Premier League 2022/23 fixture release: Eight FPL talking points

The fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been announced.

If you missed our initial coverage on Thursday, in which we looked at the best and worst schedules and some early-season captaincy conundrums, here are some key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways.

Appeal of newly promoted sides dented

The lure of a shiny new toy from the Championship is sometimes too irresistible for FPL managers, particularly if the player in question came up to the Premier League with a prolific record.

The Premier League fixture computer has done its best to steer us away from Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest assets, however.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth arguably have the worst opening four fixtures in the division, while Fulham meet four of the ‘big six’ in the opening seven Gameweeks.

Forest’s schedule is perhaps the best of the bad bunch but even they take on West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the first five Gameweeks.

In a way, this might be a blessing in disguise. While there are always potential bargains to be had from the clubs coming up from the English second tier, we’ve often had our fingers burned by assets who couldn’t make the step up. The schedule at least gives us more time to assess Aleksandar Mitrovic and co.

It does mean, however, that we’re going to have to source bargains from other quarters in order to fund the heavy hitters elsewhere.

CAPTAINCY CONUNDRUMS

We had a quick look at captaincy rotation in a kneejerk article immediately after the fixtures released.

The main takeaway from this seems to be that we may get a bit more variety when it comes to captaincy picks in the first few Gameweeks, chiefly thanks to the appealing early fixture runs for Liverpool, Manchester City and, to a lesser extent, Tottenham Hotspur.

City and Liverpool are also either both at home or both playing away all the way up to Gameweek 10.

You could, for example, equally make a case for not captaining a Liverpool asset in the first six Gameweeks as you could for leaving the armband on trusty old Mohamed Salah in at least four of the first five fixtures.

Rotation pairs

Paired team 1Paired team 2
ArsenalTottenham Hotspur
Aston VillaBournemouth
Brighton and Hove AlbionLeeds United
ChelseaFulham
Leicester CityNottingham Forest
LiverpoolEverton
Manchester CityManchester United
Newcastle UnitedSouthampton
West Ham UnitedBrentford
Wolverhampton WanderersCrystal Palace

As usual, there are 10 pairings of clubs whose home and away fixtures rotate perfectly throughout the course of 2021/22 (see above).

This is Fantasy Football Scout user Portsmouth Bubblejet’s area of expertise and the 11-year site veteran duly delivered the goods again on Thursday morning.

Rotating pairs can useful for budget assets: the dream scenario is that a couple of low-cost players – typically defenders – have fixtures that dovetail to deliver a prolonged spell of favourable opponents.

They don’t have to be a perfect home/away pairing, however. For example, Newcastle and Brentford’s fixtures work quite nicely together from Gameweeks 1-15 and avoid any meeting with a side that finished in the top seven last season:

We’ll be taking more of a look at rotation pairings in an article on Friday.

GAMEWEEK 9 WILDCARD?

There are those FPL managers who prefer to use their Wildcard as a firefighting measure only when needed and then there are others who have a set date in mind to activate their chip.

If you’re in the latter camp, you’ve probably deployed the Wildcard during an international break before. These are popular windows as they not only allow more time to plan but can also be a handy troubleshooting measure when injuries and illnesses are being picked up abroad.

Usually we have three international breaks in the first third of the season but this year we only have one, which falls in between Gameweeks 8-9.

A much longer hiatus follows after Gameweek 16, of course, as the Premier League pauses for six weeks to accommodate the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Wildcard strategy therefore probably depends on what FPL Towers plan to do ahead of the Boxing Day restart. It wouldn’t be a surprise if, rightly or wrongly, they allowed unlimited transfers ahead of Gameweek 17, which effectively gives us a third Wildcard. If that happens, then dividing Gameweeks 1-16 into two smaller, more ‘attackable’ eight-Gameweek blocks is one possible strategy.

Fulham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Leicester City have favourable fixture swings around the Gameweek 8/9 mark.

LESS SQUAD ROTATION AT CHRISTMAS?

December 18World Cup final
December 26-27Gameweek 17
December 29-31Gameweek 18
January 2-5Gameweek 19

Rotation has traditionally stepped up a gear in December as Premier League managers attempt to balance the workload of their players through a period of fixture congestion.

FPL managers, in turn, have had to make sure their benches had playing substitutes ready and waiting for emergency action.

The domestic Christmas calendar looks more threadbare this year, however, with none of the dreaded 48-hour turnarounds that prompted wholesale changes in previous campaigns.

