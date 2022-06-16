82
Frisking the Fixtures June 16

Who has the best fixtures at the start of the 2022/23 FPL season?

With the Premier League fixtures now released for 2022/23, we are able to assess which teams we should invest in and which we should avoid.

We have already taken a look at the top-flight teams with less favourable schedules, and now turn our attention to those sides with the best runs of opening fixtures on paper.

The primary focus in this article will be on a six-Gameweek lookahead but we will scrutinise the shorter and longer-term prospects where appropriate.

Our Season Ticker was updated almost immediately after the fixtures were released at 9am BST on Thursday, with the opening six Gameweeks sorted by difficulty below:

Who has the worst fixtures at the start of the 2022/23 FPL season? 2

Subscribers to Fantasy Football Scout can use this helpful tool to pick out the best and worst runs of matches for each club, sort by rotation pairings, use their own customised difficulty ratings and more.

You can see a tutorial on the Season Ticker below:

BEST FIXTURES

LIVERPOOL

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2? 7

Liverpool are top of our Season Ticker in the first six Gameweeks of 2022/23.

The Reds only face one of last season’s top six in that time and it’s against a far-from convincing Manchester United in Gameweek 3.

Championship winners Fulham are first up for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and given that Mohamed Salah is traditionally a strong starter – he has scored in five successive opening-weekend matches – there’ll be few of us going without the Egyptian in our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) drafts.

Notably, it will be the fourth season in a row which Liverpool have started a new campaign against a Premier League newcomer.

SeasonGW1 fixtureScore
2019/20Norwich City (h)4-1
2020/21Leeds United (h)4-3
2021/22Norwich City (a)0-3
2022/23Fulham (a)?

Crystal Palace then follow, with another newly-promoted side Bournemouth, plus Newcastle United and Merseyside rivals Everton, to come in the first half-dozen Gameweeks.

MANCHESTER CITY

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2022/23

Manchester City are the only Premier League team who avoid a ‘big six’ side in the first six Gameweeks.

The home clashes against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in Gameweeks 2, 4 and 5 are particularly appealing, while it’s also worth noting that Pep Guardiola’s side netted a combined eight goals against their first three away opponents in the corresponding fixtures last season.

That opening run suggests Erling Haaland’s ownership in FPL will be sizeable on the opening weekend.

The Norwegian hitman arrives on the back of 49 goals and 13 assists in 52 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons, and when paired with Salah, provides an appealing captaincy rotation.

Gameweeks 7-14 are less appealing, but City assets along with Liverpool tend to be fixture-proof regardless.

READ MORE: FPL new signings: Can Erling Haaland be a success at Man City?

ARSENAL

Zaha misses out as Palace face attacking Arsenal XI: FPL Gameweek 8 team news

Arsenal have arguably the most-appealing first five fixtures on paper and, indeed, sit top of our Season Ticker in that period.

The Gunners face two newly-promoted outfits – Bournemouth and Fulham – with Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Aston Villa their other opponents.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side rather stuttered over the finish line at the end of 2021/22, missing out on a Champions League qualification spot. The downside to that is that they will be in UEFA Europa League action, which means they will have to get used to a demanding Thursday-Sunday turnaround between matches.

It’s also worth noting that much tougher tasks await, with the October schedule particularly fierce as they face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City, plus Leeds United, all in the space of 18 days.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Antonio the most-sold FPL player of Gameweek 13 as budget defender Ait-Nouri impresses 3

Wolverhampton Wanderers have arguably the most appealing sequence of games among the teams that finished outside of the top five last season.

Granted, there is a tricky meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 3, but two matches against newly-promoted sides plus Leeds, Newcastle and Southampton in the first half-dozen games suggests Bruno Lage’s men can start strongly.

And that has the potential to throw up one or two budget gems, like Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pedro Neto.

However, Wolves’ end-of-season form is a concern – in their final 14 games, they suffered nine defeats and only picked up 11 points – while owners of their assets will need to move them on in Gameweek 7, when they face successive matches against Liverpool, Man City, West Ham United and Chelsea.

