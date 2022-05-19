Meet the Manager: 2x top 1k FPL manager previews Gameweek 38

Joe chats to another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager with a unique insight into the game.

This time around he talks to Junior (@Minus4Junior) who has remarkably achieved two top 1,000 finishes, including one in the top 500, since he started playing in 2017. His finish last year earned him the accolade of the top manager in Israel.

He’s very much a ‘child of the chips’ and full of useful tips on how more experienced managers can adapt to a game dominated by Free Hits, Triple Captains and possible future postponements caused by Covid.

Among the secrets of his success is the importance of 12-week planning by looking ahead to fixture swings and captaincy candidates over a far longer time span than many FPL managers are used to.

Ignoring ownership and the moves of other players is another strategy that has worked well for Junior across his five seasons.

In addition, he pays close attention to ‘price points’ but has adapted this to the nuances of each season. For example, while this season it has paid dividends to opt for a cheap strike force, the arrival of Erling Haaland at Manchester City next season means he is ensuring he has a premium slot for the towering forward in his squad in 2022/23.

Recorded ahead of Gameweek 38, Junior reveals his plans, transfers and captaincy for the season finale as a snapshot of his thinking. Could a Tottenham Hotspur triple-up be the key to another successful season and a possible top 10k finish?

Joe’s interview with Junior can be found here.

