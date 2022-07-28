405
FPL July 28

FPL team guides: Crystal Palace – Best players, predicted line-up + more

Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is drawing ever nearer and we’re profiling all 20 Premier League teams before the season starts.

We continue our team-by-team guides with Crystal Palace, seeing what their players have to offer.

LAST SEASON: ATTACK

TotalRank v other Premier League clubs
Goals scored5010th
Shots41216th
Shots in the box3019th
Shots on target147=11th
Big chances6112th
Expected goals (xG)54.628th

The mid-table finish of Patrick Vieira’s debut campaign as head coach matches the general rank for attacking statistics.

15 teams pulled off more shots but that’s only because the Eagles attempted the fewest from outside the box (111), with Vieira seemingly pushing his side to be patient and less wasteful. As a result, they come ninth for shots inside the box and eighth for expected goals (xG).

Palace finished just one point short of their highest ever 38-game Premier League total, while Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) had his best top-flight campaign for goals scored (14) and FPL points (150).

Vieira’s biggest task over the summer was to replace the excellent loanee Conor Gallagher (£6.0m), whose fantastic first half of the season encouraged parent club Chelsea to keep him around this time.

LAST SEASON: DEFENCE

TotalRank v other Premier League clubs
Goals conceded467th
Clean sheets126th
Shots conceded4435th
Shots in the box conceded2675th
Shots on target conceded1445th
Big chances conceded452nd
Expected goals conceded (xGC)46.735th

Palace’s underlying defensive numbers were outstanding in 2021/22.

For the Eagles to rank fifth over the whole season for conceding attempts, shots on target and shots in the box – whilst having the second-best record for allowing big chances – is both surprising and a great indication of Vieira’s impact at Selhurst Park.

Defensive solidity allowed some big wins to take place against the league’s best, with 3-0 home wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal bettered by a 2-0 victory away to champions Manchester City. In fact, the Eagles have the honour of being the only team that Pep Guardiola’s side failed to score past in either meeting.

Palace’s back four also provided 12 attacking returns, thanks to the four assists of Joachim Andersen and two goals of Marc Guehi. Of all defenders priced at £4.5m, these two are the highest points scorers from last season.

OPENING FIXTURES

The nasty run of opening fixtures will likely prevent FPL managers from investing in Zaha and such a strong defence.

Trips to Liverpool and Man City take place in the first four matches, placing Palace bottom of our Season Ticker for the first six Gameweeks and they continue to be until Gameweek 13.

One plan might be to wait until the fifth outing, as the ticker ranks Palace as third-best between then and the World Cup break that follows Gameweek 16.

Palace’s run from Gameweeks 10-18 sees them face all three newly promoted clubs plus Leeds, Wolves, Southampton and Everton.

PREDICTED GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UP

 

1

1

  1. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    If there is any gw to gamble, it has to be gw 1 imo. Think it’s the best gw to do that, still 37 gws left.

    So why not go balls out in gw 1?

    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      I am considering going with a Son/KDB slot in midfield rather than Kane/Haaland and going without any Chelsea. Still plenty of time to correct it if it goes wrong, but could be a chance to steal a march.

      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        I will have them later but I’m taking a massive risk in gw 1. No Haaland, Kane, Jesus, Cancelo 😆

        1. Fantasy furball
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Keep Cancelo

        2. culleton10@hotmail.co.uk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Don't mate youll ruin your season before it's begun

        3. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Eh the only one I'd really be worried about not having is Kane. Tough fixtures for the other three.

    2. Martial Mathers
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      I have had 4 top 5k finishes and plenty of terrible seasons: On every good season I started well.

      If you punt week 1 and 2 you can be 60 points behind, prices rising and feel pressured to differentiate which can push you further behind.

      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        Interesting, it’s definitely worth considering

      2. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Jeez, you don't look old enough for that.

    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      35 mins ago

      I agree. It’s also the week we have the least information available to us

  2. sumatera
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Any of you going with Diaz as an alternative to Salah - in the hope he covers the majority of Salah's points?

    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      I think Camzy is.

    2. Z
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Many of them will have both of them...so i rly dont think so.

      Salah is a player that colected 200+ pts in every of last 5 years.....so he is rly esencial

    3. yakirh
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yes, 1 premium attacker (Kane) and spreading the funds with premium defense and lots of 7.5-8.5 mids

    4. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      I mean I'm going for Diaz and Robertson to start because I think they're better value picks. Not because I think they will cover his points.

