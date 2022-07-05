114
FPL July 5

Fantasy Premier League is live: What’s new for 2022/23

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has relaunched for the 2022/23 season and managers can now set their squads up for the new campaign – as well as try to grab a low team ID!

The launch comes after four days of price reveals in which 219 Premier League players were priced up across all 20 top-flight clubs.

We’ll round up the newly released prices in an article later.

WHAT’S NEW IN FPL

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS DURING THE WORLD CUP
Enter your nominations for World Cup of FPL assets

Fantasy managers will get unlimited transfers during the six-week hiatus between Gameweeks 16 and 17, when the Premier League takes a break to accommodate the World Cup.

It’s effectively a third chance to completely overhaul your squad, as the two usual Wildcards remain in place: the first has to be used by Gameweek 16, while the second can only be activated from Gameweek 18 onwards.

TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTIFICATION

One of the other biggest changes is not to the gameplay but to the security of the site.

Following a spate of high-profile hackings in 2021/22, FPL have introduced Two-Factor Authentification (2FA) by popular demand.

Here’s how to beef up security on your Fantasy Premier League account:

  • Go to https://premierleague.com
  • Click on your Profile Name (top right corner on desktop)
  • Go to Manage Profile
  • Go to Account Security
  • Enable Two-Factor Authentification and follow the on-screen steps from there

WHAT’S STAYED THE SAME IN FPL

Graphics aside, everything else of note in FPL seems to have remained the same.

The chips are as they were (two Wildcards, one Free Hit, one Bench Boost and one Triple Captain), with the obvious exception being the extra Free Hit that FPL granted us in a Covid-affected 2021/22.

The scoring system is identical, with the Gameweek deadlines remaining at 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.

LIVE REACTION

YOUR FPL ESSENTIALS FOR 2022/23

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 38? 6

If you’ve been taking a well-earned break from all things FPL over the summer, welcome back. If you’ve stayed with us through the lean, Fantasy-less weeks, thanks for your dedication!

The FPL planning for Gameweek 1 starts in earnest here and we’ve got all the tools and articles you need to help with your pre-season preparation.

PRE-SEASON TAB

Speaking of pre-season, our dedicated page lists all the summer friendlies, the minutes played in these warm-up matches and who has been racking up the goals and assists. We’ll have Scout Notes on all of these friendlies, to see if we can unearth the next John Lundstram ahead of Gameweek 1.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Our list of set-piece takers has been updated and refreshed, for those of you who are looking to get clued-up on those responsible for penalties, corners and free-kicks.

NEW SIGNINGS ASSESSED

There have been some high-profile transfers already taking place this summer and we are documenting them all on our Transfers page. The biggest moves will get their own dedicated Scout Reports, while we’ll also cover every other noteworthy incoming transfer in our regular round-up.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Wolves, for example, are top of our Season Ticker over the first six Gameweeks of 2022/23 – but there are some tough games ahead for Crystal Palace.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools will both be live for the new season soon, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

COMPARE PLAYER AND TEAM STATS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

Want to do your own research into the next FPL gem for 2022/23?

From goal threat to expected data, we’ve got hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Stuck between potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? You can now compare up to three players head-to-head at the same time, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side, while new visuals make for easier comparisons:

You need to be logged in to post a comment.