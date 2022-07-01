993
FPL July 1

FPL 2022/23 prices released: Live updates – Haaland’s price revealed

The long-awaited relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for 2022/23 looks to be drawing ever closer as the first batch of player prices were released on Friday.

Arsenal were first off the rank, with Manchester City, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion following in their wake. More teams may follow later, with the reveals coming every two hours so far.

We dissect the main FPL talking points below.

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland has entered FPL at probably the lowest price we could have expected, being listed as an £11.5m forward after his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

That’s the same price that was handed to Romelu Lukaku upon his transfer to Chelsea last summer and a full million short of what Cristiano Ronaldo was initially listed as after his move to Manchester United.

He’s not even the most expensive City asset, with Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) remaining unchanged after a barnstorming end to 2021/22 in which he delivered 21 attacking returns in 20 appearances.

There was no doubt that Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) was going to be handed a price rise after a 201-point campaign in which he started out at a now-unthinkable £6.0m. He actually finished last season at £7.2m after experiencing the highest start-to-finish climb of any FPL defender in the game.

There were eight other City players priced up by FPL Towers on Friday.

Bar De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling (£10.0m), who may be on his way out of the club if rumours are to be believed, there are no City midfielders who will cost you more than £8.0m.

The starting prices of Phil Foden (£8.0m), Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) haven’t changed, while Jack Grealish (£7.0m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m) have actually dropped one million pounds from last summer.

At the back, Kyle Walker comes in at an eye-catching £5.0m, although the possible arrival of Marc Cucurella and the England international’s advancing years are obvious downsides with the 32-year-old right-back, who made only 20 league starts in 2021/22.

We don’t yet have a price for Aymeric Laporte but Ruben Dias is listed at £6.0m and is a non-mover from last season.

READ MORE: Manchester City player and team stats

ARSENAL

There’s an expected rise for Bukayo Saka after his stellar 2021/22 campaign, with the winger’s starting price climbing from £6.5m to £8.0m.

Fellow attackers Eddie Nketiah (£7.0m), Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) have also unsurprisingly risen in price.

Aaron Ramsdale is no longer the £4.5m bargain he was last August, although has only been handed a modest increase to £5.0m.

There are some Arsenal assets who have escaped a price rise despite their value-for-money performances in the season just gone.

The stand-out name is Ben White, who holds steady at £4.5m despite a very decent campaign in which he banked 13 clean sheets.

Fellow defenders Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m), Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) are also frozen in price.

New signing Fabio Vieirasupplier of 20 attacking returns in 27 league appearances for Porto in 2021/22 – has been given a starting price of £6.0m on his FPL debut, meanwhile.

The signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City has yet to be officially rubber-stamped, so we await a price on the Brazilian.

READ MORE: Arsenal player and team stats

BRENTFORD

David Raya will be staking an early claim as many FPL managers’ set-and-forget goalkeeper after being priced up at £4.5m.

Raya boasted the joint-fourth-best points-per-match average (4.0) among first-choice shotstoppers last season, with his achievements perhaps going unnoticed thanks to a mid-season injury.

Brentford don’t meet one of last season’s top four until Gameweek 12, while Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool aren’t concerns until November onwards.

Ivan Toney is marginally up to £7.0m after finishing fifth for points among FPL forwards in 2021/22. A penalty-taking striker who didn’t get substituted once last season will have his admirers, especially with the aforementioned good early fixture run.

Brentford’s price reveals also gave us our first positional changes of the summer, with Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) now a forward and Sergi Canos (£5.0m) becoming a defender. Both reclassifications came about thanks to Thomas Frank’s use of a 3-5-2 for much of the season (Mbeumo up front, Canos at wing-back) but the Brentford boss chiefly used a 4-3-3 for the final 12 Gameweeks, with Mbeumo employed as a right-winger.

Elsewhere, defenders Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry and Ethan Pinnock join Raya in remaining at £4.5m. Jansson clocked up seven attacking returns last season, a tally only beaten by five FPL defenders – all of them more expensive attacking full/wing-backs like Cancelo.

Midfielders Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard and Yoane Wissa are handed £5.5m starting prices, with Wissa an interesting proposition if Frank continues with his 4-3-3 set-up. Wissa banked six attacking returns in the final nine Gameweeks of 2021/22, with the change in shape allowing him more starting opportunities.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

The price reveals for Brighton may not attract many headlines but there are handful of intriguing names and prices to pick out.

Marc Cucurella at £5.0m is worth monitoring if a reported move to Manchester City materialises: like Walker, he’d be £2.0m cheaper than Cancelo. Cucurella was a bonus-collecting machine in 2021/22, with only four defenders racking up more bonus points than his 21 across the campaign.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez remains at £4.5m while centre-half Lewis Dunk drops to the same rung, his lowest starting price since 2019/20. Dunk found the back of the net just once last season but had delivered a combined 11 attacking returns across his previous two campaigns.

