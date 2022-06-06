82
The Promoted June 6

What can we expect from Scott Parker’s Bournemouth in FPL?

82 Comments
Share

Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with this look at Bournemouth’s manager, Scott Parker.

We will assess his management style, preferred tactics, predilection for rotation and openness with the press ahead of the Cherries’ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) return, as well as looking at areas of his squad he might strengthen in.

We’ve asked Bournemouth supporters and Fantasy Football Scout users PaulRUK3 and FPLScofield for their input here, to provide a fan’s view.

An article on the Cherries’ attack will follow, while you can read up on a guide to their defenders here.

Everything you need to know about Fulham can be found via the links below:

READ MOREWhat to expect from Fulham manager Marco Silva in FPL
READ MOREFulham’s defence assessed ahead of FPL return in 2022/23
READ MORE: What can we expect from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham’s midfielders in FPL?

WHAT TACTICS DO BOURNEMOUTH PLAY UNDER PARKER?

What can we expect from Scott Parker's Bournemouth in FPL?

A 4-3-3 was by some distance Bournemouth’s most-used set-up in 2021/22, with that system sometimes resembling a 4-2-3-1 due to central midfielder Philip Billing‘s advanced role in support of lone striker Dominic Solanke.

“Generally we’ve gone with a 4-3-3 in attack.

“The midfield three is led by Philip Billing, who plays off the striker. The wingers get high up the pitch, with Ryan Christie being the provider on the right and Jaidon Anthony sometimes tucking in with more of a goal threat.

“The other two midfielders – Jefferson Lerma and Lewis Cook – are fairly defensive and will offer little to nothing in attacking FPL returns. The full-backs/wing-backs try to get forward but not to the extent of your Alexander-Arnolds or Cancelos.” – FPLScofield

As is true of a lot of managers, Parker will change approach during matches depending on the score.

Stopper Chris Mepham and defensive midfielder Ben Pearson would occasionally be thrown on if narrow leads were being defended, while a second striker – latterly Kieffer Moore – would be introduced if games were being chased.

Perhaps we might see more of the defensive 3-5-2/3-4-3 in the Premier League, as it was a system Parker turned to when managing Fulham in the top flight.

“Generally we didn’t have to change formation all year. We played three at the back in some games this year but that was rare. I suppose that could be the case more often in tougher Premier League games, though.

“Occasionally we’d switch in game when we were chasing. This would often mean someone like Kiefer Moore coming on up front with Solanke, so we’d play two up front.” – FPLScofield

WHAT STYLE OF FOOTBALL DOES PARKER FAVOUR?

Should we now be looking at Fulham's defence rather than teams playing it? 14

“Boring, boring Parker?”

The ‘mundane’ reputation has followed the Bournemouth head coach around ever since he first took charge of Fulham in 2019, with some cynics suggesting that his crab-like qualities as a player are now apparent in the teams he manages.

Cherries games would follow a similar pattern for much of the season: a frenetic, high-pressing, ball-hogging start would soon give way to a gradual retreat, with Parker apparently content to rest on narrow advantages or his young side seemingly losing confidence if they hadn’t pinched an early goal.

Ahmed Shooble wrote in the Athletic in May:

“As impressive as Bournemouth’s unbeaten start looks on paper, the majority of their wins were fought within fine margins, with the team occasionally riding their luck. Six games were won by a margin of one goal and only two were won by more than two goals. Four of those 15 games were draws while six of those matches also saw Bournemouth record an inferior expected goals (xG) total to their opponents. The only positive constant to come from this was Mark Travers’ sustained goalkeeping heroics to keep Bournemouth afloat in games they looked certain to spurn — helping the club to reach 19 clean sheets and concede just 39 goals.

“They were getting points on the board but some of the performances were much nervier than the five-point buffer they had opened up between themselves and the rest of the league suggested. Centre-back Chris Mepham and defensive midfielder Ben Pearson were often both called upon as defensive finishers to consolidate Bournemouth’s narrow leads, which saw the team drop into a deep-sitting five-man defence.

“Unsurprisingly, this caused opposition pressure to grow and resulted in some nail-biting finishes, leading some supporters to question why Parker refused to build on leads and when Bournemouth’s good fortunes would run dry.  

“Parker continued to toil in the fine margins, causing Bournemouth to drop to third in the table by the end of January and 10 points adrift of Fulham, who had already almost doubled their goal tally.

