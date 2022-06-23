66
Transfers June 23

FPL transfers: The latest new Premier League signings assessed

Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer round-up looks at some more moves from the last fortnight.

The most significant players will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the others will feature in regular round-ups over pre-season, continuing with this one.

You'll find all the major deals on our dedicated Transfers page, while you can get a club-by-club guide to the key moves via our comprehensive Pre-Season tab.

Our sister website, Fantasy Football Community, also has a daily round-up of the latest transfer rumours.

LATEST FPL SCOUT REPORTS

FPL signings: Who is new Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez?

You can find more articles on the likes of Erling Haaland and Ivan Perisic in our Scout Reports section.

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Julio Enciso (Libertad Asuncion to Brighton and Hove Albion, undisclosed)

The only striker featured in this piece is Julio Enciso, the teenage Paraguay international dubbed the next Roque Santa Cruz.

A quality forward is one of the few missing pieces in the Brighton jigsaw (apologies to Neal Maupay), with the Seagulls in the bottom four for shot-to-goal conversion rate in each of the last three seasons.

Whether Enciso is that man in the short term is doubtful, as Albion have a recent history of loaning out young South American imports (Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo) before they are introduced to the Premier League. That indeed seemed to be the suggestion from Brighton CEO Paul Barber in a recent Q&A with Albion fans.

“He’s a young guy who is moving away from his home country for the first time, so we will help him to adapt to new surroundings and settle here in Brighton and Hove.” – Graham Potter

Playing mostly as a second striker for Libertad Asuncion in his native Paraguay but able to operate on the flanks too, Enciso scored 12 goals in 14 starts in the 2022 season and banked a further three assists.

Nayef Aguerd (Rennes to West Ham United, £30m)

Aaron Cresswell and Vladimir Coufal have offered decent attacking threat and returns over the last two FPL seasons but that sometimes hasn’t been backed up with clean sheets at the other end.

Only four teams kept fewer shut-outs than West Ham (eight) in 2021/22, indeed.

New centre-back Nayef Aguerd might be the man to help improve the Hammers’ fortunes at the back, having joined from Rennes for £30m.

The left-footed stopper was part of a Rennes side that had the third-best defensive record in Ligue 1 over the two seasons he was at the French club.

Pacey and comfortable in possession, he was also second among defenders for aerial duels won in the French top flight in 2021/22.

That ability in the air also comes in handy at the other end and he has scored nine goals in 91 league appearances for Rennes and former club Dijon.

Aguerd averaged a goal attempt every 109 minutes last season, almost exactly the same as what the aerially strong Craig Dawson (111) managed.



“I think he is a great signing. First, because he is a left-footer but he is not just a left foot – he has a really sweet left foot. He has that technical ability that is quite rare and then he is just tall and quick and reads the game well.

“He is also a threat on set pieces as he has scored goals this season offensively. We know how good West Ham are at set pieces so he will be another weapon in that armour on top of all of the others they already have.” – French football journalist Julien Laurens

Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen to Liverpool, undisclosed)

The fresh-faced Sarah Solemani lookalike arrives at Anfield to give Trent Alexander-Arnold specialist back-up at right-back, something he hasn’t really had for some time given that occasional understudies James Milner and Joe Gomez have more commonly been used in central midfield and at centre-half respectively.

Still only 18 years old, Calvin Ramsay was snapped up by Liverpool after his breakthrough season at Aberdeen.

One goal and five assists arrived in 24 league appearances for the struggling Dons and it was the set-piece-taking Ramsay’s creativity that stood out.

The teenage right-back created an opportunity every 39 minutes in the Scottish Premiership in 2021/22, a figure not far short of what Alexander-Arnold (32) was delivering south of the border.

From the prolific chance creation to corner-taking, there are obvious parallels to be drawn with FPL’s most expensive defender.

“It must be surreal for Calvin right now, because Trent Alexander-Arnold is a big influence on him and the way he plays the game has been modelled on him. If you’re 17 years old and you come into a team and are immediately put on set-piece duties, then you must be good to elbow senior pros out of that equation. He is a serious weapon in that respect and that’s one of the reasons I’m confident he’ll do well at Liverpool.” –  Liam McLeod, BBC Scotland’s senior football commentator

Expect cup appearances and the occasional cameo off the bench at first as he beds in on Merseyside.

Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion to Tottenham Hotspur, £25m)
Budget FPL players Duffy and Bissouma 1

A semi-popular bench fodder option during his time at Brighton, Yves Bissouma will again be listed at £4.5m or £5.0m in 2021/22.

Just three goals and two assists have arrived during his four years on the south coast, with 27 yellow cards and one dismissal wiping out any points accrued from attacking returns.

Reliable appearance points have been his main selling point as a £4.5m asset but he’ll now be competing with Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp for two spots in the Spurs midfield, so it remains to be seen if he’s immediately installed as a first-choice pick by Antonio Conte as is expected.

Bissouma could still play a significant role in FPL, however. The Athletic, for instance, suggest that Bentancur could be unleashed more if and when Bissouma plays alongside him, with a deeper role not really suiting the former.

But of more interest to Fantasy managers will be how much more solid Bissouma makes the Spurs backline, which was already performing well under Conte with 13 clean sheets in 28 matches.

Yves Bissouma in 2021/22 (rank v other midfielders with 10+ appearances)
Clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs, per 90 mins)4.25 (4th)
Tackle success rate82.6% (2nd)

Only Albert Sambi Lokonga had a better tackle success rate than Bissouma, while Wilfred Ndidi was one of the three midfielders to improve on Bissouma’s frequency of CBIs.

Bissouma’s rate of CBIs is perhaps all the more impressive given that Brighton had the fourth-best possession rate in the division, so had less off-the-ball work to do.



Marc Roca (Bayern Munich to Leeds United, £10m)

The signing of Marc Roca from Bayern Munich could turn out to be quite the coup for Leeds United but even if the Spaniard does rediscover the form that saw him attract suitors while at Espanyol, he’s not going to be a big FPL asset.

A deep-lying midfielder described as a “Rodri-Busquets hybrid”, he’ll be used as a number six by Jesse Marsch either alongside Kalvin Phillips or instead of him if the England international moves on to pastures new.

Only three goals and four assists have arrived in 118 top-flight appearances in Spain and Germany, while there’ll be question marks over how quickly he can adapt to the physical demands of Leeds’ play having barely featured for Bayern Munich over the last two years.

Marquinhos (Sao Paolo to Arsenal, undisclosed)

A “player for the future” was how Arsenal’s technical director Edu described Marquinhos upon the teenager’s capture by the Gunners in June, so he’s unlikely to be troubling our FPL squads any time soon.

Preferring to operate on the right wing (where Bukayo Saka was typically stationed in the second half of 2021/22) but versatile enough to operate across the frontline, the 19-year-old attacker scored four goals and set up three others in 44 appearances for Sao Paulo in all competitions.

He’s been mostly peripheral under current head coach Rodrigo Ceni in Brazil, however, barely making the starting XI in 2022.

“He’s a Gabriel Martinelli, one for the future. They are not going to have to a pay a great deal for him.

“He announced himself late last year, about a year ago, he started in the Copa Libertadores away in Argentina against Racing, and he was magnificent. He reminded me a little bit of Douglas Costa, previously of Bayern Munich and Juventus. Squat little figure, left-footed, can play across the attacking line, looks very, very talented indeed.

“After that, he had some injuries, and the team wasn’t doing very well. Hernan Crespo, the former Chelsea player, lost his job at Sao Paulo, so he [Marquinhos] has since been a bit-part player for them.

“So Arsenal are buying this one, much more on promise, than reality. He is not a player that is going to solve Arsenal’s problems immediately, but for the long-term.” – Tim Vickery, South American football journalist

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Bochum to Southampton, £8.6m)

Ralph Hasenhuttl has solved his Kotchap problem with the capture of a young centre-back from Germany.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is a 20-year-old stopper who arrives from Bochum, where he made 66 appearances over the last four seasons. Only one of those campaigns was in the German top flight.

Saints defenders aren’t likely to be top of the shopping list given that they are near the bottom of our Season Ticker for the fixture difficulty in the opening month of 2021/22 and had the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League in the final 11 Gameweeks of the season.