      But I don't see Salah scoring a great deal more points this year than the other 4 premiums and I prefer Diaz and Robbo to the alternatives in the other teams for now.

    5. Martial Mathers
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yep I am. Think Salah will get more points but getting Dias gives me the cash for TAA and Robbo double up.

    6. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      May go without Salah. But not because Diaz is an alternative. But because I think Son and Haaland will score more points than Salah. At least in the first 6 GWs.

    7. Drumandbaines123
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Could do but surely you'd want to captain a Liverpool attacker for the first part of the season with those fixtures and i don't think you can captain Diaz. So personally i think it's worth having Salah purely for captaincy reasons.

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I actually prefer the City Spurs rotation for GW1-6 and City Pool for GW7-16

    8. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Diaz Robbo Trent were the first 3 names on my sheet - value

    9. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't think he's even at Manes level yet as an fpl pick. He won't cover Salah but there are other good captaincy options like Kane and Haaland this time so won't be the end of the world if u don't have him. But your weekends will suck if u watch Pool matches

  3. FPL Mentor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    RMT

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Saka Martinelli Coutinho Rashford
    Kane

    Gazza / Taylor / N.Williams / Greenwood

    0.5m in the bank

    Decided to go for Saka over Jesus. What you think?

    1. Martial Mathers
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Solid team!

      I just think an 8.0 striker in a top 6 team with 60% ownership has to be covered.

      1. FPL Mentor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks bro, genuinely think Saka gets more pts than Jesus, so gone for him instead. I hear you though, can’t have em all eh

    2. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      My team is:

      Mendy, Gazzaniga
      Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, James, Tomiyasu, N. Williams
      Salah, Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimarães, Martinelli, Andreas
      Kane, Jesus, Greenwood

      1. FPL Mentor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Decent pal

  4. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    The more I see of Lampard's managerial career in comparison to Gerrard's, the more I feel it was a mistake that Gerrard was made to play defensive midfield for England and Lampard given the attacking role.

    It is getting clearer that Gerrard was the more cerebral player and should have been given the attacking role with Lampard benched and someone else doing the dirty work in defensive midfield.

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      44 mins ago

      I’m struggling to see how you’re drawing conclusions about their playing careers based on them as managers. It’s completely different

      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        I semi get the logic I just don't understand what he's actually seen between the two as managers to get here. Lampard struck me as the one that's coached attacking better

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          34 mins ago

          I’m very lost but I’m not the brightest. I do like the football post to break up the FPL stuff though so thanks to Diesel for that - more of this!

        2. diesel001
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Lampard couldn't get Derby promoted. Gerrard got Rangers the title.

          Lampard was struggling with a Chelsea team that Tuchel got winning the CL. Gerrard lifted a poor Villa team to be mid-table.

          Gerrard has that intelligence, the craft of thinking, that would have made a difference when England were in those tight spots. Instead he was sitting deep waiting for Lampard to shoot from 30 yards.

          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Well that's one way of seeing things, did lampard not get more points per game with Everton than Gerrard did with villa?

          2. Bartowski
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            I mean I agree with you for the most part but comparing the absolute cluster of getting promoted from the championship to Rangers somehow winning the Scottish title is a bit of a stretch.

          3. WVA
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Intelligently doing a back pass to Henry 😉

          4. Slouch87
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Rangers won the title in a farmer's league where the only threat was one team. Lampard was in a far more competitive league with no additional spending power to any others. What has Gerrard actually achieved at Villa ? Precisely nothing to date . Lampard isn't great as a coach but the jury is still well and truly out regarding Gerrard.

    2. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      At the end of the day, including Scholes, they were all mismanaged. They also get a lot of comparisons but played the game completely different.

    3. Fantasy furball
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Gerrard should have been a forward, based on his managerial skills compared to Rooney’s

    4. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Probably could have used Carrick more as the DM. Such an underrated player.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Preach, Zico!

    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      A lot of knowledgeable people, including Gerrard himself, have attributed a lot of Gerard’s success, especially at Glasgow Rangers, to Michael Beale though.

      Not saying Lampard is better, but Gerrard appears to have had a big advantage in the managerial stakes thanks to his former assistant manager.

      So, the comparison may be a bit unfair on Lamps.