“It almost seemed like Bournemouth were trying too hard to score at times and were so deeply wedded to Parker’s drilled movements in the final third that they began to lose touch with their own attacking instincts. Throughout the season, Parker repeatedly referenced the importance of high-quality shooting opportunities — essentially taking shots in the box with a higher chance of resulting in a goal.”

There was a bit more tactical ingenuity and attacking ambition from Parker in the closing stages of 2021/22 (Solanke as a number 10 in the win over Coventry, for example) but in general, our Bournemouth correspondents are in agreement about the conservative nature of their manager.

“He loves passing football. Wouldn’t say it’s alikened to walking the ball into the net but he certainly likes pretty football. However, we may have to get more ugly this year in order to stay up.” – FPLScofield

“We’re possession based, primarily, but hard working out of possession. We’ll be hard to beat if not the most entertaining. Expect low-scoring matches.” – PaulRUK3 on Bournemouth’s playing style

During Parker’s last stint as a Premier League manager, there was a familiar tale.

If we take the liberty of ignoring a madcap first three Gameweeks in which Fulham struggled to get to grips with top-flight football and conceded on 10 occasions, the Cottagers actually didn’t do all too badly from a defensive perspective while struggling at the other end: from Gameweeks 4-38, they ranked eighth for fewest goals conceded (43) and 19th for most goals scored (24).

So, then, expect fewer goals at either end of the pitch than what we witnessed from the more gung-ho Eddie Howe incarnation of the Cherries.

We’ll delve into more of the underlying statistics from the 2021/22 Championship in our bespoke pieces on the Bournemouth defence and attack.

DOES PARKER LIKE A SETTLED SIDE OR WILL HE ROTATE?

Rotation: the scourge of the Fantasy manager.

The likes of Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter make life a nightmare for FPL bosses and team news writers alike and many of us long for a top flight full of Sean Dyches.

Parker was, happily, not really a Tuchel-esque tinkerer in 2021/22.

“He prefers a settled side. Tweaks more than rotates.” – PaulRUK3

“The Championship schedule can be pretty brutal at times so we were forced into some rotation last year, but that was mainly in midfield (not Philip Billing). Dominic Solanke started every league game. Jaidon Anthony started 38 of the 46 fixtures and cameoed in seven more, so only missed one match. Philip Billing started 37 of the 40 games he was available for (one of his benchings was after promotion was sealed) and the centre-backs were pretty much nailed when fit. Ryan Christie played a lot as well but sometimes missed out during a busy schedule: he was one of our few internationals, so was more tired after an international break”. – FPLScofield

HOW DOES PARKER HANDLE THE PRESS – AND WILL HE GIVE US HONEST TEAM NEWS?

“Scott Parker has never been a coach to serve up soundbites, nor the type to provide the leading line in newspapers.

“Instead, his responses have tended to follow the mandatory managerial speak. Erudite enough to offer enough but also, perhaps contradictory, detailing very little.” – Jacob Tanswell, Bournemouth journalist

An earnest character on paper, Parker has nevertheless tended to reserve his emotional best for dressing room team talks or post-promotion outpourings.

There was a slight change in his attitude towards the season’s end, however, as Parker gravitated towards an open approach we FPL managers want from all our Premier League bosses.

“As the season reached its defining crescendo, Parker became more upfront and bullish.

“His guard had been lowered and fleeting snapshots emerged as to why he continues to be described as “very impressive” behind the scenes when addressing his players. All of a sudden, there was an honesty and intensity that made those in the room or fans reading his quotes sit up and take notice.” – Jacob Tanswell

From this author’s own experience of Parker when it comes to team news, he’s generally been an honest sort who doesn’t hide too much information away.

WHERE MIGHT PARKER STRENGTHEN IN THE SUMMER AND WHICH PLAYERS ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING THEIR PLACE?

As mentioned in our article on Bournemouth’s defenders, the anticipated exits of a few second-string defenders and the return of a trio of loanees to their parent clubs means that reinforcements at the back are surely the priority for Parker this summer.

Goalkeeper Mark Travers doesn’t have much in the way of backup, either.

In truth, there probably won’t be too many positions that will remain unbolstered over the summer but Parker has recently said that the regulars who helped the Cherries to promotion “deserved their chance” in the top flight.

“Mainly defence. I expect another centre-back to arrive, possibly Nat Phillips following his loan spell from Liverpool this season. We could also do with a number 10-come-9 player and others who can play in flexible positions. 