The Premier League announced in an article on Thursday:

“Special arrangements have been made to allow more time between matches played across the three festive match rounds to allow squads greater time to recover. Previously clubs were given a minimum of 48 hours between matches. 
 
“Boxing Day fixtures will be played on 26 and 27 December, with the following Matchweek played across 29-31 December. The New Year match round will be played on 2-5 January.”

On top of the above, many Premier League players will have been well rested throughout December.

There will however be the threat of some big names missing out, or having managed minutes, in Gameweek 18 itself, should their respective nations make it all the way through to the World Cup final on December 18. We only need to look back to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, for instance, when Mohamed Salah was benched on his return to Premier League duty after a month away with Egypt.

PACKED AUTUMN SCHEDULE

UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football is back - what you need to know 3

While the Christmas schedule looks more forgiving, the autumn calendar appears more congested.

From Gameweeks 4-15, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will play Premier League and/or Champions League football twice a week, every week, except for during the September international break.

The elite clubs are used to playing at that frequency in the autumn months, of course, but there is usually an EFL Cup tie or three in which the big guns get a breather.

The seven clubs involved in European competition (the above four plus Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United) don’t enter the EFL Cup till the midweek after Gameweek 15 this season.

SET AND FORGET BRENTFORD?

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya 1

While the promoted clubs may be off the menu in Gameweek 1, Brentford are going to be more popular bargain buys.

Our ‘Frisking the Fixtures’ articles have concentrated on six-Gameweek lookaheads but the Bees have a more sustained good run lasting for much of the autumn, for those of us looking further ahead:

They don’t meet one of last season’s top four until Gameweek 12, while Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool aren’t concerns until November onwards.

The ‘big six’ sides they do encounter in Gameweeks 2, 8 and 12 all have to come to the Brentford Community Stadium.

David Raya will surely be a popular budget goalkeeper pick if priced up at £4.5m, while Ivan Toney may have more suitors than anticipated in the mid-price forward bracket with Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s fixtures initially poor.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK PICTURE

Fantasy managers can be forgiven for feeling fed up of Blank and Double Gameweeks after a bombardment of them in 2021/22 but we already have a very good idea of when the main ones will fall in 2022/23:

  • Blank Gameweek 25 (clash with the EFL Cup Final)
  • Blank Gameweek 28 (clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)
  • Blank Gameweek 32 (clash with the FA Cup semi-finals)
  • Double Gameweek 29 (free midweek)
  • Double Gameweek 34 (free midweek)
  • Double Gameweek 37 (free midweek)

Covid-19, of course, could affect the calendar for the fourth year running and add to the above, although postponements now look much less likely in 2022/23.

  1. DavidBW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Up the arse

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      You love it

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        I'm a massive arsenal fan

        Open Controls
        1. yousunkmybattleship
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Sorry for your loss

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBW
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            It's alright I've seen my club lift multiple trophies and am local to the stadium.

            You've probably never even been to the city of the team you glory hunt.

            Mic Drop

            Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Nunez and Haaland 1st names on team sheet

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      How insensitive. Salah could be here you know.

      Open Controls
    2. TN
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      ...for FPL?

      Or actual PL

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      unfortunately that wont be the case for their respective teams

      Open Controls
    4. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm more tempted by Diaz than Nunez.
      At least with Diaz we know he can deliver in the PL and with a full pre-season to boot, I expect him to really kick on this season.

      Plus, it dilutes the risk of investing in two 'new to PL strikers'.

      Open Controls
    5. ksmith5666
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      There seems to be a lot of confidence that Nunez will be first choice from the off, we amy get some indication during pre season, but "gambling" on two new PL players at their potential prices is risky.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        This. I expect some level of rotation with Jota. If Mane goes, Diaz is the value pick IMO

        Open Controls
  3. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    At first glance at the topic, I thought 8 player price reveals had been made.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      first one can't be far away

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Insanity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    As daft as it sounds, I'm looking to get registered early to get a low URL#. Does anyone know if I have to register from new or can I do it through last season's login?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      use last year's login and it will ask you to set the team, team name etc. Just do auto-complete and save the team.

      Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      4 hours ago

      The game is releasing at 4am tonight. So make sure you're awake then for a low ID.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        His name is FPL Insanity, dont give him false hope! 😀

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Insanity
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          is it tomorrow morning or is that a wind-up?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            well it is clearly a wind up

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            wind-up. this will be posted everyday till the game is launched.