    6. Coolbean
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Are people actually taking this guy seriously 😆

      The more I think of it I prolly deserve the World Chess Championship, as I’ve a better FPL record than Carlsen

  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    A, (4-4-2) - Trippier, Luis Diaz + Rashford - N. Williams on the bench
    B, (5-3-2) - Trippier, Robertson + Grealish - Dasilva on the bench
    C, (4-4-2) - Dalot, Luis Diaz + Grealish - N. Williams on the bench

    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      D. (4-3-3) - Tripper, Robertson + Martial - Dasilva on the bench

    2. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

  6. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Trippier + Andreas rotation for the first 8 GWs

    NFO, bha, (BRE), wol, (BHA), CRY, whu, BOU

    Andreas fixtures in brackets - sublime

    1. WVA
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I'm on this with the rest of my team from City Pool Ars and Spurs.

  7. Matty172
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thought I’d try something slightly different… any advice?

    TAA, Robbo, Jonny, Tripps, Digne
    Salah, KdB, BrunoG, Martinelli
    Kane
    (4.0, 4.5, 4.5, 4.5)

    1. Martial Mathers
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Like the Digne pick.

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Digne will never enter my team after the last couple of seasons, when I own I always see a minus score 🙁

        1. Matty172
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Between Digne, Cash or Zink at that price currently… I know the feeling with Digne’s history!

    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      yeah don't double on Wolves defense

      1. Matty172
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Good spot… thx!

    3. WVA
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hate the Digne pick but love the rest!

      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        D-1gne

        1. WVA
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Haha this, he did that to me too many times

    4. WVA
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mendy in goal, Zinchenko over Digne?

    5. WVA
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Are you going to captain Salah over Kane/KDB?

    6. WVA
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Had to take a closer look at this as it's the best threemium I've seen.

      Mendy
      TAA Cancelo Zinchenko Trippier Cash
      Salah KDB Martinelli Neto
      Kane

      1. Old and Slow
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        That.... Is intriguing....

        1. WVA
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Obviously one up top isn't ideal especially with Jesus's ownership and value but it's Kane so no rotation issues and that team is seriously strong. My main issue is I would captain Kane and KDB most weeks so not sure it's worth owning Salah.

  8. dshv
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    1. Sanchez Martinelli
    2. Ramsdale Neto
    3. Zinchenko grealish or james martinelli

  9. mdm
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which one?

    A. James and Salah
    B. Diaz and Kane

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    3. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  10. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Yes or No?

    Rambo
    Trent, James, Cancelo, Trippier,
    Salah, Mahrez, Martinelli, Lingz
    Kane, Jesus

    4, Neco, Andreas, Taylor

    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Are you sure Lingard starts? He hasn't played any of the friendlies and hasn't played a competitive match for god knows how long. Might be used as an impact sub to start off. Other than that, and the obvious complications of James possibly playing in a back three, it's grand.

  11. Martial Mathers
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    If you had to start Bailey or Dalot week 1 which would you pick?

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      i nearly always go with the attacker so Bailey

    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bailey babe.

    3. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bailey.... Easier fixture if anything

    4. Z
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Unfortunately both at this moment 🙂

      Wait last Villa's game....if Bailey is in startting XI, go with him

    5. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      thought you wrote Bailly and was very confused by the comments - personally think Dalot has a decent chance for 9+ GW1

  12. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    A) Ederson and Andreas
    B) 4.5 goalkeeper and Neto

    Thank you and best wishes!

    1. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably A...

    2. Martial Mathers
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A for me

    3. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thank you both!

  13. YoungPretender
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    How we looking?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Botman Dalot
    KDB Salah Bailey Podence
    Kane Jesus

    4.0 Neco Andreas Archer

    1. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Podence over Neto?

  14. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    no more tinkering......today
    442
    allison
    trent/trippier/cancelo/zinchenko
    diaz/bowen/bailey/de bruyne
    jesus/kane (c)

    bench 17.0m of pure tripe

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You think that Bowen can colect 180+ pts?

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        i do ,jolly good player

  15. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    I just realised that Haaland actually looks like predator.
    See Haaland here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhSTFNdsYz0&ab_channel=HaalandTheViking
    and Predator here https://static1.srcdn.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Predator.jpeg?q=50&fit=crop&w=767&h=450&dpr=1.5

  16. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is this good to go?

    Mendy, Gazzaniga
    Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, James, Tomiyasu, N. Williams
    Salah, Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimarães, Martinelli, Andreas
    Kane, Jesus, Greenwood

    Thank you!

    1. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Some doubts with Bruno and maybe even James (from a position/clean sheet likelihood)... But really, nobody knows. Had good balance....I would probably go rashford over Bruno.... But that has it's own risks and he was a dumpster fire last year...

