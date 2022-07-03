541
FPL July 3

FPL 2022/23 prices released: Live updates – James and Chilwell revealed

541 Comments
Share

More Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player prices for the 2022/23 season are being released and we’re bringing you live updates as and when they drop.

Chelsea were the first club to make an announcement on Sunday morning, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell among the players priced up. West Ham United and Jarrod Bowen then took centre stage at noon, with Newcastle United following on.

If the day pans out the same as Friday and Saturday, we should get more Premier League teams dropping player prices at 4pm and 6pm BST.

READ MORE: FPL 2022/23 prices released: Friday round-up – Haaland’s price revealed
READ MORE: FPL 2022/23 prices released: Saturday round-up – Salah’s price revealed
READ MORE: Every FPL player price released so far

CHELSEA

There has been plenty of talk in the Fantasy community over the last month over whether a cheaper Ben Chilwell could ‘cover’ the more expensive Reece James in 2022/23 but what we didn’t anticipate was that FPL would price them identically.

James and Chilwell both start the new season at £6.0m, which is on the generous side for James given his attacking threat. The right-back’s patchy fitness record and the defensive turmoil that Chelsea are facing this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen making an exit, are contributing factors to his cost but there’ll be plenty of takers at that price.

The Blues are near the top of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in the first seven Gameweeks, meeting only Tottenham Hotspur of last season’s top six.

Also to be filed under ‘bargain’ is Edouard Mendy (£5.0m), who like Alisson yesterday has been priced up cheaper than virtually all of us would have predicted. Mendy has fallen one million pounds from last summer and the popularity of the set-and-forget £4.5m FPL shotstopper strategy is certainly being challenged, with Ederson surely set for a lower starting price given what was happened with the goalkeepers of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Thiago Silva (£5.5m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.5m) were the other Chelsea defensive assets priced up this morning.

Further up the pitch, we have seen the expected positional reclassification of Kai Havertz (£8.0m). The German is now a forward in FPL, with just over 60% of his league appearances for Chelsea last season coming when playing through the middle up front. By our rough calculations, Havertz would have lost 18 clean sheet/goal points had he been a forward in 2021/22 but earned an estimated 10 extra bonus points to partly compensate.

Mason Mount has had a minor price rise to £8.0m following his best-ever season for FPL points. The England international racked up 22 attacking returns from just 27 starts and five substitute appearances, averaging an impressive 6.1 points per start.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.5m), Jorginho (£6.0m) and Christian Pulisic (£6.0m) are the other Chelsea midfielders priced up, while Timo Werner (£8.0m) remains a forward and costs the same as Havertz.

READ MORE: Chelsea player and team stats

WEST HAM UNITED

Jarrod Bowen‘s (£8.5m) reward for a barnstorming 2021/22 in which he racked up 29 attacking returns and outscored all FPL midfielders bar Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah is a price hike of £2.0m.

In all likelihood, there’ll probably be few initial takers in the right-winger, and not just because of price: West Ham face Man City, Spurs and Chelsea in the opening six Gameweeks, along with big-spending Aston Villa and a deceptively difficult Brighton side.

Michail Antonio (£7.5m) started last season on fire but ended up something of a damp squib, scoring 40 points in the first three Gameweeks but only adding a further hundred in his next 33 run-outs. FPL have consequently decided to leave him static at £7.5m, and again there will likely be limited interest come Gameweek 1.

There are some potential future bargains in defence if new signing Nayef Aguerd (£5.0m) can help tighten up a backline that kept more shut-outs than just four other teams in 2021/22.

Aaron Cresswell (£5.0m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) have offered decent attacking threat and returns over the last two FPL seasons but that sometimes hasn’t been backed up with clean sheets at the other end. FPL have thus dropped them both half a million in price.

Aguerd is highly rated and was part of a Rennes side that had the third-best defensive record in Ligue 1 over the two seasons he was at the French club.

Ben Johnson, a bargain-bin £4.0m in 2021/22, is similarly available at £4.5m this time around.

