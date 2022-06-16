76
Frisking the Fixtures June 16

Who has the worst fixtures at the start of the 2022/23 FPL season?

With the Premier League fixtures now released for 2022/23, we can begin assessing which teams we should invest in and which we should avoid.

Here, we take a look at those sides with less favourable schedules.

The primary focus in this article will be on a six-Gameweek lookahead but we will scrutinise the shorter and longer-term prospects where appropriate.

Our Season Ticker was updated almost immediately after the fixtures were released at 9am BST on Thursday, with the opening six Gameweeks sorted by difficulty below:

Subscribers to Fantasy Football Scout can use this helpful tool to pick out the best and worst runs of matches for each club, sort by rotation pairings, use their own customised difficulty ratings and more.

You can see a tutorial on the Season Ticker below:

WORST FIXTURES

BOURNEMOUTH

After their opening day clash at home to Aston Villa, Bournemouth face three of last season’s top five between Gameweeks 2 and 4.

The away trips look particularly daunting, as the Championship runners-up visit Manchester City and Liverpool, while the home tie against Arsenal in Gameweek 3 is hardly appetising either.

As a result, the Cherries sit rock bottom of our Season Ticker across the opening six rounds.

Fantasy investment in 29-goal striker Dominic Solanke and co may have to wait, then, although goalkeeper Mark Travers could potentially rack up some save points: the 23-year-old’s save percentage of 76.9% was the fourth-best in the Championship last term.

Scott Parker’s troops do at least have some respite from Gameweeks 6-13, however, with fellow new boys Nottingham Forest and Fulham to come as well as Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Brentford and Southampton.

CRYSTAL PALACE

There is unlikely to be much interest in Crystal Palace assets at the start of the season given their tough opening fixtures.

In the first four Gameweeks, they too face Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, while also doing battle with Aston Villa.

Matches against Brentford, Newcastle, Manchester United, Brighton and Chelsea follow, which unsurprisingly sees the Eagles drop to the bottom of our Season Ticker when extending the lookahead to Gameweek 9.

The only positive from the above schedule is that kinder fixtures follow, with successive clashes against promoted trio Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth between Gameweeks 16-18 a particular highlight.

FULHAM

What can we expect from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham's midfielders in FPL?

The case for Aleksandar Mitrovic took a hit with the release of 2022/23’s Premier League fixtures.

The Serbian, of course, returns to the top flight having hit a whopping 43 goals in 44 appearances throughout Fulham’s title-winning season, breaking all sorts of goalscoring records along the way.

Marco Silva’s side begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool, before they face five of last season’s top 10 between Gameweeks 2-7.

That includes matches against London trio Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, which all arrive before mid-September.

However, beyond Gameweek 7, the fixtures ease, with a swathe of blue on our Season Ticker prior to the World Cup break.

SOUTHAMPTON

FPL Gameweek 35 preview: Key player and team stats

Only Leeds United kept fewer clean sheets than Southampton in 2022 and shut-out opportunities may be thin on the ground in August.

In the opening month, they face Spurs, Leicester City, Man Utd and Chelsea, all of whom ranked in the top eight sides for goals scored in 2021/22.

Gameweek 2 might give the best insight into how Saints will play in a sustained period of favourable matches, but they won’t get one of those till later in the season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, meanwhile, finished 15th with their worst Premier League points tally (40) in three seasons last term.

WEST HAM UNITED

Bowen marks return with seventh FPL double-digit haul of 2021/22

West Ham United open their 2022/23 Premier League season at home to Man City.

The Hammers, of course, ended their home campaign last season with a 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola’s side, with Jarrod Bowen netting a brace of goals.

In truth, it’s only really the clash with the champions that should be off-putting in the first four Gameweeks. Nottingham Forest are an unknown quantity at this stage, with games against Brighton and Aston Villa to follow.

However, Gameweeks 5 and 6 look particularly tricky, with David Moyes’ side taking on rivals Spurs and Chelsea.

These fixtures will surely go a long way in tempering any interest in Bowen and Michail Antonio, but they might prove more useful between Gameweeks 7 and 11, which is when West Ham’s fixtures improve.

ALSO BE AWARE OF…

Doherty and Son star as Spurs hit five past Newcastle 5

Newcastle United’s (NFO | bha | MCI | wol | liv | CRY) initial start to the campaign is a favourable one, pitting Eddie Howe’s men against newly promoted Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

However, with those two games out of the way, the Magpies’ fixtures take a turn for the worse in Gameweek 3, as they host champions Man City and Crystal Palace between then and Gameweek 6, while the away matches are at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.

There is not much to like about Manchester United‘s (BHA | bre | LIV | sou | lei | ARS) opening set of matches, either, although it does at least give us time to assess Erik ten Hag’s impact before the fixtures turn in Gameweek 7.

  1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    That's put me off Mitrovic even more.