“Mepham and Stacey will leave I think. I would expect Zemura, Anthony and Christie to be very much challenged for game-time from new signings. Possibly Travers, too, if a new goalie comes in, but I hope not.” – PaulRUK3

“Definitely need a centre-back as Phillips has gone back to Liverpool. Might need a right-back, too, as Stacey is fairly injury prone and so we had to play Mepham there occasionally.” – FPLScofield


Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 5 mins ago

    Good evening everybody, I managed to stay away for Four days 😀

    Open Controls
  2. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    I like the sound of Travers.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Sort of lost their way a bit after The Invisible Band but a solid first three albums, for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Why does it always rain on me? Quite marvellous.

        Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah he's on a watchlist for me, GB, I'm guessing there'll be someone else I will end up preferring in the £4.5m bracket but he's a shot-saving GK playing under a conservative manager and there's often at least one promoted goalie who ends up doing alright (Raya, Henderson, Etheridge etc)

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Same. There will be better, established PL defences with a 4.5 keeper.

        Open Controls
    3. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Why does it always rain on me?

      Open Controls
    4. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Hopefully Raya is 4.5. I like Samba too, mainly because I think Steve Cooper is excellent and Forest will have to rely on clean sheets that goals for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Raya is my first choice. Hopefully he will be 4.5 because his final points tally was low. But that's because he was injured for a long time. Points per match wise he was up with the FPL darling Ramsdale.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          5 hours ago

          Fernandez didn’t score loads, though. Probably contributed to their bad form but it’s not right if they put Raya at 5.0m. It just isn’t warranted.

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            Agree with you regarding Forest. Not going to hype them up, but I think under Cooper there'll be some FPL value for sure

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 42 mins ago

              Agree. The,most viable of the promoted clubs for me. Not a Brentford, but could be a source of bench material.

              Open Controls
              1. Ser Davos
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 36 mins ago

                I'm more interested in Cooper's back 6 far more than I was intrigued by Brentford (Toney the exception)

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Yeah, I mean in retrospect. I didn't consider Brentford apart from Toney early doors. I could cite first season back Shefield and Leeds Uniteds. I'm not expecting a repeat next season.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ser Davos
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 22 mins ago

                    I suppose that due to FPL being from an era of 4-4-2, when a side plays with 3-5-2 etc. it offers lots of scope for value and points.

                    eg Wolves and Sheff Utd's 3 atb systems offered lots of defensive entries (though Wolves' mids have always been underwhelming)

                    Sa/Henderson

                    WBs: Doherty, Jonny / Stevens, Baldock

                    CBs: Boly, Coady, Bennett, Saiss / Basham, Egan, O'Connell

                    WC: Lundstram - Sheff Utd had ***7!*** entries during 19-20

                    Open Controls
  3. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 34 mins ago

    Cucurella moving to city and at 5.5m would be excellent. Oh, for Bournemouth, Solanke will be good I think. Confidence striker. Started to look ok when Bournemouth were relegated in the prem a few years back. Parker is decent too. At 6.0m I imagine only Welbeck and a Forest striker will be competition.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yeah, Solanke is an interesting one. Not expecting fireworks but a nailed starter (I assume that will still be the case, Parker seems to be suggesting so) and takes penalties. The concern would be his manager's conservative mindset but then again we've just seen a penalty-taking Pukki hit 11 goals in a side that didn't create much, either. Could see a similar tally come the end of 2022/23.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yeah penalties is key. Parker wasn’t that bad with Fulham. Think he’s adaptable to what he has. Expect nothing major though, I think they’ll go straight down.

        Open Controls
  4. im1974
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    If Solanke is 5.5 could be an option but FPL will probably make him redundant at 6.0/6.5

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      He should be priced closer to a last season Watford striker than a Pukki. 5.5m would be bang on for me.

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      He was an absolute flop in the prem before. Championship might be his level.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yeah, him and Mitro both. Too good for the Championship, not good enough for the top flight.

        Open Controls
      2. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours ago

        Sometimes players improve though. I held off getting Bamford for ages two seasons ago based on this logic - I was sure he was just going through a lucky streak when actually he'd just gotten much better.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Bamford is a good example of how you can never be sure. Actually, he should be underpriced given his lack of games last season!

          Open Controls
        2. Monty the Magpie
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Do you rank anyone straight in up our neck of the woods yet?

          Think we'll answer for some absolute bargains this year, personally.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            Newcastle? Absolutely, but I suspect they'll get a bit of a price hike. Any 4.5 starting defender will be in my team, for example, and Bruno at 6m, but I fear they'll be more expensive than that.

