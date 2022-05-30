28
The Promoted May 30

What can we expect from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham’s midfielders in FPL?

28 Comments
Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with a look at Fulham’s midfielders and forwards.

We have already assessed the Cottagers’ head coach Marco Silva and their defence, with focus now switching to the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic and the creative options immediately behind him.

WHAT IS FULHAM’S GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL?

Fulham were crowned 2021/22 Championship winners with the best attacking record in the division, having scored 106 goals in their 46 league fixtures.

In fact, the Cottagers’ were the first team to score more than 100 goals in the second tier since Kevin Keegan’s Manchester City in 2002.

There was an almost even split in terms of home and away goals scored, with 56/50 respectively.

PWDLFAGDPTS
Total462791010643+6390
Home2314455620+3646
Away2313555023+2744

Underlying stats-wise, Fulham were top for most of the attacking metrics, including shots, shots on target, big chances created and expected goals (xG), while only Swansea City enjoyed more possession.

ATTACKING STATS 2021/22
TotalRank v other Championship clubs
Goals1061st
Shots per game16.11st
Shots on target per game6.11st
Big chances created991st
xG96.31st
Possession60.8%2nd

However, the Cottagers’ biggest test under Marco Silva is yet to come, and questions remain about their ability to compete at the very highest level given that key attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has been sold to Liverpool.

The 19-year-old produced 10 goals and eight assists last season, and his departure leaves a big hole in the team.

2021/22: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

PlayerPositionAppsGoalsAssists
Jean Michael SeriMC26 (7)16
Tom CairneyMC16 (10)34
Harrison ReedMC32 (7)02
Nathaniel ChalobahMC11 (9)01
Josh OnomahMC/AMC8 (12)13
Tyler FrancoisMC1 (1)00
Harry WilsonRW40 (1)1019
Fabio CarvalhoAMC33 (3)108
Neeskens KebanoLW31 (9)96
Bobby De Cordova-ReidLW/AMC27 (14)87
Ivan CavaleiroLW5 (13)20
Domingos QuinaAMC1 (1)00
Aleksandar MitrovicST44437
Rodrigo MunizST2 (23)50

THE MIDFIELDERS

Harry Wilson had a season to remember under Marco Silva, scoring 10 goals and creating 19 more in 40 appearances, as he made the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

As a result, he was one of only five players to finish the campaign with double figures for both goals and assists

And his willingness to shoot, coupled with the threat he poses from set-pieces, could make him an appealing Fantasy option, certainly when the fixtures fall kindly.

The former Liverpool man led all Fulham players for chances created (102), big chances created (18), crosses (164) and xA (10.4) in 2021/22, while only Aleksandar Mitrovic could beat him for xG.

Although he spends most of his time hugging the right touchline, he often moves into central areas, much more so than Neeskens Kebano on the opposite flank.

Above: Neeskens Kebano (left) and Harry Wilson’s (right) touch heatmaps 2021/22, via Sofa Score

Wilson’s Premier League loan spell at Bournemouth yielded a modest seven goals in 31 games as the Cherries’ were relegated, but it does feel like the winger is in a better place to succeed this time around.

Fabio Carvalho, meanwhile, was one of the standout players of the season, but will leave Fulham this summer for Liverpool.

The Championship young player of the year nominee produced 10 goals and eight assists in 33 league starts, and was deployed as a no. 10 or advanced no. 8, often drifting into the left half-space to receive the ball.

Carvalho’s departure does leave a significant hole in the Cottagers’ attack, and how they respond will be key: do they attempt to sign a like-for-like replacement, or perhaps shift to a 4-3-3 formation, which you’d think would add a bit more defensive solidity to the team?

Kebano had his best season at Fulham, becoming a key part of their attack with nine goals and six assists, but could be the one to drop out if Silva recruits a new winger in the summer.

The idea behind Silva’s tactic is to get Mitrovic, Wilson and Kebano on the ball as often as possible, players who make things happen in the final third, so there seems little reason to look beyond that trio for our Fantasy teams, at least initially.

For example, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney and Nathaniel Chalobah are often the deepest midfielders in Silva’s 4-2-3-1 formation, pulling the strings from number six roles. Jean Michael Seri, meanwhile, has been released, with media reports suggesting that they are also ready to listen to offers for Anthony Knockaert, Josh Onomah and Ivan Cavaleiro, all of whom have seen limited game time.

THE FORWARDS

Aleksandar Mitrovic hit a whopping 43 goals in 44 appearances throughout the title-winning season, breaking all sorts of goalscoring records along the way.

As a result, he was named Championship Player of the Season.

MITROVIC IN NUMBERS 2021/22
Total
Goals scored43
Goals scored from open-play31
Goals scored from headers12
Penalties scored6

Mitrovic also produced seven assists in 2021/22 – the most he has managed in a single season during his senior career. That is in part because of Silva’s tactics, with the Serb often taking up deeper positions and dropping into midfield to help with the team’s build-up play.

Above: Aleksandar Mitrovic’s touch heatmap 2021/22, via Sofa Score

Despite some impressive numbers, you do get those players who are too good for the Championship and not good enough for the Premier League, but does that apply to Mitrovic?

His most recent Premier League experience, in 2020/21, was underwhelming, as he scored only three goals, making just 13 starts as he fell out of favour with Scott Parker. That season, he actually scored more for Serbia (seven), helping them to qualify for the World Cup.

The 2018/19 campaign, however, was better, as he hit the ground running with four goals in his first five league games, ending it with a respectable 11 in 37 appearances.

