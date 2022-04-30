77
Scout Notes April 30

Rotation carnage, Norwich down, Weghorst on pens? Saturday’s FPL review

77 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s six Gameweek 35 fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

There were a number of injuries to report from Saturday’s matches although none of them were earth-shattering from an FPL perspective.

Perhaps the most notable, given his recent spike in popularity, was an injury sustained by Fabian Schar (£4.4m) in Newcastle’s defeat to Liverpool. However, Eddie Howe couldn’t give us much information after full-time.

 “I don’t know. It was related to the tackle. I don’t know what it is. I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isn’t serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.” – Eddie Howe

Lucas Digne (£5.0m) made a shock early return from a collarbone injury for Aston Villa’s win over relegated Norwich City but it was one in, one out for the Villans, who lost Leon Bailey (£6.3m) to an ankle injury that will now require an MRI scan.

Opponents Norwich had their own issues: Kenny McLean (£4.9m) was replaced after the warm-up due to ongoing problems with his toe, while Josh Sargent (£5.4m) suffered a recurrence of a niggling ankle injury just 14 minutes into a substitute appearance.

Nelson Semedo (£4.8m) succumbed to a hamstring injury during Wolves’ loss to Brighton, who themselves saw Enock Mwepu (£5.9m) limp from the field of play with a groin tweak that Graham Potter hopes is more fatigue-related.

There were casualties in the evening fixture, too, with Liam Cooper (£4.4m) pulling out of the Leeds XI after “feeling something behind his knee” in the warm-up and Nathan Ake (£4.7m) walking gingerly from the field of play on the hour mark after taking a knock to his ankle.

More serious though was what seems to be a season-ending knee injury suffered by Stuart Dallas (£4.9m), who was stretchered off on the stroke of half-time.

FPL TALKING POINTS

NOT TOO IMPORTANT FOR A REST…
Liverpool and Manchester City both traded wins on Saturday, emerging from away matches with victories to nil. Business as usual, then? Not quite, as Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) didn’t make their respective sides’ starting XIs.

The bombshell teamsheet reveals confounded expectations that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would deem their star names rotation-proof while the title push was on the line and instead manage minutes through early substitutions.

If we’re to take the positives, we can assume that further rests are less likely for Salah et al in Double Gameweek 36, while the end-to-end nature of the Leeds game, which the scoreline belied, might have reminded Guardiola of the control he usually gets in the engine room when he plays De Bruyne and the also-benched Bernardo Silva (£7.0m).

Klopp’s post-match comments are worth repeating, however, particularly if you’re an Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) owner.

“Tsimikas would’ve deserved to play and Robbo could have had a break as well but when you change one full-back and a centre-half and there are three changes in the last line, what I think then is ‘No, don’t do that, let’s do it like this.’ – Jurgen Klopp

As for those who did make it onto the pitch at Elland Road, Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) notched his sixth league goal in three starts and Phil Foden (£7.8m) bagged his first assists of 2022 as he started for the 12th time in 13 league games.

WEGHORST ON PENS?
Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) owners had another frustrating afternoon as their Dutch striker blanked and was withdrawn after 59 minutes of Burnley’s 2-1 win at Watford.

Compounding their anguish was the fact that Weghorst was all set to take the first-half spot-kick that the visitors won, only for the VAR to spot that the foul that led to the award took place outside of the area.

It’s still perhaps too early to assume that the Netherlands international is now Burnley’s first-choice option from 12 yards, as not one of Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) or Ashley Barnes (£5.2m) – all of whom have taken penalties for the Clarets – was on the field at the time.

Cornet had indeed taken a penalty with Weghorst (and Rodriguez) on the field two weeks ago, although ended up missing it.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.1m) was also tasked with penalty-taking duties for Brighton on Saturday, seeing his first effort from the spot crash against the post before he converted at the second attempt later in the game.

Again, previous takers Neal Maupay (£6.3m) and Pascal Gross (£5.7m) were off the field – although both players had missed their last attempts.

ZAHA MAKING HIS CASE FOR GAMEWEEK 37
Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) was someone we talked about in last Monday’s Scout Notes, after he did everything but score in the goalless draw with Leeds United.

It was a frustrating evening for him then and it looked like Saturday was going to be a repeat performance, after he was named among the substitutes for just the second time this season – he had been recovering from illness the first time that had happened, with this latest omission chalked up to a bruising encounter at Elland Road.

But up he popped off the bench to lead the line at Jean-Philippe Mateta’s (£5.4m) expense and score a superb late winner.

“We put him in the No.9 [position] because of his mobility and the fact he can hold the ball and run in-behind. There was a massive space between the two lines of four that allowed him to drop and get the ball at his feet.