Bella-Kotchap doesn’t seem likely to compensate with many goals at the other end, either, having scored just once in his career. An average of a shot every 213 minutes or so across his time at Bochum underscores that lack of threat.

Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United to Bournemouth, free)

Bournemouth have begun their round of summer recruitment with the capture of Ryan Fredericks, who was released by West Ham at the end of the season.

Predominantly a right-back, he’ll provide competition for Adam Smith as the Cherries make their return to the top flight. He’ll also be reunited with Scott Parker, who he played under previously at Fulham.

READ MORE: Bournemouth’s defence assessed ahead of FPL return in 2022/23

Fredericks registered only two goals and four assists across his four seasons with the Hammers, although game-time was increasingly hard to come by.

66 Comments
  Drumandbaines123
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Areola apparently on the verge of signing permanently for West Ham and if so looks like he could be taking over as first choice from Fabianski. Settled in last season playing cup competitions but now ready to step up. Could be a decent pick but maybe not straight away given the risk of him not starting and the first fixture. One to keep an eye on though? Especially if he comes in at 4.5m...

    Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Its a no from me

      Open Controls
    11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I like, but a bit of a risk as you say already. Currently thinking of going for Raya, but depends all on when we see the real prices

      Open Controls
    TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Nope flappy will remain no.1

      Open Controls
    RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I don't see him displacing Fabianski

      Open Controls
    mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Not straight away maybe but I can see him taking over, flappy was practically throwing it into his own net by the end of the season

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I will happily keep an eye on Areola.

      Open Controls
    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      It's going to be a half million punt that ETH had a positive impact on what are on paper good players. DDG at £5.0m?

      Open Controls
  SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    those Liverpool/City/Chelsea fixtures looking juicy - TAA Robbo Cancelo James Chilwell could all come flying out of the blocks, assuming all fit

    Anyone know what the deal is with Chelsea defence/signings so far? Will James have to play RCB more this season?

    I suppose the 'problem' with Liverpool is that a combination of Jota/Diaz/Nunez+TAA could be favourable over the much more expensive Salah-TAA-Robbo combo - wouldn't surprise me if both Nunez and Diaz turn out to be viable captaincy options at a nice price

    Open Controls
    Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Robertson will be cheaper than all of them. What are you talking about?

      Open Controls
      RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        He's talking about the combos. He's saying 2 of Jota, Diaz and Nunez will be cheaper than Robbo + Salah

        Open Controls
        Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Doesn't make sense to compare 2 players to 3. TAA Robbo will be cheaper than TAA and Jota/Diaz/Nunez. So the 3rd option would be to choose between Salah and one of those 3. Really no need to add the Defenders into this conversation when it's a Salah vs Diaz/Jota/Nunez one.

          Open Controls
          SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            it was basically a question of cheaper double-attack (with TAA) vs double-defence (with Salah)

            I was simply pondering whether something like Diaz-Nunez-TAA could be a better combination of Liverpool players than Salah-Robbo-TAA, with the extra money invested elsewhere

            Of course I could have asked if Diaz-Robbo-TAA could be a better combination of Liverpool players than Salah-Robbo-TAA, but I didn't (mainly because I think choosing between Nunez and Diaz will be difficult, and as a result I'd be more inclined to start with both, but that's a-whole-nother conversation)

            Open Controls
      SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I was originally going to write 'standard combo' rather than 'expensive combo' but went with expensive; will Salah-TAA-Robbo not be much more expensive than say Nunez / Jota-Diaz-TAA? assumed it would be...

        I've only posted here once (yesterday) since GW8 last season, maybe this kind of response is why - immediately questioning a potentially incorrect assumption on my part, rather than having any sort of nice/polite discussion

        Open Controls
    Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Will be more nailed out of Nunez, Diaz and Jota? I mean which 2 out of these?

      Open Controls
      RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I’d rank them as:

        Diaz
        Nunez
        Jota

        In terms of nailedness. The latter 2 also have the threat of Firmino.

