Which FPL assets played the most minutes in 2021/22?

While the Premier League Christmas schedule looks more forgiving in 2022/23, the Autumn calendar appears more congested.

Between Gameweeks 4 and 15, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will play Premier League and/or Champions League football twice a week, every week, except during the September international break.

Premier League managers will also be allowed to make five substitutions per game, two more than what we are used to seeing, which provides an added challenge for Fantasy bosses.

So, with rest and rotation perhaps biting harder and earlier in 2022/23, here we take a look at which players played the most minutes last season.

For only the third Premier League season ever, no outfield player managed to play every single minute of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, some came very close, as detailed below.

NameTeamMinutes
Matty CashAston Villa3378
Conor CoadyWolverhampton Wanderers3362
Pontus JanssonBrentford3321
Teemu PukkiNorwich City3258
Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur3236
Joao CanceloManchester City3227
Marc GuehiCrystal Palace3223
Moussa SissokoWatford3221
James Ward-ProwseSouthampton3215
Pierre-Emile HojbjergTottenham Hotspur3196

Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash only missed 42 minutes of Premier League action all season, while Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Conor Coady was just 58 minutes short.

In addition, the duo were the only outfield players to start all 38 Premier League matches.

NameTeamStarts
Matty CashAston Villa38
Conor CoadyWolverhampton Wanderers38
Pontus JanssonBrentford37
Teemu PukkiNorwich City37
Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur36
Joao CanceloManchester City36
Marc GuehiCrystal Palace36
Moussa SissokoWatford36
James Ward-ProwseSouthampton36
Pierre-Emile HojbjergTottenham Hotspur36
Bukayo SakaArsenal36

Meanwhile, the ability of the big clubs to rotate their star-studded squads meant that only four players from the traditional ‘big six’ feature on the above lists – Harry Kane, Joao Cancelo, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bukayo Saka – as they each racked up an impressive 36 Premier League starts.

A club-by-club breakdown is below, with the top few performers in each category included.

ClubMost minutes playedMost starts
ArsenalGabriel (3065), Saka (3001), White (2880)Saka (36), Gabriel (35), White, Odegaard (32)
Aston VillaCash (3378), Mings (3192), McGinn (3091)Cash (38), Mings, McGinn (35)
BrentfordJansson (3321), Norgaard (3056), Mbeumo (2915)Jansson (37), Norgaard (35), Mbeumo (34)
Brighton and Hove AlbionCucurella (3091), Veltman (2883), Trossard (2816)Cucurella (35), Veltman (33), Trossard (32)
BurnleyMcNeil (3126), Tarkowski (3107), Brownhill (2964)McNeil, Tarkowski (35), Brownhill (32)
ChelseaRudiger (3035), Thiago Silva (2673), Mount (2391)Rudiger (34), Thiago Silva (28), Mount (27)
Crystal PalaceGuehi (3223), Mitchell (3107), Andersen (2924)Guehi (36), Mitchell (35), Gallagher (33)
EvertonKeane (2796), Coleman (2656), Doucoure (2542)Keane (31), Coleman (30), Doucoure (29)
Leeds UnitedRaphinha (2925), Dallas (2920), Harrison (2664)Raphinha, Dallas (34), Harrison (32)
Leicester CityTielemans (2646), Soyuncu (2497), Maddison (2496)Tielemans (29), Soyuncu, Maddison (28)
Liverpoolvan Dijk (3060), Alexander-Arnold (2854), Mane (2830)van Dijk (34), Alexander-Arnold, Mane (32)
Manchester CityCancelo (3227), Rodri (2885), Bernardo Silva (2865)Cancelo (36), Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Laporte (33)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (3122), Maguire (2521), Ronaldo (2476)Fernandes (35), Maguire, McTominay (28)
Newcastle UnitedSaint-Maximin (2836), Joelinton (2590), Schar (2161)Saint-Maximin (31), Joelinton (30), Schar (25)
Norwich CityPukki (3258), Hanley (2987), Aarons (2892)Pukki (37), Hanley (33), Aarons (32)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (3215), Salisu (2980), Romeu (2901)Ward-Prowse (36), Romeu (34), Salisu (33)
Tottenham HotspurKane (3236), Hojbjerg (3196), Dier (3072)Kane, Hojbjerg (36), Dier, Son (35)
WatfordSissoko (3221), Dennis (2597), Cathcart (2417)Sissoko (36), Dennis (30), Cathcart, King (27)
West Ham UnitedRice (3183), Soucek (3068), Bowen (3000)Rice (35), Soucek, Bowen, Antonio (34)
Wolverhampton WanderersCoady (3362), Moutinho (2982), Saiss (2706)Coady (38), Moutinho (34), Neves, Saiss (31)