ALSO CONSIDER

Salah benched + Robertson 'rested' as Liverpool edge past Villa 3

Aston Villa (bou | EVE | cry | WHU | ars | MCI) assets will be in demand in the first three Gameweeks, with their run of Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace arguably the best in the division.

Beyond that, though, things stiffen up considerably, as they did in 2021/22.

The Villans meet four of last season’s top eight between Gameweeks 4-7, which includes clashes against West Ham, Arsenal, Man City and Leicester.

Steven Gerrard will be hoping new defensive acquisitions Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara can help tighten them up, but Gameweek 4 seems like a good time to hop off their assets regardless.

Brentford (lei | MUN | ful | EVE | cry | LEE), meanwhile, have the opposite problem: their opening schedule isn’t great but a fixture swing in Gameweek 3 will see them rise up the ticker.

And that might be enough for some FPL managers to pick Ivan Toney, given the fact that many appealing budget/mid-price forwards have been handed tricky opening schedules.

Chelsea (eve | TOT | lee | LEI | sou | WHU) warrant a mention, particularly for their away matches, given that a trip to Fulham follows in Gameweek 7, while Brighton and Hove Albion (mun | NEW | whu | LEE | ful | LEI) sit top of our Season Ticker between Gameweeks 2-8, raising interest in the likes of Robert Sanchez and Leandro Trossard.

Also, a final word on Everton (CHE | avl | NFO | bre | lee | LIV) who have a nice run between Gameweeks 3-5, but do have some tricky fixtures either side against Chelsea and Liverpool, hence not featuring more prominently.

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Good evening,
    Some extremely tough fixtures to navigate concerning G/W one, personally, I can’t wait, can’t really see a template team appearing and managers points in general will vary massively! Bring it on 🙂

    Open Controls
  2. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Liverpool and Man City having the best fixtures doesn't help the idea of an early bench boost.

    Open Controls
  3. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Who’s this Fabio Vieira Arsenal are signing? Stats look decent

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      The heir to Patrick Viera

      Open Controls
  4. Nomar
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Brighton players (non strikers) look like being good value early doors.

    Open Controls
    1. SpeedyPro
      • 12 Years
      4 hours ago

      Hard one considering you don't know their prices...

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      I benefitted from starting with triple seagulls last season (Sanchez, Duffy and Bissouma) but despite their fixtures, I'll not get any this time. They've lost Burn and Bissouma and are about to lose Cucurella. I'm not that confident they'll start well.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        I was initially thinking of punting on them but just afterwards remembered this. Losing Burn definitely had an impact on them for a while after January, then they ended the season pretty well. But Bissouma is a huge loss and Cucurella was voted their POTS so losing him would be a worry too. I still might be possibly tempted by an attacker (price point pending) but need to see what additions they make

        Open Controls
  5. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Who’s this Fabio Vieira that Arsenal are signing? Anyone ever seen h8m play?

    I’ve never heard of him, decent stats though.

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      20 goal contributions for Porto including top assister in the league last season in 27 games (15 starts / 12 as sub)
      Just turned 22 & a very technical left footed player who can play both wings or as a number 10.

      Looks like a great signing & totally out the blue as not one link prior to the deal breaking!

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      apparently he's a Bernardo Silva type player who will likely play as an attacking 8 in a poor mans Man City style 433, Silva/KDB vs Viera/ESR, still ESR will be great value this year if that is the case, with Viera being one to monitor at the start

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Does he kill Odergaard as an FPL asset?

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          no, my guess is it will only be 433 some games 4231 in others, just like city, whatever formation they play Odergaard will be fit in somewhere

          Open Controls
          1. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            how nailed is odergaard?

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              100% he's going to be Arsenal's captain this year i think

              Open Controls
              1. zeslinguer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Thanks!

                Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I almost had a heart attack when it said Arsenal signed Vieira on my phone.

      I thought Patrick had left our club far to early 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Will this impact Martinelli's minutes?

