How defensive midfielders get points in the free-to-play Fantasy game, CLUB

One thing that differentiates CLUB from the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game is that defensive midfielders get rewarded for their own strengths, allowing them to sit alongside high-scoring attacking talent.

In case you haven’t heard about CLUB, it’s a free-to-play mobile game – available on iOS and Android – that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step in the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

Uniquely, you’ll be able to choose players from Europe’s top five leagues and they’ll score you points based not only on their performances in domestic leagues but also in European competitions too.

CLUB’s intuitive scoring gives players ‘positional points’ which, for defensive midfielders, will reward things like interceptions, recoveries, successful tackles and duels won. So let’s see how that would apply to this current season.

First, a quick guide to the game.

How Do I Play CLUB?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game, however:

Choose players from Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) and follow their fortunes into both the UEFA Europa League and Champions League.

The intuitive scoring system reflects what you see on the pitch. For example, an N’Golo Kante masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively.

masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively. Squads use real formations and realistic player roles, so you can’t have four left-backs in your defence. These will reflect the real-world positions that a player is capable of playing. So, for instance, Mohamed Salah could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him.

could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him. Initially, you’ll be selecting a team from the Premier League, with a limited budget and tough choices to make. You might start with a star or two but you’ll have to grow your club, spot talent and earn money and work towards a dream team that can eventually include all of the top stars across Europe!

You can grow your budget by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing your club’s infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships.

CLUB’s dynamic transfer market sees player prices fluctuate based on their effective ownership (EO). With five leagues’ worth of star players, teams should theoretically be less ‘template’.

COMPARING DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER POINTS

Just by looking at the top five CLUB scorers in this position, you can see the difference in points compared to FPL.

Template teams can become a thing of the past, now that a large number of additions has widened the pool of midfielders. These ‘positional points’ are based on various on-pitch actions that can be found in the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area.

Below are the season’s leading players for interceptions and ball recoveries.

Declan Rice features prominently in both, as do Christian Norgaard and Oriol Romeu. CLUB acknowledges the defensive side of football – the interceptions and recoveries that soon lead to Kevin De Bruyne’s goal or Jarrod Bowen’s assist.

As for successful tackles and aerial duels won, here are the league leaders.

Romeu continues to appear high in these lists, as 6ft 4in Tomas Soucek far exceeds everyone else for winning aerial duels.

In FPL, the CBI number gathers a player’s clearances, blocks and interceptions into one total. West Ham United’s Soucek once again comes out on top.

Therefore, when picking the initial squads over the summer, CLUB owners can proudly mention Rice, Soucek and Rodri in the same breath as Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