MITROVIC’S CHAMPIONSHIP V PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD
DivisionAppearancesGoalsAssistsMinutes per goal
Championship1258516116
Premier League1042410286

Fulham may struggle for chances in the top flight but what they do create will go through Mitrovic, who is the focal point of most of their attacks.

So, you would think success in that respect will come down to whether or not his team-mates can deliver those crosses and through balls into the box he so often thrives off.

“Of course, if you ask me right now if next season we will have 70 per cent of possession every single match, I’ll answer to you directly: no. It’s up to me and my staff to create the conditions to get the best from our players. Mitrovic is a very good player. If you ask me if he can play Premier League — he already did it. He already scored goals there as well. It’s up to us to keep working with him, to keep improving, because he has many things to keep improving. Playing in a different way, as well, because we will not be so dominant for sure in certain games and of course, we have to find different ways to take the best from him and from the others.” – Marco Silva

Backup for Mitrovic arrives via Rodrigo Muniz, who should at least see some minutes providing another forward doesn’t arrive, and might be of interest for those planning to start with just one forward alongside two cheaper options on the bench.

28 Comments
  1. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    2 pointers, dissapointment, rage transfers out.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Perfect synopsis. i would only add ‘bitter’ in front of disappointment.

      Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    Depends who they sign to replace Carvalho

    Open Controls
  3. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Mitro was such a troll last time. I know I will be tempted but it wont go well.

    Open Controls
  4. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Note to self: avoid newcomers (promoted teams + signings from other leagues) for GW1, whoever they may be. If they show signs of clicking in the league, only then bring them in.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Good note.
      Real life - some no name scores big gw1 and masses buying him in afraid of instant price increase and missing out on next great gem for it to turn out to be massive flop which needs selling few weeks later.
      Example - Steve Mounie.

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        For each Mounie there's another Dennis and Ighalo. So you really need to be careful and make a good decision.

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      And don't get Mitrovic.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Oh there will be few takers.
        I guesstimate his ownership GW1 to be around 15% - 20%.

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            Good, I love to see other managers inflict wounds upon themselves 😎

            Open Controls
        2. KujaliaFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          Mitrohimovic will be the first name on my teamsheet.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 53 mins ago

            Clearly not too bothered about rank then.

            Open Controls
          2. NorCal Villan
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              Let the bad decisions flow through you!

              Open Controls
        3. jacob1989
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            So you are saying we shouldn't get haaland either?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Yes he is. For me Haaland is a question mark. I can't rule him out yet. If he braces gw 1 or gets one goal and assist, his price could be .2 million higher come gw2. And I really don't like the idea of not having him in that case.

              Open Controls
          • Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            I agree. But I still fear that I will end up with one of those players 🙁 Money is always tight and that last .5 million may be hard to find. Finding the right 4.5 gk may be difficult, but early in the season money is always tight. Dubravka is likely going to be 5.0 and depending on fixtures he is one to consider.

            Open Controls
        4. Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          The question is, is there something different about Fulham now that makes Mitrovic a better fpl option this time?

          Even if they were, they will be a different team again when the season starts

          Open Controls
          1. bombonera
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              Parker vs Silva.
              Parker played extremely negative, slow build-up, low-risk possession based football (it was like this in both Prem and Champ)
              Silva had a more open, direct attacking style this season. Whether we are able to maintain that going into the Prem will depend on the quality of attacking signings to provide Mitro with effective service, and any change in tactics Silva may implement

              Open Controls
            • diesel001
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Subject to the usual things like long-term injuries and Fulham signing someone to take his place, if Mitrovic is priced at £6.5m or less then I would be interested in him as a set and forget.

              His goal scoring in the Championship would suggest he is basically as good as Toney and, like Toney, he also has penalties.

              Forwards, based on the current rules and pricing, are crap in FPL. He is the type of cheap, never bench, never captain, forward you can just leave in your team.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                Are they really worth starting over 5.0 defenders?

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Toney got 4.2 ppm and Tierney, Gabriel, Reguilon and Doherty at least matched him for example. Clean sheets are also little easier to predict than goals and assists.

                  Open Controls
                2. diesel001
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  The issue is you have to have at least one forward. Perhaps Gelhardt will be 5.0m and start every game. But at the moment I can't see it. So I can get Mitro for half the price of Kane, Ronaldo, Haaland, but without a significant drop in points comparative to their respective prices. That also lets me put the excess into Son and Salah and the defence.

                  Open Controls
              2. Mario Balofail
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                Forward like Mitrovic needs constant quality service. I see him as Lukaku-esque forward who is able to score but needs a massive support.
                And I can't see Fulham with such a service since they will need to "take care" of defending and not ending with most goals conceded.
                Just my opinion(got Mitro every season he played in PL for Fulham and if I am correct for Newcastle)...

                Open Controls
              3. cravencottage
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                Except he will never be set and forget regardless of price. he was a huge disappointment last time and lost his starting job fo quite awhile.

                Open Controls
            • Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              Supposing we can have starting Gelhardt at 5.0 why would anyone bother to have Mitrovic? He wasn't even nailed last time in PL. I think I'll rather have two starting 4.5 defenders and play 4-4-2 (and/or 5-4-1 hybrid) than have Mitro.

              Open Controls
          2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            Mitros on fire

            Open Controls
            1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Is that the local kebab shop?

              Open Controls
          3. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            57 mins ago

            I must be the only person considering Wilson over Mitrovic if I was to go near Fulham assets. Granted he'd take up a valuable MID spot and it greatly depends on how they replace Carvalho so I likely won't go there, but I think I'd sooner go with him when he'll be cheaper and has performed well in the PL before, being an excellent setpiece taker.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.