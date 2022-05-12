41
How defensive midfielders get points in the free-to-play Fantasy game, CLUB

41 Comments
One thing that differentiates CLUB from the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game is that defensive midfielders get rewarded for their own strengths, allowing them to sit alongside high-scoring attacking talent.

In case you haven’t heard about CLUB, it’s a free-to-play mobile game – available on iOS and Android – that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step in the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

Uniquely, you’ll be able to choose players from Europe’s top five leagues and they’ll score you points based not only on their performances in domestic leagues but also in European competitions too.

CLUB’s intuitive scoring gives players ‘positional points’ which, for defensive midfielders, will reward things like interceptions, recoveries, successful tackles and duels won. So let’s see how that would apply to this current season.

First, a quick guide to the game.

How Do I Play CLUB?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game, however:

  • Choose players from Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) and follow their fortunes into both the UEFA Europa League and Champions League.
  • The intuitive scoring system reflects what you see on the pitch. For example, an N’Golo Kante masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively.
  • Squads use real formations and realistic player roles, so you can’t have four left-backs in your defence. These will reflect the real-world positions that a player is capable of playing. So, for instance, Mohamed Salah could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him.
  • Initially, you’ll be selecting a team from the Premier League, with a limited budget and tough choices to make. You might start with a star or two but you’ll have to grow your club, spot talent and earn money and work towards a dream team that can eventually include all of the top stars across Europe!
  • You can grow your budget by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing your club’s infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships.
  • CLUB’s dynamic transfer market sees player prices fluctuate based on their effective ownership (EO). With five leagues’ worth of star players, teams should theoretically be less ‘template’.

COMPARING DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER POINTS

Just by looking at the top five CLUB scorers in this position, you can see the difference in points compared to FPL.

Template teams can become a thing of the past, now that a large number of additions has widened the pool of midfielders. These ‘positional points’ are based on various on-pitch actions that can be found in the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area.

Below are the season’s leading players for interceptions and ball recoveries.

Declan Rice features prominently in both, as do Christian Norgaard and Oriol Romeu. CLUB acknowledges the defensive side of football – the interceptions and recoveries that soon lead to Kevin De Bruyne’s goal or Jarrod Bowen’s assist.

As for successful tackles and aerial duels won, here are the league leaders.

Romeu continues to appear high in these lists, as 6ft 4in Tomas Soucek far exceeds everyone else for winning aerial duels.

In FPL, the CBI number gathers a player’s clearances, blocks and interceptions into one total. West Ham United’s Soucek once again comes out on top.

Therefore, when picking the initial squads over the summer, CLUB owners can proudly mention Rice, Soucek and Rodri in the same breath as Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

FPLMarc88

41 Comments
  1. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Damn another fantasy game!

    Too much fantasy and crypto all around for my liking

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      On a side-note, how do these "free" to play fantasy game make money? Data?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yeah, intenet traffic and ads mostly

        Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      In-app purchases. Pay £20 for an extra WC 😉

      Open Controls
  2. Brehmeren
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    I can get to this team in gw37 with 5 doublers (for a -4)

    Ramsdale,
    Cancelo, TAA, Holgate*, Digne*
    Gordon*, Zaha*, Salah, KdB
    Richarlison*, Nketiah

    Dubravka, Saka, Rudiger, Broja

    Would you FH that or FH38?
    Leaning towards 38 then loading up on Spurs vs. Norwich.

    Open Controls
  3. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Last two spots in the FH, who to go for here:

    A) Robbo + Gordon
    B) Mykolenko + Maddison/Diaz/Kulu

    Open Controls
    1. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Afternoon guys, have we heard any news/update on Guaita of Palace ??

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Not yet, but I have some news about the Knights of the round table.

      Open Controls
  5. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Gargantuan

    Open Controls
  6. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    FH37 or 38? 0 FT, 0 itb

    Kasper
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Cash
    Salah KDB Zaha Gordon
    Watkins

    (Pope Eddie Martinelli Vydra)

    Open Controls
  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    1ft, 0.7itb. Pretty happy with my sgw players. Just this?
    A) rams > Pickford
    B) something else more exciting

    Rams
    Taa Robbo Cash Alonso
    Salah Maddison Saka Kulu
    Kane Weg

    B: Martinelli, Broja, Schär

    Open Controls
  8. Poison Apple
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Took a tumble in my ML. Hoping for a fruitful FH to be back in the chase. Appreciate your help.

