75
Community July 10

The winners of our FPL ‘guess the price’ competition

75 Comments
Share

We can reveal the winners of our ‘guess the price’ competition after Fantasy Premier League (FPL) was relaunched for 2022/23.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey asked you to take your best stab at guessing the starting price of 20 players who were either expected to rise or fall in cost or were new/returning entrants.

A full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership was on offer to the entrant with the most correct guesses, with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third.

RESULTS

We had a clear winner of this competition: Ottoeder got 14 out of 20 correct, two more than anyone else.

A total of 14 site users guessed 12 prices correctly, with Sau06 and Ramboros being drawn at random to claim the second and third prizes.

Congratulations to our winners – email community@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim your prizes.

WINNER’S PREDICTIONS

Correctly predicted
  • £7.0m – Eddie Nketiah
  • £5.5m – Jacob Ramsey
  • £6.0m – Ben Chilwell
  • £6.0m – Reece James
  • £6.5m – Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • £8.0m – James Maddison
  • £8.0m – Luis Diaz
  • £7.0m – Joao Cancelo
  • £11.5m – Erling Haaland
  • £10.0m – Bruno Fernandes
  • £6.0m – Bruno Guimaraes
  • £12.0m – Son Heung-min
  • £8.0m – Dejan Kulusevski
  • £8.5m – Jarrod Bowen
Incorrectly predicted (ACTUAL PRICE V PREDICTED PRICE)
  • £8.0m vs £7.5m – Bukayo Saka
  • £6.0m vs £7.0m – Conor Gallagher
  • £8.0m vs £7.5m – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • £7.5m vs £8.0m – Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • £13.0m vs £12.5m – Mohamed Salah
  • £7.5m vs £7.0m – Callum Wilson

COMMUNITY RESULTS

Arguably Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s £7.5m price tag was the biggest shock to the Community. A total of 56 per cent confidently (but wrongly) predicted he would cost £8.0m; the Community was only more certain in Aleksandar Mitrovic coming in at £6.5m.

Nonetheless, 19.6 per cent correctly thought Alexander-Arnold would be £7.5m, compared to just 9.7 per cent who forecast Reece James being a reduced £6.0m.

Only Luis (Lucho) Diaz, with 7.9 per cent correctly thinking he would be £8.0m, had a lower proportion of successful guesses.

The average Community member got nine predictions correct, nailing the prices for Messrs Saka, Nketiah, Chilwell, Mitrovic, Maddison, Salah, Fernandes, Wilson and Kulusevski.

The majority thought Erling Haaland would be £12.0m and Diaz £9.0m, so that both players came in under those marks will be welcomed. The same applies to James and Joao Cancelo, whom most felt would be £0.5m dearer.

Son Heung-min and Jarrod Bowen, meanwhile, came in £0.5m more expensive than predicted.

Correctly predicted by the average Community entrant
  • £8.0m – Bukayo Saka
  • £7.0m – Eddie Nketiah
  • £6.0m – Ben Chilwell
  • £6.5m – Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • £8.0m – James Maddison
  • £13.0m – Mohamed Salah
  • £10.0m – Bruno Fernandes
  • £7.5m – Callum Wilson
  • £8.0m – Dejan Kulusevski
Incorrectly predicted by the average Community entrant (actual price vs predicted price)
  • £5.5m vs £6.0m – Jacob Ramsey
  • £6.0m vs £6.5m – Conor Gallagher
  • £6.0m vs £6.5m – Reece James
  • £8.0m vs £7.5m – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • £7.5m vs £8.0m – Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • £8.0m vs £9.0m – Luis Diaz
  • £7.0m vs £7.5m – Joao Cancelo
  • £11.5m vs £12.0m – Erling Haaland
  • £6.0m vs £6.5m – Bruno Guimaraes
  • £12.0m vs £11.5m – Son Heung-min
  • £8.5m vs £8.0m – Jarrod Bowen 


Managers were most split over what the price of Dejan Kulusevski would be: just 30.9 per cent (320 entrants) felt he would be £8.0m, the lowest majority of any player. Howeveer, £8.0m ended up being his average price with managers unable to agree if he would cost more or less.

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.” Follow him on Twitter

75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this bunch?

    Alisson,
    Chilwell, Perisic, Cancelo, TAA
    Salah, Mahrez, Olise
    Jesus, C Vardy, Johnson

    Hendo, Neco, Neto, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel Jebbison
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      Splendid

      Open Controls
    2. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      i think maybe having both Olise and Mahrez is risky, still you have Neto also who has a good fixture gwk1

      Open Controls
    3. Daniel Jebbison
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      2nd

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pretty good. I have a couple of reservations - those 8m City mids are too vulnerable to Peptation for my likes.
      Olise - I'm not sure he's a nailed starter - might be impact sub. And their opening games are horrible. I'll be monitoring Palace with a view to bringing in a 5.5 mid for Neto when their fixtures ease c. GW5.