* Outfield players only

Saka, Raphinha, Bruno Fernandes, James Ward-Prowse, Son Heung-min and Kane are some of the more Fantasy relevant names to appear in the midfield and forward positions, along with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

The West Ham United duo racked up an impressive 34 Premier League starts each, despite a demanding Europa League campaign that saw the Hammers reach the last four. In fact, across the season, it’s worth noting that David Moyes kept the most settled Premier League starting XI, making just 1.6 changes on average per match.

At Leicester City, we should see improvement in the above numbers next term with the Foxes free from any European distractions.

Marc Guehi, meanwhile, needed no time to settle at Crystal Palace, racking up 3223 minutes in 36 starts, while it’s no surprise that Coady tops the chart for minutes played at Wolves after missing just one game since they returned to the Premier League in 2018/19.

Naturally, all of this analysis comes with the caveat that we are entering into unknown territory next season.

However, it’s clear that rotation could be rife both during games and between them in 2022/23, especially at the top teams competing in Europe, so which players do you think stand the best chance of not only starting but finishing them?

  1. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Not sure if old and injury prone Aguero is the best back plan for injury prone Antonio...

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Got me excited for a minute there - thought Aguero had come out of retirement and signed for a prem club

      Open Controls
  2. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Picking the right 3 Liverpool players could give you a huge headstart on this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Liverpool and City both. My intension is to have 6 keepers, and focus on transfers for the rest of the squad.

      Open Controls
      1. SteJ
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        6 is a bit excessive. You can normally get by with a cheap playing keeper and his backup as the bench option

        Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Don't like this idea. Too much money that you're not inflexible with

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          You're not flexible with*

          Open Controls
  3. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Which non-premium mids will you be targeting for the start of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Depends greatly on price.

      In the 6.5m range - Martinelli, Trossard, Wilson, Hwang something like that. We'll see.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Arsenal with their fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Going by livefpl pricing it will be Eriksen and Bruno G accompanied by Salah and Son

      Open Controls
    4. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Harvey Barnes
      Jack Harrison
      Joelinton (!)
      Grealish

      Open Controls
  4. No Professionals
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Despite being an absolute sewer on an fpl option last season, I wonder how soon Broja forces his way in to drafts if he moves to west ham...

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would he start ahead of Antonio though?

      Open Controls
  5. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Actually considering going against my norm and opting for VVD this year over TAA. Then opting for more nailed full backs for the other options I.e. cash and Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      You don't think TAA is nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Maybe not the best choice of terminology, more the 5 subs coming into play, much more likely to effect TAA then VVD. If you look at last season there finished circa 20 points apart. Say the subs effect him by just 10 points, that makes it only a 10 point difference but costing a million

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          I think you'll likely be in the minority there, but if you can make the extra million count elsewhere then you could be on to a winner

          Open Controls
          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Agreed, and for it to work would have to keep VVD as a season keeper

            Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      My current draft is all CB’s, VVD being one of them

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        No Cancelo?

        Open Controls
        1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          With Cucurella likely to sign, I can see Cancelo being rotated here and there

          Open Controls
          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Completely forgot about him, that’s a good point.

            Open Controls
  6. Ahtikullervo
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Been playing with LiveFPL and their prices, but it does not feel the same as the real thing. I hope they will start it soon...

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Zambian witch doctor says first price reveals start tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Ahtikullervo
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fingers crossed... It is an addiction. Just noticed that I am entering my 10th season. Most probably 11th or 12 as I could have used some other e-mail back then, but ... a lot of hours from my life. So fas the best season was 2017/18, where week before the end I was 2.000 something, failed awfully in that and ended up around 15.000...

        Open Controls
  7. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anybody going with just one premium?

    This should be affordable just about

    4.5
    TAA Robertson Cancelo Laporte Chilwell
    Bowen Mount Saka Kulu
    Haaland

    4.0 4.5 4.5 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's a good dead team yes

      Open Controls
    2. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Looks very nice with just one premium, doesn't it

      Open Controls
    3. European Bob
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Think so, also Haaland

      Open Controls

