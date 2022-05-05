357
Team News May 5

FPL Gameweek 36 team news and injury updates: Thursday’s press conferences

We’ve got injury updates from five Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday.

The head coaches of Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford all faced the media ahead of their league fixtures this weekend.

So that means we should have a total of 15 more top-flight bosses facing reporters on Friday, after which we’ll bring you our second team news round-up of the week.

In the meantime, check out our ‘early team news’ round-up here for the clubs not listed below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are out until the end of the season, while Antonio Conte isn’t sure whether Sergio Reguilon (groin) will return before the end of 2021/22 as he is yet to train with his teammates.

“He is not available. He hasn’t had a training session with us. Honestly, I don’t know – because there are only two weeks before the end of the season – if it will be possible for him to come back.” – Antonio Conte on Sergio Reguilon

WATFORD

In their weekly medical bulletin, Watford confirmed that Craig Cathcart (illness) and Tom Cleverley (knock) have re-joined training this week and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace.

Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) is back on the grass and doing ball work but will miss out this weekend.

BURNLEY

Ben Mee (knee), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) and Ashley Westwood (knee) are all out of the visit of Aston Villa, while interim boss Mike Jackson revealed that Jay Rodriguez was still being bothered by the hamstring tweak that forced him out of the line-up last weekend – so a late check will be required on the striker, who hasn’t yet trained.

There was better news elsewhere, however, with Erik Pieters (knee) training all week in the lead-up to Saturday’s game and Maxwel Cornet (knee) joining his teammates on the grass on Thursday.

“J-Rod, still a little bit with his hamstring, so we’re having a little look at him. Ben [Mee] is back on the grass a little bit, he’s doing a bit more running. Erik [Pieters] is back on the grass, looking really good, trained all week. Maxi [Cornet] has been out on the grass with us today.” – Mike Jackson

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) are still out ahead of the visit of Manchester United, while Enock Mwepu is a fresh addition to the injury list with a groin injury that is expected to curtail his season.

“Enock [Mwepu] will miss [United], a slight injury in his groin which is a setback for us and him – it probably means that will be him for the rest of the season. Jeremy [Sarmiento] is still out and Jakub [Moder] is long-term, everybody else is okay.” – Graham Potter

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) is set to miss the rest of 2022 with the ACL injury he picked up in the Gameweek 34 draw with Brighton but Ralph Hasenhuttl said on Thursday that there were no other known injury concerns affecting Southampton at present.

“No, so far [no new injuries]. We have no big issues with injuries except for Tino [Livramento]. That’s it.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

  1. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Wha to do with this team this week 1ft?I’m using free hit next week

    Guaita
    Taa, Alonso, Cancelo, Dias
    Salah, de bruyne, saka, Havertz
    Pukki, Watkins
    Foster, Dobbin, amartey, G. Fernandez

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Havertz would be my main concern. Doubt he plays both.

      Maybe punt on Raphinha? Tough fixtures, but Leeds are fighting for their lives. Also, Raphinha will be up against Tavares vs Arsenal and a heavily rotated Chelsea side presumably.

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    It comes down to KDB vs Son and (c) options - which one would you get?
    Bet on City to go furious? Recon KDB has to play all games if they want to win the league.
    Or consider cheaper options like Mahrez, Jesus or Foden - will he start tho?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      KDB should play all.

      Open Controls
  3. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Latest FH draft....

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo, Mykolenko ***
    Salah, Jota, Foden, Son, ***
    Richarlison, Nketiah

    3.9, 3.8, 3.9, 4.5

    Last two spots;

    a/ KDB & Matip
    b/ Mahrez/Gundogan & TAA

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      A.
      Consider Mina over Mykolenko. More goal threat.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Interesting - thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  4. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Richarlison pretty certain to rise tonight. Make the move now?

    Open Controls
    1. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Exact money?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah, exact money the reason. Or else I'm always close to the deadline guy.

        Open Controls
    2. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Wait until after tonight's games in case an injury effects your team elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. Shattered Dreams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        It’s good advice. At this stage of the season especially when money is pretty loose think you can afford to wait until an hour before the deadline for any news to emerge tbh.

        Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        That's what I generally do, but exact money the issue here. Will be priced out of the move by tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 7 Years
          just now

          May be skewed because of FHs. Im taking the chance. Other options if not.

          Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      if priced out then do it.
      in my opinion.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  5. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    benchboost team - But I need to free up 0.5m. Who to downgrade?

    Pickford - Foster
    James - Robertson - Cancelo - Laporte - Amartey
    Martinelli - Mount - Salah - Maddison - Gordon
    Watkins - Kane - Richarlison

    1) Robertson ---> Van Dijk

    2) Maddison ---> Kulu

    3) Robertson and Maddison ---> Matip and Foden (-4)

    4) other?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      1 for sure

      Open Controls
    3. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Only thing that puts me off 1 is losing Robertson for the run in.

      Open Controls
    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      either 1 or 2.
      I think i'd rather Robbo & Kulu over VVD & Maddi in a vacuum - but I think Maddison and VVD get 1 more fixture each over Robbo & Kulu.

      Open Controls
    5. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    G2G?

    Schmeichel
    Laporte Matip Holgate
    Salah Mane KDB Son Saka
    Richarlison Nketiah

    Fodder

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Like it 🙂

      Who are you captaining?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Can't decide between KDB and Salah. No clue at all.

        Open Controls
        1. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          KDB is more exciting - after a season of Salah captain pretty much every week

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I will probably put it on him.

            Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is this a free hit team? Very nice.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes. Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Yep, nice

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. storr84
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Are we sure about Holgate and clean sheets?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        No. But he has the best chance I think for all sub 4.5 defenders.

        Open Controls
    5. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can you not stretch to Mina over Holgate if your going there.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        No. Don't have the funds. And can't see where I can downgrade.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Looks a good Studs and duds team as they say in NFL.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes. Banking on attackers to shine.

            Open Controls
      2. storr84
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        How about Mykolenko over Mina? I have funds and pinned on Holgate.

        Open Controls
  7. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Reposting...

    Pope* Dub
    TAA James Alonso Cash Schar*
    Salah Saka Kulu Havertz Ramsey
    Kane Pukki Broja*

    2 FT 0.1 ITB. Will use BB.

    A) Broja + Havertz > Nketiah + Foden
    B) Broja + Havertz > Richarilson + Gordon
    C) Broja + Havertz + Kulu > Nketiah + Mahrez + Gordon -4

    What else could I do?

    Open Controls
    1. DennisTheMenace
        just now

        If you can afford it: Pope, Schar and Broja —> Schmeichel, Mykolenko and Nketiah. If you can’t afford Mykolenko, you can go with White or Davies

        Open Controls
    2. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Holgate and Richarlison in
      Coady and Weghorst out for a -4?

      Playing BB this week too, so both of these Everton doubles will count.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          It’s a win just for ridding your team of the Smeghorst stench

          Open Controls
          1. Yank Revolution
            • 10 Years
            55 mins ago

            Hard to disagree there.

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                10 mins ago

                Yank, out of curiosity, where are you in states? Chico, CA on this end. No problem if you don’t wanna say, just trying to get a grip on the geographic distribution of USA peeps

                Open Controls
        • Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          0.3m ITB - 1FT

          Ramsdale
          TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte
          Salah Saka Kulu Raph
          Kane Pukki

          Foster - Nketiah Ramsey Doherty*

          BB36, no FH for 37:

          Doherty to Mykolenko/Holgate, Guehi or Davies?

          Open Controls
        • Fernandito
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Would you go Havertz to

          A Diaz
          B Foden

          Open Controls
          1. You've got red on you.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I'd prob go Foden as it's more explosive if it works.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              120 mins just banked is the issue with Foden.

              Open Controls
          2. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            59 mins ago

            Probably B

            Open Controls
        • DennisTheMenace
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Richarlison or Watkins and reason

            Open Controls
          • v3n0m
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Broja -> Dennis worth -4 on BB?