While there might not be many takers in the injury-prone Danny Welbeck and the profligate Neal Maupay at £6.5m, the listing of fellow forward Deniz Undav at £5.5m is something to keep an eye on during pre-season. The German striker was the leading goalscorer in the Belgian top tier in 2021/22, hitting 25 goals in 33 appearances. Whilst there has to be a healthy does of scepticism about the standard of opposition he faced, Albion’s recruitment has been pretty good for the past few years (Mac Allister, Cucurella, Caicedo, Mwepu etc) and he’s one for the watchlist.

Pascal Gross (£5.5m), Leandro Trossard (£6.5m), Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m), Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) round off the Brighton player price reveals, with Trossard sadly but entirely expectedly not the subject of a positional reclassification despite his late-season stint as a free-scoring wing-back.

  1. SADIO SANÉ
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    the third best thing on this site was the fixture ticker and it's just been made worse 🙁

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      What happened to it ?

      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Can't delete gameweeks out of it, not sure if that's been made a solely premium feature

      2. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Can no longer change the number of GWs you view at one time.
        Can't rate by difficulty of 'relative difficulty'.

        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Oh damn that was actually really useful you could even look the next 1 game week

          1. Brimble82
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            I think 5GWs is a good bearing to work off, but I'd often then cross-ref that against a longer 10-12 GW window.

            Not the end of the world tbf

    2. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yeah, I don't understand why you would reduce functionality.
      Seems counter intuitive.

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        It's still the same in the member's area, so assume they've now locked full functionality behind a paywall.

      2. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        To encourage more memberships probably.

      3. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Acknowledge you need to give reason why you pay rather than just peruse, but surely a better model is to develop better content for your paying members rather than to reduce the quality of experience for your non-paying members?

  2. stripeless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I'm wondering if the low prices have anything to do with the 5 subs rule coming in? I know that having 5 subs makes it more likely that a player will come on for a 1 pt cameo, but I wonder if they are trying to give us more options each week within our own teams without having to make a transfer?

    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'm not confident they will, but 5 subs would be a great mechanic to stretch the difference between the "all you money on the pitch" and a strong squad approach

  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Been about 10 players so far ‘underpriced’ according to ffs comments

    You can’t have them all and if everyone is Under priced then no one is underpriced I guess

    Either way should still be plenty of variety in teams

    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Totally agree. Template was too strong last season

    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      My issue is with strikers generally not really being viable over other positions. There's a huge gap in value. I hope there's a change in the scoring, because there doesn't seem to be one in the pricing.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        I agree, I think they should have left the likes of Toney at 6.5

        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah most likely a 4.5 fwd 3rd bench for me. Jesus could be good. KdB being more than Haaland is interesting, don't anticipate Kane being more than Son now.

    3. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Undervaluing makes it easy to have multiple premiums though so less variety.
      No more 'Salah or Haaland' type dilemmas because it should be easy to get them both now so everyone will.

      1. Alexis Nonsense
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think it will be enough variety, cause Haaland won't play all games, Son/Kdb/Kane etc. could easily be a better options as premiums...

  4. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Haaland ownership going to be 90% at only £11.5.
    Grealish @ £7.0 seems crazy low too as he will play a bigger role with Jesus and Sterling going.

    Why would anyone look at players from bottom half teams when you can get 'big 6' players so cheap??
    Arsenal GK + Def for just £9.5 is nailed on template with their opening fixtures.

    I think everyone will end up with a full 15 man squad (no fodder) to rotate based on fixtures.

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      It won’t be 90% it will be around 50-60 at most

      1. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Pretty much all the teams posted on here have Haaland and the casuals will be all over him simply because he is the main striker in the team that scores the most goals.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      I've got a Starting Lineup of 11 from the Top 5, but I do need a bench from the lower orders.

      1. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        I probably will have too. I was initially going to have Harrison and a 4.5 GK as budget enablers but that won't be necessary with all these undervalued players.
        I was already considering Grealish and Martinelli and they are now a million cheaper than I expected,

    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Grealish was much better as a big fish in a small pond. Now he's just one of many really good players at Man City. He needs to start scoring more regularly for me to contemplate him.

  5. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Completely missed Sanchez being 4.5, that’s my gk sorted unless I have some left over budget

    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      probably be able to afford Alisson and Ederson as rotating keepers at this rate.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      There will be quite a clutch of decent 4.5s. making rotation feasible. I'm thinking Raya, Sanchez, Henderson and Johnstone at least.

    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Newly promoted keepers 4.0m each.
      Chilwell and James 5.5m
      Jesus 10.0m
      Wilson 8.0m
      Bamford 7.5m
      Nunez 11.0m

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        where is this from?