      Open Controls
    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      I think it could work well, but i would have a different 8m mid

      Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  2. Daniel Jebbison
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Are comments working ?

    Open Controls
    1. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. charlie1X
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    What is your plan with captaincy?

    Open Controls
    1. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      C the one I think score most points

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Egyptian King

      Open Controls
      1. charlie1X
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        How many gwks do you imagine to run with that before a WC?

        Open Controls
  4. mynameisq
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    Comments are being marked for review it seems then automatically releasing, so no need to post twice just wait and refresh

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      It is posting them twice sometimes anyway, but seems to have stopped

      Open Controls
    2. European Bob
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      Seems ok now

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      I've been having these issues with posting comments for the last 2-3 weeks but haven't seen anyone else mention it so assumed it was just me. Basically every time I post a comment it says it wasn't saved and to try again, sometimes it's posted anyway and sometimes it isn't and then when I go to repost it says I've already posted that message.

      Open Controls
  5. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Justin Digne
    Salah Rashford Foden Neto
    Jesus Haaland
    Turner Dink Andreas Forss

    £1M ITB

    Open Controls
    1. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      Unsure Justin is nailed, rest looks fine. Obviously Foden wont start every game but I expect his minutes to improve on last season. Digne maybe off early as Villa are in for a LB I believe.

      Open Controls
  6. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 5 mins ago

    My GW1 punt is Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Being overlooked by many but I think it's a great shout

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Think he's a good shout

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 3 mins ago

    Best defender at Palace?

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Guehi

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      i had Guehi but then looked at the fixtures and swapped him out

      Open Controls
  8. shapply
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    pretty locked in lol

    Sa (Sarkić)
    Cancelo, Chilwell, Perisić, Robertson (Patterson)
    Salah, Diaz, Rashford, Neto (Andreas)
    Jesus, Haaland (Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      I don't think the opportunity cost of Robertson v TAA is worth Sa over 4.5 keeper. But that is based on underlying numbers not last season's points total.

      Open Controls
    2. Mixed Bag
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Personally, I'd avoid Rashford unless he has a great preseason. Odegaard is worth a look.

      Otherwise it looks great.

      Open Controls
  9. marcus2704
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this 5-3-2?

    Mendy
    James/TAA/Cancelo/Trippier/Perisic
    Salah/Dias/Bruno G
    Haaland/Jesus

    - Greenwood, Andreas, Murphy

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/bvWRMAU6V-c

      Open Controls
    2. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      Rumours Newcastle are in for an attacking mid, may make Bruno sit more so not sure he'll be worth 6m. Rest looks fine.

      Open Controls
  10. Lucky Z
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Raya
    TAA Cancelo Perisic Tomiyasu
    KDB Salah L.Diaz
    Jesus Solanke Mitrovic

    4.0 Mings Longstaff Colback

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Rolling the dice with 2 new strikers, Johnson over Solanke imo

      Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Salah->Son since u have Diaz

      Open Controls
    3. Mixed Bag
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not loving that forward line. Mitro is a wait and see for me. A step up and they've lost Carvalho.

      Open Controls
    4. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      I wouldn't want to have to play Solanke & Mitrovic every week. To be honest I wouldn't want to watch them play every week never mind own them.

      Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    7 hours ago

    I'm obsessed with the 8m mids so Haaland had to be sacrificed

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Swapping out Salah & 4.5 will give you two lovely 8.5 mids 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        I will pass, but thanks

        Open Controls
    2. EgyptianKing
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      Been looking a lot a that price point as well.

      Currently on Diaz and Mahrez.

      Who are your top picks on that price point?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 38 mins ago

        Diaz
        Saka
        Mount
        Foden
        Kulu
        Maddison
        Mahrez

        In this order

        Open Controls
        1. EgyptianKing
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Oh Mahrez last. I think he’s a decent value pick.

          What’s your view on Grealish as an fpl option btw?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            No oxytocin released for Grealish.

            Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            But will Mahrez start, he is a great player. Grealish again will he start, he is wait and see for me

            Open Controls
  12. GE
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    1) Robbie and Rashford
    2) 5.5 def and Diaz

    Raya
    TAA/Cancelo/James/Perisic/xxx
    Salah/Martinelli/xxx/4.5/4.5
    Haaland/Jesus/4.5

    Open Controls
    1. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Given we have no idea if Rashford will get game time, Diaz is the default option. I'd follow preseason and ten Hag's comments to see if he thinks Rashford can do a job

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      3 ) 5m def and Diaz, 0.5m to upgrade keeper

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 48 mins ago

        Or Rashford over Martinelli

        Open Controls
      2. Birds of Prey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        This. Pop for 2 then> Raya. Imo

        Open Controls
    3. Mixed Bag
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Odegaard worth a look at 6.5. Good fixtures and guaranteed starter. You can then wait and see on Rashford.

      Open Controls
  13. Mixed Bag
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Far fewer 442 formations than I was expecting on here. Surely that's worth a look? N Williams makes it well worth it imo.

    I'm currently on something like:

    Raya / 4.0
    Taa / Cancelo / Trippier / Tierney / N Williams
    Salah / Dias / Mahrez / Neto / Andreas
    Haaland / Jesus / Greenwood

    I'd appreciate you pointing out any issues you can see with that.

    Open Controls
    1. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Tierney is made of glass, so could be an annoyance early doors when so many wagons are rolling. Overall very decent team.

      Open Controls
      1. Mixed Bag
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks, and it's a good point. He has fixtures and a strong potential if he's on the pitch, definitely a risk though.

        Easy to swap if needed, there's plenty of choice at 5.0 in defence.

        Open Controls
        1. charlie1X
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 35 mins ago

          Point is you pick an Arsenal player for the long run of good fixtures, best pick a player likely to survive that run without injury

          Open Controls
          1. Mixed Bag
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 32 mins ago

            Yeah, there is some level of risk v reward too though.

            Tierney to Gabriel if needed was my thought. If he's fit, I think he edges the head to head.

            Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      There's some good 442s about, keep looking. Tierney is ok but I think Gabriel will outscore him on attacking returns & bonus. Mahrez might be frustrating but good to have an 8m spot to play the fixtures with

      Open Controls
      1. Mixed Bag
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        2 for Tierney, I might have to pay attention to that

        Open Controls
  14. EgyptianKing
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 43 mins ago

    Which combo?

    1 - Ederson Chilwell

    2 - Raya Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      I prefer 2, probably not a lot in it but I don't like fixing a City or Liverpool slot as keeper

      Open Controls
    2. Mixed Bag
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Definitely 2.

      Man City don't typically concede enough shots to give save points or keeper bonus. It cancels out a lot of the clean sheet benefit.

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      2 imo

      Open Controls
  15. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    MCI looking to sign a mew CB

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      new*

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Zouma better

      Open Controls
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Best combo for a gk and def at 9.5m? both starters in my 11

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Raya & Botman or Arsenal 4.5 defender

      Open Controls
      1. charlie1X
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        Raya/Henderson/Meslier should all do well @ 4.5m for 5m Trippier Cash/Digne and Gabriel all look good. Maybe we get a Spurs WB at 5.0m need to watch preseason.

        Open Controls
    2. Mixed Bag
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      4.5 keeper, 5.0 defender for me.

      Raya then take your pick with the defender. Trippier is my choice, on set pieces, attacking and much improved defence.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        This what I'm currently looking at but City gwk3 and Liverpool gwk5

        Open Controls
  17. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    The template of Salah, Neto & 4.5
    could be …
    Diaz & Mount/Foden/Madds & Grealish/Zaha/JWP/Coutinho

    I reckon any version of the latter will spank the former this season (arm band typically on Haaland or Jesus etc)

    Open Controls
  18. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    My draft:

    Ederson/Lloris
    TAA/Robbo/Doherty/Chilwell/Jonny
    Diaz/Maddison/Foden/Martinelli/Neto
    Watkins/Haaland/Archer

    Looks good, happy with it, let's see how it goes.

    A draft that features absolutely ZERO of my current players:
    Mendy/Forster
    Cancelo/Perisic/James/Cash/Trippier
    Salah/Son/Bruno G/Coutinho/Andreas P.
    Jesus/Wilson/Greenwood

    Looks good, would be happy with it, see how it goes, etc.

    Everyone is just guessing at this stage. Play your own game.

    Open Controls
  19. No Salah
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    How nailed is Mount? Does the sterling signing effect his position?

    Open Controls
    1. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Assuming Pulisic and Werner are sold I'd say he'd get solid minutes. Key to this is he's trusted and he can play multiple positions.

      Open Controls
    2. charlie1X
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      I think Ziyech transfer is almost complete

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Got to be nailed on, he Chelsea's best player

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.