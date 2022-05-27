What to expect from Fulham manager Marco Silva in FPL

Fulham have made a swift return to the Premier League after claiming the Championship title in style.

The free-scoring Cottagers recorded 27 wins and racked up a whopping 106 goals, breaking a host of records along the way.

They join runners-up Bournemouth in the top-flight next season, with the third and final promotion place to be decided on Sunday, when Huddersfield Town take on Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at Wembley.

With this piece, we are launching our series of articles on The Promoted.

Our three-part look at Fulham will feature an in-depth examination of their defence and attack but we begin with a closer look at the man in the dugout, Marco Silva.

WHAT IS SILVA’S BACKGROUND?

After hanging up his playing boots in 2011, he was handed the reins at Estoril, promptly masterminding the team’s promotion into the Primeira Liga as second-tier champions. Competing with the likes of Porto, Benfica and Sporting was always going to be a big ask, but his second season was another overwhelming success, as Estoril confounded all expectations by finishing fifth and qualifying for Europe for the first time in the club’s history. The following season, Silva then managed to go one better, leading his team to fourth-place in the Primeira Liga.

Those achievements secured a move to Sporting, when he joined as their head coach in the summer of 2014. Silva spent only one season at the Portuguese giants but made an impact, with a third-place finish securing Champions League football, while they also won the Portuguese equivalent of the FA Cup, the Taca de Portugal, their first piece of silverware since 2008.

After a season with Olympiacos in Greece in which he won the Super League, finishing a massive 35 points clear at the top of the table in the process, Silva was once more on the move, this time to England.

Silva’s first job in the Premier League was a tricky one, with Hull City sitting rock-bottom after 20 matches when he was appointed. An upturn in results followed – including a long unbeaten run at home – but they were eventually relegated with one match to spare, with Silva opting to leave his position shortly after.

A few days later, Watford announced Silva as Walter Mazzarri’s replacement at Vicarage Road. And he hit the ground running again, with the Hornets losing just one of their opening eight Premier League matches – form which had them sitting fourth in the standings. However, Silva wasn’t at Watford for long, departing in January 2018, but left the club in a reasonably healthy position in the Premier League.

His time out of work was brief, with long-time admirers Everton hiring him ahead of the new campaign. Silva’s first season in charge at Goodison Park saw him lead the club to eighth place, narrowly missing out on European qualification, but they departed ways midway through the following campaign, with the Toffees struggling to recover from the departure of Idrissa Gueye and stuck in the bottom three.

A lengthy break from football followed, before Silva returned to take charge of Fulham in the summer of 2021 following their relegation from the Premier League. And he led the Cottagers straight back to the top flight at the first time of asking, with his free-scoring side netting 106 goals on their way to the Championship title.

MARCO SILVA – CAREER PERFORMANCE (LEAGUE ONLY)

Club Season Division Games Won Drawn Lost Points per match Fulham 21/22 Championship 46 27 9 10 1.96 Everton 19/20 Premier League 15 4 2 9 0.93 Everton 18/19 Premier League 38 15 9 14 1.42 Watford 17/18 Premier League 24 7 5 12 1.08 Hull City 16/17 Premier League 18 6 3 9 1.17 Olympiacos 15/16 Super League 1 30 28 1 1 2.83 Sporting CP 14/15 Liga Portugal 34 22 10 2 2.24 Estoril Praia 13/14 Liga Portugal 30 15 9 6 1.80 Estoril Praia 12/13 Liga Portugal 30 13 6 11 1.50 Estoril Praia 11/12 Liga Portugal 2 25 15 6 4 2.04

WHAT STYLE OF FOOTBALL DOES SILVA USE?

Marco Silva has primarily used a 4-2-3-1 formation at Fulham, favouring an attacking, possession-based style.

It resulted in a team that could dominate opponents – only Swansea City enjoyed more of the ball than Fulham in the Championship – but when needed, they were equally comfortable adopting a more direct approach.