            Open Controls
            1. Monty the Magpie
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              Yeah, I've clocked Bruno in at £6m myself. Long summer though.

              Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Mitrovic 6.5
      Solanke 6.0

      Anything else is a mistake I feel.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        I see Bournemouth and Fulham as next seasons Norwich and Watford. Just as it was worth having Dennis and Pukki for short phases, those two will have their moments. But I wouldn't start with them at those prices,. 5.5 would be fine as first bench; for 6m or more, you're looking to start them. I'd rather spend the equivalent on a defender or midfielder.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 58 mins ago

          Got to be careful not to compare so arbitrarily, but I see the comparison.

          Toney was 6.5. Pukki was 6.0. You aren’t getting any of them for 5.5 because quite frankly that’s ridiculous. I think they’re fine prices especially considering there aren’t loads of reliable striker options - anymore - Bamford, DCL, Jimenez, Wilson - all have had their injuries and are not guarantees. Plus, Richarlison should be a mid again, thank god.

          Open Controls
          1. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 55 mins ago

            I think Dennis, Ighalo and Bamford were all 5.5 (off the top of my head)

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 43 mins ago

              Dennis and Ighalo were 5.0

              Remember Capoue at 4.5 who started the 16-17 electric and on our benches?

              Open Controls
            2. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 39 mins ago

              Pricing has changed in the last few years. Dennis didn’t score 42 and 29 goals respectively in the championship. He was an unknown quantity.

              Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Two simple changes to FPL this year:

        replace bench boost with an "unlimited" chip. Think it's in UCL FF. Unlimited budget for 15 players, with 11 playing

        +

        Give forwards a real bargain bucket discount. Have Mitro at 5.5-6.0 max, Solanke should be 5.5. It's the only way to tempt people or you may as well go for an equivalent defender at 5.5-6.5 if Mitro is at 6.5

        Open Controls
  5. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Maloney at 5.0 during the 12-13 season. Pretty sure he was part of an FFS 5.0 midfield double act, but I can't recall the other cog... was it Mark Noble (Doosra) as new promoted Hammer's penalty taker?

    Open Controls
  6. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bargain bucket cheap strikers to keep an eye on:

    Worrall
    Johnson
    Keinan Davis

    Kieffer Moore

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Right you are. I'll be looking for a couple of benchies to accompany my premium forward.

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Davis will be decent I feel. Providing the signing happens, of course. Imagine 5.5 for him.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        If he's nailed at 5.5 I may play him as the only forward and load up on mids and defenders.

        Haaland the only forward to make me concerned with that setup

        Open Controls
        1. Monty the Magpie
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Plenty to match him in midfield.

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            That's what I'm pondering.

            Something along 2 of Salah/KDB/Son (Bruno/Sterling within reach) plus a Diaz

            Open Controls
        2. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Nah that’s really inflexible, and no need to be.

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            Yeah, that's true of course

            Davis could be come a cheap forward reasonably easy

            Pivot a premium mid to Haaland/Kane/Vardy a bit of surgery

            Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            I'm minded to go with a default 451 with the occasional 541, Haaland up top (transferable to Kañe/Ronaldo/Vardy if he disappoints). My two reserve forwards want to be players though. With the 5 subs, backup young forwards for midtable sides come into play now.

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Excellent point about 5 subs and possibly needing a better bench (just as we're getting beyond covid!)

              Open Controls
  7. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    The fixtures for the new PL season will be announced at 9am on Thursday 16th June & the first games will start weekend commencing 5th-8th August.

    @SpionKop

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      You'd assume the FPL will be back up not long after that date..

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Mad to think we waited on tenterhooks for the game to open 11-12. Think it was in and around the last week of July by the time it emerged

        Now it opens well before June has passed

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          It used to wait till after the Sky and Telegraph games had launched, and they didn't release any prices in advance.
          Now it's one of the first, and we know it's getting close when they start releasing prices.
          In 11/12 it opened on 20th July.
          12/13: 19 July
          13/14: 15 July
          14/15: 18 July
          15/16: 9 July
          16/17: 19 July (25 days before start of season)
          17/18: 12 July (30 days before)
          18/19: 5 July (36 days before)
          19/20: 27 June (43 days before)
          20/21: 15 August (28 days before)
          21/22: 23 June (51 days before)
          22/23: 14-22 June (45-53 days before)?
          Seems to get earlier each year!

          Open Controls
  8. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    I haven’t played this game fully in two years, so I’m itching to get started again. Fresh perspective and a happier life. Here’s the safe draft (the 4 main big hitters), and excuse the price guessing but I’m usually decent at predicting. I think it’s wise to get your head cleared on who you like before outside influences such as fixtures and pricing.

