Scout Notes May 7

Alonso sub explained and Coutinho concern for Gameweek 37: FPL notes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s six Double Gameweek 36 fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Burnley’s survival hopes took a blow on Saturday, with their defeat to Aston Villa compounded by an injury to centre-half James Tarkowski (£4.9m).

Matej Vydra (£5.2m) was also absent with a previously undeclared knee issue.

“We don’t know at this moment in time, [Tarkowski] felt a tight hamstring. We will have a look at him on Monday or Tuesday and fingers crossed it is not too bad.

“He knew himself that it was getting a little bit tight and he has made the decision but he doesn’t come off if it is not a little bit sore.

“Vyds felt his knee, we will know a little bit more next week. He felt it after the Watford game last week and we are ongoing with that. We will be a bit clearer on Monday or Tuesday.” – Mike Jackson

The Villans were without Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) and it seems like it will be a big ask for the budget midfielder to be fit for the visit of Liverpool, with Steven Gerrard saying that a recovery is now “looking ambitious”.

Relegated Watford were without Imrân Louza (£5.2m), Juraj Kucka (£5.5m) and João Pedro (£5.4m) for their final-nail-in-the-coffin defeat to Crystal Palace, with Tom Cleverley (£4.8m) and Samir (£4.5m) limping off later in the game. Hassane Kamara (£4.5m) was also sent off for two bookable offences and will miss the Hornets’ second Double Gameweek 36 fixture, at home to Everton.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) hobbled out of the same match, which could be a blow for Palace ahead of their forthcoming double-header in Gameweek 37. The Eagles will assess his ankle injury in the coming days.

We’ve heard nothing yet from Patrick Vieira on Vicente Guaita (£4.6m), who wasn’t part of the matchday squad at Selhurst Park.

FPL TALKING POINTS

ALONSO’S SUBSTITUTION ‘TACTICAL’
One name you might have expected to see in the above section is Marcos Alonso (£5.7m).

The Spaniard was substituted at half-time of the two-all draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, raising fears of an injury.

But Thomas Tuchel confirmed at full-time that the wing-back’s withdrawal was tactical in nature.

“Marcos was not injured, it was just a decision we made. Azpi had a yellow card and he was very active in the first half but he was too offensive. He took too many risks there and sometimes we only had Ruben as the spare player in the two v twos and that’s why we changed. Azpi had a yellow card and we wanted the runs from him in the second half.” – Thomas Tuchel

Mason Mount (£7.7m) and Kai Havertz (£7.9m) were taken out of an otherwise strong starting XI for the visit of Wolves, the former not getting on the pitch at all. Reece James (£6.4m) meanwhile was moved to centre-back – not for the first time in the last month – in the second half, negating his attacking threat.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.4m) rediscovered some belated form to score his first goals of 2022 but the Blues conceded twice to a team that had drawn a blank against Burnley, Newcastle and Brighton in their last three matches, so it’s now just one clean sheet in five for the west Londoners.

The visitors’ dramatic late equaliser might ultimately turn out to be a good result for owners of Chelsea assets, as the gap between the Blues and the two north London sides remains just about narrow enough for Tuchel not to take his eye off the ball in the league – at least, not yet.

COUTINHO BENCHED – AND BUENDIA TAKES HIS CHANCE

Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m) was benched for the first time in the league since his Gameweek 22 Villa debut.

Compounding his owners’ misery was the dazzling performance of Emi Buendia (£6.1m) in the ‘number 10’ role, the Argentinian scoring and assisting another en route to a double-digit haul.

“We gave Emi Buendia an opportunity today and I thought he was fantastic, really creative. His assist for the first goal was outstanding, exactly what we’ve been working on. And then he gets himself in the box, where we want him, on the penalty spot, to tap home the second.” – Steven Gerrard

Gerrard did offer a little bit of positivity regarding Coutinho’s game-time prospects going forward but it was heavily asterisked, and the rotation may continue not just in ‘the hole’ but across the team in the next fortnight.

“We want Philippe Coutinho here (next season), for sure.

“No, Phil was (not disappointed) to miss out. There’s not much ego in this group. They’re a right good set of lads. The schedule, we’ve been playing one game a week/two weeks which isn’t enough. We want to be in a place where the games come thick and fast.

“We’ve just entered the period where it’s going to change with five games in a short space of time. Phil and Emi will both get enough game time to keep them satisfied. They know that you can’t go Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday all of the time. Phil understood it.” – Steven Gerrard

The Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) and Danny Ings (£7.7m) partnership continued to flourish up top, the latter making it seven attacking returns in as many appearances with his goal, while Lucas Digne (£5.0m) provided an assist and interestingly registered almost three times as many final-third touches as Matty Cash (£5.3m) on the opposite flank.