    Open Controls
    1. DelPiero10
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        There's too much value in the 6m+ defenders for me to even consider players like Mitrovic. These promoted sides are a million miles away from being legitimate options IMO.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 55 mins ago

          Exactly so. I'm going with 4x 6m+ defenders for that reason.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 53 mins ago

            Me too. Robbo, Cancelo, Perisic, Chilwell though instead of 2 each from Pool and City.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 51 mins ago

              Well I'm going with TAA, Robbo, Cancelo and Dias - no messing around!!

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 49 mins ago

                Indeed indeed good choices. Maybe Laporte over Dias. Seems more secure.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  6 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Only pencilled in Dias 'cos Camzy has Laporte cost 0.5m more. Will depend purely on price.

                  Open Controls
          2. DelPiero10
              6 hours, 39 mins ago

              I wouldn't rule out the possibility of starting with 5 premium defenders and a strong goalkeeper as well but that would probably require a couple of superb value picks in midfield which seems unlikely. It may well be possible if the best CB's are favorably priced though. These defenders/goalkeepers and midfielders like Maddison, Mount, Bowen, Saka, etc are the players I'm most interested in, pricing-wise. For me the premiums pick themselves and the fixtures have solidified my thoughts on them.

              Open Controls
              1. LangerznMash
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 56 mins ago

                This is what I did with my January wildcard to great effect.

                Open Controls
                1. DelPiero10
                    4 hours, 58 mins ago

                    Nice one. I just took a quick peek at your season history and yes, from gw22 on you had mostly amazing GWR's. It's just a shame there was a handful of stinkers in there too otherwise it would have been an epic run. I'm open to the possibility of splurging roughly half the initial squad budget on a monster defense and choosing just one premium attacker as a sort of perma-captain, allowing the best mid-priced midfielders to also be selected. I wouldn't necessarily trust Salah or Son, as good as they are, with a perma-captain but Haaland really opens things up. It's going to be an interesting season.

                    Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          7 hours ago

          If you could only pick one for the start of the season:

          1. Son
          2. Haaland

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 47 mins ago

            Haaland.

            Open Controls
          2. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 43 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
        3. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          7 hours ago

          If you could only start with one:

          1. Son
          2. Haaland

          Open Controls
          1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 56 mins ago

            2

            Open Controls
          2. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 46 mins ago

            still Haaland.

            Open Controls
          3. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 43 mins ago

            2

            Open Controls
        4. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          7 hours ago

          1. Who could be the best mid for upto 6 to 6.5m?

          2. Who could be the best forward for upto 6 to 6.5m?

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 59 mins ago

            I wish we knew

            Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 54 mins ago

            Mate we don't even have prices for anyone yet

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 42 mins ago

              key words 'could be'

              Open Controls
          3. LangerznMash
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            1 = a fully fit Leon Bailey playing OOP in a front 2.
            2 = Nketiah (if Arsenal don't sign Jesus) or Welbeck.

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 51 mins ago

              1. What system Villa will play?
              2. They'll sign Jesus

              Open Controls
              1. LangerznMash
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 47 mins ago

                4312 with Coutinho playing in the hole behind Watkins and Bailey.

                Open Controls
        5. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 55 mins ago

          https://mobile.twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1537448361057345538

          Arsenal have made a €35m bid (+ add ons) for Fabio Vieira from Porto, Spurs rumoured to be looking at him too

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 52 mins ago

            What position does he play

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 48 mins ago

              10 and 8

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 46 mins ago

                Hmm competition for Odegaard?

                Open Controls
                1. Inazuma X1
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Yeah and back up

                  Open Controls
          2. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 48 mins ago

            Porto are going to accept it

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 46 mins ago

              Hang on, I've just upped Odegaard. Don't do this!

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 4 Years
                6 hours, 43 mins ago

                Sorry Odegaard not nailed anymore with this signing

                Open Controls
            2. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 40 mins ago

              Has a €50m release clause, so I doubt it will be straightforward (especially if other clubs are looking too)

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                6 hours, 39 mins ago

                Think of the savings by selling off their old stock of Vieira shirts!

                Open Controls
        6. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 52 mins ago

          I'm a little disappointed with Newcastle's opening fixtures. I had Dubravka and Guimaraes in mind, but they'll have to wait now.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 51 mins ago

            Same good sir. Also Bowen and West Ham.

            Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 51 mins ago

            Same, was keen on Trippier or Guimaraes, still may contemplate them as there are some decent fixtures there but wouldn't want to need to rely on them each week

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 45 mins ago

              Oh yeh, Trippier too. They'll go on my shortlist.

              Open Controls
          3. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 49 mins ago

            Newcastle trying to sign Pope

            Open Controls
          4. Giggs Boson
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 38 mins ago

            Yeah I wanted Callum Wilson.

            But no problem, the fixtures pick up around 6-8, we can pick up a few Magpies then.

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 28 mins ago

              GW6 looks like a good early wildcard week with Newcastle being one of the main teams to go after then.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                6 hours, 26 mins ago

                I'll aim to save a 2FT for that move. I think it's important to save the WC for the WC.