            Open Controls
            1. storr84
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I think so

              Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            Struggling with a move here (FH37)! Current team:

            Foster
            TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte Alonso
            Salah Mount Havertz Saka
            Kane
            Dubravka Elanga JRod Dobbin

            Any of these sound good?
            A) Havertz to Foden (original plan pre-UCL)
            B) Elanga to Gordon (bench Robbo)
            C) JRod + Robbo to Jesus + Tsimikas (-4, bench Tsim)
            D) Havertz + JRod to Mahrez + 4.5m fodder fwd (-4)
            E) Havertz + JRod to Harrison + Richarlison (-4, bench Robbo)
            F) Anything else?

            Open Controls
            1. Bertonian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 mins ago

              D looks good as I fancy Mahrez to play the rest of the games

              Open Controls
          • FOMFF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            57 mins ago

            Kane, Havertz, Maddison (pending tonight's result) > Rich, Son, Mahrez for a -4? Alternative is hold Maddison and do Robbo > TAA.

            Sa,
            Robbo, Cancelo, James,
            Salah, Son*, Mahrez*, Saka, Martinelli,
            Rich*

            Foster, Dalot, Ait Nouri, King

            Open Controls
          • storr84
            • 5 Years
            55 mins ago

            Nketiah or Dennis?

            Worth a -8 to get Schmeichel in for Sa?

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              41 mins ago

              Nketiah

              How’s it a -8? Are you doing another transfer to facilitate it? If so, definitely not. If you’ve already taken a -4 that doesn’t impact this one then I guess maybe given it’s another double next week

              Open Controls
              1. storr84
                • 5 Years
                38 mins ago

                Sorry, here are my theoretical transfers so far.

                Kilman - Holgate
                Broja - Nketiah / Dennis (verging on Nketiah, like you said)

                -4

                But I was considering getting Sa out for Schmeichel, too.

                Sa (Dubravka)
                Cancelo TAA Cash (Johnson, Kilman)
                Saka Ramsey Foden Salah Kulusevski
                Kane Pukki (Broja)

                1 FT - 0.7 itb

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  35 mins ago

                  Just had a look at the fixtures for each of them - I think that hit probably just about pays back so I’d probably do it (but probably isn’t going to hurt much if you don’t at a cost of 4 points either)

                  Open Controls
                  1. storr84
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    That's what I think, too. I'm going to do it. Thanks, mate.

                    Open Controls
          • Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            51 mins ago

            KdH, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy starts.

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              44 mins ago

              Don’t say it, Don’t say it, Don’t say it…

              As expected.

              Open Controls
          • RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            45 mins ago

            So Mbappe stays at PSG it seems.

            https://twitter.com/MadridXtra/status/1522279109056946178

            - Salary of 50M € net/year
            - Signing bonus of 100M € net
            - 2 year contract + 1 year option

            That' A LOT of money.

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              42 mins ago

              Bet the Glazers didn’t even contact him. Hopefully more protests for this

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                38 mins ago

                lol - they make about that much from the club every year themselves no?

                Open Controls
              2. Klaren
                • 4 Years
                36 mins ago

                Why waste time for a transfer which is not possible?

                He is probably the most valuable player in the World right now, so why would he accept to play for Man Utd when we aren't even in Champions League?

                Also financially we don't have the resources to match PSG's offer.

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  35 mins ago

                  Pretty sure it was a joke from Redro!
                  MU were in no way linked - only Madrid or PSG.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NorCal Villan
                      13 mins ago

                      Definitely a joke- the question is whether it was intentional
                      😎

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedRo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        8 mins ago

                        Lol just to clarify I’m definitely joking!

                        Open Controls
                        1. NorCal Villan
                            just now

                            I kid because I care

                            Open Controls
              3. AnfieldLad
                • 7 Years
                44 mins ago

                Ramsdale Foster
                Robertson Cancelo Laporte Alonso Ayling
                Salah Mount Saka Kulu Martinelli
                Kane Hwang Wood

                2FT bench boosting
                All double apart from Wood

                A) Wood Hwang Martinelli -> Nkeitah Richarlison Gordon (-4)

                B) Martinelli Wood -> Gordon Richarlison

                C) B + Mount -> Foden (-4)

                Any other ideas recommended would be nice

                Open Controls
              4. Wolfman180
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                39 mins ago

                I've got 2FT but not a clue what to do with them.

