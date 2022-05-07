940
Dugout Discussion May 7

3pm team news: Mount, Havertz and Coutinho all benched

With no lunchtime fixture, the Saturday 3pm matches unusually kick off Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

There are four of them in all: Brentford v Southampton, Burnley v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace v Watford.

There’s a bit of carnage caused by rotation and previously undeclared injuries across these fixtures.

The out-of-form Philippe Coutinho is benched for the first time he made his Aston Villa debut, with the Brazilian among four players who drop out of Steven Gerrard’s starting XI.

Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are injured while Tim Iroegbunam is on the bench, so Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendía and Danny Ings are brought into the side.

Burnley’s only alteration sees Ashley Barnes come in for Matej Vydra, who – along with Jay Rodriguez – is absent entirely.

There’s more teamsheet misery for some FPL managers at Stamford Bridge, where Mason Mount and Kai Havertz drop to the bench.

Jorginho is injured, too, so Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic are recalled.

The injured Nelson Semedo and the benched Fabio Silva and Hwang Hee-chan make way for Wolves, with Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Jonny coming into the team.

Across London, Patrick Vieira makes five changes to the side that beat Southampton last week. Jack Butland, Michael Olise, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha are all recalled, with Vicente Guaita not involved in the hosts’ matchday squad at all.

Roy Hodgson has made four changes to his team on his return to Selhurst Park, with Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Edo Kayembe and Josh King the players handed a chance to impress.

Three of the four to drop out are injured: Imran Louza (knee), Jarej Kucka (knee) and Joao Pedro (groin).

In the Saturday afternoon fixture that few FPL managers will care about, Brentford’s Thomas Frank recalls Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa at the expense of Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev.

Adam Armstrong, Stuart Armstrong, Armando Broja and Ibrahima Diallo replace Oriol Romeu, Che Adams, Shane Long and Nathan Tella for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Jensen, Ajer, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Wissa, Norgaard, Eriksen, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Lossl, Dasilva, Jeanvier, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Stevens, Jay Young.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, A Armstrong, Broja.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Long, Adams, Tella, Elyounoussi, Valery, Dibling.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon, Barnes, Weghorst.

Subs: Lowton, Hennessey, Stephens, Cornet, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Costelloe.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Chambers, Konsa, Mings, Cash, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Digne, Ings, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Coutinho, Olsen, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Feeney.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neto, Jimenez.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang, Cundle.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Olise, Gallagher, Hughes, Eze, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Kouyate, Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp, Benteke.

Watford XI: Foster, Kiko, Samir, Cathcart, Kamara, Sissoko, Cleverley, Kayembe, Sarr, Dennis, King.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Etebo, Ekong, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kabasele, Kalu.

940 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Why Butland CP fans?

    
    1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Injury

      
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        How serious?

        
  2. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    3 goals,4 assists and 10 bonus points from Jansson!What a season!

    
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Perfect games for non owners!

    
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    I am just here to congratulate Liverpool fans on their FA Cup win in advance.

    
  5. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Tuchel got that all wrong.

    Rested his ‘first xi’ players on the fixture furthest from the final, dropped points and will likely have to play those players just 3 days from the final.

    
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I‘ve always said it but I’m now more convinced than ever this resting and rotation nonsense causes more harm than good.

      
    2. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Exactly. I don't know why he did this today.

      A 7 years old boy also know fielding in a strongest team today and do rotation next before Final.

      At least one of Mount or Havertz starts.

      
  6. Tommy J
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Looking like taking a 4 point hit to swap Mount and Werner to Son and Nketiah may pay off.

    
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I’d be almost certain it pays off

      
  7. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Next GW?

    A) Kane + Kulu
    Or
    B) Son + Rich

    
    1. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      B

      
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks

        
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      A with Son too if possible, otherwise A

      
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    I can't see a must have players for DGW 37 maybe Richa Watkins and Zaha only

    
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Villa mid.

      
      1. The Big Fella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Which though? The go-to was Coutinho but he has been off form for ages and has now been dropped

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Rested. See how he does against Liverpool first.

          
  9. Going Home
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Mount to Diaz at 13:00 feeling a lot better

    

You need to be logged in to post a comment.