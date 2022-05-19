98
Podcast May 19

Meet the Manager: 2x top 1k FPL manager previews Gameweek 38

Joe chats to another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager with a unique insight into the game.

This time around he talks to Junior (@Minus4Junior) who has remarkably achieved two top 1,000 finishes, including one in the top 500, since he started playing in 2017. His finish last year earned him the accolade of the top manager in Israel.

He’s very much a ‘child of the chips’ and full of useful tips on how more experienced managers can adapt to a game dominated by Free Hits, Triple Captains and possible future postponements caused by Covid.

Among the secrets of his success is the importance of 12-week planning by looking ahead to fixture swings and captaincy candidates over a far longer time span than many FPL managers are used to.

Ignoring ownership and the moves of other players is another strategy that has worked well for Junior across his five seasons.

In addition, he pays close attention to ‘price points’ but has adapted this to the nuances of each season. For example, while this season it has paid dividends to opt for a cheap strike force, the arrival of Erling Haaland at Manchester City next season means he is ensuring he has a premium slot for the towering forward in his squad in 2022/23.

Recorded ahead of Gameweek 38, Junior reveals his plans, transfers and captaincy for the season finale as a snapshot of his thinking. Could a Tottenham Hotspur triple-up be the key to another successful season and a possible top 10k finish?

Joe’s interview with Junior can be found here.

  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    It's almost over

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Break is needed.

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        So needed.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Enjoy the last 3 days or so.

      From what i can see most on here have done well.

      Don't wish it away.

      Open Controls
    3. DelPiero10
        30 mins ago

        When one season ends, prep for the next one begins. In a way it's never over.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          It will be all over for the retiring managers...

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            You sure about that? 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              yep, atleast for me. no going back...

              I guess you are still 50-50 😀

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                That's a shame, have you decided to take a break or hang up the stats and pods etc for good?

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I dont follow stats and pods, so wont miss that. purely based on gut feeling and eye test.

                  hang up the boot. will play some mini fantasy game to keep myself occupied, thats about it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    This. Might play WC fantasy just to flex the muscle

                    Open Controls
              2. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                Geez, how do you know?! If I can't overtake the ML leader in the end, should I give another shot next season? Lol

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  might as well go for it 😀

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  leaving after a loss can give him a wrong impression

                  Open Controls
          2. DelPiero10
              19 mins ago

              I've seen some managers on here retire on a weekly basis.

              Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        53 mins ago

        Who's getting the last GW hat trick this season? There's usually one player who smashes one in.

        Pulisic, Lukaku or Vardy are my bets.

        Pity I can't get any of them.

        Open Controls
        1. Hiiler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          I would back Spurs players Son or Kane more. Though Lukaku is also good pick.

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Norwich are winning that.

            Open Controls
        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Mount.

          Open Controls
      • JohannaAdams10
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        A or B:

        A) Havertz
        B) Havertz to Mount (minus 4)

        Open Controls
        1. McSauce
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          B Havertz is injured, who is bench option 1?

          Open Controls
          1. JohannaAdams10
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Coutinho (v Man City) or Mateta (v Man Utd)

            Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Hiiler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Usually it might not be good to take a hit for one GW, but if the player is not playing then it makes more sense to take a hit and get another player.

          So from those picks I would go with B. If your bench is not good.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            It's much the same as taking a hit for a non player on BB.

            With rotation many teams may need 2 subs to cover as well?

            Open Controls
      • manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        Start 1

        A) Nketiah (EVE)
        B) Rich (ars)
        C) Pukki (TOT)

        Open Controls
        1. YoungPretender
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          C) Pukki farewell hatty

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 mins ago

          Depends on results tonight. Nketiah if Everton are safe going into 38; maybe Richarlison if not

          Open Controls
        4. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        5. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • YoungPretender
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        About a 40 point lead in ML’s. Which is best?

        A) Salah > Son (play Raphinha)
        B) Salah & Raph > Son & Diaz (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Jamie_GAWA
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I’m in the exact same situation. Surely keep Raphinha? They’ve fighting for safety, he’s pens and their main threat?

          Open Controls
        2. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • matiakez
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Saka to mount worth a hit? Feels like no but fear of missing out is strong

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Might work. Might not. Last game of the season. Go with your gut. No regrets.

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          21 mins ago

          I'm thinking about it too. Saka hasn't looked fully fit recently. If Everton still need a result, I might go for it. Think the Chelsea game has maybe the strongest potential to turn into a loose goalfest, but I don't feel totally confident in predicting their lineup

          Open Controls
          1. MrJobby
              8 mins ago

              It’s put me of Chelsea players all season to be honest . I prefer dead certs in my teams and Chelsea only offer sporadic hauls . If you get it right though this week it could pay off . Very hard to call

              Open Controls
            • AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              If Mount plays today he's a doubt for Sunday, a bit simple but I expect so.

              I think Rudiger may be the exception.

              Open Controls
          2. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Saka looked pony, go for it. I will be.

            Open Controls
        3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Should I play any of these in 38 or move one of them out for a hit?

          A) White
          B) Gordon
          C) Coutinho
          D) Weghorst

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            A or C

            Open Controls
          2. EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Depends on the replacements and your current OR.
            I wouldn't be too eager to play them.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              1.1K OR. 30 points behind my ML rival. I was initially planning on doing Coutinho + White to Mount + Alonso. But my ML leader has Alonso. The other option can be Coutinho + White to Maddison + James. Or even Coutinho + Gordon to Mount + Eriksen.

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                Mount and Alonso won't make up the ground surely.

                Have you considered Pulisic? Amazing differential ownership and if Watford implode he feels as likely as most to benefit. Has a goal or two in him.

