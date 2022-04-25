61
Scout Notes April 25

Palace’s solid defensive form and Zaha’s threat: FPL notes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Monday’s one and only Premier League match – not that there were many.

A goalless draw between Crystal Palace and Leeds United benefitted precious few Fantasy managers, with only the Brighton v Southampton fixture in Gameweek 34 having less riding on it among the top 10k.

PALACE: SOLID AT HOME

Crystal Palace made it three clean sheets in a row on home soil and were given precious little to worry about by their visitors on Monday.

It’s not just the relegation-threatened sides who have struggled to pose much goal threat in south London this season, as Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been shut out.

The Eagles’ total of seven clean sheets on their own turf is beaten by just Liverpool and City, while it’s only Jurgen Klopp’s troops who have allowed fewer ‘big chances’ (BC, below) in home games:

Only two of the Eagles’ remaining five fixtures are at Selhurst but difficulty-wise, the overall schedule is very decent indeed (even on the final day against a dismal Manchester United), and they of course have a Double Gameweek 37 to come, too.

“Tyrick [Mitchell] wasn’t 100% to play the game. And we needed as well to freshen up a little bit the team. He’s injured.” – Patrick Vieira on Tyrick Mitchell, who missed out on Monday

GAME-TIME FOR GREENWOOD AND GELHARDT

Leeds players aren’t likely to be top of many FPL managers’ shopping lists, despite the upcoming Double Gameweek. They next face three of the top four clubs, while in-form Brentford await on the final day.

If there is something to cling onto for Raphinha (£6.4m) owners for the Whites’ ‘double’, it’s that Arsenal have looked fragile at the back over the last month and that Chelsea have the FA Cup final just three days after they head to Elland Road.

Aside from Raphinha, their only players of note from an FPL ownership perspective are Sam Greenwood (£4.6m) and Joe Gelhardt (£4.7m), budget forwards who are proving semi-popular among Fantasy managers who want nothing but emergency fodder on their benches. Both rookies again made it onto the pitch at Selhurst Park, although Marsch continues to resist starting the pair despite Patrick Bamford‘s (£7.7m) absence. Bamford, incidentally, could be on course for a return in the last few matches.

“I believe in young players and the only way to develop them is to put them in real situations. Sam and Joffy coming on the pitch tonight in a big game will only help them in their development.

“The more that they can come on the pitch, be brave, go after the game, play with courage – that’s what we try to encourage them to do.” – Jesse Marsch

This was Leeds’ second successive clean sheet. Has Marsch significantly improved the Whites defensively, then, ahead of the visit of Manchester City? On the plus side, the new Leeds boss has nearly halved the rate of big chances (2.7 to 1.4) and expected goals conceded (2.10 v 1.30) per game since his appointment. Playing with a double pivot, rather than a single defensive midfielder, has also helped at the back.

But crucially, Marsch has yet to encounter any team in the top seven since replacing Marcelo Bielsa. The last time he met City, when he was in charge of RB Leipzig earlier this season, he lost 6-3.

WASTEFUL – BUT LIVELY – ZAHA

Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) has six goals in 11 matches since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gameweek 24, a tally beaten by just three Premier League players – all of them over £10.0m – in that time.

He has the upcoming fixtures to add to that total and he was Palace’s likeliest source of goals on Monday, having seven shots – that’s more than any other FPL asset in Gameweek 34 so far.

In fact, only two players have recorded more goal attempts in the box than Zaha since AFCON ended:

Above: FPL assets sorted by goal attempts in the box from Gameweek 24 onwards

Zaha has been the safest route into the Palace attack for some time now. While concern still exists for Jean-Phillipe Mateta‘s (£5.3m) game-time amid the rotation up top, Zaha’s only benching this season, in Gameweek 9, came about because illness prevented him from starting the match.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Muscout
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Any suggestions? Will BB36 FH37

    Ramsey
    James Alonso Coady
    Salah Havertz Kul Saka
    Kane Weg Broja

    Foster Raph White Doherty 2.9itb

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Start with removing Doherty and Raph

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      For a BB I'd get rid of Doherty, and ideally Coady and Broja.

      That's 15m all up.

      Pukki - 6m
      2x 4.5m defenders from doubling teams.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        What he said ^^

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Oh forgot your 2.9itb.

        Pukki - 6m
        Cash - 5.2m
        leaves 6.7 for you other defender. So someone good.

        Open Controls
        1. Muscout
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Will probably look to do Doherty to Robbo first of all and then Pukki and maybe Dennis..!

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Like that.
            Pukki, Robbo, cheap defender.

            Open Controls
      3. JayKay1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        White + Bavies, boring, but 120 each for BB...

        Open Controls
    3. Muscout
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Ramsdale* lol

      Open Controls
  2. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    1 FT & 1.0 ITB - What transfer(s) to make this GW to setup BB36

    Ramsdale*
    James* Robertson* Alonso* Cancelo
    Salah* Saka* Havertz* Ramsey*
    Kane* Weghorst

    Dubravka Barnes* Broja **Doherty**

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      lol - see above!

      Doherty + Broja > Pukki + a 4.5 defender who doubles.

      Open Controls
  3. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Do we think Diaz or Jota gets the start for the UCL?

