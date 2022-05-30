What can we expect from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham’s midfielders in FPL?

Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with a look at Fulham’s midfielders and forwards.

We have already assessed the Cottagers’ head coach Marco Silva and their defence, with focus now switching to the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic and the creative options immediately behind him.

WHAT IS FULHAM’S GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL?

Fulham were crowned 2021/22 Championship winners with the best attacking record in the division, having scored 106 goals in their 46 league fixtures.

In fact, the Cottagers’ were the first team to score more than 100 goals in the second tier since Kevin Keegan’s Manchester City in 2002.

There was an almost even split in terms of home and away goals scored, with 56/50 respectively.

P W D L F A GD PTS Total 46 27 9 10 106 43 +63 90 Home 23 14 4 5 56 20 +36 46 Away 23 13 5 5 50 23 +27 44

Underlying stats-wise, Fulham were top for most of the attacking metrics, including shots, shots on target, big chances created and expected goals (xG), while only Swansea City enjoyed more possession.

ATTACKING STATS 2021/22

Total Rank v other Championship clubs Goals 106 1st Shots per game 16.1 1st Shots on target per game 6.1 1st Big chances created 99 1st xG 96.3 1st Possession 60.8% 2nd

However, the Cottagers’ biggest test under Marco Silva is yet to come, and questions remain about their ability to compete at the very highest level given that key attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has been sold to Liverpool.

The 19-year-old produced 10 goals and eight assists last season, and his departure leaves a big hole in the team.

2021/22: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

Player Position Apps Goals Assists Jean Michael Seri MC 26 (7) 1 6 Tom Cairney MC 16 (10) 3 4 Harrison Reed MC 32 (7) 0 2 Nathaniel Chalobah MC 11 (9) 0 1 Josh Onomah MC/AMC 8 (12) 1 3 Tyler Francois MC 1 (1) 0 0 Harry Wilson RW 40 (1) 10 19 Fabio Carvalho AMC 33 (3) 10 8 Neeskens Kebano LW 31 (9) 9 6 Bobby De Cordova-Reid LW/AMC 27 (14) 8 7 Ivan Cavaleiro LW 5 (13) 2 0 Domingos Quina AMC 1 (1) 0 0 Aleksandar Mitrovic ST 44 43 7 Rodrigo Muniz ST 2 (23) 5 0

THE MIDFIELDERS

Harry Wilson had a season to remember under Marco Silva, scoring 10 goals and creating 19 more in 40 appearances, as he made the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

As a result, he was one of only five players to finish the campaign with double figures for both goals and assists

And his willingness to shoot, coupled with the threat he poses from set-pieces, could make him an appealing Fantasy option, certainly when the fixtures fall kindly.

The former Liverpool man led all Fulham players for chances created (102), big chances created (18), crosses (164) and xA (10.4) in 2021/22, while only Aleksandar Mitrovic could beat him for xG.

Although he spends most of his time hugging the right touchline, he often moves into central areas, much more so than Neeskens Kebano on the opposite flank.

Above: Neeskens Kebano (left) and Harry Wilson’s (right) touch heatmaps 2021/22, via Sofa Score

Wilson’s Premier League loan spell at Bournemouth yielded a modest seven goals in 31 games as the Cherries’ were relegated, but it does feel like the winger is in a better place to succeed this time around.

Fabio Carvalho, meanwhile, was one of the standout players of the season, but will leave Fulham this summer for Liverpool.

The Championship young player of the year nominee produced 10 goals and eight assists in 33 league starts, and was deployed as a no. 10 or advanced no. 8, often drifting into the left half-space to receive the ball.

Carvalho’s departure does leave a significant hole in the Cottagers’ attack, and how they respond will be key: do they attempt to sign a like-for-like replacement, or perhaps shift to a 4-3-3 formation, which you’d think would add a bit more defensive solidity to the team?

Kebano had his best season at Fulham, becoming a key part of their attack with nine goals and six assists, but could be the one to drop out if Silva recruits a new winger in the summer.

The idea behind Silva’s tactic is to get Mitrovic, Wilson and Kebano on the ball as often as possible, players who make things happen in the final third, so there seems little reason to look beyond that trio for our Fantasy teams, at least initially.

For example, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney and Nathaniel Chalobah are often the deepest midfielders in Silva’s 4-2-3-1 formation, pulling the strings from number six roles. Jean Michael Seri, meanwhile, has been released, with media reports suggesting that they are also ready to listen to offers for Anthony Knockaert, Josh Onomah and Ivan Cavaleiro, all of whom have seen limited game time.

THE FORWARDS

Aleksandar Mitrovic hit a whopping 43 goals in 44 appearances throughout the title-winning season, breaking all sorts of goalscoring records along the way.

As a result, he was named Championship Player of the Season.

MITROVIC IN NUMBERS 2021/22

Total Goals scored 43 Goals scored from open-play 31 Goals scored from headers 12 Penalties scored 6

Mitrovic also produced seven assists in 2021/22 – the most he has managed in a single season during his senior career. That is in part because of Silva’s tactics, with the Serb often taking up deeper positions and dropping into midfield to help with the team’s build-up play.

Above: Aleksandar Mitrovic’s touch heatmap 2021/22, via Sofa Score

Despite some impressive numbers, you do get those players who are too good for the Championship and not good enough for the Premier League, but does that apply to Mitrovic?

His most recent Premier League experience, in 2020/21, was underwhelming, as he scored only three goals, making just 13 starts as he fell out of favour with Scott Parker. That season, he actually scored more for Serbia (seven), helping them to qualify for the World Cup.

The 2018/19 campaign, however, was better, as he hit the ground running with four goals in his first five league games, ending it with a respectable 11 in 37 appearances.

MITROVIC’S CHAMPIONSHIP V PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD

Division Appearances Goals Assists Minutes per goal Championship 125 85 16 116 Premier League 104 24 10 286

Fulham may struggle for chances in the top flight but what they do create will go through Mitrovic, who is the focal point of most of their attacks.

So, you would think success in that respect will come down to whether or not his team-mates can deliver those crosses and through balls into the box he so often thrives off.

“Of course, if you ask me right now if next season we will have 70 per cent of possession every single match, I’ll answer to you directly: no. It’s up to me and my staff to create the conditions to get the best from our players. Mitrovic is a very good player. If you ask me if he can play Premier League — he already did it. He already scored goals there as well. It’s up to us to keep working with him, to keep improving, because he has many things to keep improving. Playing in a different way, as well, because we will not be so dominant for sure in certain games and of course, we have to find different ways to take the best from him and from the others.” – Marco Silva

Backup for Mitrovic arrives via Rodrigo Muniz, who should at least see some minutes providing another forward doesn’t arrive, and might be of interest for those planning to start with just one forward alongside two cheaper options on the bench.