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Martinelli is far from nailed. I’d say sub next season

          Open Controls
  6. h3nh3n
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on Olise this season? I know Palace don't have the best of starts, but will he get the minutes? I guess we'll have time to see until their fixtures turn...

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      its Zaha or nothing for me from Palace

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I wonder if Zaha will be a striker again?

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          unlikely, i'm pretty sure i'll have him in my gw1 team if he's under 8m which he will be, him having pens is huge especially since he can win alot of them himself

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      He certainly should, impressed a lot last season just needs to stay fit, had a few issues that meant he missed a few weeks on a few occasions. I just wonder where Eze fits in exactly with Zaha and Olise around and if that will impact his minutes

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Olise and Eze will play a lot more this season.

        Last season was trying to get Eze going for this season after he suffered a serious Achilles injury right at the end of last season. That can take at least 6-9 months anyway,

        A good pre-season under his belt.

        It was interested how Gallagher tailed off at the end of the season. He was knackered

        I still have a feeling he may come back on loan, but we will see

        Open Controls
  7. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    I think he’s been bought to play with Ode.

    Possibly Partey as no.6 with Ode & Vieira as two no.8’s behind Marti or ESR, Jesus (hopefully) & Saka as it stands.

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Reply fail to Andy Social!

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Sounds good. I need reliable starters as I'll have a weak bench. Marty isn't nailed and gets hoiked off early. Odegaard tends to play 90 mins. However, he had to drop deep when Partey was injured. I'm hoping Ode plays as a creative, attacking midfielder. I'll monitor pre-season to see how this new guy fits in. Maybe he'll be priced the same as Ode and Marty!

        Open Controls
  8. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Which Wolves asset are you managers eyeing?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Neto. A defender if there's a 4.5 starter.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Is Neto a sure starter? Was his lack of minutes due to injury?

        Open Controls
        1. MosF94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          He was their best player before he got injured towards the end of 20/21

          Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Jimmy at 6.5 or less maybe

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Wishful thinking

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          why, 6 goals 5 assists last year was poor for a starting price of 7.5, that alone warrants a price drop, also there a general assumption that forwards price will be reduced across the board given how poor value most of them were last year, 6.5 for Jimmy would be fair imo

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            Isn’t the definition of wishful thinking - saying 6.5 is a fair price but you would then buy him, which indicates that 6.5 is too cheap if he’s a easy buy?! Maybe 7m but won’t be any lower - £1m price drops are very rare, it’s normally only big price increases. Look at the likes of Sterling last season.

            Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Neto and Ait-Nouri

      Open Controls
  9. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Can someone please educate me why is Nottingham Forest called NFO in short? where did that "O" came from?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. h3nh3n
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      the 'o' in fOrest

      Open Controls
    2. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Guess someone at FPL HQ just thought it looked a groovy combination of NWO and UFO.

      Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      It sounds like a political party name doesn't it

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      how else would you shorten Nottingham Forest with three letters?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        28 mins ago

        I would use FOR but it’s not a big deal

        Open Controls
      2. nobwak
        • 6 Years
        just now

        NOT?

        Open Controls
    5. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      They don't want to do NF because that's the National Front.

      Open Controls
  10. FFFoxy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    A) Son & Diaz
    B) Salah & Kulu
    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Will hopefully have an answer next week.

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      It’s easy really. The one that is 1m cheaper 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        What if they're the same price

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          😆 just jesting as we have no idea what the prices will be.

          Open Controls
      2. FFFoxy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I feel like they’ll be same price
        Son & Diaz will be 20.5/21m
        Salah & Kulu will be 20.5/21m also

        Open Controls
        1. FFFoxy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Son 11.5-12
          Diaz 9-9.5
          Salah 13
          Kulu 7.5-8

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            How come you expect Kulu to be 1.5-2m behind Diaz? Returned better than Diaz albeit having played a little bit more minutes

            Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Yeah, just pulling your leg. We can make our best assumptions but there could be .5/1m in the difference (or one of these players could be injured come august)

          Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      B), i'm not convinced Diaz will be good value this year

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      A will be a lot more expensive than B.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Actually, I forget Salah is gonna be priced up... My price prediction has both coming in at 21m. So I guess it is tough. I'd still go Salah + Kulu though. Don't trust Diaz yet as an FPL asset and Salah is captainable a lot in the first few fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I saw people talking about your price predictions on another thread Camzy.