                Ramsdale
                TAA, James, Alonso, Cancelo
                Havertz, Salah, Son, Kulu, Saka
                Mateta

                Sa, Weghorst, Broja, Livramento

                Free hitting in 37 so I'd be burning them if I don't use em. Any ideas?

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Mateta and Havetz out to Richarlison and Ode/ Martinelli

                  Open Controls
              5. Klaren
                • 4 Years
                39 mins ago

                Is it worth getting a -8 to do White & Toney to Holgate & Richarlison in a BB team?

                Current team:
                Ramsdale Schmeichel
                TAA Dias James Sessegnon White
                Salah Son Raphinha Coutinho Kulusevski
                Watkins Nketiah Toney

                Open Controls
                1. rilo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
              6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 5 Years
                35 mins ago

                Which option:

                A) Alonso Mykolenko
                B) Dias Holgate
                C) Saka Holgate

                Thanks

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  11 mins ago

                  I like C.
                  Saka has highest up side for me.

                  Open Controls
                2. rilo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              7. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                34 mins ago

                I screwed up and lost 0.4 value on TAA on my FH.
                Oops.
                That could be important.

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I did the same with Cancelo

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    9 mins ago

                    sometimes I just wanna see the team i want - it's a little annoying having to pay attention to all that stuff.
                    no stress - just pushes me closer to no TAA which i think is a fun way to go.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Get Robbo

                      Open Controls
              8. Klaren
                • 4 Years
                30 mins ago

                Stupid question, but just to make sure, can we use the FH chip in GW38?

                Open Controls
                1. Rassi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
                  1. Klaren
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks, that's what I thought but wanted to make sure.

                    Open Controls
                2. NorCal Villan
                    just now

                    So long as you don’t also use one in GW 37

                    Open Controls
                3. manu4life99
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  On BB36, FH37

                  Worth an 8pt hit?

                  Foster to Ederson
                  Robbo to Matip
                  Coutinho to L.Diaz

                  Open Controls
                  1. rilo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Go

                    Open Controls
                4. OptimusBlack
                  • 9 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  For GW 36 only Who to keep ?
                  A- Maddison
                  B- Mount

                  Open Controls
                  1. rilo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Mount, both willa Play 1 game on staring 11 i think and second front bench

                    Open Controls
                    1. OptimusBlack
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                  2. NorCal Villan
                      just now

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  3. rilo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Hi

                    Current team
                    Ramsdale
                    White James TAA Cancelo
                    Son Coutinho Jota Saka Sterling
                    Weghorst

                    Dubravka ASM Schar Broja
                    1FT 1.7 itb

                    I think i Should get Salah but who Should i sell? Additonval founds i will get by downgrading ASM.
                    Sterling, ASM, Coutinho -> Salah, Greenwood (Leeds), Foden
                    Or Sell Jota to Salah by downgrading Weghorst and ASM?
                    Both-8
                    FH GW 37

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Tbh, I think I am just going to get KdB, because I can get him for free (Salah would cost 4 pts + one downgrade more). But if you are protecting lead and not chasing, then perhaps B.

                      Open Controls
                  4. Live4pool
                    • 9 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    who to play out of

                    a. Dennis (cry EVE)

                    b. Gordon (lei wat)

                    Ty

                    Open Controls
                    1. rilo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  5. Ronnies
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Pickford
                    TAA Cancelo James
                    Salah Saka Mount Coutinho Kulu*
                    Kane Nketiah

                    Juku Coady Broja* Schar

                    Worth a -4 ?
                    Kulu > Gordon
                    Broja > Richarlison

                    Would go 343 and bench Coutinho.

                    Cheers.

                    Open Controls
                    1. rilo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Not worth

                      Open Controls
                    2. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Richa -4 vs Coutinho? I'd probab prefer Coutinho. Surely he has to do something one day?!?

                      Open Controls
                  6. No Need
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Nacho punt after seeing Leics line up? Could get plenty of minutes if Vardy gets the minutes in both legs. Daka is a pain but may be worth a shot

                    Open Controls
                  7. OptimusBlack
                    • 9 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Who to do ?
                    A- Mount > Mahrez
                    B- Maddison > Luis Díaz

                    Open Controls