        Open Controls
        SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          yeah same, and keep forgetting about Firmino

          Open Controls
          Lovren an elevator
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yep I think Firmino could be a real under radar differential, especially if his price drops a lot. What do you think he'll start at?
            I think with 5 subs, he'll come on every game to help klopp manage Jota/Diaz/Nunez's minutes. And if he's fit and on the pitch, I think he'll nick goals. I'm expecting Pool to be rampant this season, a bit like how they were the year they won, coming off the back of agonisingly missing out the year before

            Open Controls
            SADIO SANÉ
              • 6 Years
              27 mins ago

              I can't even remember what price he finished off last season as 😀 not too interested myself, but the 5 subs point is a pretty good one and something I keep forgetting about - Diaz and Nunez being hauled off for Jota and Firmino is probably going to happen pretty often...hmm

              Open Controls
    RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I think the Salah-Robbo combo will be about 2m more expensive. That 2m gets you someone who we already know is a viable captaincy option rather than someone who potentially could be though. Haaland would likely be my other big hitter so it would all feel a bit too risky for me to be relying on picking the right one of Haaland/Diaz/Nunez each week.

      Open Controls
      RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Possibly one for the 1st wildcard though!

        Open Controls
      SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        yeah that's true, and I guess nailedness is an issue with captaining those two - although wouldn't surprise if he goes Diaz-Nunez-Salah more often than not, maybe a bit harsh on Jota..

        Haaland is going to be pretty interesting, wonder if it's a given he will outscore Son/Kane early on, or if he will take a while to get going..(he does look amazing tbf) - wonder what his GW1 ownership will be compared to the Spurs two

        Open Controls
  Castiel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Hola! Dull admin question alert, any idea where you can see when your membership will expire/ renew here on FFS?

    Open Controls
    Darwin von Humboldt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Got to MY PROFILE, the EDIT PROFILE, and you should see it above the SAVE button at the bottom.

      Open Controls
      Darwin von Humboldt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        *then EDIT PROFILE

        Open Controls
  adstomko
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Set on this at the moment.
    I'm a little concerned about not owning an 11m+ midfielder/striker, but I think Diaz could get close to Salah's total. Thoughts?
    Pope
    Trent, Van Dijk, Chilwell, Trippier
    Diaz, Kulusevski, Saka, Neto
    C.Wilson, Watkins
    Henderson, Ait-Nouri, Wissa, Awoniyi

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I don't think Diaz is going to get close to Salah's total at all.

      Open Controls
    SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yeah feel you need at least x1 premium FW/MF

      Open Controls
    No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Assuming Salah doesn't have any major injuries, Diaz is getting nowhere near him.

      Open Controls
    Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      GW3 wildcard written all over it.

      Open Controls
  The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    No apology is owed to Neal Maupay, he is execrable.

    Open Controls
    Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I feel like on the contrary I deserve an apology from Neil Maupay

      Open Controls
  Jurgener Kop It
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I've been a red since 62 and I reckon the best 3 Liverpool players for being nailed on starters
    for the coming season will be:
    Konate VVD and Diaz.
    Since Afcon, the fight has gone out of Salah and you can see that in his stats prior and post Afcon.
    You would swear blind that they were different players. Salah will be a huge risk especially when
    he gets lifted to 13.5 to start with. The initial captaincy issue is a simple one - go with Son Kane
    or Kule.

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Is Konate likely first choice over Matip? Seems slightly harsh on Matip after his Stella season just gone

      Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      I’d argue Matip was more important than VVD for a lot of last season so find this hard to believe, though I’m no Pool so fan so you may well know more!

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed. No way Matip loses his spot

        Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Alisson says hi

      Open Controls
  7. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    "Sarah Solemani" look-a-like.
    I had to Google her, but I think you've nailed it

    Open Controls
  8. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    West Ham’s fixtures are underrated both short-term, and medium term (GW 1-8).

    The difficult games:
    City (H), Spurs (H), Chelsea (a)

    West Ham have a good recent scoring against City and Spurs. Chelsea fans (myself) would say West Ham is a bogey team for us at the Bridge.

    The good fixtures:
    NFO (a), BHA (H), AVL (a), NEW (H), EVE (a) - looking at the history, there are goals in these games, particularly West Ham. Also, a newly promoted team here too.

    Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, and Antonio could be gold, particularly as they’re flying under the radar. Clearly, and understandably, the City game has distorted our views. We all want a good gameweek score for GW 1, but West Ham could easily do well against City.

