Southampton v Liverpool team news: Klopp decimates Fantasy squads

Liverpool travel to Southampton this evening knowing Manchester City will be champions if they lose.

Kick-off at St Mary’s Stadium is at 19:45 BST.

Jurgen Klopp has ripped up his usual team-sheet and makes nine changes from the side that started Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Alisson and Ibrahima Konate are the only players who keep their place in the starting XI, which features Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as the front-three.

Andrew Robertson and Luis Diaz are substitutes, while Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are not in the squad.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, makes five changes.

Alex McCarthy comes in for the injured Fraser Forster, while there are also starts for Lyanco, Jack Stephens, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nathan Tella.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Tella, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Valery, Bednarek, Djenepo, Romeu, Long, Adams, A Armstrong, S Armstrong

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Robertson, Williams, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Origi