    Pickford
    Cash Digne XX
    Salah Son zaha XX
    Richarlison Vardy XX

    A. Maddison Ings Cancelo
    B. KDB Nketiah Guehi/Anderson
    C. Others?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      C. Settled on 343? Only 2 forwards in the top 20 of most in form players.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      I like A

      Open Controls
    3. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I also like A

      Open Controls
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    a) Vardy & Richarlison -4
    B) Kane & Weg

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. tajulariff
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Planning to TC in GW37. Who is the best candidate?

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Matty cash

      Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      R word

      Open Controls
  11. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    KDB or Kane on FH?

    Also which Villa attacker to go for if Watkins is not fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Depends on tonight’s game imo

      If spurs win or draw then I’d go with Kane

      Open Controls
  12. Top Mark.S
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I never understand why people don't bboost in the biggest dgw of the season.

    I had a 4.0 goalie, 4.0 defender, 4.2 defender and 1 game from horsedonkey and currently have 24 points with 1 game to go.

    My bench could literally be no crapper. It is the worst bench I have ever played. I am ashamed just looking at it. But I always play the chip now and I always get 20 to 30 which is also the most bench points I have all season. This chip is not hard to play. It's not luck. This has happenned every season with the chip in use.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes, your bench could most definitely be crapper.

      I am on BB with this lot:
      Foster, Bavies, Matic and Jao Pedro.

      Foster is making it look semi respectable.

      Open Controls
      1. Top Mark.S
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Uh how is mine better?

        Goalie same

        4.5 defender vs 4.2 defender

        4.3 mid vs 3.9 defender

        5.4 x2 vs half a donkey

        I lose on every count except goalie because it's the same

        Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thank you Mark

      Open Controls
      1. Top Mark.S
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Does this sorry bunch make you feel better?

        Open Controls
  13. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Which FH is better ??
    A-
    Pickford (3.9)
    Digne Cash Andersen(Tism 3.8)
    Son Salah Zaha Gordon ( Brown)
    Ings Richa Kane
    0.5 itb
    B-
    Pickford (3.9)
    TAA Digne Mykolenko ( 3.7 3.8)
    Son KDB Díaz Zaha ( Brown)
    Richa Ings Vardy©
    0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd probably go A but I'm lukewarm on Ings.

      Open Controls
  14. Original Sin
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.1 ITB.
    Current team:

    Guaita
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Alonso
    Salah Saka KDB Mount Maddison
    Watkins
    Foster Schar Broja Gelhardt

    A. TAA+Salah+ Broja ->Cash+ Son+Richarlison ( -4)
    B. TAA+Broja->Cash+Richarlison
    C. TAA+Salah+Broja-> Cash+ Zaha+Kane/Vardy
    D. TAA+Robbo+ Broja-> Cash+Clyne+ Vardy ( -4)

    Any suggestions would be much appreciated.

    Open Controls
  15. DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    How's it looking below. Not sure to be honest, should I go for Zaha or maybe Trossard as a differential pick?

    Pickford

    Digne / Cash / Andersen

    Salah / Son / KDB / Gordon

    Kane / Ings / Rich

    Jakupovic / Tsimikas / KDH / Amartey

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  16. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Big Question :O
    A- TAA & KDB
    B- Cancelo & Salah

    Open Controls
  17. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 4 Premium FH37 team?

    Pickford
    Cash-Digne-Mykolenko
    Salah-KDB-Son-Zaha-KDH
    Kane-Richarlison

    Clyne, first on the bench. 0 ITB. I'm trying to break into Top 10k, current 17k.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which is better between those
    A -
    Pickford (3.9)
    TAA Digne Mykolenko ( 3.7 3.8)
    Son KDB Díaz Zaha ( Brown)
    Richa Ings Vardy©
    0 itb

    B-
    Pickford (3.9)
    Cancelo Digne Mykolenko ( 3.7 3.8)
    Son Salah Díaz Zaha ( Brown)
    Richa Ings Vardy©
    0 itb

    Open Controls
  19. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1524797101024194562

    Saka and Ben White are fit and in the squad.

    Open Controls

