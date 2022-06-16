316
Fixtures June 16

Premier League 2022/23 fixture release: FPL reaction

316 Comments
Share

The fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been released this morning.

Manchester City begin their title defence with a tricky-looking trip to West Ham United, while Liverpool are at Fulham on the opening weekend.

The new campaign starts on Friday 5 August with Crystal Palace v Arsenal, a fixture the Eagles won 3-0 in the season just gone.

Tottenham Hotspur’s home game against Southampton is also among the most eye-catching match-ups of Gameweek 1.

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth face Newcastle United and Aston Villa respectively in their 2022/23 curtain-raisers.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

Our Season Ticker has been updated both on the sidebar and in our Premium Members Area, with all 20 Premier League clubs sorted by fixture difficulty in the first six Gameweeks in the graphic above.

The tickers are customisable, too. You can sort by difficulty, rotation pairings and ‘relative’ difficulty (something that factors in the strength of the team), while you can also remove clubs and Gameweeks from the outlook, add your own difficulty ratings, sort by home/away matches and filter by attack/defence.

BEST AND WORST FIXTURES: FIRST SIX GAMEWEEKS

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2022/23

City and Liverpool’s opening six-match runs are arguably the best in the division.

The reigning champions are the only Premier League team who avoid a ‘big six’ side in the first six Gameweeks, with home fixtures against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Forest in Gameweks 2, 4 and 5 standing out especially.

The Reds’ only encounter with one of the half-dozen ‘elite’ teams in the first seven Gameweeks is against far-from-convincing Manchester United in Gameweek 3.

GW1GW2GW3GW4GW5GW6
Man CityWest Ham (a)Bournemouth (h)Newcastle (a)Crystal Palace (h)Nottingham Forest (h)Aston Villa (a)
LiverpoolFulham (a)Crystal Palace (h)Man Utd (a)Bournemouth (h)Newcastle (h)Everton (a)

Arsenal avoid any other ‘big six’ club in the first five Gameweeks, with a trip to Old Trafford following.

Spurs have a mixed bag, with away matches at Chelsea and West Ham punctuating easier-on-paper tests against Saints, Forest and Fulham. Manchester City then await in Gameweek 7.

Chelsea similarly meet Spurs and the Hammers but also enjoy clashes with Leeds and Southampton.

United may be ones to avoid at first, with Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal up in the first six weeks.

GW1GW2GW3GW4GW5GW6
ChelseaEverton (a)Spurs (h)Leeds (a)Leicester (h)Southampton (a)West Ham (h)
SpursSouthampton (h)Chelsea (a)Wolves (h)Nottingham Forest (a)West Ham (a)Fulham (h)
ArsenalCrystal Palace (a)Leicester (h)Bournemouth (a)Fulham (h)Aston Villa (h)Man Utd (a)
Man UtdBrighton (h)Brentford (a)Liverpool (h)Southampton (a)Leicester (a)Arsenal (h)

It’s a bit of a baptism of fire for the newly promoted clubs, who are languishing at the wrong end of our newly updated Season Ticker.

Fulham and Bournemouth have it especially tough, each meeting three big-six sides in their opening half-dozen Gameweeks.

FIXTURES: INTERNATIONAL BREAKS, WORLD CUP INTERLUDE AND MORE

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL

Unlike in previous seasons, we’ll get a total of eight Gameweeks before our first international break in September.

That will be our one and only short hiatus before the Premier League pauses for over six weeks to accommodate the World Cup.

Gameweek 16 on the weekend of November 12/13 is the final one to take place before attention switches to Qatar, with FPL resuming on Boxing Day with Gameweek 17.

Back-to-back rounds then follow on December 31 and January 2 before another temporary break for the FA Cup third round.

The season ends on Sunday 28 May, with Brentford v Manchester City, Chelsea v Newcastle, Leeds v Spurs and Southampton v Liverpool among the final fixtures of 2022/23.

We’ll be taking a more in-depth look at the teams with the best and worst fixture runs as the day goes on.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

316 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Does anyone know if haland is a PK taker ?

    City haven’t really nailed down a 100% spot kick taker with sterling, mahrez, kdb, gundo all sharing it in recent times so I wondered if you guys thought he’d be straight on them from season start ?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ooh nice shout - yes thinking about it I reckon he’ll be the designated taker

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      He scored 8 from 8 last season, including Norway games I think he's scored his last 11/12 in a row. Could certainly fix City's issues with them, was looking at it a while ago and think they've scored 18 of 24 in the last 2 seasons

      Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He is. I think its more than likely he takes them. We'll have to wait and see though.

      Open Controls
    4. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      difficult to see who would take them ahead of him when he's on the pitch.

      Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Can Diaz or Nunez play on the right wing?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      wide players can generally play on either wing, but clearly has a preference with the modern trend of cutting in rather than going outside for crosses.

      I'd expect Jota or Diaz can cover the right.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      In Salah's place, you mean??

      Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Likely Blank GW25 - Caused by EFL Cup Final (1 or 2 Blanks)
    Blank GW28 - Caused by FA Cup QFs (normally 4-6 Blanks)
    Double GW29
    Blank GW32 Caused by FA Cup SFs (normally 3 or 4 Blanks)
    Double GW34
    Double GW37

    These look likely to be the most popular chip strategies.

    Deading ending team into blank GW28, followed by WC29 and FH32, with TC and BB in DGWs 34 and 37.

    or

    Deading ending team in blank GW32, followed by WC GW33 with FH in blank GW29 and TC and BB in DGWs 34 and 37.

    Open Controls
  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    People planning out chip strategies and making shortlists already lol, classic

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      What up Spud in the mud

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Not a lot mate, you good?

        Open Controls
    2. DelPiero10
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      For once, Mitrovic will have less than 10% ownership in gw1.

      Open Controls
    4. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      When are FPL teams / prices out roughly is there any news on that would anyone know?

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        No one knows exactly but I wouldn't be surprised if they start teasing and dropping prices from as early as tomorrow

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Game opened 23rd of June last season, and 27th the season before Covid, so could be earlier than that given the fact that the PL kicks-off a week earlier this season, but FPL website not being down for close season maintenance yet makes me think it's going to be later this season.

        Open Controls
      3. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Cheers guys

        Open Controls
      4. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Think 1st price leak will be tomorrow. I think game opens 1 week from today.

        Open Controls
        1. KarlosTheJackal
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          58 mins ago

          Anyone know what time in the day the game goes live? Getting excited already, sad I know!

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            56 mins ago

            Roughly 4am I think. Worth setting an alarm

            Open Controls
            1. KarlosTheJackal
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Thanks Redro

              Open Controls
    5. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Bench Boost GW1 seems plausible now imo.
      We're not going to get any postponements unless it's due to cup match clashes.
      Tempted to have 15 regulars from the off.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        difficult this year.

        we're going to need some budget enablers based on all of the premiums, and it can be hard to know who they are from the off.

        Open Controls
    6. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Difficult to say until you see the prices. Tsimikas was a big help last year for the BB.

      I still think it's best when used at an opportune moment rather than planning around the DGWs anyway. I say that with no evidence whatsoever of course.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.