    (This is for UCL Fantasy)

    Open Controls
    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      i think diaz has earnt it

      Open Controls
  4. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Best cheapest def for DGW 36?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Pukki, Dennis, ______

    Best 5.7m fwd to fill in the blank?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Nketiah-think it’s his place to lose and Pukki Dennis nailed so you can take bit of a risk

      Open Controls
  6. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I know it’s a bit early to say since they haven’t played their second game this week but which Chelsea players are you looking to keep or sell for their “double” in 36.
    Given timing of fa cup it’s going to be a lot of rotation imo

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I have James, Alonso & Havertz.

      I'll be going into gw36 with 11 doublers and 1ft - if City are getting the double then Havertz & James > Foden & Cancelo I think.

      I'm ok with keeping 1-2 I think.

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        throwing my 36 BB into disarray, so hard to plan for.

        I think Diaz plays over Jota in UCL per post above

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          cheers - i will chose one for UCL - Diaz seems more likely!

          And I'm glad to not have BB anymore. Makes decisions easier for sure.

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            I wc'd in 31 with the flexibility of 33 or 36 bb but extra injuries along the way makes it so tough to carry + other fires as well. depending on world cup injuries i'm inclined to start with a full team and BB gw1

            Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    I'm planning to make 4 transfers in total to make a decent BB36 team. Should I do 1 transfer now and take a -8 hit in GW36 or split them over the next 2GWs? Hope you guys understand what I mean.

    The transfers are:

    Dubravka+Ait-Nouri+Raphinha+Cucho to Schmeichel+Walker+Gordon+Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      if it helps you team this week in any way take the first hit.
      if not (or if it's a bench upgrade) i would wait.

      something might happen before bb36 that changes your plan. no need to hit ahead of time.

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Sorry, but those planned transfers for a -16 look awful

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thought I was replying to your previous post. These ones are a slight improvement

        Open Controls
  8. Monty the Magpie
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Why isn't Reece James flagged?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Rested as a precaution
      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1518532381673668608?s=20&t=gYxxrinKnFWqr21J9Autjg

      And Chelsea have another game to go in the current GW first, so no need to rush a flag on him

      Open Controls
      1. Monty the Magpie
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  9. Muscout
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is TAA worth 1.1m more than Robbo? Looking to keep one until end of the season

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      hasn't been worth it for 6+ weeks. From here on it's still pretty even so no wouldn't pay the extra

      Open Controls
  10. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    I do hope Vardy is proper back (and that Leicester get knocked out of Europe).

    Kane > Vardy for gw36 looks tasty.

    Open Controls
    1. Monty the Magpie
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'm all over Vardy if he's sprightly against Spurs. He'll be revved to get back on that scoreboard.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Kane's last two are great, though

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          FH37 and a gamble on the last week - might get him back even.
          but you're right.

          Open Controls
  11. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    With no chips left and 1.4 m in bank what move would you be considering here? Sterling to Son or KDB affordable as is Broja Sterling to Kane and Ramsey


    James Laporte Robertson Cancelo
    Salah Havertz Saka Sterling
    Nketiah Werner

    Ramsdale Broja Gordon Digne*

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Roll transfer or get rid of Digne

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I guess Sterling > Coutinho, though I'm not convinced of him myself.
      Would that work with Digne > TAA?

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Fofana or Clyne for the run-in?

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wouldn't be going near Fofana if Leicester remain in Europe.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yup was thinking the same

        Open Controls
  13. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Will Saka drop in price tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Looks like it'll be close.
      Insane if he does - I'm leaning towards making him captain this week assuming he's fit.

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Is a strange one, but could be close. He was over 105% on Saturday morning and then must have had a flurry of buyers to bring him the other way after his 13 point haul.

      Open Controls
  14. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Worth keeping Lacazette of struggling to build a bench boost team?

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      *if

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Could free up some good fundage if selling. Him to Richarlison would net you 0.8 million or so, for example.

        Open Controls
  15. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Now the whole season depends on him Havertz prolly gettin benched

    Open Controls
  16. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    who scores more

    A) Odegaard, Alonso
    B) Coutinho, Amartey

    Open Controls
    1. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        If Leicester remain in Europe, 'B' looks good.

        Open Controls
    2. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Any suggestions here? Planning on FH36 but tempted by 37...

      Pope
      TAA Cancelo James Robbo
      Salah Mount Saka Kulu
      Kane Mateta

      Foster Broja Gordon Schar

      Was thinking Saka/Kulu -> Foden/Ramsey potentially

      Open Controls
    3. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I think next season I'll get the BB out of the way much sooner. Ideally W/C into it...

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gw1 BB

        Open Controls
    4. andre_c
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Would you guys sell Kane to fund Premium defense and De Bruyne / Foden?
      I'll play 4-5-1 or 5-4-1 rest of season.

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah for KDB, not Foden

        Open Controls
    5. Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Risers: Salah (13.3) Jesus (8.5)

      Fallers: Lacazette (8.2) Saïss (4.8) Doherty (4.6) Bachmann (4.0)

      Open Controls
    6. rl248
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      A) Gray & Kane

      or

      B) Son & Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        thinking B right?

        Open Controls
    7. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thoughts on this move with FT?

      Wood > Nketiah

      Y or N

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        yes, i did that move myself, i was going to get Dennis for the dgw but i noticed that getting Nketiah left me exactly enough itb to get Robbo for Castagne, even if Nketiah doesn't nail the spot he will still probably outscore Wood for the rest of the season, Dennis could be a better shout than Nketiah though tbh

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.