TITLE AND CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RACES IN BALANCE
A 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Spurs did little for either side’s end-of-season aims.

Spurs could be out of the top four race by Thursday night if Arsenal win their next two fixtures (the second being the north London derby) and Chelsea get one more point, while Manchester City can now afford to draw one of their remaining four fixtures and still win the Premier League title.

Fantasy returns were few and far between for the key FPL assets, with only Son Heung-min (£11.0m) of the usual suspects leaving Anfield with more than appearance points – his deadlock-breaking goal took him to 23 attacking returns in as many run-outs under Antonio Conte.

Joel Matip‘s (£5.2m) run of 19 league starts without a benching came to an end, while a flagging Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) was hooked not long after the hour mark – owners of the Scottish left-back will be hoping that this early withdrawal helps him avoid a midweek benching after seven successive competitive starts.

Some of the less-heralded FPL assets impressed, meanwhile: goalscorer Luis Diaz (£8.0m) was the pick of the Liverpool front three and had more shots than anyone on show, while the visitors’ defence was superb. With the Spurs front three in such good form of late, it’s easy to forget that only Liverpool and City have conceded fewer goals and kept more clean sheets than the north Londoners since Conte took over.

PALACE ROTATION A CONCERN AHEAD OF GAMEWEEK 37

With six clean sheets in their last 12 matches, Crystal Palace boast one of the division’s form defences. They also have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 37 and have an in-form, penalty-taking talisman – Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) – who has scored eight goals in his last 13 appearances.

One small problem, like Villa, is rotation. Comfortably safe in mid-table, Patrick Vieira has repeatedly pledged to take a look at squad and academy players in the run-in. He made another five starting XI changes on Saturday, with Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.3m) among those missing out.

Only four of their players have started all six fixtures since the international break:

Zaha has mostly been rotation-proof at least (his benching in Gameweek 35 was attributed to the after-effects of a physical battle against Leeds), while the defence hasn’t changed too much – although that’s not to say that Vieira won’t take a look at other options in the run-in. A potential injury to Guehi may also affect Palace’s clean sheet prospects.

BURNLEY DOWN BOTH FIRST-CHOICE CENTRE-HALVES IN GAMEWEEK 37?
1

As mentioned in the injuries and bans section above, Burnley saw Tarkowski hobble off with hamstring discomfort on Saturday.

Already without their other first-choice centre-half, Ben Mee (£4.6m), the Clarets now face the prospect of fielding reserve stoppers Kevin Long (£4.0m) and Nathan Collins (£4.3m) together in Gameweek 37 if Tarkowski is ruled out.

That’ll pique the interest of owners of Spurs attackers ahead of their clash with Mike Jackson’s side on Sunday, as well as Villa’s forward players for the swift rematch next Thursday.

Above: Despite sitting near the top of our Season Ticker over their last six matches and being the only club to avoid any of the ‘big six’, Burnley are at the wrong end of the table for expected goals conceded (xGC) in that time.

HOW THE SINGLE GAMEWEEKERS FARED
The Fantasy equivalent of a Partridge shrug, four of the six clubs who don’t have a double in Gameweeks 36 or 37 met on Saturday.

All four sides also have little meaningful left to play for in the Premier League but the problem with the ‘on the beach’ argument has been laid bare by these clubs’ contrasting form.

If Brentford and Brighton are at the seaside, they’re liberated and having a whale of a time in the process. United and Southampton meanwhile are scratching their arses down on the shingle, plodding back to their B&Bs with sunstroke-and-San Miguel headaches.

United don’t even have a match in Gameweek 37 and have now disappeared completely from the FPL radar, while Southampton look like a team to really attack next Tuesday when Liverpool come calling to St Mary’s. We’ll have the benefit of seeing the teamsheets and minutes from the FA Cup final ahead of Sunday’s deadline, too, to cement our picks from Klopp’s troops.

Saints have conceded more goals, expected goals (xGC) and big chances than any other side from Gameweek 28 onwards, with a booed-off Ralph Hasenhuttl sounding deflated after Brentford’s win on Saturday.

“We were simply not good enough. When you defend like this, against a team like this in the Premier League you are not able to win games, that’s for sure.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Looking at options for gwk38 Watkins and Coutinho to

    A) Foden and Antonio
    B) Diaz and Antonio
    C) Mahrez and Toney
    D) Saka and Jesus
    E) Saka and Werner
    F) Kulu and Jesus
    G) Kulu and Werner

    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      tough to say now because dont know what will be left to play for

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      F for me. That last Spurs fixture looks juicy!