In midfield, Declan Rice (£5.0m), Said Benrahma (£6.0m), Pablo Fornals (£5.5m), Manuel Lanzini (£5.5m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.5m) have also been priced up today.

READ MORE: West Ham player and team stats

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There are some potential FPL bargains from big spenders Newcastle United, who have been splashing the Saudi cash this summer on new recruits.

The Magpies will have designs on a top 10 finish next season, with heavy investment set to continue over the next two months.

One of their recent arrivals, Nick Pope, starts life on Tyneside at £5.0m. FPL royalty Pope will hopefully be playing under better defenders than he was at Burnley but still not quite at the top-level standard where he’ll be deprived of the save points that have helped boost his appeal over the years. Still, with Chelsea’s Mendy surprisingly listed at £5.0m and Alisson only half a million more expensive, the appeal of goalkeepers outside the top four has taken a bit of a dent.

Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett also both come in at £5.0m, meanwhile. Since making his debut in Gameweek 24 last season, the corner-taking Targett ranked fifth among defenders for chances created and second for successful crosses. But it’s Trippier who is probably the slightly bigger draw, with the England international not only on a share of indirect dead-ball duties but a whizz at direct free-kick situations, too.

Dan Burn (£4.5m) and Fabian Schar (£4.5m) are cheaper routes into the Magpies’ defence but one of them could make way for the as yet unpriced Sven Botman.

Newcastle are second in our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty between Gameweeks 6-15 and also entertain newly promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

Further forward, Callum Wilson stays at £7.5m despite another injury-ravaged campaign. His record at Newcastle overall is pretty elite, with 20 goals, six assists and 204 FPL points arriving in 39 starts. String that record together over the course of one campaign (minus the 39th game!) and you’re into ‘Team of the Season’ territory, although ever-present status has been a pipe dream when it comes to Wilson.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been reclassified as a midfielder and now costs £6.5m, while influential January signing Bruno Guimaraes has moved up from £5.0m to £6.0m. Joelinton (£6.0m) is also now an FPL midfielder following his redeployment in the engine room under Eddie Howe.

Joe Willock (£5.0m) and Chris Wood (£6.0m) are kindly priced but reliable game-time may well be an issue when Howe has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

541 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Son Matinelli or Saka Mount/8.0?

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      1st option

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don't like the Martinelli pick, 2 8m mids for me

      Open Controls
  2. Riska
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Early days on this obviously, but if you already had TAA, Trips and Tomi or White what would people's thoughts be on:
    a) RJames/ Chilly double up -- I know they're losing Rudiger but it's like picking 2 attackers in your defence (that could both snap at any moment, granted)
    or
    b) Robbo Cash -- feels the safer pick, potentially more stable option?

    I can't make up my mind, potentially lots of goals option a but b rotates quite nicely with the rest of what I'm planning. Same cash outlay doesn't make it an easier choice.

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Tempted to avoid Chelsea's defence until it's settled.
      If Chilwell or James don't get an assist/goal, they're worth 4.5m

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Same. I owned James when he went on a looong run of blanks. I'm more confident in a Conte-organised defence.

        Open Controls
        1. Riska
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers guys. Sometimes you just need to hear it from someone else when you get too stuck in your head!

          Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. daftvaper
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Pulisic is regular starter, right? Tempting at 6

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Probably a non-starter now Sterling's in.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Never been a regular starter and riddled with injuries. Chelsea are considering getting rid, only thing stopping them right now is basically the appeal of the club to the USA with having their star man

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Two years ago he was all the rage and the only player's price that has been changed by FPL post release

        Salah Mane - Sterling KDB - Bruno

        Son Pulisic

        stacked midfield options that pre-season

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          I remember having him for that brief period where he stayed fit and had a great run of form at the end of one season a couple of years back, think it was during project restart? He's clearly talented but seems a confidence player and very fragile so you can rarely rely on him

          Open Controls
  4. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Even with City and Liverpool in the next 5, Trippier might be too alluring at that price.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      He's the sort of player who's very attractive so long as you have bench cover. I get the feeling many of us will have naff-all on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        I've looked at him with Tomi/Jonny as back up

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Very much considering him, especially if the likes of Wilson stay fit he's bound to pick up assists

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      the only non-top 6 player I'll have most likely

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        I'd have* - probably won't have any at this rate

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          I'm looking to get him over Tomiyasu - Trips got offensive qualities. Need a 5m midf cover.