          Do you have a link?

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            54 mins ago

            that was probably @Andy_Social who mentioned his predictions because he does several times every day

            Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          why would Salah be priced up? because of his ownership last season?

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            He scored 30 more points than last season. Should be 13m.

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              there will be new premiums (such as Halland) who could outscore Salah though..
              plus Diaz and Nunez, new formation up front.
              I'm sure Salah will score goals, but doubt he'll be worth 13m this season

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                U really think he's gonna stay 12.5? I'd say the odds of that are so low I would bet my house on it.

                Open Controls
              2. Ooh Ah Cantona
                • 1 Year
                just now

                It's not worth the hope that newbies like Haaland and Nunez will get 200 points let alone 2000 minutes
                Better the devils you know in Salah, Son and Kane

                Open Controls
          2. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            31 mins ago

            How could they possibly not price him up? It’s nothing to do with his ownership - it’s to do with what he did that led to his ownership being what it was.

            Open Controls
  11. Bad Kompany
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Is Welbeck likely to be a starter for Brighton this coming season? Of course expecting rotation from Potter, but think he could be an intriguing budget striker option if starts the majority

    Open Controls
  12. Levi's 501
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    On holiday this week, had no idea the fixtures were out! Good job we are off home tomorrow 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Levi's 501
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Not too bad early fixtures for Arsenal, things don't really get tough until October 🙂

      Open Controls
  13. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Sleep is overrated.

    https://www.livefpl.net/myteam/

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Oops

      https://www.livefpl.net/myteam/1

      Open Controls
      1. WHUFCSmith23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Those 4.5m midfielders are painful aren't they

        Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Interesting going small at the back with 4 premium attack. My own style is to start off strong at the back and midfield with mediocre forwards. Rule changes and the top 2 sides adding new forwards may favour your approach.

        Open Controls
  14. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA Cancelo Fofana
    Salah Kulu Odegaard Bruno G Harrison
    Haaland Watkins

    4.0 Veltman/Dunk(4.5) 4.0 4.5

    Still keen on this…even before fixtures we released.

    Open Controls
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Goalkeeper is going to be a non factor this season isn't it. Will be difficult to stretch to a 5m goalie.

      Open Controls
  15. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Excited for the start of this season. Not much of a template forming dependent on prices of course. Means it could be a great season or a horror show.

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      There’s always a template - there’s still more than 6 weeks to go of course there’s no template yet.

      Open Controls
  16. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Should be affordable, right? 🙂

    Raya
    TAA - Cancelo - Doherty
    Salah - Diaz - Martinelli - Gray
    EBH - Watkins - Jimenez

    4m - Ait Nouri - Romeu - 4m

    Open Controls
    1. TheWiseOwl
        3 mins ago

        EBH?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Erling Braut Haaland

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        1.0m over

        Jimenez to Broja or someone

        Open Controls
    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      What do we think is a list of things that loads of fpl managers will convince themselves of only for its to immediate be undone, having convinced themselves of the same thing last year which was also proven wrong? Some suggestions:

      “I won’t wildcard until at least GW10”
      “There won’t be a template this season”
      “[Up until a day before GW1] I’m definitely going to start the season with Salah”
      “The brand new premium striker who has just been bought is absolute must have and I’ll tear up my squad to get them (this season Haaland)”
      “The Championship goal machine will definitely keep it up”
      “It’s ok to lock in GW2 and GW3 transfers I’m happy with the rest of my squad for those weeks (this year Kane to Haaland”
      “(A week before GW1) this squad is now locked on, no changes”

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        *without Salah

        Open Controls