    Raya (4.5)

    TAA (8.0) Cancelo (7.5) Fofana (4.5)

    Salah (13.0) Kulu (8.5) Odegaard (6.5) Harrison (6.0) TBC (5.5)

    Haaland (12.0) Watkins (7.5)

    4.0 DEF (4.5) DEF (4.0) FWD (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      Decent template to start with..

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Looks good. Fofana and Harrison won't be template.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Cheers. Crazy to think Fofana was last summer from what I saw before I committed to not playing, and of course, the injury. He’s excellent. Harrison has been great under Marsch.

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            Harrison could be Bruno G, likewise the 5.5 if he’s priced that (doubt it) or a 4.0 playing defender is clear.

            Open Controls
      2. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yeah it’s the safe option. Salah > Diaz Kulu > Son the other big one but deffo the latter will be the minority.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Mine looks like this:
          Raya,, 4m
          City def, Chilwell, Matip, Spurs def, 4.5 (Guehi?)
          Son, Kulu, Diaz, Barnes, Rodri
          Haaland, 2xbenchies

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            You won’t stick with that, and trust me I love differential. I never start with Trent, and barely go Salah usually. Chilwell too risky I think, although I’ll have him on first WC I can imagine. Konate will be ahead of Matip I feel. Rodri is a no. Rest all lovely.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Oh I'll tweak it 100 times. I'm assuming Chilwell will be cheaper than James. Matip is provisional on him being a sure starter. I'll prolly take Laporte over Rodri if they're priced the same. My City defender is ideally Cancelo if he's not priced out. Bruno G could be my 4th/5th mid if affordable.

              Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Looks excellent

      A break always does a manager good in FPL. We become too swamped by info I think. Lateriser had a break and then stormed it the year after iirc

      Open Controls
  9. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    It's 3am here in Cambodia and I'm awaiting the imminent news of Boris' fate with baited breath.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      It's in. He's won but with a huge 148 votes against him. If he doesn't resign there'll be a year of civil war in the party. You love to see it.

      Open Controls
      1. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Love to see it for what reason? Do you want the Labour morons in govt or any Tory but Boris?

        Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Looks like he survived.

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Party time!

        Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Hope you're not suffering from insomnia

      Open Controls
  10. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Why are you in Cambodia? Job?

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Reply fail to andy

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Originally, but lived here since 2005 and am retired now. Settled due to wife running a successful business here.

        Open Controls
  11. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thinking to try and squeeze Diaz and Kulu in and just sit on them. Auxiliary type forwards for top 4 teams at 8.5-9.5 tend to be those players that break into the premium heavy hitter area....

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Right. They're nailed into my draft. I'd like 9 from the top 3 but even foregoing Salah, Mane, TAA, KDB, I can't squeeze 9 in (see my draft above).

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      They will be the most popular players imo. Will be hard to go without

      Open Controls
  12. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I might go Haaland permacaptain and forego Salah, Son, KDB till he gets injured or it seems like he's gonna be rotated.

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Not for me off the bat. Its Citeh so I expect Haaland will be part of Pep roulette, looking to go with nailed player for that sort of cash - Kane, Son, Salah, Kulu, Diaz(?) etc. Flick to Haaland if he is nailed and scoring.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours ago

        Kulu, Diaz won't be double digit or at least they shouldn't. They're both gonna be in my team.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Thinking the same but will go with Gelhart.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Lovely stuff

        Open Controls
  13. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Didn't realise until now from warning SSN Mane scored 16 goals. How many pens did Salah score?

    Open Controls
    1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      *watching

      Open Controls
  14. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    According to team news and ticks (Twitter account that was pretty good for team leaks last season), Man Utd, Spurs and West Ham all had representatives at the Austria v Denmark game tonight to watch Eriksen. Funnily enough was just thinking a few days ago that he could suit that West Ham team well

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      As a WH fan I would love him.
      Think Soucek regressed a little last season - an Eriksen & Rice midfield is legit good. That extra creativity would be super welcome. Then we have the depth to move him around other places...could sit in front of Rice & Soucek too - rely on wingers for goals.

      Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      With the 5 subs rule I think any team bar the top two would be mad not to try and get him.

      Open Controls
  15. noquarternt
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Already seeing some 'I'm going without Salah posts'... hard to believe how short people's memories are.

    On the other hand, when he leaves it'll be nice and refreshing for FPL.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.