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Depends on lineups in 37 but I like C for final week

  2. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Klopp took Robertson off as he knows he has needed a rest for weeks now as he mentioned post Newcastle, so gave Tsimikas the warm up for Villa who im sure he will start against.

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Doubt it

    2. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nonsense

  3. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Brighton Silly Nannies 4 - 0 Manchester United

  4. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Looked at FH36 and decided not to as could easily field 11 doublers.

    So am looking at FH37 and thinking I really don’t want most of those doubling.

    Now thinking FH38 might be fun.

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Could be. I just want Kane Son for 38.

    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Especially if you have team news before deadline. Will be plenty of lineup changes on last day.

  5. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team?

    Pickford
    TAA Cancelo Cash
    Salah Son Zaha Mahrez
    Ings Watkins Richa

    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Danny Ings definitely cannot play 2 games in a week and you suspect it will be the Burnley game he would miss.

    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Otherwise looks very good

      I’d maybe consider downgrading a mid for Gordon and upgrading Ings to Kane

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks! Something like this?

        Pickford
        TAA Cancelo Cash
        Salah Son Zaha Gordon
        Kane Watkins Richa

        3.9 Clyne Brownhill Tsi

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Semi Final Update (15 teams)

    Current safety score = 21
    Top score = 26

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hope you win it Torres.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Knocked out this GW but cheers.

        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Great run though.

          1. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yes. Well done.

  7. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    What are most on FH this week doing? Very early draft with little thought put into it:

    Pickford
    Mina Cash Clyne
    Salah KDB Son Zaha Diaz
    Richarlison Ings

    Probably need Maddison in here I'm guessing. KDB enough City? Not sure they'll keep a clean sheet. No Liverpool defence but the way Southampton are playing I figure attackers should be the focus. Double Everton defence too much?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      A few things to consider. This is my current draft.

      Pickford
      TAA Cancelo Cash
      Salah Son Zaha Gordon
      Kane Watkins Richa

      3.9 Clyne Brownhill Tsi

      Not sure on Kane.

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I wanted to keep Kane but I think if I can get Salah + Diaz and keep KDB and Son I'm happy to go without for a week

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, it’s actually tricky and can’t believe I’m considering that troll Digne! First draft was:

      Schmeichel
      TAA Cancelo Cash
      Salah KDB Son Maddison Gordon
      Richarlison Watkins
      3.9 Sessegnon Tsimikas Richardson

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Looks very nice. Definitely a bit unsure on Diaz over TAA/Robbo. I can fit Matip in as well so I may do that

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, I do like the Diaz shout, looks really good when he plays

  8. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Brentford we’re dead certs for relegation before Cristian Eriksen came in. Were in absolute free fall.

    Does he stay or go? Fair play for Brentford taking a chance on him. Not sure who owes who.

  9. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Really need a big score out of (C)ancelo tomorrow. Nice wee 12 (24) pointer would be more than welcome...!

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Everyone has him though

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Very few as captain though.

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          King Kancelo!

  10. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    FH team. Any suggestions? Could downgrade bench 1.5m.

    Pickford
    TAA Digne Cash
    Salah Son Zaha Gordon
    Kane Richarlison Watkins

    Bench: KdH, Guehi, Justin, Foster.

    1. Yome
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Prefer Kane instead of KDB?

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Close to mine except Digne for Cancelo. So looks good.

    3. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      My current team and also the template

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Knights Template

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hello folks!!

    On FH would you prefer Kane in a 3-4-3 or KDB in a 3-5-2 anyone??!!!

    Cheers!!!

    1. Yome
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      KDB 3-5-2 for sure:
      Pickford
      TAA, Cash, Digne
      Salah, Son, KDB, Maddy, Zaha
      Rich, Watkins

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Haha brilliant mate!! That is literally the team I’m on at the moment!! Every single player!!

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Oh actually just one is different I’ve got Robbo instead of TAA

          1. Yome
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            It is a toss coin between these 2

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yeah it’s close mate!! I’ve gone Robbo and Tsimikas so if Robbo gets a rest I should still get Tsimikas instead, will be the only
              Time Il have owned KDB all season if I go for him

        2. Yome
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nice one, it feels good having KDB, that is the last opportunity for me to have him before the season ends

    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Burnley looks a easier fixture than West Ham. Think Kane could haul, KdB early sub if winning.

      1. Yome
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Kane has been poor, early kick off curse, etc. Why subbed early? They are out of the UCL. Also important game for city against WH. They win it surely the title is theirs as they will win easily the last home game

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends on my final FH team
      As basically whenever I have Kane he does nothing and Kane hauls and vice versa!
      Currently I am dropping Kane for Son on my FH team so you know what’s going to happen! 😀

  12. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    What players are essential on FH37 ?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      They are in all the FH teams.