“And we know how dangerous he can be running in-behind as well, so he just needed a half-chance to put it in the back of the net. The game against Leeds he was unlucky, and today he showed how good he is and he is a really top goalscorer.” – Patrick Vieira on Wilfried Zaha

Zaha is arguably one of the biggest draws for Gameweek 37, whether you’re on a Free Hit or otherwise. Palace are on the road twice in that set of fixures but the Ivory Coast international has scored six goals in his last seven away matches and has quietly crept up to joint-sixth in the Golden Boot charts, with 12 strikes in all this season.

BROJA BOTHER
While Zaha impressed his manager with his cameo appearance, Armando Broja (£5.5m) was being maligned by his own boss.

Broja was reduced to a substitute’s role for the second game in a row and the still-popular FPL forward was even namechecked by Ralph Hasenhuttl as a contributing factor to Saints’ current run of five points from a possible 30.

“It’s not bad if you have something like that (Zaha as a substitute), I must say I expect more from my guys coming on.

“This is what we are lacking at the moment, Broja is not the same like he has been a few months ago. This is the difference at the moment.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been one of the toughest nuts to crack this season and for a while were even flirting with a top-four place.

But the wheels have fallen off somewhat over the last four Gameweeks, with three defeats-to-nil on the bounce effectively ending their European aspirations.

Up next for Wolves is a Double Gameweek but there’ll be few FPL managers interested in their players based on form and fixtures.

Bruno Lage called Saturday’s defeat to Brighton his side’s “worst performance” of 2021/22, highlighting the disruption caused by injuries (the influential Ruben Neves (£5.2m) returned for this one but was clearly only half-fit) as a catalyst in the recent loss of form.

“When little things come together it makes a massive difference. We had a long period where we were playing with one team, now we are playing with players who didn’t start the season with us. The positions are not the same, so the decisions are not the same.” – Bruno Lage

They’re bottom for minutes-per-xG over this three-game run, not creating a single big chance against lower-table opposition Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle, while they’re also 17th for expected goals conceded at the other end.

It’s Manchester City and Chelsea up next in Gameweek 36 and for owners of players from those two clubs, this fixture looks that bit more appealing than it did a couple of months ago.

INGS AND WATKINS OUTSHINE COUTINHO

Villa players were popular transfer targets in Gameweek 35 and they duly responded with a 2-0 win, although Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) again wasn’t among the points.

It’s difficult to get too carried away with Saturday’s victory, with the Villans bright in spells but ultimately making heavy work of seeing off the Championship-bound Canaries.

Danny Ings’ (£7.7m) introduction helped change the game and the strong money would be on him retaining a start alongside Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) in at least the first Gameweek 36 fixture, with the pair and the generally subdued Coutinho briefly showing some good link-up play in attack.

The trio registered 14 shots and nine chances created between them, with Watkins’ own tally of six attempts the best of any forward in Gameweek 35 so far. Coutinho went close to a couple of assists, meanwhile, although still looked quiet.

NORWICH DOWN, WATFORD EFFECTIVELY GONE

Norwich City’s defeat at Aston Villa condemned them to the drop, while Watford’s last-gasp loss at the hands of Burnley all but sent then packing too.

Mankind’s quest to prove that a team being ‘on the beach’ is statistically a thing may have not quite found compelling evidence but what contesting end-of-season dead rubbers does do is raise the risk of rotation.

Fringe players are seemingly more likely to get a look-in when there’s little tangible to play for; we have seen it with Eberechi Eze (£5.9m) at Palace, Shane Long (£5.4m) at Southampton and Bailey at Aston Villa recently, for example.

Luckily there are few Norwich players we Fantasy managers genuinely covet but for those we do, it’s worth considering that Dean Smith might start to have one eye on next season with his team selections now that the Canaries are down.

The recently in-demand Teemu Pukki (£6.1m) could be relatively safe, at least, with Sargent reinjuring himself and Adam Idah (£4.9m) out for the season.

77 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    FFS predicted line ups were WAY off this weekend 😥

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      CL semi finals do that.

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Was always going to be fairly heavy rotation with the top 2 this week (and probably Chelsea too) so any lineup predictions were a shot in the dark imo

      Open Controls
  2. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hi DZ, bottomed last article.
    I have 2FT and 0.1m itb and here’s where I’m at with my BB36:

    Schmeichel Foster
    TAA Cancelo Alonso James* Collins*
    Salah KDB Son Mount KDH
    Dennis Pukki Gelhardt*

    Thinking of doing James + Gelhardt to Cash/Matip + Nketiah

    Good moves or any better ideas? Would be good to get 15 DGWers instead of 14, but not much cash left to upgrade Collins for a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea91
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Good move mate

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Just keep Collins then you reckon? Not many good DGW options for upto 4.8m

        Open Controls
        1. Chelsea91
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Maybe double on city defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Only affordable one would be Ake and he was subbed off against Leeds and limping a bit

            Open Controls
            1. Chelsea91
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Check lineup for Real Madrid, and wait for press mate.

