442
Dugout Discussion May 17

Southampton v Liverpool team news: Klopp decimates Fantasy squads

442 Comments
Share

Liverpool travel to Southampton this evening knowing Manchester City will be champions if they lose.

Kick-off at St Mary’s Stadium is at 19:45 BST.

Jurgen Klopp has ripped up his usual team-sheet and makes nine changes from the side that started Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Alisson and Ibrahima Konate are the only players who keep their place in the starting XI, which features Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as the front-three.

Andrew Robertson and Luis Diaz are substitutes, while Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are not in the squad.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, makes five changes.

Alex McCarthy comes in for the injured Fraser Forster, while there are also starts for Lyanco, Jack Stephens, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nathan Tella.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Tella, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Valery, Bednarek, Djenepo, Romeu, Long, Adams, A Armstrong, S Armstrong

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Robertson, Williams, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Origi

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

442 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Extra time!!

    Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Liverpool is winning the quad

    Open Controls
    1. Bonus magnet
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bike?

      Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    My own fault for making transfers at last minute but hope will not regret putting James second on bench. Nketiah 1 pointer coming in for Díaz.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I started R James over TAA, but left Gelhardt behind Greenwood on my bench. Zero idea how that happened and what was I thinking, if anything.

      Open Controls
  4. Mweene
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Diaz (c) punt next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mane. He always scores last GW. Last year's FPL winner had Mane(C)

      Open Controls
      1. Mweene
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Can't afford.

        Open Controls
  5. Monty the Magpie
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    'We're jammin', we're jammin', we're jammin'...'

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    i cAn't bElIeVe kLoPp wOuLd rEsT HiS TeAm. Oh mY GoD He iS SeRiOuSlY An iDiOt!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      if city lose against villa and Liverpool draw against wolves. Then goal difference would have mattered 😉

      Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jota slips out of FH team hello Mount

    Open Controls
  8. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    So, do we think Jota starts Sunday?

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Hell no

      Open Controls
  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Can see the headlines now:

    COUTINHO THE HERO FOR LIVERPOOL

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Countinho reunites with Gerrard to help Liverpool win the league!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        YES! You just know it’s gonna happen

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Along with Pep doing the Keegan headpalm

          Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Gerrard's inspirational team talk at half time when they are 1-0 up v city on Sunday- "We don't let this slip"

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            1 min ago

            https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w4fcITCQh9I

            Open Controls
      3. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Alongside the headline "Coutinho finally scores points for my FPL team"

        Open Controls
    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Benched Matip for Cancelo. Great move.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I’d have done the same given the expected rotation

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          These things just happen wif you have good team. I would have started Ramsdale over Dubravka had I not sold him for Pickford. Never worry about bench points, earlier in the season they are good.

          Open Controls
      2. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It was the right call, just didn't work out

        Open Controls
    3. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      The mode for my FPL team in GW-37 is "0"

      Three zeros. Next highest number is "1".

      Bench contribution thus far is 3 points.

      I thought I would get 2500 pts for the year, then this week happened. Sickening.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        2500 points is so last week... But, yea, I hate Vardy, Barnes and especially Richarlison too now.

        But hey!!! Get some extra jam next week. It shouldn't be impossible if you get your C right and it's high scoring.

        Open Controls
    4. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Repost as bottomed :)GAZWAZ80 2 Years23 mins ago
      Hello Community, one more week to go and then it’s back to some sort of normality. Thinks like reintroducing ourselves to our Children and better half, talking to work colleagues and showering and maybe have a shave etc, anyway, this is my G/Week 38 team, locked in unless there is any injuries that crop up so feel free to tear apart or, heap copious amounts of praise on it

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Btw, it wasn’t 2 years and 23 minutes ago 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Schmeichel
        Robbo- James- Cancelo
        Mount-Son-Saka-Madds-Kev
        Nketiah-Vards
        Bench:
        Dubravka-Andersen-Broja-Tsimikas
        Thanks very much and good luck fellas…

        Open Controls
      3. NorCal Villan
          12 mins ago

          Team looks like it will blank 😎

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              11 mins ago

              Dammit, didn’t type quickly enough

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Haha 😀

                Open Controls
        • Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Looks like TAA out to fund Coutinho to Mount. Who is the best replacement for TAA?

          A) Laporte
          B) someone else, who?

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Is he injured?

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Alonso/James?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I have them already with Cancelo and Cash. Planning to play 4-5-1.

              Open Controls
          3. sulldaddy
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Sessegnon?

            Open Controls
          4. Hwanging by a Fred
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Matip / Sessegnon

            Open Controls
        • THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Saints to play their next game in swimming trunks and girly unicorn floats.

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Vardy (c) could be the one for anyone chasing

            Open Controls
          2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            And flip flops.

            Open Controls
            1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Pink ones.

              Open Controls
        • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Evening all!! Early thoughts welcomed!! Team is below…. Basically it’s just Salah to anyone… Mané or KDB??

          Schmeichel
          TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte T.Silva
          Salah Son Maddison Saka
          Nketiah
          Subs- Pickford Pukki Gordon Dennis

          Thoughts welcomed!!! Cheers everyone!!

          Open Controls
        • Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Coutinho and Gerrard redemption for 13/14 ...

          How can you not be romantic about football ...

          Open Controls
        • fedolefan
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Liverpool essentially in every final. 2 games from a quadruple. Pretty impressive to be honest.

          Open Controls
          1. Monklane
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            They've played every match they could possibly play this season.

            Open Controls
        • gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Liverpool lost the league a few yrs ago to City by 1pt after losing just 1 game all season. They could lose it by 1pt again only losing 2 games. Ridiculous standards.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.