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Pulisic can be a great differential. But will he play 90?

                  Open Controls
              2. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                12 mins ago

                I like Maddison and James. Its high risk, but they are the only ones that can attempt to overturn a 30 points deficiency.

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Yes. Let's hope James gets rested tonight.

                  Open Controls
          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            20 mins ago

            I would probably gamble on hitting out Coutinho as theres some nice options in that price bracket (Mount, Maddison), but if you play one I'd go for White if Everton are safe

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yes. A lot depends on tonight's results. I can actually move both White and Coutinho out for James and Maddison for a hit.

              Open Controls
        4. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          Start Pukki or Matip?

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Matip

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Mytip

              Open Controls
          2. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            Matip

            Open Controls
          3. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            What they said

            Open Controls
          4. Bavarian
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers All

            Open Controls
        5. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          FH 38. Thoughts?

          Dubravka
          Robertson Cancelo Reece
          KDB Son Bowen Mount Bruno.G
          Vardy Toney
          ------------------------------------------------
          4.0 Nketiah Tsimikas Sessegnon

          Nothing in the bank.

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. n14mul
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            I'm on FH too, would put some liverpool attack in the the front

            Open Controls
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Cheers. I would like Liverpool attack too. But I am not sure who starts.

              Open Controls
              1. n14mul
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Mane and Diaz nailed imo

                Open Controls
          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            Good, safe to play FH, especially if you're not chasing or happy with your rank.

            If chasing or wanna have fun, cancelo to zinch, bowen to Eriksen, mount to puli, vardy to Kaku. Just for example

            Open Controls
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 9 Years
              16 mins ago

              Cheers. I want Lukaku. Trying to fit him in somehow.

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Get him in I say. Another interesting way is to downgrade KDB to Sterling. Thank me later 😉

                Open Controls
          3. MrJobby
              18 mins ago

              I like it a lot .

              Open Controls
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers mate.

                Open Controls
            • MrJobby
                11 mins ago

                To throw a spanner in the works I maybe tempted though to go Vardy - Kane and swap Toney for like a 4.0 bench fodder and play Kane nketiah Up front for a -4 hit . Depends how my mini league looked and what my rivals had

                Open Controls
                1. MrJobby
                    3 mins ago

                    Sorry you have free hit so yeah you could do that without a hit

                    Open Controls
              • Stram Dunk
                • 2 Years
                29 mins ago

                Mount or Bowen for the final week?

                Open Controls
                1. EmreCan Hustle
                  • 9 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Bowen IMO

                  Open Controls
                2. Weak Become Heros
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Mount.

                  Open Controls
                3. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Bowen

                  Open Controls
              • MrJobby
                  26 mins ago

                  Current team
                  Kasper , cancelo , robbo , clyne
                  Son , mount , Bowen ,Kulu
                  Kane , richarlison , Toney
                  Subs- ramsdale , Raphinia , Ben white , Cash.

                  0 funds any obvious changes anyone would make. ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. EmreCan Hustle
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Play Raphinha surely?

                    Open Controls
                    1. MrJobby
                        just now

                        This is what’s on on my mind but his form has been awful . It’s between him and Kulu or Toney at the moment

                        Open Controls
                  2. Els365
                      24 mins ago

                      Going tielemans over barnes this gameweek due to fears of the latter being rotated has potentially cost me of chance at top 3. Most mini rivals have maddison. Now dont know what to do with him for gweek 38. Play ahead or richarlison or watkins for gameweek 38 v soton or bench?

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        No way.

                        Unpopular opinion but I think both Richa and Watkins are capable of attacking returns in gw38

                        Open Controls
                    • NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 9 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Play Kasper (SOU) or Pope (NEW)?

                      Open Controls
                      1. JBG
                        • 4 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Pope is the one i'm on. But after seeing that Southampton performance, vs Liverpool I might switch it back.

                        Open Controls
                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Soton is sloppy right but doesn't mean they can't score against similarly sloppy Leicester imo

                          Open Controls
                          1. JBG
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            True as well.

                            Open Controls
                      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 5 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Pope

                        Open Controls
                      3. Holmes
                        • 8 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Kasper

                        Open Controls
                      4. EmreCan Hustle
                        • 9 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Pope

                        Open Controls
                      5. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        13 mins ago

                        Pope I think

                        Open Controls
                      6. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Thanks all. Yeah Pope will be handy. Holmes is there just to confuse me 🙂

                        Open Controls
                      7. Bavarian
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Not confusing things but Kasper

                        Open Controls
                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          🙁

                          Open Controls
                      8. AC/DC AFC
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Schmeichel is starting.

                        Newcastle could dominate Burnley. They need something tonight to set up survival.

                        Open Controls
                    • JBG
                      • 4 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Is Ings+Raphinha to Toney+Diaz(or even Mahrez have not City attack) -4 worth it?

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Maybe

                        Open Controls
                    • Mr Ozil
                      • 7 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Chances of the below starting today?

                      A- Mount
                      B- Alonso
                      C- Coutinho

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        80%
                        85%
                        35%

                        Open Controls
                      2. Reacher
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I own all 3 and ill go...
                        75%
                        85%
                        50%

                        Open Controls
                      3. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        70
                        90
                        50

                        I have Coutinho from the list and I am depressed 🙁

                        Open Controls
                    • rnrd
                      • 7 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      I have just noticed that if Burnely win their last two and southampon loses in 38 at anfield, Southampton are down

                      Open Controls
                    • NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      James to be rested tonight following TAA and Robbo footsteps.

                      All 3 will explode for me in GW38

                      Open Controls
                    • Bavarian
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Any news about Salah? is he going to start?

                      Open Controls