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Not interested in Elanga - especially if Ronny disappears?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              He's the one on my bench. I see him as a useful sub for both United and FPL. That's whether or not CR7 goes.
              Only problem is he doesn't quite dovetail with Trippier. What I've got at the moment is I need 2 from these 3 to start each GW: Trippier, Neto, Elanga. Looking to improve on that rotation but not come up with one yet.

              Open Controls
              1. Riska
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                In a bit of serendipity here: I'm also on this and also facing the same quandary.

                Open Controls
  5. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Managed to squeeze Salah Don & Haaland in this team that don’t look too bad…

    Lloris (5)
    VVD James Dias Tomi
    Son (11.5) Salah Marti Neto
    Haaland Wilson

    4 4 4.5 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Don essential

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        The Godfather II - Son of the Godfather.

        Open Controls
    2. amit1964
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      sorry, who is marti?

      Open Controls
      1. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Martinelli

        Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rotating two 5.0 keepers?

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sorry, misread

        Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      honestly no good

      Open Controls
  6. daftvaper
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    I'm going without Salah because he's been crap since after the AFCON.

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Committed to new contract now and had a good long rest so dangerous given that the majority will have him

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Hasn't actually had a huge rest (not in a normal manner anyway), had internationals with Egypt and ignored Liverpool's request to get a scan on an injury, played through it in the first game and made it worse ruling him out of the next few. Not sure if he's even actually fit right now

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      I planned this since the end of last season (and to go with Diaz instead) for similar reasoning as well as the contract situation at a standoff. Now that's been resolved and nothing is there to distract him in the next year I'm very, very unsure. Diaz being priced at 8m really isn't helping my decision though

      Open Controls
      1. UnluckyXI
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, with Diaz at 5.0 m cheaper can literally upgrade all other 10 starters by 0.5

        Open Controls
  7. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Strange to think that Wood costs slight less than Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. UnluckyXI
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      They must be assuming he'll eventually bring some of his championship form to the prem.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Which he's never sustained

        Wood capable of 15 goals playing for a top 10 side

        Open Controls
  8. UnluckyXI
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Saw a fair few waiting on Wilson's price, 7.5 seems to have cooled interest there.

    I was expecting 7.0 max

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Non-Big 6 players being priced out of the game

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's the only viable striker in a team that will be challenging for a Euro spot. The right price, in my book.

      Open Controls
      1. UnluckyXI
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers, Had a look and he got 8 goals in the equivalent of 15 games worth minutes and in 14 starts so relatively good.

        Will dig into that price area shortly has I will have 2-3 attackers in that bracket

        Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I will have him for 7.5m

      Open Controls
  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Could do a lot worse than Wilson to be fair unless they bring in another striker he should be nailed

    Open Controls
  10. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ramsay at 5.5?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Considering him. Marginally on Neto due to expected minutes.

      Open Controls
  11. KieranKA
      1 min ago

      Way-too-early first draft:

      Raya // 4.0
      Trent Robertson Cancelo Dier // Jonny
      Salah Saka Coutinho Neto // D. Luíz
      Haaland Toney // 4.5

      Considering two alternatives:
      – de Bruyne, Martinelli and Jesus instead of Saka, Coutinho and Haaland
      – Son, Saka and Jiménez instead of Saka, Coutinho and Haaland

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • diesel001
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I remember when Berbinho's Forehead got FPL ID 1 and then casually came on here telling everyone the game was open leading to a scramble to get a low ID.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.