  17. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which one?

    a) Saka, Diaz, 4.5 DEF (currently Jonny)
    b) Sancho, Martinelli, Robbo

    1. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      That's close to me... If your 4.5 def is playing, then I say b

    2. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  18. tim
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Here we go lads,

    Mendy
    Robbo Taa Cancelo Walker
    Martinelli Salah Bailey Neto
    Haaland Jesus

    4.0 Dalot Andreas Greenwood

    Rip it apart please!

    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Too many punts in midfield for my liking. Two punts at the most I think.

    2. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not much to complain about. It's Walker a definite go?

    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      i get your idea behind double Pool & City defense, i had the same plan before the game was released, but i think early in the season when teams are in flux you can get some crazy opening games so clean sheets are not assured so double defense is risky, also in this case i think your midfield suffers a bit too much for it, just imo of course

    4. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd do Walker>Trippier or Gabriel. And play 5 at the back over those two midfield pics, I'd even play Darlot over them, but if you downgrade one, you can get a better defender.

  19. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    G2g?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Xo Trippier Dalot
    Salah Sancho Martinelli
    Kane (c) Jesus
    - Bailey Greenwood Andreas

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      just now

      yep, Kane captain over Salah is a big call tho

  20. mynameisq
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Are we allowed to discuss these Thomas Partey tweets?

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/deffonotchaur/status/1552730396399468546

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ben White at DM where he belongs

      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Arsenal without Partey are so much worse as a team. Looks like legally he's got away with it but morally who knows what will happen, massive pressure on Arsenal if this isn't total bs

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I guess we can't really know whose phone it is etc. but doesn't look good - I actually think the Partey issue last season was overblown, it coincided with injuries to the fullbacks too, they have more options this season

    3. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Footballers and rapists are so synonymous nowadays.

  21. _____JR_____
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Besides Andreas best 4.5 mid?

    1. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Dasilva

    2. Z
      • 5 Years
      just now

      March mby.....but nobody as Andreas, he is pure gold

  22. mdm
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which option:

    A. Salah, Baily, Trippier and Zinc
    B. Diaz, Martinelli, Cancelo and Robbo

    Thanks.

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A only because i think Salah is not optional

    2. I am the one Andone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  23. Z
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    I think that i am gonna try squad with 3 premiums.
    I've never tried anything like that, but I think this year is unique.
    There are Salah, Kane and Haaland who will surely score a lot of points.

    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t forget son

      1. Z
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Kane > Son for me to be honest

  24. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mahrez or Sterling (My only other City asset is Cancelo and I'm nervous without one)

    1. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sterling plays for Chelsea now mate!

  25. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Could Mount be a better alternative to Diaz? Already have TAA and Salah for Pool.

  26. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    How essential is cancelo. Was last season a flash in the pan are we expecting the same again?

    1. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Noone is essential. I owned him from gw1 last time around, but with plenty of good cheaper options around, he's not made it into any of my current drafts this time around!

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      won't beat Robbo, I'd expect James/Chilwell/Perisic if they don't get rotated/injured to match him on a per game basis - so no not essential imo

    3. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Possibly underachieved offensively last season and should have a steady flow of CS

    4. WVA
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He should have scored a lot more points last season

  27. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is going prem defenceless worth it to get 3 big guns further forward?!
    I normally go bit more balanced, but I find myself wanting all 3 of salah kane and haaland!

    Ederson
    Trippier - Dalot - Zinchenko - Ricardo P - (williams)
    Salah - Rashford - Sancho ( Bailey- Andreas)
    Kane - Haaland - Jesus

    1. WVA
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you downgraded Jesus to a 4.5 and played 5 at the back you could have borh

      1. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        just now

        True, I guess I want Jesus as well! Plus fact you can get what should be a starting player for 4.0 in defence, vs there are no viable 4.5 forwards you can bank on.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      wow that's a lot of Man U. I don't hate your defence no, but yea, you know what im gonna say...
      Surely you could get Trent instead of Sancho and its a bit safer?

  28. WVA
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. Ederson Robertson Diaz Jesus
    B. Mendy Cash Salah Neto

  29. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Mendy
    TAA Robertson Cancelo James
    Salah Rashford Martinelli Neto
    Haaland Jesus

    Gazzaniga Williams Andreas Greenwood

    How’s this? What to change?

    Thanks

  30. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    How good is Grealish gonna be with a number 9 in front of him?

