31
FPL June 30

‘Five substitutes’ rule: Which FPL players are at risk of being subbed?

31 Comments
Share

From the start of 2022/23, Premier League clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions per match.

We’re looking at how this rule will affect Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers next season and have already assessed what happened when five changes were previously – and briefly – allowed in 2019/20.

Now, we take a more focused look at the players from last season’s top five teams who look the likeliest to avoid a withdrawal and those who are most prone to being substituted.

In particular, we are hoping to find out more about defensive assets and their chances of making it to the magic 60-minute mark to bank clean sheet points.

For this article, we’ll look at how Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel and Mikel Arteta handled their substitutions in 2020/21.

READ MOREWhich FPL assets played the most minutes in 2021/22?

MANCHESTER CITY

  • As mentioned in our last piece, Pep Guardiola made the fewest substitutions per match (2.1) of any Premier League manager in 2021/22.
  • Kevin De Bruyne was the joint-most-substituted City player of last season, being withdrawn in nine of his 25 starts. Seven of those nine substitutions came after 70 minutes, with only two before 60 minutes. In seven of the nine times in which he was hooked, he had already delivered an attacking return.
  • City’s three first-choice orthodox full-backs Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko made 66 starts between them but were only substituted off on a combined two occasions, with Walker’s half-time withdrawal in Gameweek 3 the only full-back change prior to 60 minutes.
  • Changes at centre-half were more commonplace. Aymeric Laporte, the stopper who Guardiola shaped his central defensive partnerships around, was withdrawn on five occasions in energy preservation exercises. Not one of the five withdrawals came before the 60-minute mark but there were two close-run things in Gameweeks 34 and 36.
  • 46.4% of Riyad Mahrez‘s run-outs came off the bench, with only 10 of his 28 appearances lasting the course. Mahrez had one of the best points-per-start averages (6.9) in FPL last season but it was feast or famine with the Algerian, who registered nine one-pointers as a substitute.

LIVERPOOL

The Complete Guide to Pre-Season 2022/23


Pre-season friendly fixtures, results and form players
Transfers – all the ins and outs
Articles on every club
Promoted players assessed
All new signings appraised

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Will Pope save Jesus' shot on target in fear of blasphemy?

    Open Controls
  2. Red Red Robins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    If Son and KDB are same price, would you go KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      I would, yeh.

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        Really didnt think i would, but reading above and now Richarlson arriving could seriously cut into Sons minutes

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Son is one of the best players in the league, his minutes aren't going to drop that much. If anything it should help him avoid injuries from being flogged (Kane also).

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            23 mins ago

            Thats true, but also now that City have a no9 im thinking KDB assists go up

            Open Controls
            1. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              22 mins ago

              He will score fewer goals though

              Open Controls
              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                21 mins ago

                Thats a fair point

                Open Controls
                1. No Professionals
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  and he'll still be a minutes risk.

                  Open Controls
  3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    "Kevin De Bruyne was the joint-most-substituted City player of last season, being withdrawn in nine of his 25 starts. Seven of those nine substitutions came after 70 minutes, with only two before 60 minutes. In seven of the nine times in which *he* was hooked, *he* had already delivered an attacking return."

    Have you asked him what pronoun he prefers?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Thank goodness a new article is up, I'm not sure my brain could deal with thinking and accepting that anyone other than men can play sports at a professional level any longer.

      Open Controls
  4. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thanks Skonto, an important article. As well as looking back, we have to look forward. The pattern evolving as far as I can see is that clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs are adding key players to their squad, thus we can expect a lot of subbing and rotating of high priced-assets, but at the same time City are shedding theirs. I wonder if we'll see less Peptation and more Contation, Artation and Tuchtation. Will this make Foden a more viable asset than a similarly-priced Kulusevski, Mount or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Valuable article. Bookmark worthy.

      I'm surprised at how much Arteta rotated with such a thin squad and no Europe.

      Mount was the least rotated Chelsea asset, so I'd much rather him than Foden.

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Thanks, Andy, agree with you. As mentioned towards the end of the article, there's that condensed autumn schedule for Spurs/City/Liverpool/Chelsea between GW4-15 (also the three Europa League clubs but they'll probably mostly play the second string) which will only further boost the prospect of all five subs being taken up.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don't the UCL sides often rotate during the group stage?

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          A little bit more so than in the PL and certaintly more minute-management in general, as they had five subs at their disposal in that competition last season. Liverpool also had the luxury of qualifying two games early last season and rotated thereafter.

          Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's interesting. There's a few ways you can look at it so different managers will use the extra subs differently over the season.

      But overall we should see a lower mean for the gametime of players at big teams, might not effect the smaller teams as much who have less options.

      We will have to reassess the effect on player minutes as patterns emerge.

      But for the moment it's probably better to play it safe.

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      It's an interesting thought. I've already been thinking Grealish will have a good season especially with some of his direct competition leaving / possibly moving position. I'm actually now beginning to consider risking going for him early on if he looks like he's first choice at LW.

      Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I said the other week I had a feeling about Grealish to start this year and it isn't going away!

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mahrez and Foden seem way ahead in the pecking order.

        Also Grealish keeps getting pictured trashed on nights out, don't think Pep will appreciate that.
        Here's the latest:
        https://twitter.com/DrunkGreaIish/status/1539150147808120833?t=XTvsOLvOMA2tcixxIA4nyw&s=19

        I heard they're going to be playing Cole Palmer a lot more next season too, they really believe in him.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Oh god. What an idiot. I don't have twitter so didn't realise this was going on. I kind of had it in my head he would realise this is his big chance with Sterling gone and a push for the World Cup, but clearly not.

          Open Controls
  5. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Liverpool fan looking for terrible fpl name to use this year - suggestions please?

    So far only thought of “Sadio to see you go”

    Open Controls
    1. Critical Observer
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Some ideas:

      - ScalliesBJibbin'
      - TheQuadIsOn2023

      Open Controls
    2. DelPiero10
        19 mins ago

        Sadiós

        Open Controls
      • Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Darwinian Selection

        Open Controls
      • TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Still Bin Dippin

        Open Controls
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Broke with no Mane

        Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Thanks Neale, fantastic article. Great that you included context underneath. There are so many mitigating factors surrounding minutes; like injuries, fixture congestion, lack of competition etc... Just have been a nightmare to process it all.

      For Cancelo to get so many minutes from Pep during the most congested season in history is astounding. With such unusually high xMins for a City player, it makes him super valuable.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks, Giggs, glad you liked it 🙂 Cancelo really exceeded expectations on the minutes front last season, although Walker did spend quite a bit of time on the sidelines and Mendy was of course out of the equation early on. You'd think Cucurella would eat into Cancelo's minutes a bit in 2022/23 if he arrives.

        Open Controls
      2. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pep has been quoted saying Cancelo has unbelievable powers of recovery before too.

        "Of course he is playing really well [Cancelo]. Consistent. His physicality, he can recover really well and play three times a week. But still I have the feeling he can do better. Hopefully he is open to accept that and we can move forward." Nov 2021

        Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Finally the wait is over....
      Officially...

      One more day and from tomorrow....

      ....we can enjoy the finale of Stranger Things !!!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.