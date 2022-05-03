Early team news and injury updates for FPL Gameweek 36

We’ve got the early team and injury news for all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

The Team News tab remains the most-visited page on the Fantasy Football Scout site even when the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is several days or weeks away, with the Injuries and Bans section not far behind.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday are where we get the bulk of our team news information and it’s after the Premier League managers have faced the media that we properly update the tab and finalise our predicted XIs. We also bring you a round-up of the pressers in article form on those days.

But given the aforementioned demand, and for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers or wanting to hear the latest in advance of the end-of-the-week pressers, we’re posting this initial summary straight after the weekend’s action.

It’ll also be updated after the European matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the press conference round-ups on Thursday and Friday superseding it.

ARSENAL

Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) look set to miss the visit of Leeds United, while further news is awaited on Ben White after the defender missed the win over West Ham United with a tight hamstring.

Limping from the field of play in east London were Takehiro Tomiyasu and Bukayo Saka but the news was positive from Mikel Arteta on those two, with fatigue cited as the reason.

ASTON VILLA

Lucas Digne made a shock early return from a collarbone injury for Aston Villa’s win over relegated Norwich City but it was one in, one out for the Villans, who lost Leon Bailey to an ankle injury that will now require an MRI scan and potentially end his season.

Kortney Hause (abdomen) and Morgan Sanson (knock) were also sidelined for Saturday’s match.

BRENTFORD

Saman Ghoddos (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Sergi Canos (hamstring), Zanka (muscle) and Frank Onyeka (ankle) were all on the sidelines for Monday’s defeat at Manchester United but Pinnock and Canos could be back for Gameweek 36. Zanka and Onyeka’s seasons are over, however.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder remains out for the long term with a serious knee injury, while further news is awaited on Jeremy Sarmiento after he missed the win over Wolves with a “slight” hamstring injury.

Brighton also saw Enock Mwepu limp from the field of play on Saturday with a groin tweak that Graham Potter hopes is more fatigue-related.

BURNLEY

Ben Mee (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) sat out the win over Watford and likely won’t be back for Gameweek 36, while Ashley Westwood has a season-ending ankle injury.

Erik Pieters (knee) is set to join in full training next week, however, while Maxwel Cornet (knee) should come back into the reckoning, too. Jay Rodriguez may also be available after his withdrawal from the line-up on Saturday was described as “precautionary” by his manager. The forward sustained a hamstring tweak in the warm-up.

CHELSEA

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) were again absent for the defeat at Everton, while Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley weren’t involved despite returning to training after illness.

N’Golo Kante also missed out with what his manager described as a “minor injury” but Thomas Tuchel sounded confident of the French midfielder being fit to face Wolves.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Nathan Ferguson (muscle) was the only player absent from training ahead of Crystal Palace’s last-gasp win over Southampton, and the Eagles didn’t appear to suffer any fresh concerns in Saturday’s victory.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was back on the bench on Sunday after recovering from a quad injury.

Donny van de Beek (groin) and Andre Gomes (knock) missed out for the second straight Gameweek with supposedly minor injuries, while Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (thigh) will again be absent this weekend and likely the rest of the season.

Richarlison‘s exit at Goodison Park was attributed to cramp by Frank Lampard but news is now awaited on whether the Football Association decides to take any action over the Brazilian’s flare toss.

LEEDS UNITED

Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) are out for the season but Patrick Bamford (foot) is scheduled to return to outside training this week.

Leeds lost Liam Cooper to a warm-up injury ahead of their defeat to Manchester City, with Jesse Marsch hopeful that the “weird feeling” the Scot felt behind his knee is nothing serious.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the long term but Leicester are otherwise in decent shape ahead of not just Gameweek 36 but their crucial UEFA Europa League tie against Roma.

James Maddison (hip) and Kiernan-Dewsbury Hall (muscle) were both absent from the team that faced Spurs with minor issues but Brendan Rodgers did suggest that their absences were precautionary – no surprise, perhaps, with that crucial tie in Rome to come.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp had an almost fully-fit squad going into Saturday’s win over Newcastle, with Roberto Firmino the only significant absentee because of a minor foot problem.

The Brazilian is still feeling pain and won’t be involved against Villarreal on Tuesday but Klopp is hopeful that he will return “sooner rather than later”.

Divock Origi had been affected by a stomach bug ahead of Gameweek 35 but is now back in training.

MANCHESTER CITY

Kyle Walker (ankle) was back in training ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid, while Nathan Ake was also present despite hobbling off on Saturday.

That leaves only John Stones (muscle) on the sidelines.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Paul Pogba (calf), Luke Shaw (leg) and Jadon Sancho (tonsillitis) will miss the trip to Brighton and face a fight to be fit before the end of the season.

Harry Maguire (knee) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified) were also absent for Monday’s match against Brentford, with further news awaited on those two from Ralf Rangnick; Maguire’s issue had previously been described as minor by his boss.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Ryan Fraser (hamstring) is touch and go to feature again in 2021/22 but Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) aren’t too far away from a return, with Trippier an outside chance to feature against Manchester City this weekend.

Fabian Schar (ankle) is a fresh addition to the injury list, with Eddie Howe unsurprisingly unable to offer anything concrete on the Swiss defender when interviewed after Saturday’s game.

NORWICH CITY

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are all likely out for the season, while further news is awaited on Christoph Zimmermann after he missed the defeat to Aston Villa with a hip flexor issue.

The relegated Canaries suffered two more injury blows at the weekend with Kenny McLean (toe) and Josh Sargent (ankle) suffering recurrences of existing problems.

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) is the only Southampton player on the sidelines at the time of writing: he was stretchered off in the two-all draw with Brighton and Hove Albion and has since been ruled out for the rest of 2022.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are out until the end of the season, while Sergio Reguilon is a relatively fresh addition to the injury list, with groin pain putting paid to his involvement on Sunday.

We haven’t yet got a timeframe on the Spaniard’s recovery.

WATFORD

Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) looks set to remain unavailable ahead of Watford’s Double Gameweek and faces a race against time to be back before the end of the season.

The Hornets don’t have any other known injury issues, with Francisco Sierralta (calf) not involved of late but back in training.

WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham’s crisis at centre-half is abating, as Craig Dawson returns from suspension in Gameweek 36. Kurt Zouma (ankle) and Issa Diop have also made swifter-than-expected returns, the former starting both of the Hammers’ last two competitive matches and the latter on the bench for the defeat to Arsenal.

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains out, however.

Meanwhile, Ben Johnson was absent from Sunday’s loss due to a thigh strain. David Moyes will face the media again on Wednesday, ahead of the Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, so we should get a further update on the budget defender then.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Max Kilman (muscle) and Daniel Podence (foot) were ruled out of Wolves’ loss to Brighton but Ruben Neves (knee) made a return in a pre-planned 45-minute outing. Kilman is reportedly facing a major fight to play again this season.

Nelson Semedo succumbed to a hamstring injury on Saturday, meanwhile.