                Open Controls
                1. Giggs Boson
                  • 10 Years
                  6 hours, 21 mins ago

                  We might get an extra one special for the WC.

                  Just got to wait to see what the rules will be. Expecting a few changes...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    6 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Yeah I'm expecting them to hand one out for free for post-qatar to appease the casual base. Whether they announce something like that ahead of time at launch... I'd like to think so.

                    Open Controls
        7. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 50 mins ago

          Doherty.

          1. Nailed?
          2. Price prediction?

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 48 mins ago

            Spurs were looking at Djed Spence last I remember so probably not nailed and 5.5-6m is likely.

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 44 mins ago

              They'll get Spence but I don't think he starts immediately does he?

              5.5-6m is steep

              Open Controls
            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 43 mins ago

              Agree. Emerson was clearly rubbish, but this Spence will be expected to push Doherty. There's always the worry that his form crashes again. I'd still be interested at 5.5m though.

              Open Controls
              1. Old Man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 hours, 39 mins ago

                Spence is going to be a player. He will take pitch time from Doherty .... maybe even his place eventually.

                Open Controls
        8. Azathoth
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 47 mins ago

          Any idea when FPL opens?

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 47 mins ago

            Soon hopefully. Wait for them to start teasing prices. You'll know its imminent then.

            Open Controls
          2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 45 mins ago

            I'm looking forward to any changes in the game.

            Open Controls
          3. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 42 mins ago

            Whenever the 21/22 season goes offline it shouldn't be much more than a few days away

            Open Controls
          4. Kloppage Time
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 41 mins ago

            It went live last year a week after the fixtures were announced if that helps.

            Open Controls
        9. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 45 mins ago

          Liverpool complete their last signing of their season. RB from Aberdeen. Calvin Ramsay.

          Open Controls
        10. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 22 mins ago

          You know how some things "just happen", yeah? I wanted to see how much a "guess and enter" team price would be, without choosing any particular players in my head except Salah, TAA and Haaland. (I'm unsure if anyone else thinks my prices are realistic). Of course it came out bang on 100m. If only the season could be so easy ......
          4.5
          8.0; 6.0; 5.5; 5.5; 4.5
          13.0; 9.0; 8.0; 6.0; 5.0
          12.0; 8.0; 5.0

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 19 mins ago

            You're missing a keeper there

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 17 mins ago

              LOL

              Open Controls
          2. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 17 mins ago

            4m too expensive lol.

            Open Controls
            1. Dthinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 1 min ago

              yah, but not too hard to fix...swap out the 8mil forward and midfield for a 6mil and 6.5mil respectively, and go for a 4mil defender instead of 4.5

              Open Controls
          3. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            I knew that I was drinking too much - lol!!!

            Open Controls
        11. Santi MMT
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 18 mins ago

          Cash or Digne at 5.5 will be popular picks with the fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 44 mins ago

            yeah Cash is someone I was thinking about before the fixtures. There are going to be loads of 6-8m defenders so going to have to make some sacrifices.

            Open Controls
          2. Soto Ayam
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 41 mins ago

            True dat. Digne picked up form towards the end of last season, but it's hard to forget his trap potential. However, that was during his Everton days.

            Open Controls
        12. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 18 mins ago

          Arsenal have reached full agreement with Porto for Fábio Vieira, here we go! Proposal has been accepted as reported before.

          Open Controls
        13. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          Djed Spence looks good!

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            Indeed he does.

            Open Controls
        14. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Watchlists updated, with Jimenez and Emerson Royal making the cut lol, God help us.

          Open Controls
          1. Ooh Ah Cantona
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 55 mins ago

            If looking at Wolves, probably swap Jimi for Fabio Silva on your watchlist this year

            Open Controls
        15. pundit of punts
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 41 mins ago

          Raya
          TAA - Cancelo - James - 4.5
          Salah - Diaz - Martinelli
          EBH - Watkins - Jimenez

          4 - 4.5 - 4.5 - 4

          This would probably be popular at the start I think.

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 31 mins ago

            Not worried about Spurs?

            Open Controls
        16. matzi11a
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          yikes, db upgrades always provide some "moments". you may notice a few wobbles.

          Open Controls
        17. jay01
          • 7 Years
          5 hours ago

          Who do you think the budget/mid price gems will be this year?

          Open Controls
        18. jay01
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Livefpl lets you pick an 11. Apologies for being that guy but rate my fantasy fantasy team? Lol

          Raya (4.0)
          TAA Cancelo Chilwell AitNouri (Mitchell)
          Salah Saka Kulu BJohnson (4.5)
          Haaland Hwang

          Open Controls
          1. jay01
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 53 mins ago

            Wolves and palace rotate well, hwang and BJ predicted at 5.5 and 6 respectively, but will be looking out for others

            Open Controls
        19. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Is there any way of seeing how many hits you took in previous seasons?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.