        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          50 mins ago

          My salt shaker.

          It's just me making a point about how ludicrous striker prices compare. Chilwell and James will likely outscore all those strikers, and you watch how many millions will separate them when their prices are released. Ludicrous really.

          Anyway, enough shouting at clouds. I'm going to hit the shower and go to the pub...

    4. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Taxes, death and a widespread ownership of a 4.5 Brighton goalkeeper every pre-season

  6. Mings the Merciless
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I understand the comments about underpricing of players, but I also remember the same last season when Shaw and Digne’s prices came in. That didn’t work out so well for any of us…

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Eugh - Shaw (shudders)

      1. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        THIS

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          Alright, I did start with Shaw and Maguire last time, but this time on;y sure-fire dead certs!

          1. Mings the Merciless
            • 3 Years
            45 mins ago

          2. Brimble82
            • 3 Years
            45 mins ago

            I can't complain, my GW1 score was triple figure - but Shaw's 1ptr in my backline blocked 2x 6pt defenders coming off my bench!

            I WC'd him out in GW5!

          3. Mings the Merciless
            • 3 Years
            45 mins ago

            🙂 I’ll do the same. We can’t fail

      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        He should in theory be 4.5 this season!

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 3 Years
          44 mins ago

          Just looked... 46 pts!
          £4.5m could be generous!

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Agree, and when Werner was essential and 45% owned at the start of the season before

      People even saying toney is a season keeper at 7m when he nicknamed ‘2ney’ for most of the season on here, short memories indeed

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Always a legend after that hat trick away at Norwich!

    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      yeah also remember Pulisic a couple of years ago came in at 8 i think and there was a mini meltdown because he was so cheap, then they changed it to 8.5 saying 8 was a typo, then he ended up being a useless pick anyway lol

      1. Darwin von Humboldt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Is "useless pick" a typo? 😀

        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          don't think so 🙂

          "useless"

          adjective

          not fulfilling or not expected to achieve the intended purpose or desired outcome.

          1. SuperHooper
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Think you need to read Darwins's reply again

        2. SuperHooper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

    4. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Remember the team that was winning GW1 had treble captained Shaw (must have been a multiple account or something dodgy) lol.

  7. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    It is believed that Salah signed the three year contract once FPL released the City squad prices and he was satisfied that he would be the most valuable player in the game.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I thought the timing was significant.

  8. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Haaland at 11.5 makes the game a 14 man game then

    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cancelo at 7 makes it 13

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good point, missed him!

  9. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Mahrez at 8m could be an explosive pick if you time it right

    1. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      This is how I will be starting however I think Haaland and Jesus will be a very popular front two.

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        reply fail... should be replying to message below.

  10. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    5-4-1 with Haaland then isn't it.

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Unless there's an equivalent of Antonio from last year.

    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Unless there’s some surprises in store with a cheap forward (thinking vardy) then it will be looking that way for me

    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Looks like that's how I'm starting

    4. Yome
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      4-5-1 for me

    5. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      undervalued premium GK
      TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Chilwell, James
      2 x premium mids, Grealish, Martinelli
      Haaland
      (4.0 and 3 x undervalued 4.5s)

      1. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        This looks lovely, but would it not come in hot?
        I factor that you only have approx £20m for your 2x Premium MIDs - who are you thinking in those slots?

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          The maths is out here. I'd say the nearest you can do is in this vicinity:

          Ramsdale 5.0 4m
          TAA Robbo Cancelo 7.0 James 6.5 Chilwell 6.0
          Salah Grealish 7.0 Martinelli 6.0 5.5m 4.5
          Haaland (4.5m) 4.5

          Might extra 1m if Chelsea cheaper

    6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Actually looking at 3/4/3

      Jesus Haaland Kane

  11. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Can anyone remember how much Aguero was when he first came to the Prem?

    1. Darwin von Humboldt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      11 of your finest millions.

  12. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    They revealed prices for 4 teams today, judging by the same pattern this will complete all 20 teams on 5th followed by game launch in 6th July

    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      That’s assuming they’re done today

    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Dunno last year they released some and then that evening it’s like someone working there thought sod it and just released the whole game lol

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        Yes it did seem like the person in charge last year just thought, “I can’t be arsed sending all these tweets out every couple of hours, so just have the game and go figure it out fir yourselves!”

        1. Santi MMT
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          And then got fired

  13. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    No FPL you won't temp me away from my premium back five with your tease undervalue players like Walker @ £5.0...

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Walker's honestly a massive trap

      Echoes of Christensen last season and Walker's never been value at 5.5-6m anyhow

  14. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Every striker except Haaland has been priced like they are now getting five points for a goal.

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      or clean a sheet point even

  15. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Don't really get what they meant by making defenders cheaper and lower tier forwards more expansive. Thought it would be the other way around.

