FPL 2022/23 prices released: Live updates – James and Chilwell revealed

More Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player prices for the 2022/23 season are being released and we’re bringing you live updates as and when they drop.

Chelsea were the first club to make an announcement on Sunday morning, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell among the players priced up. West Ham United and Jarrod Bowen then took centre stage at noon, with Newcastle United following on.

If the day pans out the same as Friday and Saturday, we should get more Premier League teams dropping player prices at 4pm and 6pm BST.

CHELSEA

There has been plenty of talk in the Fantasy community over the last month over whether a cheaper Ben Chilwell could ‘cover’ the more expensive Reece James in 2022/23 but what we didn’t anticipate was that FPL would price them identically.

James and Chilwell both start the new season at £6.0m, which is on the generous side for James given his attacking threat. The right-back’s patchy fitness record and the defensive turmoil that Chelsea are facing this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen making an exit, are contributing factors to his cost but there’ll be plenty of takers at that price.

The Blues are near the top of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in the first seven Gameweeks, meeting only Tottenham Hotspur of last season’s top six.

Also to be filed under ‘bargain’ is Edouard Mendy (£5.0m), who like Alisson yesterday has been priced up cheaper than virtually all of us would have predicted. Mendy has fallen one million pounds from last summer and the popularity of the set-and-forget £4.5m FPL shotstopper strategy is certainly being challenged, with Ederson surely set for a lower starting price given what was happened with the goalkeepers of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Thiago Silva (£5.5m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.5m) were the other Chelsea defensive assets priced up this morning.

Further up the pitch, we have seen the expected positional reclassification of Kai Havertz (£8.0m). The German is now a forward in FPL, with just over 60% of his league appearances for Chelsea last season coming when playing through the middle up front. By our rough calculations, Havertz would have lost 18 clean sheet/goal points had he been a forward in 2021/22 but earned an estimated 10 extra bonus points to partly compensate.

Mason Mount has had a minor price rise to £8.0m following his best-ever season for FPL points. The England international racked up 22 attacking returns from just 27 starts and five substitute appearances, averaging an impressive 6.1 points per start.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.5m), Jorginho (£6.0m) and Christian Pulisic (£6.0m) are the other Chelsea midfielders priced up, while Timo Werner (£8.0m) remains a forward and costs the same as Havertz.

WEST HAM UNITED

Jarrod Bowen‘s (£8.5m) reward for a barnstorming 2021/22 in which he racked up 29 attacking returns and outscored all FPL midfielders bar Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah is a price hike of £2.0m.

In all likelihood, there’ll probably be few initial takers in the right-winger, and not just because of price: West Ham face Man City, Spurs and Chelsea in the opening six Gameweeks, along with big-spending Aston Villa and a deceptively difficult Brighton side.

Michail Antonio (£7.5m) started last season on fire but ended up something of a damp squib, scoring 40 points in the first three Gameweeks but only adding a further hundred in his next 33 run-outs. FPL have consequently decided to leave him static at £7.5m, and again there will likely be limited interest come Gameweek 1.

There are some potential future bargains in defence if new signing Nayef Aguerd (£5.0m) can help tighten up a backline that kept more shut-outs than just four other teams in 2021/22.

Aaron Cresswell (£5.0m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) have offered decent attacking threat and returns over the last two FPL seasons but that sometimes hasn’t been backed up with clean sheets at the other end. FPL have thus dropped them both half a million in price.

Aguerd is highly rated and was part of a Rennes side that had the third-best defensive record in Ligue 1 over the two seasons he was at the French club.

Ben Johnson, a bargain-bin £4.0m in 2021/22, is similarly available at £4.5m this time around.

In midfield, Declan Rice (£5.0m), Said Benrahma (£6.0m), Pablo Fornals (£5.5m), Manuel Lanzini (£5.5m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.5m) have also been priced up today.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There are some potential FPL bargains from big spenders Newcastle United, who have been splashing the Saudi cash this summer on new recruits.

The Magpies will have designs on a top 10 finish next season, with heavy investment set to continue over the next two months.

One of their recent arrivals, Nick Pope, starts life on Tyneside at £5.0m. FPL royalty Pope will hopefully be playing under better defenders than he was at Burnley but still not quite at the top-level standard where he’ll be deprived of the save points that have helped boost his appeal over the years. Still, with Chelsea’s Mendy surprisingly listed at £5.0m and Alisson only half a million more expensive, the appeal of goalkeepers outside the top four has taken a bit of a dent.

Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett also both come in at £5.0m, meanwhile. Since making his debut in Gameweek 24 last season, the corner-taking Targett ranked fifth among defenders for chances created and second for successful crosses. But it’s Trippier who is probably the slightly bigger draw, with the England international not only on a share of indirect dead-ball duties but a whizz at direct free-kick situations, too.

Dan Burn (£4.5m) and Fabian Schar (£4.5m) are cheaper routes into the Magpies’ defence but one of them could make way for the as yet unpriced Sven Botman.

Newcastle are second in our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty between Gameweeks 6-15 and also entertain newly promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

Further forward, Callum Wilson stays at £7.5m despite another injury-ravaged campaign. His record at Newcastle overall is pretty elite, with 20 goals, six assists and 204 FPL points arriving in 39 starts. String that record together over the course of one campaign (minus the 39th game!) and you’re into ‘Team of the Season’ territory, although ever-present status has been a pipe dream when it comes to Wilson.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been reclassified as a midfielder and now costs £6.5m, while influential January signing Bruno Guimaraes has moved up from £5.0m to £6.0m. Joelinton (£6.0m) is also now an FPL midfielder following his redeployment in the engine room under Eddie Howe.

Joe Willock (£5.0m) and Chris Wood (£6.0m) are kindly priced but reliable game-time may well be an issue when Howe has a fully fit squad at his disposal.