hamstring tweak that forced him out of the line-up last weekend – so a late check will be required on the striker, who hasn’t yet trained.

There was better news elsewhere, however, with Erik Pieters (knee) training all week in the lead-up to Saturday’s game and Maxwel Cornet (knee) joining his teammates on the grass on Thursday.

“J-Rod, still a little bit with his hamstring, so we’re having a little look at him. Ben [Mee] is back on the grass a little bit, he’s doing a bit more running. Erik [Pieters] is back on the grass, looking really good, trained all week. Maxi [Cornet] has been out on the grass with us today.” – Mike Jackson

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) are still out ahead of the visit of Manchester United, while Enock Mwepu is a fresh addition to the injury list with a groin injury that is expected to curtail his season.

“Enock [Mwepu] will miss [United], a slight injury in his groin which is a setback for us and him – it probably means that will be him for the rest of the season. Jeremy [Sarmiento] is still out and Jakub [Moder] is long-term, everybody else is okay.” – Graham Potter

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) is set to miss the rest of 2022 with the ACL injury he picked up in the Gameweek 34 draw with Brighton but Ralph Hasenhuttl said on Thursday that there were no other known injury concerns affecting Southampton at present.

“No, so far [no new injuries]. We have no big issues with injuries except for Tino [Livramento]. That’s it.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