    1. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      They must be changing the scoring system. Only way these prices make sense...

    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Waiting for all the prices to be revealed and optimizer to do his thing though. We'll see if optimal formation will change or not.

    3. Klaren
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Defenders are still not really that cheap given the higher number of premiums this season than recent times.

      Lower tier forwards being more expensive is probably to make the premium forwards more appealing in relation and create more variety in formations.

  16. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Who scores more here?

    A Salah & Wilson
    B Diaz & Haaland

    1. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      B

    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

    3. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      B - but you could probably get all four in your team if you wanted thanks to the low prices.

    4. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

    5. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Goodness me it’s been a while since I’ve answered a good ol A or B question, they will come flooding when the flock return on game launch

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Wait till C & D show up.

        1. Brimble82
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          It's when someone brings E that the party really starts!

      2. Darwin von Humboldt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        If you had to pick your favourite letter from the first two letters of the alphabet, which would it be?

        A) B
        B) A

        1. Brimble82
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          1.

          1. Darwin von Humboldt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            😀

  17. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Long time no see
    Hi

  18. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Andy thinks Saka (and maybe Jesus) are nailed on for every game, regardless of who else might come in during the Summer window. I'm hoping a lot of people get sucked into this 2020/21 thinking and overvalue the 'safety' of Saka's minutes, especially.

    Arsenal fan, so I love the guy, but he's hardly prolific. Jesus can play on the right, and another attacking signing could easily see Saka being the worst-value Arsenal first-teamer. He'll definitely get fewer minutes this season, but who knows, maybe he and the team improve enough to counterbalance this and more so as to match his 8.0 valuation.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      I was going to have NKetiah, but Jesus’ imminent arrival has tempered my enthusiasm somewhat for that now.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'm still tempted. He could still get enough goals to justify the price tag, and might even be a starter to begin the season. Lots of time, changes and prices to consider still though

    2. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      One of the few players I think Pep held back was Jesus. Agree with all you say about Saka. Martinelli might be a bargain.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'll be tempted to play around with both Martinelli and ESR in my team. They might both have enough minutes to contribute, or I can sell the one if they are not getting on the pitch enough.

    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      whoever has pens is the answer, nobody will own Saka if its Martinelli at 2m cheaper, but if Saka keeps them then he is worth 8m imo

    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Andy who?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        nOT ME

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Handy Andy. Hammers fan

    5. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Not sure who Andy is but it’s not the boldest of claims to suggest Saka’s nailed. He is Arsenal’s best player. That being said I still think your conclusion’s correct - I think there could be better value elsewhere in the Arsenal side (I’m not concerned about his minutes at all though).

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        You think Saka would be nailed if, for example, Raphinha came in to play RW? Sorry, but that's bonkers. The whole point of competition is to compete. A Raphinha-type signing wouldn't be backup.

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I think you’re either massively underestimating Saka or massively overestimating Arsenal if you think he spends any more time off the pitch than is absolutely necessary for him to rest and be full fit.

  19. Q
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hey peeps. So with some unexpected price reveals, especially for defenders, do we think a change in points scoring is coming?

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      hope so, its weighted too heavily for defenders atm, a cs is basically the same as a goal for forwards but for a much cheaper price

    2. Darwin von Humboldt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I doubt it, but hope there's a change or two.

    3. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      It feels like changes are afoot

    4. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't think so

      The only shock could be Son as a FWD with Mbuemo's reclassification

  20. Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Good to have 7 pages and counting here again

    1. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Agree - overdue.

  21. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    How much is Salah getting paid now?

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      200k. Same as Rashford.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I just read 350K p/w. A decent compromise from the 400K her asked for.

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Oh, this must be the new contract then I think.

          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Completely missed that he’d signed a new one

    2. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I read £350k pw
      https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/mohamed-salah-liverpool-star-signs-new-contract-worth-more-than-350-000-a-week-z7qhkxt6c

  22. SADIO SANÉ
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Probably deluding myself in ignoring the clear rotation threat with ESR, but if Martinelli is the Arsenal pen taker then 6.0 is a ridiculous price, just 1.5m more than Romeu and co 😀 Martinelli 6.0 > Haaland 11.5 😆

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could be Vieira if he's on the pitch

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        just now

        15/15 on transfermarkt so could be ... I said anything under 8m was a bargain for Martinelli the other day, that's going a bit too far maybe but genuinely thought he'd be 7.5 ish - kinda Chelsea winger type prices from last season

  23. Klaren
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    One factor to consider for the cheaper defender prices is the risk of increased early sub threat from the 5 sub rule.

    We can see quite a few 1 pointers from Cancelo, TAA, Robertson etc with an early 2nd half sub during congested fixtures now that managers have the luxury to rest half their team in comfortable wins.