    Transfer Window:
    To be really confident I’d need to see a few good signings, and Rice to be kept. Wait and see on this front.

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I will definitely be covering the 7.5m striker price point so I can jump on Antonio at certain points in the season. As for Bowen, I think it ultimately depends on what price FPL sets for him - hopefully it is not outrageous

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        What do you consider outrageous? At 8/8.5 will be between him and Saka for me!

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I'm really hoping for 8m - I don't think I would pay anything above 8.5m

          Open Controls
          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            8m I think I go for him, getting concerned on Saka rotation so may opt for odegaard as Arsenal representative

            Open Controls
  9. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is anyone tempted by a 7.5m Arsenal-bound Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Tempted for sure, but Arsenal mids could be a cameo carousel. European football, a much deeper squad, Arteta being a disciple of Pep and really exploiting the 5 subs last time round as Neale's research showed... But the upside is big and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Raph gets pens too.

      Friendlies may tell us more.

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        The 5 subs rule is appealing here, as we know Raphina won't start every game, especially if Jesus signs too. But I can see him coming off the bench for a decent time, if he doesn't start, he can change a game and nick a goal for sure

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      He might be on Pens too if he goes

      Open Controls
    3. Lovren an elevator
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      100% not sure he'd only be 7.5 though?!

      Open Controls
      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        Raph was only 6.5 last season. I'd say he's only 7 this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Lovren an elevator
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          Well that would be a dream. I'm guessing Saka could be like 8? Jesus 9?
          I'd take Raph

          Open Controls
  10. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I think there's a good chance Trent outscores the likes of Haaland, Nunez, Ronaldo, Diaz.
    I think Salah and Kane/Son is a step too far though.
    Thoughts? Am I mad?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      you are not mad! I think he can outscore all of them bar Haaland (if he is fit for 30+ games)

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Well this is a big IF he stays fit. I guess he could be over his niggles, but I still think Haaland takes a little bit of time to settle in. All Peps signings do. I imagine next season he'll be the new Aguero. And talking of new Aguero, I think Alvarez could play alongside Haaland and also cover for inevitable knocks

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Imagine that goal machine player under Pep! When/If he gets injured you just transfer him out tho! That's part of why we have one FT each GW!

          Open Controls
          1. Lovren an elevator
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            Yeah ofcourse, I'm analysing more as a consistent performer/starter. Ofcourse you take him and just get rid when/if it all goes wrong. I actually think I need to start with him, incase he starts strong and then I can't afford him!

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              I'm thinking to start with him as a perma cap until he eventually gets injured/fixture swing.
              that being said - imo Trent could outscore him over the season for sure. Mostly based on injuries + Pep roulette.

              Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      I wonder how many of Trent’s assists in recent years have been to Manè? Guess it depends on how Salah, Jota, Dias and Nuno perform also.

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        My understanding was that Robbo was the one who linked up well with Mané. Trent linked up well with everyone. Might be wrong though. I think Nunez is good news for Trent and Robbo though

        Open Controls
  11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    playing around with LiveFPL's price predictions.
    this is the my latest draft (5-4-1) with a 'backup' striker for the Norwegian. Thoughts on this?

    Raya (4.0)
    Robertson Cancelo James Chilwell Cash
    Mount Maddison Saka Kulu (4.5)
    Haaland (Hwang)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Salah!

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I've pretty much made up my mind on gambling without him..
        My gut feeling at the end of last season was to get rid of him because of his poor form, but i didn't because i had more urgent fires to put out at the time.

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd sack off the backup striker tbh, I get why you'd want one but I think it's a waste - even if Haaland completely misses out you're probably only getting a 2-pointer; I'd rather try to get that money on the pitch if possible

      Open Controls
    3. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      The minute you want a premium mid you’ll wanna sell one of those defenders.

      Open Controls
  12. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Two defenders I think are being overlooked in favour of Cash are Tierney and Cucurella - if these two come in 0.5m cheaper than Cash, I'll be very tempted

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cucurella on the City roulette wheel and Tierney man made of glass

      Open Controls
  13. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone got some stats on Harrison since Marsch came in, is he a viable option? Could be great value as a final playing midfielder especially if he comes in at 5.5

    Open Controls