            Open Controls
          3. Tomerick
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Definite wind up. If you wait until 4am you’ll miss it. It’s 3am!

            Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Lies

        Open Controls
      4. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Actually on here they predicted it to back yesterday

        Open Controls
      5. TokyoRed 東京赤
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Didn’t it use to come out “overnight”? From days long go in the deadzone in Asia I thought they sprung it overnight.

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          It's never come out overnight since I've been playing.
          Maybe in Asia and elsewhere or in pre-history, but never in UK time in the last twelve years

          One season, a poster called Alan Partridge told us that he had it on good authority from an ITK that it was going to launch at 4am, and many stayed up late for it until it was revealed the next day to have been a hoax.
          It's been an in-joke on this site ever since.

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Insanity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
  5. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Here's hoping the livefpl websites prices are the real ones because I can make the team I want in it 😆

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      yeah those prices are at the low end generally. no chance players like White and Davies at 4.5m.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Schar at 4.0 though 😆

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          yeah some of them are just odd.

          Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          VVD at 5.5?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            it's hard to be too critical of livefpl as a resource (it's free afterall), but a nice feature would be to be able to amend the predicted price yourself.

            Open Controls
    2. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      So many £4.5 mids that will play plenty of minutes in attacking roles: Ramsey, Mighten, Lolley, Onomah, Moder, Tella...

      Open Controls
  6. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    If LiveFPL transfer prices are correct i'm almost certainly going to start with 451 with a super budget forward line.

    £4.5 forwards: Gelhardt, Greenwood, Moore, Dembele - 2 from these to be my 2nd + 3rd subs. They will all get plenty of game time.
    £7.5m forwards: Richarlison, Watkins, DCL, Bamford - 1 from these as my only starting forward. All seem underpriced.

    3 x premium defenders from: TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, James
    £5.0 defenders from: Tierney, Reguilon, Trippier + Kristensen at £4.5m (18 attack returns in 45 games) all underpriced.

    Would be left with around £43m to spread across 5 starting midfielders.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      yeah the prices look odd on there.

      No chance Gelhardt is 4.5m.

      Tierney and Trippier 5.5m imo. They seem to have a lot of players at least 0.5 too cheap.

      Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    No price reveals? Goodnight

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Monday maybe

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      They'd start teasing it in the morning UK time, then release throughout the day.

      If there's nothing by midday UK time safe to say that won't be a day where there'll be reveals

      Open Controls
    3. UnluckyXI
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Last year they went live Monday 21st with the price reveals so I suspect this Monday is the day

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Henderson at Forest should be 4.5m, him or Raya in net for me

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Probably Raya to start with after glancing at Forests fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Going Raya and Travers rotation

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Do u really need Travers? I think u can pretty much play Raya till November

          Open Controls
  9. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Honest thoughts on Haaland as an FPL pick?

    Every year we become entranced with the premium forward position. It seems like every year, it fails. Let's not forget that in Kane's Mourinho season two years ago, he started at only 10.5 million.

    Lukaku's lack of playing time made him an easy avoid last season, and while CR7 did score well at home, his returns were sporadic.

    What season score would a 12.0 forward need to score to justify inclusion in our teams? Would 200 points over the season even be enough for Haaland to justify his selection? I doubt it.

    But captaincy certainly changes things.

    Or is it really just based on (trying to) own him at the right times to nail some captaincy hauls? That I can understand

    While it's true that I can't imagine a higher ceiling pick than a world-class striker at Man City, we may be in for a bumpy ride with managed minutes and squad rotation. When is the last time we consistently selected a captain that is a greater rotation risk than normal? (compared to Salah, Kane, Bruno, KDB, Son, etc).

    Similar to the Bruno+Salah double up at the beginning of the season last year, I understand it's wise to begin with 2 high-ceiling premiums because it's easier to downgrade than to have to spend 2-3 transfers for emergency inclusion.

    Open Controls
    1. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yeah your last two paragraphs are my reasoning. It's worth noting that while some big signings fall flat, some immediately return - Ronaldo, Salah, Bruno.

      The one reason I may go without Haaland is I don't think I'd captain him until GW5 at the earliest (then 8) and I'm happy with Salah in 5 anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      if Haaland is a rotation risk then surely he gets rotated in the easier games where we'd want to cap him, so i fear lots of trolling cameos from him 🙁

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Part of City's selling point to Haaland's team was that Guardiola would rest and rotate Haaland as needed while he hasn't had that at Dortmund nor would he have that at Madrid. He missed about a third of last season with predominantly muscular injuries so it's a worry but I think that can and will be managed more here, he won't have too many games where he'll be flying away from a high line at pace. He will get rested, and there will be occasions where Guardiola will prefer a false 9 for more control in midfield.

      But, City have been crying out for a lethal and clinical forward, someone to finish off a game and someone to help put teams to the sword when last season City might only score once or twice. A big benefit here too is that City knew before last season even ended that they'd be playing with a recognised CF next season and they'll have a full preseason together so I think he'll do fine.

      Open Controls
    4. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      The question is will Haaland at £12.0 offer better value than the mid-priced forwards. He would have to score 240 points to have a value of 20... there are always multiple mid-priced forwards with value around 20 like Toney, Watkins, Antonio and Pukki last season.

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Woodman and Raya rotation looks decent at 1st glance

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Actually Travers

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Much better to have one decent goalkeeper and stick to him. It will drive any rotator half bonkers to see clean sheet/bonus stuck on the bench. Unless, of course, you're a very good guesser!

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Ramsdale but won't pay 5.5m for a keeper 9m most spend on gks

        Open Controls
    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Would be nice if there was a playing 4.0m GK as back up

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        If I go with a 4.5 keeper rotation, Raya and Meslier look to be a good combo.

        Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    They need to do something with gks, to make premium keepers a viable option

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      when you look at Alisson's total points for last season, he is clearly a viable option, it just never feels like it at the time.

      Open Controls
      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Even with all of Alissons points Sanchez and Van Dijk still outscore Alison and Cucurella at the same price though. You can nearly always switch Alison to a similar price pool defender in place o a 4.5m Defender whose teams CS can become a GK and come out on top.

        I'm not sure I explained that very well but a combination of value over replacement and only having 3 Liverpool spots means Alisson probably isn't the way to start

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          yes, there is a reason that elite managers don't go for premium goalkeepers.

          Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm starting with Alisson on the assumption that the 3 nailed Liverpool defenders will be more expensive than Alisson this time.

          Open Controls
  12. DavidBW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Mane to Bayern all but confirmed. Sad to see the back of Sadio.

    Great player, great person. Big loss to the premier league.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Doesn't Salah play better without him? Will we see 300 points again? 😉

      Open Controls
  13. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bit of a random post, but do you think 8.0m for Bowen and 6.5m for Bruno Guimaraes sounds about right pricing wise?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ýes

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thanks Andy - just having a play with potential drafts before the game opens.

      Open Controls
    3. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd be wary picking Bruno G especially from the start. I think he'll regress in terms of fantasy output - he's scored 11 career goals and 5 came in the second half season for Newcastle. He was signed to play in front of the defense (where he played for Lyon), but Shelvey's form in that position and a lack of CM options pushed him forward. I'm not 100% sure wherever that will be a permanent change of position/role or not. I'd keep an eye on where he plays preseason and who newcastle bring in. If they bring in another CDM then I'd imagine we're more likely to see him play in the position he played in at the end of last season

      Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think 8.5 and 6 should happen but thats just me

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks both.

      Open Controls
  14. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bissouma will be beyond essential at 4.5

    10 goals at least next season

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Eh?

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He's a DM. And a waste of a Spurs slot.

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      He'll be competing for 2 midfield slots with Bentacaur, Hojberg and probably Eriksen. Ie nowhere near nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Not sure about this... I think he will actually be pretty nailed (court case notwithstanding). Neither Hojberg nor Bentancur offer quite the skillset (tackling & ball progression through dribbing & short passes). Nice analysis & comparison with other Spurs mids here:
        https://theathletic.com/3366483/2022/06/16/bissouma-tottenham-transfer-conte/

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      10+... lol
      Even 2 would be surprising. Great signing for you but not a great FPL asset

      Open Controls
  15. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Someone who's in touch with Iberian football said that Nunez is a mix between Cavani & Suarez...
    Let's hope kid is under 10m so we can give him test drive.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He will be 11 I reckon

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      In the sense that they’re all Uruguayen?

      Open Controls
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I see this being a big combo question

    Salah(13m) plus Wilson/7-7.5m forward or Diaz(9m) and Nunez (11m)

    Open Controls
  17. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    KDB going to be hugely overlooked again isn't he. There's a case for a double up with EBH given the fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Injury prone fc

      Open Controls
  18. DavidBW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    I thought Bissouma was signing for Prison FC

    Open Controls
  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Bring fpl back now , so bored

    Open Controls