              Open Controls
  3. Chelsea91
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Good to go for FH GW36?

    Schmeichel
    Taa,Laporte,Cancelo,Alonso,Rudiger
    Kdb(c),Son,Salah,Gordon
    Nketiah

    Forster Dennis,Kdh,Gelhardt

    0.01 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      That’s good to go. I’m capping KDB to

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        *too

        Open Controls
      2. Chelsea91
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Thanks , might done some transfer before deadline.

        Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    ‘Weghorst on pens’ … as long as they are awarded before 59 minutes! 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      This. Lol

      Open Controls
  5. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Think i chose a good week to wildcard (even if it was a drunken last minute decision).Not proud though. Good luck all!

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      As in you’re on a WC now or did it for 35? What’s your team?

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        See below., Sorry cant even do the basic reply!!

        Open Controls
  6. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Select 2 to bring and BB.
    Pukki, Nketiah, Denni

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea91
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Nketiah and Dennis

      Open Controls
    2. Chelsea91
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Norwich already relegated, they will not have much motivation.

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      There is a case for Pukki now playing more freely without the pressure and possibly playing for a new contract, but I think Dennis and Nketiah are the picks

      Open Controls
  7. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Did it this week shitt*ing myself about losing TAA and Salah. Worked ok so far but long way to go

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Wow, that was brave but paid off so far.

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Seen your rank. Well played, good luck for the rest of season!

        Open Controls
    2. jia you
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Really long way to go...three GWs

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        True. Free hit 37 though. Good luck.

        Open Controls
  8. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Risers: Cancelo (7.2) Coutinho (7.1) Ward-Prowse (6.5) Dennis (5.9) Matip (5.2)

    Fallers: Kane (12.4) Saka (6.7) Barnes (6.5) Maupay (6.2) Cornet (5.8) Gray (5.4) Broja (5.4) Milivojevic (5.2) Sá (5.2) Idah (4.8) Ait Nouri (4.1)

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Carnage

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Bloodbath
      People buying Coutinho and Dennis and selling Kane and Saka smh

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        LOL and buying City players before CL v.s Madrid

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Would have been a bunch of transfers in pre deadline

          Open Controls
  9. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Would you lose Mateta & Weghorst in this GW even though they both got the doubles next? They seems off form..
    Replacements are Jesus/Watkins + Nketiah.

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Do you have FH37?

      Open Controls
      1. Catilo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Apparently I do! Was gonna use it on 38, but 37 should work too..

        Open Controls
  10. Norco
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Does Mount > Foden for -4 sound good?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      wait after CL match

      Open Controls
  11. Sal8
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Son + Coutinho -> foden + mount -4

    Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      NO

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Meh - hit to sell two players likely to play 2x in DGW for two players likely to play 1x

      Open Controls
      1. Sal8
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Got a point thx

        Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  12. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Who do we think is the most nailed cheap arsenal defender for both games in 36?

    a) White
    b) Tomayasu
    c) Cedric Soares
    d) Tavares

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      White 100% nailed no?
      Tavares is interesting if Tomiyasu is back - and assuming Tierney is out for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Agree with white. Got to assume Tierney is out for both. Will see how many mins Tomiyasu gets v hammers. Think he could be the pick

        Open Controls
  13. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Is Ramsdale >> Ederson worth -4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Silly beyond measure.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you for confirming

        Open Controls
  14. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    FH button hit. A little late so missed the price changes tonight oops.

    Schmeichel
    TAA, Laporte, Cancelo, Gabriel
    Salah(c), Mané, KDB, Maddison, Saka
    Nketiah

    3.9, 4.5, 4.5, 3.8
    0.0itb.

    Gabriel, Maddison and Nketiah don’t feel fun enough for me - so probably where I play around.
    Could be interested in Son and Vardy too.

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Vardy could be a great shout. Impossible to guess his minutes though. Maddy prob won’t play 90 in both. Know what you mean re: Gabriel. Maybe could downgrade him to another Arsenal Def. Think I’d want Son too, but the Salah/Mane double up instead could be gold. I’d be surprised if your team looks like this by the weekend! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Ha. Yeah tinkering will happen for sure!
        That’s the fun of the FH. I’m going to embrace it.

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Maddy to Gordon could free up some funds. Gordon nailed for both you’d think and Everton should be playing for their lives.

          Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Mane, super bold! Mane > Son allows Gabriel > Alonso?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Don’t trust any Chelsea player to play both. Steering clear myself.
        But the Son thing might happen anyway - Gabriel > VVD.

        Open Controls
    3. tokara
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Still kdb?

      Open Controls
  15. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Didn’t realise I already have 10 dgw players in the team. Weg and wood > Jesus and 4.5m fwd?

    Schmeichel
    Robertson cancelo white
    Kdb mane havertz saka kulu
    Watkins weghorst

    Dubravka tark schar wood

    Open Controls
  16. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    The fall from grace has been huge crashing from 16.7K in GW31 to a respectable 31.4K now means my GW36 BB needs to hit. Hard. Any feedback, thoughts opinions are appreciated;

    Schmeichel, Foster
    Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, James, Emerson Royal
    Salah, Maddison, Saka, Bowen*, Ramsey
    Kane, Broja*, Gelhardt^

    2FTs & 0.2 ITB

    A) Broja, Gelhardt & Bowen > Nketiah, Dennis & Gordon (-4) - Gelhardt not starting and Dennis starting twice covers the -4. Just need Nketiah x2 and Gordon x2 to outscore Broja & Bowen
    B) Kane, Broja, Gelhardt > Jesus, Richarlison & Dennis (-4) - Gelhardt not starting and Dennis starting twice covers the -4. Kane's fixtures are nasty. Jesus continues to start in PL and rest in UCL? Richarlison Everton's main hope of staying up, also has 2x fixtures in 36 vs Broja's 1x fixture, plus he features twice in 37?
    C) Broja & Gelhardt > Nketiah & Greenwood (free) - Greenwood probably gets 2 points across the 2 games which is better than Gelhardt gets and Nketiah x2 vs Broja. Keep Bowen vs a relegated Norwich (would hold this plan until AFTER Thursday's UEL semi)
    D) Your recommendations?

    * = 1 Fixture
    ^ = Likely to not get any minutes

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      C seems pointless doing Gelhardt to Greenwood if you want to maximise your BB.
      B looks an ok option as Kane is expensive with two bad fixtures and the replacements could haul.

      Wouldn’t want a spurs defender with the fixtures either.

      You could also do something like Royal, Bowen and Gelhardt to White/Tomiyasu, Gordon, Nketiah/Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        C) I get what you mean, but because it's free, I just figured that 2 points is better than 0 (which is what I think Gelhardt is bringing to the table).

        B) Tempting and a HUGE punt. Dennis could be any striker up to 6.6M

        I get what you mean re: Spurs defender, but at such a low cost there's no profit to be made by moving him to another defender of the same value. With that being said, Royal, Bowen, Gelhardt becomes 5.8M def, Gordon, Nketiah. Still leaves me Kane with his nasty fixtures and a non-starting Broja.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          D) Kane, Broja, Gelhardt & Royal (-8) to Jesus, Richarlison, Nketiah & Alonso?

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            That looks quite good actually!

            Open Controls
            1. Zenith UK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              The only problem is, it's EXACT funds. Any price changes and I'm done for

              Open Controls
  17. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    2FT and FH37 - best way way to improve this squad for GW36/38?

    a) Pope Weghorst > Raya Watkins²
    b) Pope Weghorst > Alisson² Nketiah²
    c) ?

    Ramsdale²
    Robertson² Cancelo² Laporte² Alonso² Rüdiger²
    Salah⁴ Saka² Mount² Son²
    Dennis²
    (Pope Kukusevski² Weghorst Broja)

    2FT £0.3M FH37

    a) Pope Weghorst > Raya Watkins²
    b) Pope Weghorst > Alisson²/Ederson² Nketiah²
    c) ?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      * oops, sorry for the repetition

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like B, if you ditch Broja, what does the budget get left at?

      Open Controls
  18. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Obviously see what happens in the Everton game first, but which Chelsea player would you rather lose to free up funds?

    a) James
    b) Mount

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mount

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd rather lose Mount

      Open Controls
  19. VALDEZ
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    You know you’re being hard on yourself when you’re kicking yourself for vicing Salah over Jesus. Would have been huge for me this week.

    Open Controls
  20. andre_c
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would you do triple city with either:

    a) Laporte, KDB, Foden
    b) Laporte, Cancelo, KDB

    ML rival has Cancelo and KDB.

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  21. Gazump
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    I need a striker. I have 8m.
    Was thinking of Richarlison.
    Everton have 2 DGW fighting relegation and look to have favourable fixtures.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Considering him also. Who you losing for him?

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rich

      Open Controls
  22. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Cancelo owners feel a bit unfortunate the last few weeks, not getting a haul?

    Open Controls
  23. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best Man City attacker to bring in (not KDB) ?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. andre_c
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden

      Open Controls