“We want to start from the back, to build, and to have the right parts to attack as well. But in some moments, if you can reach the opposition box in three or four passes, why make 10 passes? I don’t need to make 10 if I have the chance to get there in four or five. We have to realise where the space is and to realise what the opposition is doing as well. And then we have to explore the spaces. If you can attack in 10 seconds, we don’t need to attack in one minute. It’s good for us that we have different ways to arrive (at the opposition box). Because it doesn’t give the opposition just one way to block us.” – Marco Silva

And that’s reassuring, because in the Premier League, Fulham will be pinned back for large periods and will be more reliant on their direct attributes, with the speed and ball carrying abilities of their wide players key.

However, their philosophy is unlikely to change.

“I will not change as a person, I will not change as a manager. Our philosophy will not change. If you ask me right now if we will have 70 per cent possession, I will tell you we will not. Of course, we have to prepare, we have to be creative, we have to be humble enough to understand what type of competition we will play. But our main idea, our philosophy, will not change.” – Marco Silva

As a team, Fulham are comfortable creating chances from a variety of different positions on the pitch, whether it be from out wide or centrally, which isn’t a huge surprise given that they were the first team to score more than 100 goals in the second tier since Kevin Keegan’s Manchester City in 2002.

As the league table and their goalscoring reflects, they were dominant in open play, but they were also ruthless from set-pieces too, netting 19 non-penalty set play goals in 2021/22, 14 more than they managed in the previous campaign under Scott Parker.

ATTACKING STATS 2021/22

Total Rank v other Championship clubs Goals 106 1st Shots per game 16.1 1st Shots in the box per game 9.4 1st xG 96.3 1st

Defensively, only Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest conceded fewer goals than Fulham’s 43, while they also allowed fewer shots per game than any other Championship side.

However, they may have issues dealing with opponents’ counter-pressing, especially the top Premier League teams, as they do sometimes lose the ball in dangerous areas inside their own half.

DEFENSIVE STATS 2021/22

Total Rank v other Championship clubs Goals conceded 43 3rd Clean sheets 17 6th= Shots conceded per game 8.8 1st xGC 44.0 1st

In terms of personnel, Aleksandar Mitrovic led the line and Silva’s tactics allowed the Serb to flourish, as he broke the division’s 46-game season goalscoring record, netting a whopping 43 in 44 appearances.

We’ll delve into Mitrovic’s numbers and role in greater detail in our follow-up article on Fulham’s attackers, but it’s safe to say he’ll be a popular target for Fantasy managers once the game relaunches.

Harry Wilson and Neeskens Kebano provided the width and were additional goal outlets down the flanks, scoring 10 and nine respectively, while the former also added 19 assists, a league-leading total.

Fabio Carvalho, meanwhile, performed as a number ten, but will now join up with Liverpool for pre-season. It leaves a big hole in the team and finding a player in his mould will not be easy. Depending on how they recruit, that could mean a possible shift in shape, which is something to monitor in the coming weeks and months.

Further back, a solid midfield screen was provided by Harrison Reed and Jean Michael Seri, although the latter has since been released, which poses another puzzle for Silva to solve ahead of Gameweek 1. Tom Cairney was an alternative option for Silva in midfield, starting 16 matches in the engine room.

The first-choice backline consisted of goalkeeper Marek Rodak, plus the on-loan Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson.

WHERE MIGHT SILVA STRENGTHEN IN THE SUMMER?

Fulham are currently in the process of reshaping their squad ahead of their top-flight return, with Jean Michael Seri, Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector all departing the club earlier this week.

There are also rumours suggesting Anthony Knockaert, Ivan Cavaleiro and Josh Onomah are not in Silva’s plans, so plenty of movement is expected in the transfer market.

And they will absolutely need to add quality this summer, with key players like Fabio Carvalho already needing replacing, which isn’t ideal.

According to media reports, priority positions are thought to include centre-half, central midfield, wingers and a right full-back.

Brentford’s success last season shows what can be achieved with the right additions, and Fulham will be hoping they can follow that path rather than that of Norwich City and Watford in 2022/23.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT